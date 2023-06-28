England vs Australia, Ashes second Test day one live: Latest updates and expert analysis from Lord’s

Bails fly as England's Jonny Bairstow takes the wicket of Australia's Travis Head - Getty Images/Ian Kington

06:29 PM BST

OVER 77: AUS 323/5 (Smith 76 Carey 5)

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Carey takes a couple of singles off Root square of the wicket, either side, and Smith manipulates the ball off his pads for a single.

06:28 PM BST

OVER 76: AUS 320/5 (Smith 74 Carey 3)

The cut-off point for play tonight is 6.48pm because of time lost to those two short rain breaks. So England will get maybe three overs with the new ball. Smith works Robinson for a single through cover and Carey, after leaving two, taps three between mid-off and cover.

06:22 PM BST

OVER 75: AUS 316/5 (Smith 74 Carey 0)

Root drags England back into the game. Turn from round the wicket did for Head and Green did for himself, misjudging the angle.

A game-changing over from England all-rounder Joe Root. A truly horrific shot from Cam Green, mind. Do England have half an opening here? New ball is a few overs away.

06:18 PM BST

Wicket!

Green c Anderson b Root 0 Two in four balls for England’s spinner. He rocked on to the back foot and tried to smash him over midwicket but spliced it, spooning it to mid-off. FOW 316/5

TWO IN AN OVER!



Joe Root gets Travis Head and Cameron Green 💥💥 pic.twitter.com/zow6J7C2dR — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 28, 2023

06:15 PM BST

Wicket!

Head st Bairstow b Root 77 Root caused him to overbalance the over before and did so again having seen him come down, throwing it wider. Head gave it the big heave-ho, missed it, fell and Bairstow gathered it wide and demolished the stumps. FOW 316/4

Root strands Head - Sky Sports

06:15 PM BST

OVER 74: AUS 312/3 (Smith 73 Head 77)

Anderson has been off though now back on, so Tongue may need to take the new ball. England give him a break and turn to Robinson. He tries to strangle Head down the legside but the left-hander flicks and misses. HE takes two through cover with a drilled drive.

06:12 PM BST

OVER 73: AUS 312/3 (Smith 72 Head 75)

Haed overtakes Smith who was on 43 when he came in. He takes to the dancefloor in his disco pants and lofts a straight drive for four. But Root surprises him twice later in the over, skidding one through his attempted cut which causes the batsman to stagger away and then making one spit up and hit the splice.

06:08 PM BST

OVER 72: AUS 307/3 (Smith 71 Head 71)

Tongue pins Smith as he walks across. The umpire’s finger stays down and England decide not to review. They would have kept it had they bothered as it was umpire’s call, the ball clipping leg stump. To make matters worse it ricochets for four leg-byes, the third boundary of the over, Head carting a shortish ball through midwicket for four and then pulling another for the same return.

The hundred partnership comes up off 104 balls. Australia are over the hill and far away.

06:05 PM BST

OVER 71: AUS 293/3 (Smith 70 Head 62)

Broad takes a breather and on comes Root. Smith slog sweeps for four.

06:03 PM BST

OVER 70: AUS 288/3 (Smith 66 Head 61)

Smith bides his time through four dot balls then harpoons a drive off Tongue through cover for four. “It is happening again.”

England are deep down in a pit of trouble. It has been known for a team to go 2-0 down in an Ashes series and win. But it was in 1936-37 but in those final three Tests some bloke called Bradman made 270, 212 and 169.

Story continues

05:55 PM BST

Pitch imperfect

Where’s England’s home advantage? Once again, England are confronted by a slow, flat wicket – even if they had chances to take three wickets before lunch with the early new ball. It’s the sort of pitch that suits Australia much better than England. In the five Ashes series in England from 2005-19, England often prepared wickets that moved appreciably – and they won four series, drawing the other.

05:54 PM BST

OVER 69: AUS 283/3 (Smith 62 Head 60)

Glorious extra-cover drive for four from Head off Broad is followed two balls later by one clubbed straighter. Broad falls in his followthrough trying to get a size 12 on it but he’s no Sammy Davis Jnr with his feet.

England have three sub fielders on for Anderson, Brook and Pope at the moment. There’s a ragged feel to the entire day.

50 from 48 balls



Travis Head 👏 pic.twitter.com/LCsU037lRG — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 28, 2023

05:50 PM BST

OVER 68: AUS 274/3 (Smith 62 Head 51)

Tongue overpitches to Smith who smears a straight drive for four, gobbling up any shortfall or excess in length. Smith shuffles across to work a single off middle and Head joins him on fifty when he pulls the bouncer for four. It has come off only 48 balls and that was his ninth four.

A terrific 48-ball fifty from Travis Head. England just find him so hard to bowl to. Every time they have picked up a wicket, or created an opening, the door has been slammed in their face again, partly because they have been quite so scrappy.



05:45 PM BST

OVER 67: AUS 264/3 (Smith 57 Head 46)

Broad stays round the wicket to Head. He has a first slip, a second slip and a fifth slip and is pitching it up after an opening bouncer to Smith, who patted a pull for a single. Head drives two straight back at Broad then shovelled a flick off his pads for two at the end of the over.

England could try Root at the left-hander. But not yet.

05:37 PM BST

OVER 66: AUS 261/3 (Smith 56 Head 44)

That’s better from Tongue from round the wicket, digging in a perfume ball for Head who sways out of the wat. He fires the next one at his ribs and he gloves it for four. No leg slip or leg gully like they had in the first Test but there are encouraging signs that Head will be vulnerable to this more aggressive approach.

Drinks.

05:34 PM BST

OVER 65: AUS 256/3 (Smith 55 Head 40)

Four an over seems routine now in Test cricket but England could be doing more to plug the gaps and bowl to a plan. Make Head score through the onside, for example, as Ricky Ponting points oit, cutting out the width outside off.

05:32 PM BST

OVER 64: AUS 252/3 (Smith 54 Head 37)

Australia pass 250 with four singles off Tongue, Head’s pair, unusually, through the on-side, Smith’s to fine leg and third man. Tongue did beat Smith with a tempter pushed wider but he didn’t connect with his booming drive.

05:26 PM BST

OVER 63: AUS 248/3 (Smith 52 Head 35)

Broad starts by spraying one on to Head’s pads that rebounds for four leg-byes then, in an action-packed over, he finds Head’s edge as he flashes at a drive and flays it uppishly through a now vacant fourth slip for four. Having been beaten outside off from round the wicket by one that pitched on off and snaked away, Head plays a Rnji-esque leg glance for four, absolutely middling it, and it blazes away like a streak of golden syrup across a sea of porridge.

05:20 PM BST

New ball, new hope?

England have to stay in the game until the second ball then hope they can roll Australia over with that today and tomorrow morning. But they are looking flat and Australia are going at four an over. Shades of Mark Adair clubbing England and the old ball round Lord’s last month.

05:19 PM BST

OVER 62: AUS 236/3 (Smith 52 Head 27)

Tongue replaces Anderson and bounces Smith who plays that high pull off his sternum for a single. Tongue tests Head outside off and he absolutely times the pants off a back-foot drive, larruping it past point for four.

Double change. SCJ Broad will replace OE Robinson.

05:15 PM BST

OVER 61: AUS 230/3 (Smith 51 Head 22)

Another late pull away from an Australian batsman when an MCC member decides to march down the stairs with Robinson trotting into his final few steps. ‘Sorry, Robbo,’ says Steve Smith.

Robinson squares Smith up as he played for the inswinger and takes two off the outside edge to third man then sits him down with a no-ball bouncer. Smith brings up his fifty – his fourth in succession at Lord’s since 2015 – by stroking a cover drive for three. Head finishes up with a midwicket clip for two.

05:10 PM BST

OVER 60: AUS 222/3 (Smith 46 Head 20)

Anderson has reverted to the tried and trusted, bowling dry, using the corridor astutely to smother the run rate and build pressure. It’s still swinging for him.

05:08 PM BST

OVER 59: AUS 221/3 (Smith 45 Head 20)

The two sides of Head in two balls (the head and tails of Head?): He Harrow drives for two down to fine leg, the ball whizzing off the inside edge past the stumps, provoking a collective groan. The next ball is hung outside off, only a touch shorter, and Head smokes it to the boundary with a back-foot drive.

