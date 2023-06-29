Ashes live: England make strong start in pursuit of Australia's first-innings 416

Duckett survived a tricky period before lunch - GETTY IMAGES/Stu Forster

04:05 PM BST

OVER 31: ENG 147/1 (Duckett 63 Pope 33)

The giant allrounder Cam Green comes into the attack after tea. After a couple of easy singles for England, Duckett is beaten all ends up by a spectacular seaming lifter from round the wicket. Good luck edging that, never mind playing it.

Australia have had an attack of two halves, so far. Cummins and Lyon have bowled 18 overs for 50, while Hazlewood and Starc have bowled 12 for 92. So, naturally, Australia have turned to their fifth bowler, Cam Green, for the first over after tea.

04:01 PM BST

Teatime report

Drop Ben Duckett, drop Zak Crawley. Those were the suggestions before the series started about how to squeeze Ben Foakes and Jonny Bairstow into the same England XI.

Open with Ben Stokes,Ollie Pope, Bairstow or anyone but Crawley was the suggestion. Both openers have answered those criticisms in this series and justified the faith of Brendon McCullum.

Crawley has made 61 and 48 in three Ashes innings, giving impetus both times. Duckett had a lean Test in Birmingham but is 62 not out and playing serenely at Lord’s, scoring quickly without being overly aggressive.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, two of the finest quicks in the world, have been taken for 92 from 12 overs. No English opening partnership of the recent past would have looked to take them on like Crawley and Duckett, whose contrasting styles make them a natural pairing, average 53.21 for the first wicket in 15 innings.

The trade off with Crawley is his ability to get himself out and this time it was stumped off Nathan Lyon. They used to say Kevin Pietersen was a player of great innings, which meant, unfairly, he was not one to grind out consistent hundreds like Alastair Cook.

By that metric Crawley is a player of great shots, which means he does not go on to convert the starts Pietersen used to make into hundreds. But at least he is going somewhere, making a difference.

Australia, in decent bowling conditions, would have expected England to fold given the average records of their top three. But an opening stand of 91 and Ollie Pope looking busy without being too reckless, is changing the dynamic of this game.

Ben Duckett celebrates his half-century. - Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

04:00 PM BST

Cricket and the Jewish Community

By Shubi Arun at Lord’s

If you’re at Lord’s and looking for a bit of a break from the action, the ‘Cricket and the Jewish Community’ exhibition in the MCC Museum is well worth a visit. The exhibition, which is curated by MCC members Zaki Cooper and Daniel Lightman KC, is the first to be held in the Community Gallery of the museum.

On display are a variety of images, memorabilia and items celebrating the connection between the Jewish community and the sport. There are sections on Jewish cricketers and influencers, grassroots cricket and anti-semitism and Jewish identity. It’s insightful yet interesting. I learned that Fred Trueman embraced being Jewish towards the end of his life after discovering that he had been born to a Jewish family and given away as a child. The ball he took his 300th wicket with is on display.

One of the most popular exhibits is the tzitzit Mandy Yachad wore for South Africa in an ODI against India in 1991.“The response to that has been phenomenal and a lot of people have really connected to it - orthodox Jews but also people from other religions who have seen that, ‘Yes you can display your religion while playing top-level sport,’” Cooper told me.

Perhaps my favourite exhibit was the cake that had been baked by St.John’s Wood resident Aileen Cohen, who started the trend of sending cakes up to the Test Match Special commentary box!

03:48 PM BST

Costly Starc

Mitchell Starc pitching the ball up but - though Ollie Pope was lucky to inside edge a four - much to England’s liking: he has leaked 55 runs in seven overs so far. Concerns about his control led to Scott Boland being preferred ro Starc at Edgbaston. Pope looked shaky earlier in his innings but is now seeming much more settled.

03:46 PM BST

TEA: ENG 145/1

Having lost all but the last half hour yesterday, England have now had the best of two successive sessions (having enjoyed the nest conditions to bat and bowl). But they have still had to exploit their advantages and have done so pretty convincingly so far. Remember when England were always 20 for two and the whole game hung on Root and Stokes? Well, not today.

