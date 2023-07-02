The Ashes 2023, second Test live: Ben Stokes piles pressure on Australia bowlers

Ben Stokes has led a remarkable counter offensive at Lord's - PA Wire/Mike Egerton

OVER 63: ENG 278/6 (target 371; Stokes 134 Broad 10)

Mitchell Starc replaces Hazlewood. I’m surprised it took so long as he is the likeliest bowler to dismiss Stokes, never mind Broad. We probably all remember this yorker at Lord’s in 2019.

His first few deliveries are very stiff. Stokes pulls the fourth and wants a single, but there’s a bit of a mix-up and Broad eventually sends him back. No matter, Stokes who still looks totally serene between deliveries - takes one off the next ball. Broad wears another unpleasant short ball on the arm, but he survives. That’s all he cares about. England need 93 to win.

Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Pat Cummins discuss how to stop Ben Stokes. - Mike Egerton/PA

From Shubi Arun at Lord's

Stuart Broad is playing to the gallery here. He’s dramatically grounding his bat into the crease after each ball and looking in feign innocence towards the umpire. The Lord’s crowd is lapping it up. Purely from a dramatic standpoint, you couldn’t have picked two better players to be out there in the middle.

OVER 63: ENG 277/6 (target 371; Stokes 132 Broad 10)

Australia know if they get Stokes, the match is over in an instant. Cummins tries a slower yorker that is defended by Stokes, who then turns down a single to deep backward point. He takes it two balls later, which means Broad has two to face. He loops the last ball up in the air but it lands well short of the leg-side fielders.

Meanwhile, here’s Broad giving the entire Australian team a mouthful.

OVER 62: ENG 276/6 (target 371; Stokes 133 Broad 10)

Stokes squirts a yorker to wide long off and hares back for a second. It probably shouldn’t have been on for the non-striker Broad, but the substitute fielder Matt Renshaw threw to the wrong end.

A pull for one brings England’s target down into double figures: 99 to win. Make that 95: Broad has just top-edged a pull for four! Hazlewood is bowling wretchedly here.

OVER 61: ENG 269/6 (target 371; Stokes 129 Broad 6)

Cummins goes into white-ball mode, which has to be the right thing in the circumstances. Short balls are being pumped into the crowd.

Stokes digs out a yorker and then takes a single, leaving Broad three deliveries to survive this time. Cummins tries to catch Broad jumping across his crease with a full ball that only just misses leg stump; then Broad digs out an excellent yorker and again makes a point of waiting for the umpire to call ‘over’.

Last time I saw a field like the one to Stokes - all nine on the boundary - was during Kevin Pietersen’s triple century against Leicestershire at the Oval in 2015. He was an angry man that day too.

From Will at Lord's

Hearing that Guy Lavender, the MCC chief executive, addressed the Long Room at lunch and reminded them to respect the players as they come and go from the field. There were, as I understand it, some ironic cheers from the members. Lord’s is febrile right now.

OVER 60: ENG 268/6 (target 371; Stokes 128 Broad 6)

Six more to Stokes! That’s his sixth of the innings, pulled mightily over midwicket and into the crowd off Hazlewood. And there’s another! I have no idea what to say anymore. Stokes has just pulled a one-handed six over fine leg. Could you adore this man anymore?

In the circumstances, this might be an even more astonishing performance than Headingley. Since Bairstow’s dismissal he’s creamed 66 off 35 balls including seven sixes. And in that time, 95 per cent of his runs have come on the leg side.

Australia are bowling far too short, not that England will care. Broad joins in the fun with a terrific pull for four. Seventeen runs from the over. England are going down in an almighty blaze of glory.

Stuart Broad pulls Josh Hazlewood for four. - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Nick Hoult's lunchtime report

Dare to dream? Can England do it? Can Ben Stokes write another chapter in Ashes history? England need 128 at lunch, four wickets in hand with Captain Fantastic at the crease.

He is angry, he is ticking. He exploded from 62 off 126 balls when the Bairstow incident happened racing to his 100 in 16 deliveries, getting there with three sixes in a row.

The crowd were as loud as I have ever heard them at Lord’s. The decibel count similar to the final moments of the epic 2019 World Cup final.

The boos, the chants of “cheat, cheat, cheat” and “same old Aussies always cheating” no doubt louder because this is a different crowd today. Fewer members, more general public snapping up cheap tickets.