Four more come when Robinson bowls too straight and the left-hander cuffs it through midwicket. Robinson comes back round the wicket and beats Head with a jaffa that angles across the left hander from middle to fourth stump. Head has a fiddle but doesn’t reach it.

Travis Head tucks into a pie - Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

05:01 PM BST

OVER 58: AUS 211/3 (Smith 45 Head 10)

England have peppered Head hitherto in the series but are mixing it up today and Anderson finds the edge when pitching up. He flashes at a drive but it dies about a yard in front of Ahmed at backward point. They run a single.

04:56 PM BST

Papal bulletin: Will Macpherson reports from the Vatican

An update, of sorts, on Ollie Pope’s dodgy shoulder. He’s not gone to hospital, he is being treated with ice, but it’s not clear if he will return to the field today. Not as bad as it could be, I suppose. Pope’s shoulders are always a worry, given he has bust the left one twice before.



04:56 PM BST

OVER 57: AUS 209/3 (Smith 44 Head 9)

Robinson errs between two stools on length, serving up a rank long hop that Head scythes through point for four. But then he gets it almost pitch perfect from round the wicket, jagging one back to beat Head on the inside edge as he tried to drive. It also whistled past off stump as he prodded flat-footedly but it was a no-ball anyway. Robinson ends the over with a second wide long hop and Head gives it similar treatment, smacking it for four in front of square.

04:51 PM BST

OVER 56: AUS 198/3 (Smith 43 Head 0)

Anderson backs up Robinson’s wicket maiden with a maiden, forcing Smith to defend outswingers and the one straighter one.

04:47 PM BST

OVER 55: AUS 198/3 (Smith 43 Head 0)

Excellent from Robinson to remove Labuschagne and he starts aggressively to Head, trying to push the left-hander back with a bouncer and then zipping an inswinger to the left-hander down the corridor.

‘Bang! Bang! Here,’ says Jonny Bairstow. What are the least number of wickets in a day you should take to justify an insertion? Six? Seven?

04:40 PM BST

Wicket!

Labuschagne c Bairstow b Robinson 47 That’s why Robinson has the Pavilion End. He gets one to hold its line up the slope and Australia’s No3 pushes forward and feathers an edge through to the keeper. It was straighter and fuller than the previous ball to which Labuschagne shouldered arms. Labuschagne acts as if he never thinks he’s out and lingers for a while, perhaps, charitably, for the no-ball call. I But it was a legit delivery and he has to trudge off at his usual chief, ceremonial mourner pace. FOW 198/3

04:39 PM BST

OVER 54: AUS 198/2 (Labuschagne 47 Smith 43)

Lots of away swing for Anderson, setting them up for the inswinger which doesn’t come. It’s a long game for Anderson, weaving his web. Sky switches to ads but has to truncate it as the last ball turns out to be a no-ball, England’s ninth of the day.

04:36 PM BST

Running off to join the circus?

'If they are just going to entertain they might as well be a circus'



🎙️ @GeoffreyBoycott says England have lost sight of the objective - to win.#TelegraphCricket | #ENGvAUS — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) June 28, 2023

04:35 PM BST

OVER 53: AUS 196/2 (Labuschagne 46 Smith 43)

Big appeal when Smith pads up tom one that jags back. It’s the third time he’s done that. Stokes refused to review, signalling that it was too high. Indeed it was. They bring up the hundred partnership after a single apiece, both pulled hurriedly, more thick edge than heart of the willow.

Highest 1st Innings Batting Average in England by an away batter (min 300 runs):



Steve Smith: 136.1 (953 runs)

Don Bradman: 131.8 (659)

Shivnarine Chanderpaul: 122.3 (367)

Herschelle Gibbs: 120.7 (362)

Steve Waugh: 108.4 (759) pic.twitter.com/ZgSux4r7mq — mycrickettribe (@mycrickettribe) June 28, 2023

04:31 PM BST

OVER 52: AUS 194/2 (Labuschagne 45 Smith 42)

Swing for Anderson but from the hand. Labuschagne leaves the first four as they gently arc past the stumps. Make that the first five harmlessly arc away, demanding no shot. Anderson pitches the last one up and Labuschagne drives but not full-bloodedly. Cover stops the run.

04:27 PM BST

OVER 51: AUS 194/2 (Labuschagne 45 Smith 42)

England need to reset at tea and come out with some spark ... but they begin with Robinson straying on to Smith’s pads (or middle stump as it’s normally called) and he works it square. Rehan Ahmed dives over the ball when attempting to restrict them to two and Australia start with a four.

Robinson surprises Smith with a throat ball outside off but that’s the only spark. Anderson will come on from the Nursery End. And unless he can start to look threatening, there will be plenty of discussion about the twilight and its approach.

04:22 PM BST

Tea verdict

England walked off at tea deflated after two sessions that will play a major hand in the destination of the Ashes unless they can somehow rally themselves this evening.

In perfect bowling conditions for most of the day and a pitch providing seam movement, England managed two wickets and their best bowler was a young Josh Tongue in his first Ashes Test, not the two greats who have spent a professional lifetime gobbling up wickets on surfaces like this. Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, those two patient batting obsessives, are playing out the perfect scenario for Australia by bedding themselves in for long stays.

Having left out their spinner, the sight of Joe Root bowling before two with just two Australian wickets down, and the tourists batting at four an over, summed up England’s predicament.

They have been flat since dropping two catches off the no ball this morning, and the luck with inside edges going Australia’s way. It has not helped the mood that both Smith and Labuschagne have been given out only to overturn the calls on review.

James Anderson was tidy but unthreatening, Stuart Broad has bowled better than his figures suggest but Ollie Robinson trundled in at 78mph failing to back up the off field talk with performance while Ben Stokes bowled three loose overs for 21 runs.

Tongue has been the pick bowling Usman Khawaja and David Warner with wonderful induckers. Warner was beaten all ends up by a ball that jagged back late to hit his stumps and has looked lively throughout. Smith overturned a caught behind on 20 off Broad’s outswinger and Labuschagne was given out to Broad too, lbw not playing a shot, but Hawkeye tracked the ball going over the stumps.

04:17 PM BST

Lord's atmosphere

I agree with Oliver but day one at Lord’s is often full of corporates or more full of corporates than days two and three, anyway. Fridays are usually quite lively. Sadly, as it’s day three this year, it might be too late. Suspect with two midweek days for this Ashes Test, it will be full of schmoozers tomorrow, too.

04:15 PM BST

Oliver Brown reports from Lord's

Telegraph Sport analysis

The atmosphere is curiously passionless at Lord’s this afternoon. This could be the moment the Ashes slips irrevocably away from England, and yet the crowd seem to have reconciled themselves to the rhythm of watching Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, two relentlessly obstinate batsmen, spraying boundaries to all corners. As Michael Vaughan wrote for The Telegraph this week, England desperately needed a statement performance on the opening day to raise hopes of levelling the series. But it is not materialising, and you can sense as much in the ground. Ben Stokes’ side tend to need a little boisterousness, a little mania from the stands, to galvanise them into action. But on a humid midsummer’s day, the ambience mirrors the action: quiet, somnolent, drifting.

04:11 PM BST

Shubi Arun reports from Lord's

Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc are out on the pitch at tea, with an Australian football in tow. It’s perhaps the most laidback pitch inspection I’ve ever seen. Their demeanour tells you all you need to know about how the day has gone so far. It looks like it’s going to be a while before they have to come on to bowl.

04:10 PM BST

JL on JT

Another great session for the visitors. The pitch looks like a very good batting surface, despite the look of grass it had pre-game. Josh Tongue is impressive. His height is an advantage and he can only get better from these experiences. England have some work to do if they are to claw themselves back into this first day.

04:05 PM BST

TEA: AUS 190/2

Win the toss and put the opposition in on a greenish pitch with pregnant clouds above and take only one wicket per session ...? Well, let’s just say England need a burst of wickets to build some hope that they will not seem as outplayed this evening as they have been so far.

England have been passive, flat and seemingly bereft of belief. After a year of bullishness, they have gone back into their shells today so far.