Rob Smyth will be your guide for the rest of the day’s play. Hallelujah!

03:43 PM BST

OVER 30: ENG 145/1 (Duckett 62 Pope 32)

Duckett tickles Lyon for four very fine, beating long leg. That’s the 50 partnership for these two off 68 balls. Duckett ends the session by working a single through midwicket and walks off for high tea with England 271 behind and nine wickets in hand. They have put on 132 off 26 overs in the session for the loss of Crawley.

03:39 PM BST

OVER 29: ENG 140/1 (Duckett 57 Pope 32)

Fifty for Duckett when Starc strays too straight and he helps it round the corner off his legs with a chunky pat. Gercha! Starc hangs the next delivery wider and Duckett dabs it for two then works two more through midwicket as he clips it off his right knee. Duckett drags another single with a bottom-hand drive. Starc has conceded 26 off 12 balls in this spell.

One to come before tea.

03:34 PM BST

OVER 28: ENG 131/1 (Duckett 48 Pope 32)

Pope props forward to stab a single past mid-on. Duckett is lured down the pitch by Lyon’s deceptive flight which drops alarmingly on him by the time he gets out. But he gets his bat down to knock it into the infield and ensure he can’t be stumped.

03:30 PM BST

OVER 27: ENG 128/1 (Duckett 48 Pope 30)

His Holiness, an Old Cranleighan, gets out the Harrow drive to hack it off the inside edge past the stumps for four but follows that flukey shot with a pair of handsome strokes for four. The first is a sweetly timed whisk off middle through square leg, the second a scorching cover drive.

Starc responds with the yorker. Pope jams his bat into the blockhole and squirts two under Green’s dive at gully.

03:25 PM BST

OVER 26: ENG 112/1 (Duckett 47 Pope 15)

Labuschagne, under the lid at short leg, is in full cheerleading mode. Screeching whenever Duckett defends Lyon with the middle of his bat. Who’s he trying to kid? All part of the Lyon show. Great bowler. Great illusionist (and Labuschagne is his Lovely Debbie McGee).

Maiden. Cummins calls up Starc for a pre-Tea burst.

03:23 PM BST

OVER 25: ENG 112/1 (Duckett 47 Pope 15)

Fast and full from Cummins to Duckett to spear in the yorker. Duckett chisels it out of the blockhole. ‘He would have been out had he missed that.’ Yes but so would Steve Smith a dozen times every big innings. Of course Smith deserves the benefit of the doubt and acclaim that an unusual technique works well. But Duckett knows what he’s doing, too ... even when it doesn’t come off.

Duckett pings two through mid-on then swats a controlled pull for a single.

03:19 PM BST

OVER 24: ENG 108/1 (Duckett 44 Pope 15)

Duckett inches along with a single off Lyon, whisking it off his legs. Labuschagne screeches through another yelp of exasperation when Pope defends perfectly competently. Sowing the seeds of doubt and simultaneously boosting Lyon. Mind games. Pope also works a single square.

03:15 PM BST

OVER 23: ENG 106/1 (Duckett 43 Pope 13)

Cummins sticks a maiden in the book but hits Pope on the knee with a ball that was shaping down leg and ends the over with the yorker that did for him at Edgbaston. That one tailed in, this one doesn’t but it still burrowed under the bat on its way down a fourth-stump line.

Carey rejoices in his glovework - Adam Davy/PA Wire

03:11 PM BST

OVER 22: ENG 106/1 (Duckett 43 Pope 13)

Lovely shot from Pope off a rare Lyon pie, creaming the wide half-volley through cover for four. The next two balls drop sharply because of overspin, Pope blocks them then cudgels a drive through mid-on for a single.