Stokes has batted properly today, taking his time and working his way in before smashing the boundaries. Ben Duckett has massively enhanced his reputation in this match and his 83 was controlled aggression throughout.

It took Australia a while to get the bouncers right. They were wayward and not hitting the armpit shoulder region that Ollie Robinson in particular found on day four.

It took Hazlewood with a well directed bumper to get Duckett, which felt a huge blow. Bairstow was playing well, negotiating the examination of his front pad by Hazlewood, a bowler he hugely respects. But he does have a habit of leaving his ground at the end of the over and it is dozy for a player of his vast experience. Carey’s throw was instinctive. Modern keepers brought up in white ball cricket do it all the time. Previous generations probably not.

But Cummins should have withdrawn the appeal. However, the corporate mask slipped in the cauldron of an Ashes series. Will it have huge consequences for this Test?

OVER 59: ENG 250/6 (target 371; Stokes 114 Broad 2)

Now Broad has a let-off, when an inside-edge onto the hip falls just short of Smith at leg gully. He punches the ground in frustration.

A single brings Stokes on strike, with all nine fielders on the boundary. He turns down a couple of singles and is then dropped again! It was a tough one-handed chance to Carey, diving full stretch down the leg side after Stokes gloved an attempted pull, and he couldn’t hang on.

Stokes gives Broad one ball to survive. He does and then pointedly holds his bat behind the line, as he did before lunch. It’s actually quite smart because it’s energising the crowd even more.

OVER 58: ENG 249/6 (target 371; Stokes 114 Broad 1)

Hazlewood has everyone on the boundary, the Headingley 2019 field. That could allow Stokes to work the ball slowly and come back for two. Or he just launch a massive six over long-on! That’s an amazing shot, even more so because it’s only the second ball after lunch.

Now Steve Smith has dropped Stokes! This is getting crazier and crazier. Stokes clunked a pull towards deep backward square, where Smith ran in, crouched and then threw the ball over his shoulder. For a fielder of his class that was almost a sitter.

Stokes can’t get a single off the last ball, a clever wide yorker from Hazlewood, so Broad will be on strike for the next over. England need 122 to win.

Steve Smith drops a dolly! 😱



Ready for more?

The Australian players are applauded through the Long Room but booed when they get back on the field. Josh Hazlewood is going to bowl to Ben Stokes.

Why the umpires were right to give Bairstow out

It is a tactic which Bairstow himself has often tried when keeping wicket. He would have done exactly the same as Carey did, and will probably try it soon in future. Caveat emptor! Or let the batsman beware. It is up to him to protect his wicket.

Read more...

Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins discuss the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow. - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia vs The Long Room

Usman Khawaja was pulled back by security after speaking to one the members inside the long room 😳



Remember Ollie Pope running out Colin de Grandhomme?

This run out, from last year’s New Zealand Test at Lord’s, has been cited as an example of England’s hypocrisy. I’d argue they are slightly different - although de Grandhomme isn’t trying to gain a run, his movement was a continuation of the shot he played. Bairstow’s wasn’t.

Bairstow will still very dozy, and there’s no doubt it was the correct decision in accordance with the laws, but I think Australia, any team, should have withdrawn the appeal. That’s what MS Dhoni after a not dissimilar incident at Edgbaston in 2011. Crucially, on that occasion Ian Bell was run out on the stroke of tea, so there was a bit of time for everyone to think. That said, I suspect Australia would have stuck to their guns, and that’s fair enough.

From Shubi Arun at Lord's

A chorus of boos ring out across Lord’s as we break for lunch. The ground is at absolute fever pitch right now. Some around me are saying they haven’t seen Lord’s this hostile in about 20 years. The Bairstow dismissal tipped the fans over the edge and the Australian fielders on the boundary were absolutely copping it. ‘Same old Aussies always cheating’ has become the unofficial soundtrack of the day. Cameron Green was greeted with a loud, ironic round of applause after returning to deep mid-off after his 24 run-over. ‘Another over Cam?’ shouts over one of them.

Ben Stokes smashes Cam Green for another six. - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Cricket's moral code, part XVIX

As much as it is great theatre from Stuart Broad and his anger is real it is slightly rich to hear him say to Carey “You will be forever remembered for that.” This is a guy who nicked to slip and didn’t walk.

Bairstow was stumped, not run-out

A bit of housekeeping: because Bairstow wasn’t trying to take a run, he was st Carey b Green.