04:03 PM BST

OVER 50: AUS 190/2 (Labuschagne 45 Smith 38)

England have three slips, a gap and then a fifth slip for Labuschagne who is happy to play for tea, taking a single off his pads. Smith follows suit with one off his thigh pad and Australia walk off for their brew with their hats cocked at a jaunty angle and a spring in their step. They have grafted hard despite the adverse conditions this morning and are comfortably in the ascendancy.

03:59 PM BST

OVER 49: AUS 188/2 (Labuschagne 44 Smith 38)

After a run of three maidens Smith breaks the drought by twisting Root off his toes for a single. With Labuschagne on strike, Root surprises him with a 75mph bouncer but the offie then slings one down the legside that beats Bairstow and leg slip, trickling down for four byes.

Since 2006 a total of 110 Test batters have faced over 200 deliveries from Pace bowlers that were projected to hit the stumps.



Only Kumar Sangakkara and Shivnarine Chanderpaul have a higher average than Steve Smith against such deliveries.#ENGvAUS #Ashes2023 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 28, 2023

03:55 PM BST

OVER 48: AUS 182/2 (Labuschagne 43 Smith 37)

Suddenly Tongue is extracting some impressive bounce, thumping three into Bairstow’s gloves at midriff height. Labuschagne is chuntering about some late movement behind the bowler’s arm and is beaten a ball later when Tongue goes fuller. He woofs a drive at it, falling into the trap ... but for the absence of a snick.

03:52 PM BST

OVER 47: AUS 182/2 (Labuschagne 43 Smith 37)

Ben Stokes calls Joe Root into the attack. Still no Brook v Smith duel in this Test. Root comes round the wicket with a slip and leg slip and Smith plays out the maiden, watchfully. Not much turn.

03:50 PM BST

OVER 46: AUS 182/2 (Labuschagne 43 Smith 37)

Maiden for Tongue to Labuschagne, who leaves three.

The word ‘ominous’ is being bandied around. Let us not forget if straw-clutching is your thing that England won the toss against New Zealand at Trent Bridge last year, put them in and they made 553. And England still won.

03:45 PM BST

OVER 45: AUS 182/2 (Labuschagne 43 Smith 37)

Broad is ticking after Labuschagne whisks three off his toes past the diving Rehan Ahmed at shortish midwicket. Not sure that was within his ambit. Perhaps Broad solipsistically forgets he’s 11 inches taller than the sub fielder.

03:38 PM BST

OVER 44: AUS 178/2 (Labuschagne 40 Smith 37)

Tongue comes back on for a pre-tea burst and he contracts no-ballitis. Smith doubles the return with a single flicked through midwicket. Labuschagne drives for three straight, Stokes galloping after it from mid-off to stop it crossing the rope.

03:33 PM BST

OVER 43: AUS 173/2 (Labuschagne 37 Smith 36)

Ollie Pope has been off for more than an hour now. Chris Woakes is still on, too. But not for Josh Tongue, who he initially replaced.

Maiden for Broad, including that review, which he still struggles to concede hit the bat first.

03:31 PM BST

NOT OUT

The third umpire says it hit the bat first, as one replay clearly shows. The other two suggest it was the other way round.

Sky Sports DRS

England lose a review.

03:28 PM BST

ENG review

Labuschagne lbw b Broad Did he hit it?

03:28 PM BST

OVER 42: AUS 173/2 (Labuschagne 37 Smith 36)

England’s problem is that both of these batsmen seem to have time on their side. They are rattling along at McCullum-esque pace but they rarely look hurried in their strokes. Smith makes his 9000th Test run with a boundary, flicked off Stokes through midwicket and bookends the over with four crunched off the front foot past mid-off.

Smith has the look of a man with the Midas touch today.

03:23 PM BST

Slip sliding away

It’s slipping away from England. Ben Stokes coming on is almost an official announcement that the urn is receding from England’s vision... and he is so rusty that his first over goes for 12 runs.

Australia are stamping their image on this Test. The punchiness of their batting, as when Marnus Labuschagne accelerates with three fours off Stuart Broad’s comeback over; and a lack of collective energy in England’s bowling, with Josh Tongue the most honourable exception.

The crowd feels as though it is prepared to accept Australia’s superiority, and are ready to enjoy their batting. No second invitation required for Steve Smith and Labuschagne after flopping in the first Test. A miracle is needed to turn this tide, and Stokes has had to take it upon himself and his aged knees.

03:22 PM BST

Shubi Arun reports from Lord's

Lord’s is a venue normally associated with men in panama hats. But, if you hadn’t heard already, change is afoot in St.John’s Wood. If Bazball is actually a cult, then the sartorial depiction for it is almost certainly bucket hats. I took a quick walk around the ground after lunch and they were seemingly everywhere, all at once. An assistant at one of the Lord’s merchandise stores confirmed to me that the trend first began during the Ireland Test at the start of the summer and the demand for them since, has gone through the roof. A couple of designs have even sold out! How long before we start seeing bucket-hats in the MCC red and yellow?

03:21 PM BST

OVER 41: AUS 164/2 (Labuschagne 37 Smith 28)

Both batsmen have been given out during this session and both have successfully reviewed. And Labuschagne, who started the over pulling back very late, so late Broad was in his delivery stride and fuming, adds injury to insult after his reprieve by creaming the next ball through mid-off for four.

03:19 PM BST

NOT OUT

Labuschagne was right, it was vaulting off stump. He was batting a yard outside his crease.

03:17 PM BST

AUS review

Labuschagne lbw b Broad No shot played. Height?

03:15 PM BST

OVER 40: AUS 160/2 (Labuschagne 33 Smith 28)

Clever from Stokes. Watching Smith like a hawk, he reads his footwork and drops shorter with a leg-cutter that beats the advancing right-hander. Anderson wants the umpire to have a look at the ball, which he does, but he won’t change it.

Another terrific delivery from the England captain angles in then jags away as Smith groped towards it with a push. A consoling maiden after that loose start.

Broad is going to have a spell from the Pavilion End, commonly Anderson terrain/prerogative.

03:10 PM BST

OVER 39: AUS 160/2 (Labuschagne 33 Smith 28)

No Robinson succumbs to Stokes’ no-ball and half-volley disease. Smith taps two through mid-off and pulls the short one for a single off his chest. Robinson’s average pace is down at 79mph and Labuschagne swipes him contemptuously for two more through midwicket.

‘C’mon boys, we can turn this around,’ shouts one of the England players. I know not who.

03:04 PM BST

Speed kills

The extra pace of Tongue is proving to be the most effective for England. The other three seamers have looked a little innocuous. I reckon the four Aussie quicks will be a challenge on here.

03:03 PM BST

OVER 38: AUS 154/2 (Labuschagne 31 Smith 25)

Stokes starts with a no-ball that Labuschagne tickles off his toes for a hard-run two. Two balls later he oversteps again, the second by six inches. Stokes overpitches and Labuschagne smears a square drive for four and follows that with a whip through midwicket for four more. Stokes is serving up half-volley pies as he tries to find some rhythm.

England are on the verge of throwing the series away after some very sloppy play today.

The final three legitimate deliveries are an improvement, all dot balls as Stokes locates a heavier, percussive length.

02:58 PM BST

OVER 37: AUS 142/2 (Labuschagne 21 Smith 25)

Smith walks out of his crease adding vertical movements to horizontal ones. Robinson strikes him on the pad with a nip-backer that again would have been too high and wide to trouble the poles.

Maiden for Robinson, backed up by Duckett’s diving stop at shortish midwicket.

Steve Smith starts pugnaciously - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Time for Stokes.

02:55 PM BST

OVER 36: AUS 142/2 (Labuschagne 21 Smith 25)

Labuschagne creams a cover drive off Broad’s inswinger for four having been beaten a ball earlier by a beguiling outswinger. Broad then errs too straight and Labuschagne works him for four through midwicket, then, a ball later, does the same again, flicking it with a flourish for four more. England are losing control.

Or are they? Broad nips one back into Labuschagne, who pads up. Broad wants to review but can’t find an ally. Stokes and Bairstow argue that it didn’t do enough and they were right. It would have missed off stump on line and height.

Stokes is warming up to bowl.