03:09 PM BST

OVER 21: ENG 101/1 (Duckett 43 Pope 8)

Duckett flicks a single behind the square leg umpire to bring up England’s hundred. There’s a skittishness about Pope so far, perhaps a result of his sore shoulder scrambling his mind a little. Twice in two overs he is in to his stroke too early and gets away with a leading edge as he wipes across the line, this one off Cummins who has replaced Hazlewood. But he survives the error and then clumps an on-drive that knocks the ball out of shape. On comes the box of replacements but a few of them don’t seem to go through the gauges. Is this the right box of balls? Is this the box of misshapes destined for Battersea Dogs Home?

When they eventually find one, Cummins nips one back into Pope’s pad. He appeals but knows it was heading down so yanks at the left shoulder of his shirt and walks back to his mark to bang the next ball in. Pope rides the bounce and cuffs a pull round the corner for a single.

Check out the hashtag as Dave Hussey goes against the Aussie grain:

I really enjoy the way England play cricket. #cuetheabuse

Quicken the game up 1st day with attacking fields and take wickets. The. Bat and Score at 5/over, forced bowling and fielding changes and mostly entertain. — David Hussey (@DavidHussey29) June 29, 2023

02:59 PM BST

OVER 20: ENG 99/1 (Duckett 42 Pope 7)

Testing over from Lyon, hammed up by Carey and Smith behind the stumps with their oohs and aahs. Labuschagne joins in to shout ‘Doesn’t trust it!’ when Pope shapes to reverse but aborts the stroke.

02:57 PM BST

OVER 19: ENG 98/1 (Duckett 41 Pope 7)

As Rob Smyth says, with nine the record for stumpings in any Test series, Carey is on course to obliterate Dick Lilley’s nine from 1903-04. Hazlewood has struggled for rhythm so far but looks close to clicking. Pope works a prial of twos off him, two of them through midwicket and the other through point.

02:54 PM BST

Keeper? No, stumper

That is four stumpings in the series off Lyon, now. Frustrating batting from England, given three of them (Bairstow and Root at Edgbaston, Crawley here), have come when they’ve looked really comfortable. Alex Carey is an improvement on what Australia brought to England in 2019. Yes, Tim Paine was a decent keeper but Carey is an upgrade with bat and gloves. A wise head, too. He’s 31, but it’s not hard to see him captain Australia one day.

02:52 PM BST

OVER 18: ENG 92/1 (Duckett 41 Pope 1)

Nice shot again from Duckett, on driving Lyon for three, caressing it down the ground. As KP says on Sky, he is Mr360 in one-day cricket so it’s hard to set a field for him. But Lyon is nothing of not brilliant. He beguiles Crawley and then gets the rapid drop that leaves Crawley groping for the ball in vain.

Pope gets off the mark straightaway with a clip through midwicket. Drinks break takes another wicket. Did for Smith this morning.

02:48 PM BST

Wicket!

Crawley st Carey b Lyon 48 Spotted Crawley’s advance, tossed it down the legside and stranded him when it clipped the pad, Carey snaffled it and deftly whipped off the bails. Pope is out to bat at No3. FOW 91/1

02:43 PM BST

OVER 17: ENG 88/0 (Crawley 48 Duckett 36)

Duckett clatters a short ball from Hazlewood to the deep midwicket for four. That’s a cracking shot, possibly his best of the series so far. These are very friendly batting conditions; even so, England’s under-pressure openers have played with skill, intent and authority.

The last ball of Hazlewood’s over is flashed up and over for three more by Duckett. This is now England’s highest opening partnership against Australia - home or away - since the Ashes mirabilis of 2010-11. That’s drinks, after which Rob Bagchi, who uncovered that gem of a stat, will join you.

02:38 PM BST

OVER 16: ENG 80/0 (Crawley 47 Duckett 31)

Duckett survives a stumping referral after missing a slog-sweep off Lyon. It was sharp work from Carey but Duckett managed to press part of his foot behind the line. England need to be careful leaving their crease against Lyon, who is such a crafty customer - even when, like today, the ball doesn’t seem to be turning.

02:34 PM BST

OVER 15: ENG 78/0 (Crawley 46 Duckett 30)

England will want to put pressure on Hazlewood, both mental and physical - this is the first time he has played back-to-back Tests since January 2021.