On Sky Sports, Eoin Morgan concurs that it was a fair dismissal. There’s a fascinating divergence of opinion on this.

100 FOR BEN STOKES! ⭐



Jofra Archer's take on the run out

Wow — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) July 2, 2023

01:21 PM BST

Lunch: England need another 128 runs to win

The lunch interval comes at a bad time for England, with Ben Stokes absolutely rampant. Since Jonny Bairstow’s controversial run out he has scored 46 runs in 21 deliveries, and Australia’s lunch may have the flavour of Headingley 2019. They should still win but Stokes is giving them an almighty scare.

My colleague Rob Bagchi points out that Bairstow’s run out was a kind of wicketkeeping Mankad. It catalysed one of the most exhilarating, febrile passages of play ever seen at Lord’s, and we’re all still trying to make sense of it. We’ll be back for the afternoon session. It could be one for the ages. If Australia win, it’s going to get exceptionally ugly.

OVER 57: ENG 243/6 (Stokes 108 Broad 1)

Stokes is totally undemonstrative between deliveries. It’s the most astonishing scene. He heaves Cummins down the ground for four, then steals a second from a mishit pull. A toe-ended pull falls just short of Carey, who is jeered, and then he takes a single to bring up a fifty partnership with Stuart Broad. Who is one not out.

That’s almost as good as the fifty partnership against Essex between Glamorgan’s Javed Miandad and Robin Hobbs, who was out first ball. But this is in vital Ashes Tests. Whatever happens, and surely Australia win, Stokes has demonstrated a mind-blowing level of genius.

Australia are wasting time so that this is the last over before lunch, a cynical but understandable tactic, and one England would have tried as well. They want to stall Stokes, regroup and call an exorcist.

There are huge cheers as Broad defends the last ball of the session, and then loud boos as the players walk off. Ben Stokes, who is getting a standing ovation, looks totally serene. Stuart Broad, not so much: he is walking backwards off the field, giving everyone a mouthful. The Australians are then booed through the Long Room.

This is the most amazing cricket. The doomed heroism of Stokes brings a lump to the throat.

Don’t make Ben Stokes angry. When Jonny Bairstow was out he was 62 from 126 balls. He reached his hundred from another 16. He contained his fury in the right way - taking it out on the Australia bowlers. No celebration of the hundred…just like Headingley. The crowd at Lord’s too sound like they did at the World Cup final. Loud.

OVER 56: ENG 236/6 (Stokes 101 Broad 1)

Stokes like a swan in reverse. On the surface he is paddling and flailing; below it he is utterly serene, same as at Headingley and in the 2019 World Cup final.

He took 23 from that Green over, and since Bairstow’s dismissal he has walloped 39 in 17 balls.

Ben Stokes smashes another six. - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

AN AMAZING HUNDRED FROM BEN STOKES!

Cricket’s moral code is a strange beast. Broad famously didn’t walk at Trent Bridge in 2013, and most people thought that was fair enough. Some sharp practice is acceptable, some isn’t.

Stokes baseballs Green to long-on for four, with Hazlewood getting his knee stuck and falling over the ball. The next ball is a wide on height, cheered enormously by the crowd, and then Stokes clatters a pull for six!

This is utterly bonkers. It’s the first of three successive sixes from Stokes to reach his hundred! He pulled to fine leg, where Starc could only drop the ball over the boundary, and then launched another into the crowd at square leg.

100 FOR BEN STOKES! ⭐



OVER 55: ENG 212/6 (Stokes 78 Broad 1)

Broad is having words with everyone. “You’ll be forever remembered for that,” he said to Alex Carey, and he has just given Cummins a serve. I must stress that most ex-players, English and Australian, think the appeal was morally fair. I think Australia should have withdrawn it, but my opinion isn’t really the important one here. There’s no question it was a legitimate dismissal under the laws of the game

This is insane cricket. Stokes hammers a pull straight back at Cummins, who can’t hold on to a fiendishly difficult chance and is knocked off his feet. When he gets up and walks back to his mark, Broad gives him yet another mouthful. And this was supposed to be the friendly Ashes!

Cummins thinks he had Broad caught, fencing a short ball off the hip. Chris Gaffaney disagrees, and Broad gives Cummins yet another mouthful. He is raging.