02:50 PM BST

Game on

Compelling passage of play. Steve Smith has been especially proactive, swivel-pulling his seventh ball for four off Josh Tongue. Stuart Broad was then brought on, trying to reproduce his first Test dismissals – when he removed Smith once and Marnus Labuschagne twice. Smith played sumptuous cover drives – a shot he’s not always associated with – from Broad’s first two balls. Then, he feathered an edge from his third. Or so the umpire, and the crowd at Lord’s, thought: Smith reviewed immediately, and there was indeed a tiny gap between his edge and the ball. Smith and Labuschagne only managed 35 between them at Edgbaston; they’ve already got 34 between them today. Meanwhile, Ollie Pope is off the field: he has hurt his right shoulder and is currently being assessed by the England medical team.

02:46 PM BST

OVER 35: AUS 130/2 (Labuschagne 9 Smith 25)

Robinson still has three slips for Smith and beats him as he pushes forward and one stays true instead of coming down the slope. The news on Pope is that he is being assessed but Mark Taylor thinks he looked in real trouble and almost resigned to it being dislocated as he sloped back to the dressing room with a look of fear and discomfort.

Maiden for Robinson and time for drinks.

02:42 PM BST

OVER 34: AUS 130/2 (Labuschagne 9 Smith 25)

Smith hammers a pair of fours through cover and point as Broad returns but the bowler’s blood is up and he is convinced he has bagged him when he is given out, caught behind off a wobble-seam beauty. Alas! He didn’t nick it.

02:39 PM BST

NOT OUT

Big gap between bat and ball. But there was a noise, confusingly. No spike on UltraEdge, though.

02:38 PM BST

AUS review

Smith c Bairstow b Broad Reviewed immediately but there was a noise.

02:38 PM BST

OVER 33: AUS 121/2 (Labuschagne 9 Smith 16)

Smith again shuffles across to work two through midwicket and the only other damage is inflicted by Robinson himself with a no-ball and a big, hooping inswinger that started too straight and flies past Bairstow’s dive for four byes.

Tongue literally breaks Warner's wickets - Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

02:34 PM BST

Worcester force

Lord’s comes to life! And it’s England’s newest seamer who gives the team and crowd a lift, Josh Tongue from the Nursery end bringing two consecutive balls down the slope at David Warner: the first goes an inch or two over the stumps, the second into them. Away in Worcestershire, or perhaps in Birmingham where he lives, a smile surely passes across the face of Alan Richardson, the former swing-and-seam bowler for Worcestershire and Middlesex, who is in charge of quite a stable at New Road as the head coach. Is any county so self-sufficient in pace bowling, let alone one with such a small population?

02:32 PM BST

OVER 32: AUS 113/2 (Labuschagne 9 Smith 13)

Tongue, who starts the over with figures of 7-1-35-2, continues. Smith lets the big inswinger hit his pad. actually padding up to an 88mph delivery rather than risk chipping it to the leg trap. But then resumes his busy approach with a firm pull for four, pirouetting through 90 degrees like a top. Tongue goes a touch fuller and Smith walks across to whisk three off off-stump through midwicket.

But Labuschagne is struggling by contrast with his mentor and flashes hard at a Tongue outswinger, connecting only with fresh air.

02:28 PM BST

OVER 31: AUS 106/2 (Labuschagne 9 Smith 6)

Smith is the embodiment of the Neville brothers busy approach. It looks skittish, all the moving parts, especially when his feet join in with the tics. He walks across to flick Robinson across the line for a single. Robinson tempts Labuschagne with an outswinger and he chases it, edging it wide of third slip for four. Would have been a dolly for a great gully. But there’s no one there.

02:24 PM BST

JL on the state of play

This is brilliant Test match cricket. Loving every minute of it. Cloud cover, moving ball, athletic fielding, batsmen fighting their hearts out. Huge wicket for England but Test cricket again the winner.

02:22 PM BST

OVER 30: AUS 99/2 (Labuschagne 5 Smith 3)

Almost ... twice: Tongue eliciting a mistake from Warner reminiscent of his first-innings dismissal at Edgbaston, throwing his hands at a wider one and nearly dragging it on. It shivers the timbers as it flies down to fine leg for two. Tongue follows it with the two-card trick and bags his and England’s second wicket.

Smith, with his happy feet, pushes a drive for three to get off the mark through mid-on off his first ball. He is walking across and playing French cricket almost.

02:18 PM BST

WIcket!!

Warner b Tongue 66 Set him up with three testing deliveries, the third of which castles him. A dress rehearsal the ball earlier beat Warner all ends up from round the wicket, snaking between bat and thigh-pad and vaulting middle and leg by a quarter of an inch. So Tongue pitched the next one a fraction fuller and gated him at 87mph, nipping back to crash into the top of leg stump. FOW 96/2

02:16 PM BST

OVER 29: AUS 90/1 (Warner 64 Labuschagne 5)

England have no gully, preferring a backward point. Warner pushes forward to Anderson and nicks one through gully that scuttles under Ahmed’s dive for four. Warner presses a single in front of point and Anderson tries an inswinger at Labuschagne, starting it on a sixth-stump line and hoping it tails in. But it stays true and Labuschagne lets it go.

02:11 PM BST

OVER 28: AUS 84/1 (Warner 59 Labuschagne 5)

Pope, who dropped Warner at fourth slip when he had made 20, has been put on jankers and replaced by Ben Duckett. He is out at backward point and lands heavily on his shoulder. Having suffered two dislocations over the past couple of years, England immediately send him off the field for treatment and Rehan Ahmed comes on. Labuschagne plays and misses at one that kept low and, after they took a single when Pope hit the deck and jarred (only jarred, we hope) his shoulder, Warner plays a wonderful square drive for four.

Neither of these two have looked fluent against Broad all summer but he still isn’t into the attack.

02:05 PM BST

OVER 27: AUS 79/1 (Warner 55 Labuschagne 4)

We’re back after a six-minute delay. Broad nicked Labuschagne off twice at Edgbaston but hasn’t been brought on for a dart at him yet. Warner has a big woof at a fifth-stump, good length delivery from Anderson, playing and missing. The crowd hams up how close and how loose the shot was. The last ball of the maiden, though, is a snorter from Anderson, climbing from round the wicket and continuing to angle in before shaping away, whistling past the edge as Warner gropes forward.

01:58 PM BST

Re Tongue's action (see 26th over)

No better analyst if this than the Bowlologist:

Tongue has the old mixed action - side on bottom half . Front on top half

releases from wide 👉

Angling in 👉but getting ball to move out off the slope 👈

Might have led to Usman’s dismissal 🍑#Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/IwwnpI5PBa — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) June 28, 2023

01:57 PM BST

In fact it's stopped already

The hover cover is coming off and it will only be moments before they are back.

01:56 PM BST

Rain stops play

The teams jog back to the pavilion for a second rain-break so far. It’s very dark over Lord’s, fag-ash grey clouds envelop the ground but the rain isn’t very heavy at all.

01:55 PM BST

OVER 26: AUS 79/1 (Warner 55 Labuschagne 4)

Labuschagne defends a riser from Tongue on his toes and breaks his Kookaburra bat. On come four more for him to choose from. He bought 20 on tour, says Ricky Ponting but is down to 16 after donating four to his Glamorgan family.

Labuschagne, like Khawaja, leaves on length and, like Khawaja, almost perishes when it keeps lower than he thought and whistles over an about an inch wide of the off bail. They have a leg slip in for a strangle and Labuschagne does play and miss at a flick off his ribs and Tongue beats him with a jaffa that angled in as the bowler’s arm, as it does, goes beyond the perpendicular and then nibbled away, past the No 3’s edge.

A maiden before a squall hits Lord’s and the players race off.

01:49 PM BST

OVER 25: AUS 79/1 (Warner 55 Labuschagne 4)

Anderson draws the edge off Labuschagne who, Like Warner, is batting outside his crease. The soft hands and yet another feather-bed pitch kill the carry and it drops short of second slip. Anderson, straining for swing, overpitches and Labuschagne pushes the half-volley, no more than an elongated defensive, for two then opens the face to sprint a single.

Warner, too, uses the push, rather than the drive to pierce cover for two more.

01:44 PM BST

OVER 24: AUS 74/1 (Warner 53 Labuschagne 1)

Good wheels from Tongue, mid 80s and climbing. Labuschagne leaves a channel ball and then another between a solid defensive. A thick inside edge off another forward defensive allows him to get off the mark to square leg.