Crawley inside-edges a good ball for a single. Duckett clips wide of midwicket for two, laces a cover drive for two more - it would have been four but for deep point - and pushes a single off the last ball. England could not have asked for a better start after lunch; they’ve scored 57 runs off the last eight overs.

England made an aggressive start against Josh Hazlewood. - Adam Davy/PA

02:28 PM BST

England's highest Ashes opening stand at home since 2009

Amazing, or demoralising, stat: this is England’s highest opening Ashes stand in England since Lord’s in 2009. Shows 1. How.good Australia’s new ball bowlers have been. 2. How bad England’s opening batsmen have been. 3. How friendly batting conditions now are. England have had the best of luck with conditions throughout. They have got to.make the most of them.

02:27 PM BST

OVER 14: ENG 72/0 (Crawley 45 Duckett 25)

Duckett, usually such a confident player of spin, dumps Lyon over midwicket for four. Lyon looks entirely unperturbed; he’s seen it all before and will relish this battle.

02:25 PM BST

OVER 13: ENG 68/0 (Crawley 45 Duckett 21)

Crawley pulls Hazlewood flat and hard for a one-bounce four. There were shouts of “catch” from the fielders, and there was certainly a whiff of top edge, but he bisected the fielders safely.

This has been an admirably positive innings from Crawley, not dissimilar to David Warner yesterday, albeit in much friendlier conditions. He moves to 45 from 43 balls with another majestic on-drive for four.

Zak Crawley made a fine start at Lord's. - Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

02:18 PM BST

OVER 12: ENG 58/0 (Crawley 35 Duckett 21)

We’re getting an early look at Nathan Lyon, who was such a key man at Edgbaston. He took eight wickets there and needs five more to reach 500. He’s also playing his 100th consecutive Test match, the first bowler to achieve that feat. The last game he missed was... the Lord’s Test of 2013.

Lyon almost gets his 496th wicket in strange circumstances. Crawley reverse swept the ball onto the leg of Smith, who anticipated the shot and ran round from slip but was unable to get his hand down in time. It would have been some catch.

Nathan Lyon into the attack for the 12th over. Root got a few to turn yesterday, which I fancy he will have enjoyed. He bowled beautifully at Edgbaston, but England gifted him wickets. Concentrate, lads.

02:17 PM BST

OVER 11: ENG 54/0 (Crawley 32 Duckett 20)

Hazlewood replaces Starc at the Pavilion End. He’s the closest in style to Glenn McGrath, who loved the Lord’s slope and had an astonishing record on this ground - almost as good as Chris Woakes’. Hazlewood’s is merely decent: 8 wickets at 24 in two Tests.

His first ball, full and wide, is blazed to the cover boundary by Duckett. That brings up a vital, increasingly assured fifty partnership. It’s also a nice statement of intent because the last thing England want to do is let Hazlewood hammer a length; they have to try to put pressure on him.

Solid start from the England openers 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/WipdcuItgd — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 29, 2023

02:11 PM BST

OVER 10: ENG 47/0 (Crawley 31 Duckett 13)

Crawley drives Cummins through mid-off for three, helped by a misfield from the sprawling Labuschagne. Duckett survives an appeal for a leg-side strangle, and Cummins isn’t interested in a review. Replays confirm it hit the pad, front pad and nothing but the pad.

02:07 PM BST

Lunchtime practice for Moeen and Rehan

Moeen Ali and Rehan Ahmed were bowling on the outfield during the lunch interval, coached by Jeetan Patel. Rehan fielded as 12th man the whole time after Ollie Pope’s shoulder injury so he could have preferred a rest, but he is a busy and energetic 18 year old... and he was turning his leg break down the slope.

02:06 PM BST

OVER 9: ENG 42/0 (Crawley 28 Duckett 12)

Crawley is starting to time the ball nicely. He clips Starc through midwicket for two and four, then clobbers an uppish drive wide of extra cover. Shot! A quick single makes it 11 from four balls in this over and 17 from his last 12 in the innings.