Broad avoids the last ball of the over and then, to great applause, pointedly holds his bat behind the line and asks whether the ball is dead.

Telegraph Sport analysis

Cries of “cheat, cheat, cheat” and “same old Aussies, always cheating” reverberate around Lord’s. It is quite the chorus, given how relatively sedate this crowd has been so far. It is fair to say that there is not much admiration for Alex Carey’s sharp stumping of Jonny Bairstow as he wandered out of his crease, and more a widespread perception that the move was not in the spirit of cricket. After the Mitchell Starc controversy, we have a second flashpoint of this tumultuous England innings.

OVER 54: ENG 210/6 (Stokes 77 Broad 1)

Every ball is being booed now. Broad and Labuschagne had words between overs, and they weren’t about the importance of climate change. Interestingly, on Sky Sports, Mike Atherton thinks England have nothing to complain about and that Bairstow was “dozy”.

Stokes has gone into Headingley 2019 mode, even with nearly 200 needed! He loses his bat after trying to launch Green towards Camden Market, then nails successive pulls for four. He has already starting turning down singles, so he’s decided he needs to get almost all of these runs himself. He crashes a third pull for four and then takes a single off the last delivery.

This is one of the most astonishing Test matches I have ever seen.

Did Starc controversy lead to Bairstow run-out?

David Warner is responding to the “cheat, cheat” chants down at fine leg by revving up the England fans, raising his hands and urging them to continue the shouts. I’ve never heard a Lord’s crowd react like this before. Would Australia have done it had the Starc catch been ruled out the night before? Are they carrying their sense of injustice?

12:51 PM BST

OVER 53: ENG 196/6 (Stokes 64 Broad 1)

Replays show that Bairstow was regularly leaving his crease before the ball was dead, so it was very quick thinking from Carey to take advantage. It was also against bang out of order in my opinion. But England have done similar things in the past, so goodness knows.

Broad is hit brutally on the helmet by Cummins, so he’ll need a concussion check. The next ball is an equally vicious bouncer that Broad plays extremely well.

This is getting very ugly, and the atmosphere at Lord’s is febrile.

OVER 52: ENG 193/6 (Stokes 61 Broad 0)

Bairstow has a word or 20 with the Australian fielders as he walks off, and I don’t think Stokes is impressed either. “Same old Aussies, always cheating,” is being chanted at Lord’s.

There are two interpretations - the first was that Bairstow was dozy, the second that Australia were out of order. The new batter Stuart Broad us shaking his head as he walks to the crease. What is interesting is that Carey threw the ball before Bairstow left his crease.

In my opinion Australia should have withdrawn the appeal. But Bairstow was also very silly to leave his crease. This is going to get very ugly.

A fuming Jonny Bairstow walks off. - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Wicket!!!

Bairstow st Carey b Green 10 Uh-oh, major controversy here. Bairstow ignored a bouncer from Green and then walked out of his crease, thinking it was the end of the over. Carey threw down the stumps and Australia appealed. Marais Erasmus has no choice but to give it out, and Bairstow is on his way. There are boos all round Lord’s. FOW: 193/6

Jonny Bairstow is run out! ❌



OVER 51: ENG 192/5 (Stokes 61 Bairstow 10)

Stokes is playing carefully, dealing mainly in ones and twos. He hit Starc for consecutive fours in the third over of the day but since then he has added only one more boundary. That’s not a criticism; he’s playing superbly, with a focus we have rarely seen since he became captain. If he does somehow pull this off - and I know it’s a huge if - there would be little remaining doubt that he is England’s greatest ever cricketer.

OVER 50: ENG 191/5 (Stokes 60 Bairstow 10)

Since Duckett’s dismissal we’ve witnessed normal Test cricket at both ends: slips, full-length deliveries, the works. There might a bit of reverse swing too, though it’s extremely subtle.

OVER 49: ENG 190/5 (Stokes 59 Bairstow 10)

Some brilliant analysis on Sky Sports shows that Carey had only just changed position when he caught Duckett down the leg side. It looks like he moved of his own initiative, which makes it even more impressive.

Meanwhile, Stokes is hit painfully on the elbow by Cummins, with the ball deflecting into the breadbasket and knocking him off his feet. He’s fine. And so, thus far, is Bairstow, who moves into double figures with a brusque pull for four. He’s going to die wondering in this innings - and he proves that point by missing a wild drive at the last ball of the over, one hand off the bat.