Warner throws his hands carelessly at a wider one, looking for an expansive drive but drags it into the grass off the left side of the toe.

01:41 PM BST

Good afternoon

Rob Bagchi here for the next couple of sessions. England were extraordinarily flat in that opening session, lacking spark and confidence. Let’s see if David Saker and Brendon McCullum have put a rocket up them over the past 40 minutes.

Josh Tongue has five balls left.

01:38 PM BST

Lunch verdict

A murky morning at Lord’s and an even gloomier session for England only saved at the very end by Josh Tongue’s wicket. Granted perfect seam bowling conditions and a chance to lift themselves back in the series, England dropped both openers and walked off very disappointed with their return of one for 73; their only success due to batsman error with Khawaja bowled not playing a shot.

He was dropped on one by Joe Root low down at first slip off James Anderson and David Warner was missed on 20 by Ollie Pope at fourth slip. Both would have massively lifted the team and the crowd especially after dropped catches cost England the first Test.

Ollie Robinson was bowling at 78mph, and dismissively swept for four by Warner, Australia noticeably going after him following his comments between Tests. Tongue was expensive but did create half chances with his extra pace hurrying up the batsmen, Khawaja deceived by a ball that nipped back down the slope.

Warner brought up a fifty ten minutes before lunch, having clung on against Broad but played well against the others. The main positive for England was that Jonny Bairstow stopped a protester throwing powder on the pitch and potentially ruining the Test. Shame his slip fielders were not as good at catching.

01:27 PM BST

Thank god for Jonny Bairstow

By Oliver Brown at Lord’s

It was a relief, quite frankly, to see Jonny Bairstow hold on to something. After a first Test in which he was pilloried for his butterfingered bungling with the gloves, England’s embattled wicketkeeper needed just five minutes at Lord’s to provide one of the abiding images of this sporting summer, scooping up a Just Stop Oil protester in those giant arms and carrying him across the entire outfield to deposit him in the stands.

Oliver’s piece in full is here.

01:17 PM BST

No10s response to Just Stop Oil protest

This from the Prime Minister’s official spokesman:

I think these sorts of selfish guerrilla tactics that target events bringing joy to millions are exactly why the government brought in new powers so that police can take swift action. The Prime Minister is pleased that play was able to resume quickly thanks to security staff, the swift hands of Jonny Bairstow and other England players.

And this is from Lee Anderson.

Proper Policing.



That's how you deal with these lunatics. pic.twitter.com/zYpSUKgJu0 — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) June 28, 2023

And here’s why

01:11 PM BST

Watch Josh Tongue's first Ashes wicket

Josh Tongue’s first Ashes wicket 👏pic.twitter.com/xvOTF7OFAB — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) June 28, 2023

01:03 PM BST

Lunch: Australia 73-1

The wicket means that ball, the first of Tongue’s fourth over, will be the last before lunch. It’s still been Australia’s session, with David Warner’s assertive 53 taking them to 73/1 after being put in on what looked like a very good day for bowling.

England were unlucky at times, and both openers were dropped, but they were nowhere near their best and they lacked intensity in the field. You’d imagine it will be very different after lunch.

Josh Tongue celebrates the wicket of Usman Khawaja. - Ian Kington/AFP

01:00 PM BST

Wicket!

Khawaja b Tongue 17 Josh Tongue strikes on the stroke of lunch! How England needed that. Khawaja, who until then had shown immaculate judgement outside off stump, offered no stroke to a jaffa that jagged back to hit the top of off. He looked suspiciously at the pitch from afar it seemed like a simple misjudgment. And a very good ball. FOW: 73/1

12:58 PM BST

OVER 23: AUS 73/0 (Warner 53 Khawaja 17)

Khawaja continues to be Warner’s silent partner, batting happily in his own bubble. He’s beaten by a delivery from Anderson that seams and lifts grotesquely; on commentary, Eoin Morgan notes that the ball has bounced a lot more from the Pavilion End.

Time for one more over before lunch.

12:56 PM BST

Big first session for the visitors

Huge session for Australia. The role of an opening partnership, especially when you have been put into bat, is to get to lunch. Dropping a class player like Davie Warner often leads to heartache for the fielding side. Don’t be surprised if he capitalises on his chances. He looks determined and sharp already today. Big first session for the visitors.

12:55 PM BST

Shubi Arun on Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja is easing himself into the game. His strike-rate remains in the early 20s and while Warner has brought out the scoops and hooks, Khawaja has put bat to ball on just about half the deliveries he’s faced. His discipline is the defining feature of his batting and so far, this has been another controlled innings from him. But, he’s beginning to loosen up here and has begun feeding off the bad deliveries. He’s been solid without being spectacular so far.

12:53 PM BST

OVER 22: AUS 71/0 (Warner 52 Khawaja 16)

Warner pulls Tongue for six to reach an outstanding fifty from only 66 balls. That’s quite the pre-emptive strike after Australia were put in - even more so when you consider that, before today, Warner averaged 19 in the first innings of Tests in England.

He looked positive from the first ball - in defence, in his footwork, in his running, never mind in attack. It’s Warner’s first fifty of the summer, but it has been coming.

David Warner salutes a terrific half-century. - Adam Davy/PA

12:49 PM BST

OVER 21: AUS 62/0 (Warner 44 Khawaja 16)

Anderson on for Broad at the Pavilion End. His first ball is fractionally short and pulled witheringly for four by Khawaja, who then shows immaculate judgement to leave two deliveries that would have hit the top of fourth stump.

For richer or poorer, Anderson is still bowling a pretty length.

12:45 PM BST

OVER 20: AUS 58/0 (Warner 44 Khawaja 12)

A lucky break for Warner, who is beaten for pace by Tongue and edges just wide of leg stump for four. Tongue looks sharp, though you wouldn’t necessarily know it from figures of 2-0-16-0.

Josh Tongue bowls at Lord's. - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

12:42 PM BST

Robinson needs to walk as well as talk

Josh Tongue would not have been needed before lunch if Ollie Robinson had bowled to full capacity. He is down on pace, lurking below 80 mph. Where was the eight-over opening spell which Robinson has supplied at Lord’s before from the Nursery End? England need him to walk as well as talk.

12:41 PM BST

OVER 19: AUS 52/0 (Warner 38 Khawaja 12)

A leg bye brings up a determined fifty partnership between Warner (38 from 56 balls) and Khawaja (10 from 54). Both have been dropped in the slips but that’s an occupational hazard on a day like today.

Khawaja drives Broad pleasantly through mid-off for a couple more. I can’t quite believe I’m typing this but it’s England, not Australia, who need the lunch break so that they can reset.

12:36 PM BST

A terrific session for Australia

David Warner has done damn well here. Yes, he’s been dropped – badly – by Pope at fourth slip, and looks shaky against Broad. But he’s hanging in, and has 38. It’s been a terrific session for Australia so far, in very trying circumstances.

12:36 PM BST

OVER 18: AUS 49/0 (Warner 38 Khawaja 10)

Josh Tongue comes on to replace Ollie Robinson, who bowled a decent spell of 5-0-14-0. Tongue has been picked as England’s flat-pitch heavy, so I didn’t expect to see him before lunch, but Jimmy Anderson doesn’t really bowl from this end at Lord’s so Ben Stokes didn’t have many other options.

The extra pace allows Warner to belt consecutive boundaries, a late cut followed by a thumping pull shot. This is looking a bit ominous for England.

12:31 PM BST

OVER 17: AUS 39/0 (Warner 29 Khawaja 9)

England really need a wicket here, for its own sake and also to get them going. For a team that has won the toss in a mustn’t-lose game, they look surprisingly flat.

Broad has been better than most, competitive beast that he is, and he beats Warner twice in three deliveries with beautiful deliveries from round the wicket. That has roused the members from their pre-prandial slumber.

12:27 PM BST

OVER 16: AUS 39/0 (Warner 29 Khawaja 9)

Khawaja is beaten, trying to pull a wider length ball from Robinson. His innings has been a bit two-paced, whereas Warner has a lot busier. But he’s still there, and that’s all that really matters for Australia. They’ve had a superb morning after losing what seemed to be a vital toss. We may have been duped by Lord’s again: the ball has done a bit but nowhere near as much as expected.

