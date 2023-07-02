The Ashes 2023, second Test live: Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes lead England's chase

Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes resumed in the middle for England on day five - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

11:28 AM BST

OVER 37: ENG 137/4 (Duckett 63 Stokes 39)

On Sky Sports, Ricky Ponting is imploring the Australian bowlers to bend their backs when bowling the short ball to Duckett, who looks comfortable with anything between waist and head height.

Cummins beats Duckett with consecutive deliveries, one full and one taking off from a good length. Two from the over.

11:24 AM BST

OVER 36: ENG 135/4 (Duckett 61 Stokes 39)

Stokes is hit on the boot by a superb inswinging yorker from Starc. Australia appeal for LBW with feeling, but it would have missed leg stump and Pat Cummins - so calm in these situations - rightly decides against a review.

Starc bowled Stokes during the World Cup match on this ground four years ago with another cracking yorker. He is such a wicket-taking threat, never mind the economy rate, and he beats Stokes later in the over with a beauty that swings the other way.

Ben Stokes bats on day five. - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

11:20 AM BST

OVER 35: ENG 135/4 (Duckett 61 Stokes 39)

Careful now! Duckett tries to hook Cummins but can’t get on top of the ball and bottom-edges it into the ground. That bouncer was much higher than Starc’s in the previous over.

Cummins then produces a brute of a delivery that kicks past Duckett’s outside edge. He started to play and then seemed to change his mind at the last minute, so I’m not sure whether that counts as leave from Duckett. If so, that’s his one for the Test match.

Another bouncer from Cummins doesn’t get up as much as the first, and Duckett is able to bowl smoothly through midwicket for four. Batting conditions seem fine for a day-five pitch. What England would give to have Joe Root still at the crease on a day like today. That over from Pat Cummins last night was of immense significance.

11:14 AM BST

OVER 34: ENG 131/4 (Duckett 57 Stokes 39)

Lovely batting from Stokes, who takes consecutive boundaries off Starc with a wristy flick and a majestic off-drive. The crowd loved that. Stokes looks very focused, and if the target was a bit smaller - around 300 - you’d fancy him.

England take 13 from Starc’s over, and it would have been 15 but for a superb diving stop from Smith when Duckett pulled firmly round the corner.

Ben Duckett paddles a single off Mitchell Starc. - Matthew Childs/Action Images

11:09 AM BST

OVER 33: ENG 118/4 (Duckett 53 Stokes 30)

Cummins starts over the wicket to Stokes, again with an orthodox field. Stokes works a single to leg, then Cummins moves round the wicket to Duckett. It’s a slightly different field, with a staggered cordon, but still set for the pitched-up delivery. Duckett forces a single through mid-off.

I’m just so excited about today. Having been in the changing room at Leeds four years ago, we all know it’s not over until it’s over. Sunday morning. Test cricket. Pumped for today.

11:05 AM BST

OVER 32: ENG 115/4 (Duckett 51 Stokes 29)

Starc has a different approach for each batsmen. There are no slips and a load of short stuff to Duckett, who pulls a single round the corner. With Stokes on strike there are two slips, a gully and an orthodox length. An inside edge thwarts what would otherwise have been a very good LBW shout.

Straight to leg theory for Australia. Marcus Trescothick, the England batting coach, spoke interestingly about this last night. Are we seeing a new trend in Test cricket, to deal with flat pitches?

I thought Neil Wagner was a one-off, not a visionary.

11:00 AM BST

Here we go

It’ll be Mitchell Starc to Ben Duckett. England need 257 runs, Australia need six wickets. I think we can rule out the draw.

11:00 AM BST

Nathan Lyon speaks to Sky Sports

If I’m being honest, I’m pretty shattered. Heartbroken, gutted, all those things; pretty speechless. Injuries happen in professional sport; it’s my turn. I don’t know what to think [about getting an injury in his 100th consecutive Test]. That’s a stat I’m pretty proud about, so it’s strange to be snipered from the stands and in a lot of pain and going through all the emotions.

Ah yeah I’m getting a lot of support here and back at home – my wife and family, my teammates. It’s been pretty amazing.

[On his injury] I heard it pop. Not a gunshot, more like a puff of air. I knew straight away [that it was bad]. It’s not something I want to experience again.

I said to my wife yesterday morning, “If it comes down to it, I’m gonna bat.” She said, “You’re an idiot.” I said, “Yeah, you’re probably right!” Pat [Cummins] was pretty hesitant. I spoke to the coach and medical team before lunch and told them I wanted to do it. I’ve played enough Test cricket to know that a 15-run partnership can make a big difference in this game and the series.

[On the standing ovation] That was pretty special, never thought I’d see that day! I was in a fair amount pain so I didn’t want to look up.

We’re in an exciting position in the game. Without being out there in the middle I don’t really understand what the wicket’s doing. I’m just trying to stay out of their way. It’ll be a challenge but the guys are really calm – they’re confident, so they should be, and no doubt England are as well.

[Any ghosts of 2019?] No, no ghosts - it’s a different game and a different surface.

10:52 AM BST

Optimism in the air at Lord's

Morning from Lord’s, where the air is full of optimism. Day five crowds are different, especially here at Lord’s, with lots of younger people. England need a miracle, but a fair few people here believe they can do it.