Ben Stokes is knocked off his feet by Pat Cummins. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

OVER 48: ENG 185/5 (Stokes 57 Bairstow 6)

Bairstow gets his first boundary, clipping Hazlewood through midwicket with authority. It’s risk and reward for Australia, who know Bairstow is a prime LBW/bowled candidate early in his innings.

Stokes is beaten later in the over, fiddling absent-mindedly outside off stump.

A terrific catch from Alex Carey, who is having a great series with the gloves. I was just starting to wonder whether Australia were missing Lyon, who would have been wheeling away from the start of the day, you’d have thought. But four seamers gives Cummins so much to work with.

OVER 47: ENG 179/5 (Stokes 57 Bairstow 1)

Cummins brings himself back on, presumably with Jonny Bairstow’s front pad in mind. Bairstow gets off the mark with a quick single. England need 192 more runs, and there are 33 overs until the second new ball. If they are to win - and it’s a seriously long shot - Bairstow may have to go ballistic against the old ball.

OVER 46: ENG 177/5 (Stokes 56 Bairstow 0)

The new batsman is Jonny Bairstow, the star of all those run-chases last summer. But his role was very different then.

Though he played an important cameo in the Headingley miracle four years ago, Jonny Bairstow averages 18.16 in the fourth innings of Tests when keeping wicket, with no half-centuries in 14 innings. England need him to improve on that here - by a lot.

Wicket!!!

Duckett c Carey b Hazlewood 83 What a catch from Alex Carey! Duckett top-edged a hook off Hazlewood, and Carey leapt to grab the ball with his right hand. That was such a good take from a man whose wicketkeeping in this series has been a revelation. His positioning was crucial - he was standing down the leg side, rather than in an orthodox position, and that enabled him to take the catch.

It was a finedelivery too, high enough that Duckett couldn’t control the shot. He goes for a fine 83, and Australia are one wicket away from opening the door. Heeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeere’s Jonny. FOW: 177/5

Alex Carey celebrates the wicket of Ben Duckett. - Matthew Childs/Action Images

Test cricket at its superlative best

Duelling died out in Britain in the 1850s, while it was all the rage in Russia, but nobody told England and Australia. The fifth and final morning has seen dual duels: the two Bens, Duckett and Stokes, versus Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. It was Test cricket at its superlative best, not all bouncers like yesterday. Australia followed up with more pace and short ball from Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood, so the challenge will be to stay calm when the spinners come on: not to run past a slow offbreak.

OVER 45: ENG 174/4 (Duckett 81 Stokes 55)

This pitch looks dead, and Duckett has plenty of time to drop Green on the off side for the first of four singles in the over. The last of the four leads to flashbacks to 2019 - the World Cup final, not Headingley, with a throw hitting Stokes’s outstretched bat. This time it doesn’t fly to the boundary. That’s drinks.

So far so good for England, but they need another 197 runs to win. Grr, if only they had lost two rather than four wickets last night, this really would be on.

Wonder if we’ll see Travis Head bowl his off spin soon after drinks here at Lord’s. Australia will know that England will attack him hard, but with 197 runs still to get and two left-handers at the crease, suspect they’ll think it’s worth a go, and would give the seamers a break too.

Watch Ben Stokes reach his fifty

FIFTY for Ben Stokes! 👏



OVER 44: ENG 170/4 (Duckett 79 Stokes 53)

I wonder when Australia will start worrying. Not yet, I’m sure, but if England get the target below 150 with the two Bens still at the crease, things could get lively.

Duckett races past milestone

Ben Duckett passes 1,000 Test runs, from 1,168 balls. Data on that measure does not go too far back, but not many can have got their quicker. Harry Brook is on. track to be quicker, but the runs have dried up a touch for him. Duckett is doing brilliantly since returning to the side in Pakistan. He’s shown he belongs in Test cricket.

I’d love to know how long it took Sir Geoffrey. Alas there isn’t data for all his innings but it looks like it was around 3,000.

OVER 43: ENG 168/4 (Duckett 79 Stokes 51)

Steve Smith has moved up to backward square leg, which makes Duckett’s pull a riskier shot because he will be in trouble if he doesn’t get on top of it. Green bowls a couple of wides over Duckett’s head, though only the second was given by the umpire. Then Duckett nails a short-arm jab off the hip for four. England are playing extremely well this morning, though Australia know they are only two wickets away from the tail.