12:23 PM BST

OVER 15: AUS 38/0 (Warner 29 Khawaja 9)

A good over from Broad is undone by the last delivery, a low full toss that Warner puts away to the cover boundary. Warner is playing extremely well.

12:21 PM BST

Should England's slips move back for Warner?

Ollie Pope fields at second slip for Surrey, and very well too. A different angle for him at fourth slip when David Warner prods at Stuart Broad. But England’s slips should be stading a yard further back for Warner with his hard hands, than for Khawaja with his soft hands who plays the ball late.

"That should have been taken!" 😫



David Warner gets massively lucky as Ollie Pope drops a huge chance! pic.twitter.com/71zrQd0vA6 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 28, 2023

12:18 PM BST

OVER 14: AUS 32/0 (Warner 23 Khawaja 9)

Khawaja almost suffers a freak dismissal like Harry Brook’s at Edgbaston. He tried to pull Robinson and was hit on the flap of the pad, with the ball looping up in the air. He had no idea where it was and was very relieved to see it bounce just wide of his leg stump.

Robinson is bowling well now, with some dangerous movement back into the left-handers from round the wicket. Khawaja inside-edges a single, then Warner is saved from a very good LBW shout by a late inside-edge.

12:15 PM BST

OVER 13: AUS 30/0 (Warner 22 Khawaja 8)

Warner is dropped by Pope at fourth slip! That was a much easier chance than Root’s earlier in the day. Warner pushed at a superb delivery from Broad that straightened to take the edge, and the ball burst through the hands of Pope as he reached to his right.

Pope should have taken it, though I suspect he was surprised - given the earlier edge that died on Root - by how quickly it came at him.

Stuart Broad screams with frustration after Ollie Pope drops David Warner. - Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

12:11 PM BST

Read the MCC's statement on the Just Stop Oil protest

MCC statement from CEO Guy Lavender: pic.twitter.com/UXj8gQ4bvk — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 28, 2023

12:10 PM BST

Australia bring their experience to bear

England have bowled uniformly well in the first 40 minutes before the rain. James Anderson and Stuart Broad have committed to the fullish length and straightish line demanded by the conditions - and they would have had a wicket had the pitch not been so slow. The edge by Usman Khawaja off Anderson would have carried to Joe Root at first slip instead of landing on his fingernails as he dived low to his right. The drizzly interruption should allow England to keep their three main seamers going until lunch, without any need for Josh Tongue’s extra pace or Root’s offspin: that, at least, would be the traditional strategy. But don’t be surprised if Root pops up and tries to slide one through into David Warner’s pad. Australia, for their part, have brought all their experience to bear to survive so far. Warner is on his fourth Ashes tour after all. Khawaja has played for three counties as well as doing three Ashes tours. Keep going, England: Robinson for a long spell from the Nursey end while the others enjoy the pavilion end. Wickets could come in a cluster if the ball starts swinging in addition to the bit of seam.

12:09 PM BST

OVER 12: AUS 26/0 (Warner 19 Khawaja 7)

Robinson switches round the wicket to Warner. England look a bit flat in the field, though I’m sure a wicket would change that. Warner inside-edges a nipbacker to square leg, where a misfield from Anderson allows him to run through for a single.

Later in the over Robinson also switches his line of attack to Khawaja, who is hit high on the pad by another delivery that moves off the seam. Excellent stuff from Robinson. It’s like watching Curtly Ambrose, only 10mph slower.

12:05 PM BST

From Shubi Arun at Lord's

The decibel levels at Lord’s, much like the pitch, are in stark contrast to what was on offer at Edgbaston. Anderson is making the ball talk but the Barmy Army is yet to find its voice this morning. The breaks in play and the drizzle may have a role to play in this but it stays like this, Stuart Broad may have to again take on the role of whipping up an atmosphere.

12:04 PM BST

OVER 11: AUS 25/0 (Warner 18 Khawaja 7)

Broad changes his ends to replace Anderson, and his first ball cuts Khawaja in half from round the wicket. False strokes are unavoidable on a morning like this, but generally Australia will be thrilled with their start.

Khawaja is beaten again by one that goes the other way, but it’s too short to take the edge. A decent maiden from Broad, who has been England’s best bowler this morning.

12:00 PM BST

OVER 10: AUS 25/0 (Warner 18 Khawaja 7)

Warner gets down on one knee to hack Robinson through square leg for four! That’s his second sweep of the morning; he’s obviously been studying videos of Mal Loye between Tests.

A good over from Robinson in terms of accuracy, with a nice full length, but not pace: the last two deliveries were below 80mph. That’s a concern for England.

11:57 AM BST

Another slow pitch at Lord's

There is lateral movement but no pace in this pitch despite MCC digging up the surface over the winter. They removed 10mm of topsoil and relaid the whole square with new rye grass following complaints from England about the slowness of Lord’s pitches. The first ball from Broad bounced twice to the keeper and the England slips moved up closer to the stumps. The only edge so far from Khawaja just carried to root at first slip. Not a good sign on day one.

11:57 AM BST

Play to resume

The players are on the field and Ollie Robinson, who has a fine record at Lord’s, has the ball in his hand.

We lost 12 minutes, which will be tacked on the evening session.

11:50 AM BST

The covers are coming off

Shouldn’t be long, 5-10 minutes I’d imagine.

11:45 AM BST

Rain stops play

That’s frustrating for England, though the Australian openers look very happy to stroll off. They’ve played really well in challenging circumstances, David Warner in particular.

The rain isn’t heavy so it shouldn’t be a long way.

Rain stops play at Lord's 😕🌧️ pic.twitter.com/Zzrgkiogt2 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 28, 2023

11:44 AM BST

OVER 9: AUS 20/0 Warner 14 Khawaja 6)

Anderson continues to Warner, who offers no stroke to an outswinger on length. I wonder if Anderson has been slightly too short, though maybe I’m just living in the past. When he does pitch it up, Warner tries to drive and is beaten all ends up.

Bairstow does very well to save four byes down the leg side, and the over ends with Warner clipping for two. Anderson’s figures are pretty (5-1-8-0) but I’m not sure he’s been at his best.

David Warner offers no stroke. - Matthew Childs/Action Images via Reuters

11:39 AM BST

OVER 8: AUS 18/0 Warner 11 Khawaja 6)

Time for some nude nuts: Ollie Robinson is on for Stuart Broad (3-0-7-0). His first over is relatively innocuous, and Khawaja gets his first boundary with a careful steer to third man.

11:35 AM BST

OVER 7: AUS 13/0 Warner 11 Khawaja 2)

Still plenty of movement for Anderson, mainly in the air, and Khawaja is intent on nothing but survival. Anderson tries one delivery round the wicket, and Khawaja defends that as well.

11:34 AM BST

The first chance goes begging

After no slip catches off pace bowlers in the whole first Test, takes only 29 balls of the second for a chance - but dropped by Joe Root as it died on him off Usman Khawaja. After a tricky first Test, James Anderson will be encouraged by the assistance so far this morning. Slips, you suspect, will be much more important than at Edgbaston.

11:33 AM BST

From Shubi Arun at Lord's

David Warner has shown intent here today by taking guard outside the crease. One of the biggest reasons for his travails in the 2019 series was his passiveness. He backed himself into a corner with his uncertainty and edginess. But in the WTC Final and the first Ashes Test, we’ve seen a more proactive Warner. While he hasn’t converted any of his starts yet, he’s been unafraid to play his shots. That shift in mindset itself has quietened some of the discussion around his place in the XI.

11:31 AM BST

Watch Jonny Bairstow remove a Just Stop Oil protester

And here Will Macpherson’s news story.

Bairstow has form for taking on pitch invaders. At the Oval in September 2021 in a Test against India, he collided with the YouTube prankster Daniel “Jarvo 69” Jarvis when he broke onto the field. Here, he followed the example set by England rugby player Tom Curry, who helped stewards apprehend the protestors at Twickenham last month.

Read more...

11:30 AM BST

OVER 6: AUS 12/0 Warner 10 Khawaja 2)

Hello! Warner gets down on one knee to ramp Broad, Joe Root-style. He doesn’t nail it and the ball drops short of deep backward square for a single, but that took everybody by surprise. Warner and Broad, who seem to get on well these days despite their ongoing battle, have a smile about it.