This has been an encouraging start for England, not just the way they’ve played but also the relative lack of movement for the Australian quicks.

02:00 PM BST

OVER 8: ENG 30/0 (Crawley 17 Duckett 11)

Crawley gets his first boundary with a gorgeous on-drive off Cummins, and follows it with a clump through mid-off for three next ball. That ball was slightly back of a length but Crawley still felt secure enough to belt it whence it came.

These look like the best batting conditions of the match, with the sun out and not much lateral movement so far. Crawley shapes to pull Cummins’ short ball and then thinks better of it. This is a good contest.

01:56 PM BST

OVER 7: ENG 21/0 (Crawley 9 Duckett 11)

Cummins tries unsuccessfully to have the ball changed. Crawley (twice) and Duckett (once) play drop and run on the off side. For now England are getting ‘em in singles, as they did on the first morning at Edgbaston when Australia employed a similar in-out field. It’s not Bazball as we know it - the run-rate is 3.00 - but it’s still utterly compelling.

Zak Crawley scampers a single. - Ian Kington/AFP

01:51 PM BST

OVER 6: ENG 18/0 (Crawley 7 Duckett 10)

Australia are cramping Duckett for room - Starc from over the wicket, Cummins around. An inside-edge flies past leg stump for a single, the first of two runs from the over.

It’s being reported that Ollie Pope’s shoulder is still sore and he may not bat at No3. We’ll find out, hopefully later rather than sooner.

01:46 PM BST

OVER 5: ENG 15/0 (Crawley 6 Duckett 9)

Starc bowls to Duckett with three slips, a gully and a deep backward point. I suppose that’s the perfect in-out field for a player like Duckett, who leaves almost nothing and scores heavily square of the wicket.

Duckett is beaten, cutting a little absent-mindedly outside off stump. That was almost identical to his dismissal in the first innings at Edgbaston. Starc gets straighter as the over progresses and has an enquiry for LBW - you couldn’t really call it an appeal - turned down. It would have missed leg.

Mitchell Starc in action at Lord's. - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Europe

01:41 PM BST

Here come the players

It’s time for a session of the utmost importance for England. The sun’s out, and they have to make big first-innings runs.

01:40 PM BST

Lunch report

By Nick Hoult, Chief Cricket Correspondent, at Lord’s

England are back in the game, just. Australia’s last seven wickets fell for 100 runs, and the final five added only 77 this morning. The England openers made it to lunch unbroken and with the sun shining and the pitch quickening up a touch this should be a good afternoon for batting.

Only once has a team lost a Test match at Lord’s after posting more than 400 in the first innings of the match, and that was in 1930 when Australia responded to England’s 425 with 729 so history is against the Bazballers.

What has cost England is the first session of the Test. Those conditions were ideal yesterday for England and maybe they were too casual, too complacent or just did not bowl very well and allowing Australia to build a platform and get ahead in the game at 1-0 down will haunt them if they throw wickets away.

Ollie Pope is expected to bat at no 3 but whether he can be that effective, and play his full array of shots, with a sore left shoulder is unlikely. England weakened their batting by leaving out Moeen Ali, so there is added pressure on the top six to take chunks out of the Australia total.

There is no point changing their approach. It is ingrained now. Batting and playing so aggressively has closed the gap with Australia and nearly won them the first Test. It may not be enough, but it has made England competitive against Australia, which was nowhere near the case the last time they played.

Ollie Robinson celebrates the wicket of Nathan Lyon. - Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

01:29 PM BST

Bring on the afternoon session

Dive in session. A superb session. The wicket, to me, looks like it’s getting a little harder, which might mean there’s a bit of pace and bounce in it for the Australians. Steve Smith is one of the most extraordinary players of this generation (or any generation!), another amazing innings. He loves batting in England and against England and that love affair has continued here. What a star. I can’t wait for the afternoon session to start.

01:25 PM BST

Hot hot heat

In that short spell before lunch, Mitchell Starc's deliveries averaged 141kph.