There is a People’s Sunday feel about the crowd today with tickets priced at £25 for adults and £5 for children but it is a shame the members have not turned out in force. There are plenty of empty seats in the Tavern Stand - reserved for members and guests. The Pavilion is packed and so is every other part of the ground. Perhaps they will drift in later if hope continues to build…

OVER 42: ENG 163/4 (Duckett 75 Stokes 51)

A double bowling change, with Josh Hazlewood replacing Starc (5-0-18-0). His first ball is pulled smoothly for four by Duckett, with Smith not picking it up at deep backward square leg.

I think England fancy their chances against Hazlewood, who is playing back-to-back Tests for the first time in two and a half years. Stokes walks down the track to work a single, and in all there are eight runs from the over.

OVER 41: ENG 155/4 (Duckett 68 Stokes 50)

Cam Green replaces Pat Cummins, whose spell this morning yielded figures of 4-0-18-0. Green troubled Stokes with the short ball last night, much more than any other bowler.

Stokes swivel-pulls for two, with Starc the man who saves the boundary this time. Excellent fielding. Another pull for one takes Stokes to a determined, clear-headed half-century: 99 deliveries, 4x4, 1x6. It’s his highest and best innings since the century against South Africa last year.

Ben Stokes salutes the crowd after reaching a half-century. - Peter Cziborra/Action Images

OVER 40: ENG 150/4 (Duckett 67 Stokes 47)

A Sky graphic shows that Starc is swinging the ball even more than he did yesterday evening, when he detonated Ollie Pope’s middle stump. It helps England slightly that they have two left-handers at the crease; I’m not sure I’d fancy Jonny Bairstow with the ball hooping back into him.

Stokes is taking no risks whatsoever against anything full from Starc, but he does pull a short ball round the corner for a single. Head does pretty well to save the boundary, as does Smith when Duckett plays a similar shot.

11:39 AM BST

OVER 39: ENG 147/4 (Duckett 65 Stokes 46)

Cummins isn’t swinging the ball like Starc. But as Joe Root and Harry Brook can solemnly confirm, he has plenty of other weapons. This over is fairly innocuous, though, and Stokes walks down the pitch to steer a boundary to third man. He is playing as well as at any stage since he became captain, perhaps apart from the hundred against South Africa at Old Trafford. Those runs also bring up a fine century partnership from 158 balls.

OVER 38: ENG 138/4 (Duckett 63 Stokes 40)

This is a cracking contest between Starc and Stokes, who have a friendly chat at the end of a very hostile over. England have to survive this Starc spell if they are to have any chance of winning.

Mitchell Starc is bowling beautifully at Lord's. - Matthew Childs/Action Images

Stokes is not out!

He reviewed straight away, which usually suggests the batsman knows he has got an inside edge. That’s exactly what happened, and there are huge cheers when the crowd see it on the big screen.

STOKES SURVIVES!



Stokes given out LBW - but he reviews!

Starc has got the ball swinging both ways, which makes him phenomenally dangerous. It’s his fourth over of the morning, so England should just try to see him off.

Oh my, Stokes has been pinned in front by a sizzling yorker!

OVER 37: ENG 137/4 (Duckett 63 Stokes 39)

On Sky Sports, Ricky Ponting is imploring the Australian bowlers to bend their backs when bowling the short ball to Duckett, who looks comfortable with anything between waist and head height.

Cummins beats Duckett with consecutive deliveries, one full and one taking off from a good length. Two from the over.

OVER 36: ENG 135/4 (Duckett 61 Stokes 39)

Stokes is hit on the boot by a superb inswinging yorker from Starc. Australia appeal for LBW with feeling, but it would have missed leg stump and Pat Cummins - so calm in these situations - rightly decides against a review.

Starc bowled Stokes during the World Cup match on this ground four years ago with another cracking yorker. He is such a wicket-taking threat, never mind the economy rate, and he beats Stokes later in the over with a beauty that swings the other way.

Ben Stokes bats on day five. - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

OVER 35: ENG 135/4 (Duckett 61 Stokes 39)

Careful now! Duckett tries to hook Cummins but can’t get on top of the ball and bottom-edges it into the ground. That bouncer was much higher than Starc’s in the previous over.