10:50 AM BST

Ben Duckett speaks to Sky Sports

I’ve had some nice success at Lord’s this year. The pitch is a bit slow which plays into my hands. But I don’t really know why I’ve done well here – allowing the slope to be my friend, setting up differently on both sides. I’ve felt in good touch all summer so hopefully that’s why. [On his wagon wheel in this series, with 51 per cent of his runs scored behind square] With the pace that they’re bowling – and a lot of it round my head – I’m going to try to use the pace and get it behind me. I’m at my best when I look down the ground and then react, rather than concentrating on hitting the ball behind square. I had a very clear gameplan last night that I was gonna trust the shot and use the pace. [On the Starc catch] I was out in mind and I was very disappointed. The thought behind that shot is that there was a massive gap (at third man) and he was angling away from the left-hander. At the end of the day we need runs. It looks horrific and I hate watching it back and I’m so glad I’m still at the crease! I didn’t sleep too much last night, thinking about today. It’s gonna be so exciting. Hopefully me and Stokesy can start well and put them under a bit of pressure.



"I didn't sleep too much last night!"



Ben Duckett hopes his partnership with Ben Stokes can put Australia under pressure. pic.twitter.com/vjYg7JmKz7 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 2, 2023

10:42 AM BST

Erasmus explains Starc decision

Marais Erasmus, the third umpire who was heavily criticised for giving Ben Duckett not out, has explained his decision. A few people owe him an apology.

Third umpire Marais Erasmus gives greater insight into why Mitchell Starc's catch was disallowed on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test 🔍 pic.twitter.com/UuFr8dlh4y — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 2, 2023

10:33 AM BST

Weather watch

Bad news for England: it’s overcast at Lord’s, which means batting is likely to be tougher this morning than it was when Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes were adding 69 relatively comfortable runs last night. When the sun’s out, as it was during that partnership, Lord’s is usually a great place to bat.

10:29 AM BST

Ashes in danger of turning into Bodyline 2.0 - and that's bad news

A session made up entirely of bouncers was hardly as thrilling as that Saturday afternoon at Lord’s four years ago, when Jofra Archer floored Steve Smith. But it was compelling, in its own strange way.

Read more...

Ollie Robinson celebrates the wicket of Alex Carey during England's barrage of short balls on day four. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

10:26 AM BST

Lyon hobbles out to standing ovation

An often surreal Test match took another twist when Nathan Lyon hobbled out to bat despite a very serious calf injury. With runners no longer allowed, he had a major problem - but he still helped Mitchell Starc add 15 for the last wicket.

Assuming it was going for six, both batsmen set off for the middle of the pitch, when Lyon had to move as quickly for his ground as he could, because the ball was thrown to the wicketkeeper’s end. The Australian balcony, led by Pat Cummins, winced in unison.

Read more...

"I'll do anything for this team!" ❤️



Nathan Lyon says he is proud of himself for batting for Australia despite having a calf injury 👏 pic.twitter.com/g9MS1IkcxA — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 2, 2023

10:24 AM BST

Sorry Glenn McGrath – Mitchell Starc did not complete the catch

There was controversy just before the close, when Mitchell Starc was certain he had caught Ben Duckett at fine leg. The third umpire Marais Erasmus disagreed, and the Aussie legend Glenn McGrath lost his rag in some style on Test Match Special.

I’m sorry, that is the biggest load of rubbish I’ve ever seen. He’s got that under control, the ball is under control. I’m sorry, I’ve seen everything this game has to offer, if that is not out, then every other catch that has ever been taken should not be out. That is a disgrace.

Read more...

Well, THAT has got the Lord's crowd fired up



Ben Duckett chops it into Mitchell Starc's hands, Duckett walks



Replays then show that the ball then hits the turf as Starc slides



Duckett returns! pic.twitter.com/qjmptR7f0U — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 1, 2023

10:12 AM BST

Boycott's briefing: Game nearly over, Ashes almost done

Here’s what Geoffrey Boycott has to say ahead of day five at Lord’s. It’s probably fair to say the great man doesn’t fancy England’s chances.

10:09 AM BST

Nick Hoult's day four report

Anyone for tennis? For the Ashes to be almost over as a contest before Wimbledon starts on Monday is demoralising for English cricket after so much hope.

Read more...

09:55 AM BST

Can Stokes produce another miracle?

Hello and welcome to Telegrah Sport’s live coverage of the final day of an extraordinary Test match at Lord’s. We start with some sad news:

In affectionate remembrance

of BAZBALL

which died at Lord’s

on

2nd July, 2023,

Deeply lamented by a large circle of sorrowing friends and acquaintances.

--------

R. I. P.

--------

N.B.–The body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia.

We jest, of course, but only a bit. If England lose today there will surely be no way back in this Ashes series. and a team that has given us untold joy in the past 12 months will slowly unravel. It’s all a bit of a shock, given the pre-series optimism and the quality of England’s cricket since Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum took over.

Alas, for reasons we may never fully understand, they have been nowhere near their best in this series. I’m not even sure they’ve been playing true Bazball. They were a lot better yesterday (at least in terms of execution; we could debate their short-ball tactics forever), but they were already too far behind in the game. A sizzling new-ball spell from Australia has left England on the brink of going 2-0 down.

They will resume on 114/4, needing a further 257 to give this series a spectacular kiss of life. While Ben Stokes is at the crease they will dream of another miracle, but the odds are even longer than they were at Headingley in 2019. Australia are only two wickets away from a very long tail, so England need to the two Bens (Duckett will resume on 50 after his reprieve last night) and Jonny Bairstow to do almost all of the heavy lifting.

Bairstow has an inspiring precedent of his own: his mighty 114 not out helped England to their highest-ever runchase against an equally good Indian attack last summer. Back then, Bazball felt irresistible; we’re about to find out how much it has got left.

Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett will resume this morning. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