No other bowler in this match has averaged over 140kph.#EngvAus #Ashes2023 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 29, 2023

01:23 PM BST

01:13 PM BST

Steve Smith is an all-time great – and an all-time tough watch

He surely has to be rated now as Australia’s best batsman ever apart from Sir Donald Bradman. Ricky Ponting had one horror-show against Indian spinners, Greg Chappell against West Indian fast bowlers. Smith twitches, fidgets and scores against all bowlers in Test cricket - and that is simply in his hotel room, before coming to the crease.

Read more...

Steve Smith acknowledges the crowd after another mighty innings. - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

01:04 PM BST

LUNCH: ENG 13/0 trail by 403

England had to wrap up Australia’s innings quickly to have any chance and they did so, clinically at times even if they leaked a few too many runs. Australia have quicker bowlers and an all-time great spinner but the sun is out and Lord’s can be a batting paradise when the sun is on the batsmen’s backs. There is an awful lot of hard yakka ahead before they reach that nirvana however.

01:02 PM BST

OVER 4: ENG 13/0 (Crawley 6 Duckett 7)

Cummins loves the Pavilion End, using the slope to the right handers that takes the ball away and also has an inswinger to die for at 89mph. Crawley is beaten outside off but then defends solidly, covering the swing and movement, for four balls. One to survive and its down the corridor. Crawley lifts his bat out of the way and walks off for lunch.

12:58 PM BST

OVER 3: ENG 13/0 (Crawley 6 Duckett 7)

Duckett tucks into a big Starc outswinger and slices it deliberately over cover for four, bat perched between the vertical and horizontal, between cutting and driving. After almost nicking off, playing at one he didn’t need to but is compelled to by his nature and snicking it down in front of third slip, Duckett stabs a single through point.

Crawley drives down the ground for three and takes the strike for the last over before lunch.

Ben Duckett gets England going - IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images

12:53 PM BST

OVER 2: ENG 5/0 (Crawley 3 Duckett 2)

Cummins shares the new ball as he has done since Scott Boland became a regular. Duckett punches a positive defensive through mid-off for a single. Lyon’s dive stops Crawley’s chunky midwicket flick. It would have blazed away for four had the man playing his 100th consecutive Test not made his headlong save.

12:49 PM BST

OVER 1: ENG 4/0 (Crawley 3 Duckett 1)

Zak Crawley survives longer than Rory Burns did when he faced up to Mitchell Starc’s opening ball in an Ashes series. Gun-barrel straight, Crawley clips it off middle and leg for a single. Duckett, who plays at almost everything, defends the first then gets up on his toes to slap a single through point. Starc cranks it up above 90mph and Crawley pushes two down the ground.

Starc then pins Crawley with a hooping inswinger. Ahsan Raza keeps his firing finger holstered and Australia decide not to review. Looked close but did too much, missing leg stump. This is a highly precarious micro-session for England’s openers. Crawley then has a dart at one angled across him, playing and missing while trying to drive.

Australia starting with their three men in the deep again.

12:42 PM BST

Out come England's openers

Crawley leads Duckett trough the Long Room and its denizens stand to applaud. Mitchell Starc has the new ball – he took two wickets at 51 a pop in his only Test there in 2015. That was Adam Lyth in both digs.

12:36 PM BST

Take back control?

Australia in total control, but they have lost seven for 100 there. The game not quite beyond England right now, but not a bad afternoon with the bat and it will be.

12:35 PM BST

CLOSE: AUS 416

Excellent from England this morning. They may have leaked 20 more runs than they would have ideally liked but to take five wickets, one of them Steve Smith’s, in 90 minutes, was a fine effort.

Robinson ends with three for 100, Tongue three for 98, Root two for 19 and a wicket apiece for Broad and Anderson.

12:31 PM BST

Wicket!