Cummins then produces a brute of a delivery that kicks past Duckett’s outside edge. He started to play and then seemed to change his mind at the last minute, so I’m not sure whether that counts as leave from Duckett. If so, that’s his one for the Test match.

Another bouncer from Cummins doesn’t get up as much as the first, and Duckett is able to bowl smoothly through midwicket for four. Batting conditions seem fine for a day-five pitch. What England would give to have Joe Root still at the crease on a day like today. That over from Pat Cummins last night was of immense significance.

OVER 34: ENG 131/4 (Duckett 57 Stokes 39)

Lovely batting from Stokes, who takes consecutive boundaries off Starc with a wristy flick and a majestic off-drive. The crowd loved that. Stokes looks very focused, and if the target was a bit smaller - around 300 - you’d fancy him.

England take 13 from Starc’s over, and it would have been 15 but for a superb diving stop from Smith when Duckett pulled firmly round the corner.

OVER 33: ENG 118/4 (Duckett 53 Stokes 30)

Cummins starts over the wicket to Stokes, again with an orthodox field. Stokes works a single to leg, then Cummins moves round the wicket to Duckett. It’s a slightly different field, with a staggered cordon, but still set for the pitched-up delivery. Duckett forces a single through mid-off.

I’m just so excited about today. Having been in the changing room at Leeds four years ago, we all know it’s not over until it’s over. Sunday morning. Test cricket. Pumped for today.

OVER 32: ENG 115/4 (Duckett 51 Stokes 29)

Starc has a different approach for each batsmen. There are no slips and a load of short stuff to Duckett, who pulls a single round the corner. With Stokes on strike there are two slips, a gully and an orthodox length. An inside edge thwarts what would otherwise have been a very good LBW shout.

Straight to leg theory for Australia. Marcus Trescothick, the England batting coach, spoke interestingly about this last night. Are we seeing a new trend in Test cricket, to deal with flat pitches?

I thought Neil Wagner was a one-off, not a visionary.

Here we go

It’ll be Mitchell Starc to Ben Duckett. England need 257 runs, Australia need six wickets. I think we can rule out the draw.

Nathan Lyon speaks to Sky Sports

If I’m being honest, I’m pretty shattered. Heartbroken, gutted, all those things; pretty speechless. Injuries happen in professional sport; it’s my turn. I don’t know what to think [about getting an injury in his 100th consecutive Test]. That’s a stat I’m pretty proud about, so it’s strange to be snipered from the stands and in a lot of pain and going through all the emotions.

Ah yeah I’m getting a lot of support here and back at home – my wife and family, my teammates. It’s been pretty amazing.

[On his injury] I heard it pop. Not a gunshot, more like a puff of air. I knew straight away [that it was bad]. It’s not something I want to experience again.

I said to my wife yesterday morning, “If it comes down to it, I’m gonna bat.” She said, “You’re an idiot.” I said, “Yeah, you’re probably right!” Pat [Cummins] was pretty hesitant. I spoke to the coach and medical team before lunch and told them I wanted to do it. I’ve played enough Test cricket to know that a 15-run partnership can make a big difference in this game and the series.

[On the standing ovation] That was pretty special, never thought I’d see that day! I was in a fair amount pain so I didn’t want to look up.

We’re in an exciting position in the game. Without being out there in the middle I don’t really understand what the wicket’s doing. I’m just trying to stay out of their way. It’ll be a challenge but the guys are really calm – they’re confident, so they should be, and no doubt England are as well.

[Any ghosts of 2019?] No, no ghosts - it’s a different game and a different surface.

Optimism in the air at Lord's

Morning from Lord’s, where the air is full of optimism. Day five crowds are different, especially here at Lord’s, with lots of younger people. England need a miracle, but a fair few people here believe they can do it.

Ben Duckett speaks to Sky Sports

I’ve had some nice success at Lord’s this year. The pitch is a bit slow which plays into my hands. But I don’t really know why I’ve done well here – allowing the slope to be my friend, setting up differently on both sides. I’ve felt in good touch all summer so hopefully that’s why. [On his wagon wheel in this series, with 51 per cent of his runs scored behind square] With the pace that they’re bowling – and a lot of it round my head – I’m going to try to use the pace and get it behind me. I’m at my best when I look down the ground and then react, rather than concentrating on hitting the ball behind square. I had a very clear gameplan last night that I was gonna trust the shot and use the pace. [On the Starc catch] I was out in mind and I was very disappointed. The thought behind that shot is that there was a massive gap (at third man) and he was angling away from the left-hander. At the end of the day we need runs. It looks horrific and I hate watching it back and I’m so glad I’m still at the crease! I didn’t sleep too much last night, thinking about today. It’s gonna be so exciting. Hopefully me and Stokesy can start well and put them under a bit of pressure.