A couple of quick singles keep the scoreboard moving. Warner has 10 from 18 balls, Khawaja 2 from 18.

11:28 AM BST

The glorious Lord's silence

There is a deafening silence that comes with the first ball, the first over, of a Lord’s Test. In complete contrast to every other ground in the world I find it extraordinary how silence prevails here. What a day. It was nice to stand in the long room and watch from the other side of the fence. Unlike the silence of the first over, the long room exploded as the players walked out to play. It’s a wonderful experience being here.

11:27 AM BST

OVER 5: AUS 9/0 (Warner 8 Khawaja 1)

Khawaja is dropped by Root! It was a very difficult chance at first slip, almost on the half volley, when Khawaja edged a classic outswinger from Anderson.

Ordinarily Bairstow might have dived across Root but his weight was going the wrong way. It really was a fiendishly difficult chance for Root, who is so good at first slip.

CLOSE!



Khawaja edges the ball behind but it doesn't quite carry and Root can't take the catch 😰 pic.twitter.com/aMfoypYvCu — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 28, 2023

11:25 AM BST

Our chief sports writer Oliver Brown on Jonny Bairstow's intervention

Telegraph Sport analysis

It was the spectacle that the Marylebone Cricket Club had most feared, the first morning of the Lord’s Ashes Test being garishly disfigured by Just Stop Oil protesters and their signature orange dust. With just one James Anderson over bowled, a chorus of hostility and derision erupted around the ground at the sight of two activists rushing on to try to ruin the pitch. But it was Jonny Bairstow who bequeathed one of the iconic images of the summer, intercepting one demonstrator and carrying him all the way back across the outfield to the stands. Security at Lord’s is now skittish, alarmed by how easily the cordon was breached. As for the invader himself? As the great John Arlott once said of a streaker: “I think he may have seen his last cricket for the day.”

11:21 AM BST

OVER 4: AUS 8/0 (Warner 7 Khawaja 1)

Australia have made a positive start, in attack and especially defence. Warner times Broad square on the off side for two, then gets in a bit of trouble when he tries to leave at the last minute. The ball hits the face of the bat but drops safely on the off side.

11:17 AM BST

OVER 3: AUS 5/0 (Warner 4 Khawaja 1)

Khawaja does well to drop an awkward delivery from Anderson well short of the cordon. It looks a slow pitch, a typical English slow seamer in many ways, so the slip cordon is quite close.

Anderson tries to surprise Khawaja with the one that goes the other way. Khawaja offers no stroke, a good leave despite the oohs and aahs of the England bowlers. This is a serious challenge for the Australian batters; so far they have looked good.

11:15 AM BST

Bairstow carries off Just Stop Oil protester

Here’s our news story from Will Macpherson on Jonny Bairstow’s intervention at Lord’s.

Ben Stokes tries to stop two protesters at Lord's. - Stu Forster/Getty Images Europe

11:14 AM BST

OVER 2: AUS 5/0 (Warner 4 Khawaja 1)

Broad also has four slips and starts around the wicket to both Khawaja (despite the data) and Warner (because of it). Khawaja gets off the mark with a single and Warner defends/leaves the last two deliveries of the over. It’s been an encouraging start for England, with plenty of movement in the air and off the seam.

11:11 AM BST

Bairstow saves Lord's pitch from damage

Jonny Bairstow’s quick thinking saved the Lord’s pitch from damage and a serious delay in the Test match. A protester tried to spread orange powder on the pitch but ran straight into Bairstow, a top rugby player in his youth, about ten metres from the pitch. Bairstow picked him up and carried him off to the side of the boundary underneath the Grandstand. Bairstow received a tap on the shoulder from Ben Duckett when he walked back to behind the stumps. Bairstow a couple of years prevented a pitch invader at the Oval.

11:10 AM BST

Play is about to resume

While everyone waits for Jonny Bairstow, David Warner and Stuart Broad stand around shooting the breeze. I’d love to know what they were talking about. But never mind that, Bairstow and back and Broad is about to begin his first over.

11:07 AM BST

Just Stop Oil protest stops play

A couple of protesters managed to get onto the field a moment ago. One was bundled to the ground, the other lifted all the way to the boundary by England’s He-Man, Jonny Bairstow.

There’s a brief delay as a result, and Bairstow has gone off the field to change some of his kit. There’s also a load of orange powder on the outfield; I don’t think there’s any on the pitch itself - possibly because of Bairstow’s intervention.

Jonny Bairstow carries a Just Stop Oil protester off the field. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

11:02 AM BST

OVER 1: AUS 4/0 (Warner 4 Khawaja 0)

England finished the Edgbaston Test with no slips. Today they have four, and the early signs are that they’ll have some work to do.

Warner is beaten by his second ball, flashing needlessly at a shortish outswinger. There’s plenty of movement for Anderson - but his fourth ball is slightly too full and that allows Warner to drive through extra cover for four. Good shot.

An intriguing first over ends with a strangled LBW shout against Warner from a ball that pitched outside leg.

11:00 AM BST

Here we go

James Anderson will open the bowling to David Warner. The pitch is green, the lights are on, it’s humid... the ball surely has to swing this morning.

10:57 AM BST

From Shubi Arun at Lord's

The pitch here at Lord’s is significantly more green than the one at Edgbaston which James Anderson likened to kryptonite in his Telegraph column. Coupled with the overcast conditions, there should be more movement on offer to the pacers. I’d be surprised if Anderson, who bowled just 14 overs in the second innings of the first Test and didn’t take the second new ball, isn’t given the new ball here. England’s superman could be set to fly again today.

10:56 AM BST

Perfect conditions for Anderson and Broad

Conditions could not be better for old-fashioned England seam bowling. Pluperfect conditions indeed, everything that the analyst could have ordered. The covers have just been removed again, to reveal relative greenness. Thick cloud, and it is sultry, and usually it is the case that the more humid it is, the more the new ball swings conventionally. Will James Anderson and Stuart Broad pitch it up and attack the stumps, as they have been doing under the Stokes/McCullum regime - or revert to bowling wide, and “dry”, as they used to do, especially when Joe Root chose to bowl first? The series hinges on it. England, if they are ever going to bounce back, have to do it today.

10:55 AM BST

Here come the players

Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins lead their teams through the Long Room and onto the field for the anthems. It’s time for one of the great sporting occasions: the Lord’s Ashes Test.

Pavilion ➡️ the hallowed turf 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇦🇺



The most famous walk in cricket 🤩 pic.twitter.com/lfQ88ZsM27 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 28, 2023

10:54 AM BST

An enormous toss to win

Just an enormous toss for England to win. Not sure you’d fancy the brave Bazballers teeing off on a morning like this. It’s cold, dark, and the covers are on because of a few specks of rain in the air.

10:41 AM BST

More rain at Lord's

It’s very light, but the hover cover is going on as a precaution. The panel on Sky Sports are discussing the possibility of this being a very short Test match, given the weather forecast for the next couple of days.

“We could see a couple of innings over very quickly,” says Ricky Ponting. At the toss Athers said, ‘Good luck over the five days.’ With the way these teams play their cricket, I don’t think this is going five days at all!”

10:33 AM BST

The teams

One change apiece from Edgbaston: Josh Tongue for Moeen Ali and Mitchell Starc for Scott Boland. A side effect of that is that Australia have improved their tail and England have weakened theirs. You might even say that England have four No11s.

England Crawley, Duckett, Pope, Root, Brook, Stokes (c), Bairstow (wk), Broad, Robinson, Tongue, Anderson.

Australia Warner, Khawaja, Labuschagne, Smith, Head, Green, Carey (wk), Starc, Cummins, Lyon, Hazlewood.

Mitchell Starc 🔁 Scott Boland



Pat Cummins discusses the change in the Australia team 🔊 pic.twitter.com/mtJ25pqukK — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 28, 2023

10:31 AM BST

England win the toss and bowl

“Overheads have played a massive part in the decision,” says Ben Stokes. “The wicket’s got a bit of grass on it so hopefully we can exploit it.”

Pat Cummins says he would have bowled as well. “We’re happy with how Scotty [Boland] is going but we wanted a bit of variety and he’s the unlucky one to miss out this week.”

🪙 TOSS 🪙



England win and choose to bowl first pic.twitter.com/e71MMISrqV — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 28, 2023

Ben Stokes walks out for the toss. - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Europe

10:22 AM BST

Ollie Robinson is no clown – Australia should beware taking him on

Clearly the quality of discourse has regressed from totally reasonable criticism of a gratuitous send-off delivered in the heat of the moment to attempts to belittle the ability of the ICC’s fifth-ranked Test bowler, who has an average of 21.2, for his “nude nuts” and inability to regularly bowl 85, let alone 90mph

Read more...

10:20 AM BST

Meet Josh Tongue

Tongue’s bowling has been compared to skipper Stokes’s, in his prime, with the bowling arm going beyond the perpendicular and capacity to bowl at different phases. The captain certainly liked what he saw, not least in an eight-over spell that showed his durability. It is his ability to bowl spells of bouncers, perhaps at the tail, that has won him a place.

Read more...

Josh Tongue warms up at Lord's. - Gareth Copley/ECB

10:17 AM BST

A bit of rain at Lord's

Greetings from Lord’s, where the hovercover is currently in place because of a few of the lightest specks of rain. Don’t think there’s anything to worry about with the toss half an hour away. The members’ stands are rammed, with the second most famous queue in British sport starting typically early this morning. Word is that, as expected, Scott Boland has been dropped for Mitchell Starc, which gives Australia a pacier edge to their attack, and should worry England’s very long tail. England obviously showed their hand yesterday, allowing Australia to swat up on Ashes rookie Josh Tongue.

The hover cover is on at Lord's. - Mike Egerton/PA

10:14 AM BST

Stokes’ most un-Bazball decision can win England the Test

Zak Crawley read a Chinese proverb to the team on Monday, essentially its message being to handle good and bad luck with the same self-control. Cool heads will be needed this week. England will be hoping to win the toss and bowl on day one, allowing their seamers to dictate early, but if they bat first it will be Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope who will be in the firing line and two of the three had low scoring matches in Birmingham. All three have doubts over techniques against quick bowling.

Read more...

10:10 AM BST

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket

The release of a damning report into cricket’s inequity has cast an uncomfortable shadow over the Lord’s Ashes Test. We’ve got a number of a features well worth reading.

'Do not tell me the Afro-Caribbean community does not like cricket. It is in our DNA, so why has it dropped off?'



🗣️ @Devon_Malcolm#TelegraphCricket — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) June 28, 2023

10:00 AM BST

The toss

There’s rain in the air at Lord’s and it feels like a bowling day - though that isn’t without risk on a ground where appearances can be deceptive. Two Tests against India, in 2014 and 2018, offer two contrasting precedents for England.

On both occasions England won the toss and bowled first in mouthwatering conditions. In 2014 they bowled poorly and slipped to a humiliating defeat; in 2018 they won by an innings.

09:55 AM BST

Lyon to make 100th consecutive Test appearance

As England drop their spinner, Australia celebrate theirs

By Will Macpherson at Lord’s

The contrast was striking. As England drop their spinner, Moeen Ali, one game into a return after a two-year red-ball retirement, Australia’s spinner, Nathan Lyon, plays his 100th successive Test.

Lyon will become the sixth man to play 100 Tests in a row but, impressively, the first bowler. The next most successive Tests by a bowler is just 60, by India’s Anil Kumble. There is a symmetry to Lyon reaching the landmark at Lord’s. The Test here a decade ago, when teenage Ashton Agar was Australia’s spinner, was the last missed by Lyon.

Having picked up eight wickets at Edgbaston, Lyon is on the verge of a milestone: he is five shy of 500 Test wickets. Only seven men lie ahead of him on that list.

It is a long time since Australia considered going into a game without Lyon, a voraciously hard-worker who recalls being desperate to bowl at his right-handed team-mates on that 2013 tour in order to improve.

“I think it’s a testament not only to how good Nathan is in terms of longevity and fitness and form, but to be able to play 100 (consecutive) Tests means you are getting picked in all conditions,” said his captain, Pat Cummins.

“I know at the start of his career you might have talked about four quicks at the Gabba, but he is just so valuable to our team I couldn’t imagine a side without Nath in there.

“So I’ve seen they (England) have gone with four quicks, which is probably as we expected after seeing Moeen’s injury last week. But I feel really lucky we’ve got Nathan.

“His 100th consecutive Test match, 500 Test wickets, it’s incredible all the milestones he keeps ticking off. This is a really special place in cricket but for Australia as well, we’ve had some success at this ground in recent years so yeah, a big one for the memory bank.”

England have not hidden their strategy of attacking Lyon. At Edgbaston, they had mixed success. They managed to score at four runs an over, but lost eight wickets, including three stumped, and Jonny Bairstow reverse-sweeping.

“If they want to try and keep going that way, he is someone who thinks about the game quite a lot, in terms of different ways to take wickets and get better,” said Mitchell Starc on Monday.

“The fact he has played 100 consecutive Test matches, and be the only bowler to do so, is very special and I know he’s very proud of that. I know he’s gone from 400 to 495 in rapid time, and speaks to his ability to adapt to different conditions, opponents and the way they want to play him.

“England’s approach is their approach, but he will keep reading the game and adapting, which is what has made him such a successful bowler for a long period of time.”

Nathan Lyon needs five wickets to become the eighth man to take 500 in Tests. - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Europe

In Starc, who is likely to come into Australia’s XI, Lyon has the perfectly complementary partner. The tall left-armer creates perfectly placed footmarks outside the right-hander’s off-stump, for Lyon to aim at. Starc jokes that the last time they played against each other was in the age groups, when he was with New South Wales and Lyon at Australian Capital Territory. Now they both play for Australia and NSW.

It is not just as a helping hand to Lyon that Starc adds to Australia’s XI. The left-arm angle adds a point of difference, and his ability to blast out England’s tail - lengthened with Josh Tongue replacing Moeen Ali - is invaluable. Starc is known in Australia as the “the mop” for the way he cleans up the lower order with an approach that attacks the batsman’s nose or toes, and little in between.

A fear that he could be profligate has seen Starc omitted at Edgbaston, and on the 2019 tour of England, when he only played at Old Trafford.

“I’m used to it now, coming to England,” he said.

09:46 AM BST

Listen and subscribe to The Vaughan & Tuffers Cricket Club podcast

'Particularly in #Ashes series, I would not say boo to a goose... It's almost as if England are 1-0 up!'



🎙️ @MichaelVaughan on the spiky attitude of some of the England players.#TelegraphCricket | #ENGvAUS — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) June 28, 2023

09:42 AM BST

Ashes free bets

Having a bet on the second Test? Find the best Ashes free bets to use throughout the five days.

09:40 AM BST

1-1 or 0-2?

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. It’s hardly a plot spoiler to say there will be a positive result in this game – we all know Ben Stokes is allergic to draws – so the next five days (probably fewer, given the pitch) are of immense and slightly scary significance.

If England win, it’ll be 1-1 (you Aussie b*****d) and the comparisons with 2005 will be irresistible. If they lose, we’ll be faced with the dampest of squibs: Australia 2-0 up in this country for the first time since 2001, and England needing to win the last three Tests to regain the Ashes.

The first Test at Edgbaston was a classic – but, like an equally glorious match at Trent Bridge at 2013, it will largely be forgotten if the series becomes one-sided. Since that agonising defeat England have indulged in some peculiar, almost mischievous trash talk, so imagine the delight among pun-loving hacks when they called up a man called Tongue.

The inclusion of Josh Tongue ahead of Moeen Ali means that, for the first time under Stokes and Brendon McCullum, England will go into a Test without a specialist spinner. It’s a calculated risk, but one that has plenty of logic given conditions at Lord’s. It’s green, it’s overcast and it’s not what was in the brochure for this series. In April Stokes said he wanted “fast, flat wickets”. He got one out of two at Edgbaston; looks like none out of two here.

Australia are expected to bring in Mitchell Starc for Scott Boland, which is a surprise given conditions at Lord’s. That will mean a slight chance of approach, though they are unlikely to deviate too far from the Edgbaston blueprint. There has been so much chat since the first Test – of nude nuts, going harder and other double entendres – that it has been easy to lose sight of one immutable truth: Australia won the game. And because of that, England simply have to win at Lord’s. The alternative does not bear thinking about.

Play starts at 11am, with the toss at 10.30am.