"I didn't sleep too much last night!"



Erasmus explains Starc decision

Marais Erasmus, the third umpire who was heavily criticised for giving Ben Duckett not out, has explained his decision. A few people owe him an apology.

Weather watch

Bad news for England: it’s overcast at Lord’s, which means batting is likely to be tougher this morning than it was when Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes were adding 69 relatively comfortable runs last night. When the sun’s out, as it was during that partnership, Lord’s is usually a great place to bat.

Ashes in danger of turning into Bodyline 2.0 - and that's bad news

A session made up entirely of bouncers was hardly as thrilling as that Saturday afternoon at Lord’s four years ago, when Jofra Archer floored Steve Smith. But it was compelling, in its own strange way.

Read more...

Ollie Robinson celebrates the wicket of Alex Carey during England's barrage of short balls on day four. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

Lyon hobbles out to standing ovation

An often surreal Test match took another twist when Nathan Lyon hobbled out to bat despite a very serious calf injury. With runners no longer allowed, he had a major problem - but he still helped Mitchell Starc add 15 for the last wicket.

Assuming it was going for six, both batsmen set off for the middle of the pitch, when Lyon had to move as quickly for his ground as he could, because the ball was thrown to the wicketkeeper’s end. The Australian balcony, led by Pat Cummins, winced in unison.

Read more...

"I'll do anything for this team!" ❤️



Sorry Glenn McGrath – Mitchell Starc did not complete the catch

There was controversy just before the close, when Mitchell Starc was certain he had caught Ben Duckett at fine leg. The third umpire Marais Erasmus disagreed, and the Aussie legend Glenn McGrath lost his rag in some style on Test Match Special.

I’m sorry, that is the biggest load of rubbish I’ve ever seen. He’s got that under control, the ball is under control. I’m sorry, I’ve seen everything this game has to offer, if that is not out, then every other catch that has ever been taken should not be out. That is a disgrace.

Read more...

Well, THAT has got the Lord's crowd fired up



Ben Duckett chops it into Mitchell Starc's hands, Duckett walks



Replays then show that the ball then hits the turf as Starc slides



Boycott's briefing: Game nearly over, Ashes almost done

Here’s what Geoffrey Boycott has to say ahead of day five at Lord’s. It’s probably fair to say the great man doesn’t fancy England’s chances.

Nick Hoult's day four report

Anyone for tennis? For the Ashes to be almost over as a contest before Wimbledon starts on Monday is demoralising for English cricket after so much hope.

Read more...

Can Stokes produce another miracle?

Hello and welcome to Telegrah Sport’s live coverage of the final day of an extraordinary Test match at Lord’s. We start with some sad news:

In affectionate remembrance

of BAZBALL

which died at Lord’s

on

2nd July, 2023,

Deeply lamented by a large circle of sorrowing friends and acquaintances.

--------

R. I. P.

--------

N.B.–The body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia.

We jest, of course, but only a bit. If England lose today there will surely be no way back in this Ashes series. and a team that has given us untold joy in the past 12 months will slowly unravel. It’s all a bit of a shock, given the pre-series optimism and the quality of England’s cricket since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over.

Alas, for reasons we may never fully understand, they have been nowhere near their best in this series. I’m not even sure they’ve been playing true Bazball. They were a lot better yesterday (at least in terms of execution; we could debate their short-ball tactics forever), but they were already too far behind in the game. A sizzling new-ball spell from Australia has left England on the brink of going 2-0 down.

They will resume on 114/4, needing a further 257 to give this series a spectacular kiss of life. While Ben Stokes is at the crease they will dream of another miracle, but the odds are even longer than they were at Headingley in 2019. Australia are only two wickets away from a very long tail, so England need to the two Bens (Duckett will resume on 50 after his reprieve last night) and Jonny Bairstow to do almost all of the heavy lifting.

Bairstow has an inspiring precedent of his own: his mighty 114 not out helped England to their highest-ever runchase against an equally good Indian attack last summer. Back then, Bazball felt irresistible; we’re about to find out how much it has got left.