Hazlewood c Root b Robinson 4 Two balls earlier Hazlewood had eased into a loose drive and chipped it through cover for four. Robinson held his nerve and his temper to tease him again and this time he nicked off to first slip. FOW 416 all out

Australia all out for 416! pic.twitter.com/oEaCGKUQzY — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 29, 2023

12:30 PM BST

OVER 100 AUS 412/9 (Cummins 22 Lyon 0)

Five dot balls from Tongue, backed up by sharp fielding. Cummins waits until the final ball to go aerial and gives us a remarkable drive over extra-cover, stepping away to flog it for four.

12:25 PM BST

OVER 99 AUS 408/9 (Cummins 18 Lyon 0)

Robinson tries another sub-80mph bouncer at Lyon and is collared for four. But he is not discouraged, gets the next one up higher and earns his reward. Hazlewood has a wild scythe at his first ball outside off and it’s all air. Robinson now has figures of 24-3-96-2.

12:21 PM BST

Wicket!

Lyon c Tongue b Robinson 7 The happy hooker pulled the previous ball in front of square for four so Robinson doubled down, bent his back and banged it in shorter. Lyon took it on again and top edged it down deep backward square’s throat two yards in from the rope. FOW 408/9

📺 Ollie Robinson has our fourth of the morning...



Catch up on all of the action right here! 👇#EnglandCricket | #Ashes — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 29, 2023

12:20 PM BST

OVER 98: AUS 403/8 (Cummins 17 Lyon 3)

Cummins nicks one on the bounce through to Bairstow after stabbing at a drive. The ball’s not that old. Would have expected more bounce. Lyon ends the over thumping a drive straight. Tongue sticks out his right hand but it bursts through his fingers before he can close his grip. Tongue’s followthrough and the placement of his left foot in his delivery stride takes him the other way. Return catches belted back at seamers either stick or they don’t.

12:16 PM BST

OVER 97: AUS 400/8 (Cummins 16 Lyon 1)

Robinson tempts Lyon into the pull but it isn’t quick enough and he swivels to cuff it for a single. Cummins opens the face to steer a single through point but Brook thwarts him with a diving stop and then Anderson chases down his off-drive to restrict that stroke to three.

12:13 PM BST

OVER 96: AUS 396/8 (Cummins 13 Lyon 0)

Did the drinks break help scramble Smith’s mind? I don’t think so. He had been trying to change up through the gears since passing 100 and I think the pace and Tongue’s line brought the edge. He walks off with the air of a man who has left a hundred out there, keeping his helmet on all the way.

12:06 PM BST

Wicket!!

Smith c Duckett b Tongue 110 Their catching has been patchy hitherto but now Ben Duckett pulls off a blinder at gully low to his left. It flew when Smith threw his arms into a drive but took the edge. Tongue’s pace was the difference. FOW 393/8

Great hands from Ben Duckett 🙌pic.twitter.com/0i2YRiPyH4 — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) June 29, 2023

12:03 PM BST

OVER 95: AUS 393/7 (Smith 110 Cummins 11)

Robinson’s pace is down to 77mph as he resumes but his length and line are spot on as he takes them to drinks by giving up only the single to Smith who played drop and run.

Australia are 54/2 in this morning’s first hour.

12:00 PM BST

OVER 94: AUS 392/7 (Smith 109 Cummins 11)

Good start from Tongue but he does not get a chance to bowl at Cummins’ throat which is the plan as Smith hogs all six deliveries, defending or leaving five before driving through mid-off for a single that would have been a four but for Broad’s committed drive.

Steve Smith must have the sweatiest hands in sport. He is already on at least his third pair this morning after 45 minutes play. It is said that Smith carries 16 pairs in his kit bag. The 12th man is sitting under the Warner Stand with an enormous plastic bag (think bin bag size) full of gloves just for Smith. The used ones are left in the sunshine to dry and be recycled back out to the middle. Does he need to see a doctor? Is that much sweating healthy?

11:56 AM BST

OVER 93: AUS 391/7 (Smith 108 Cummins 11)

England are straining for poles here rather than bowling smartly at Cummins who opens the face to steer four off the edge through third mad. Broad then beats him with one that climbs and forces him to defend one that angles in and strikes his bat with jarring force. Stokes makes a fine diving stop low to his left at the end of the over to save a second boundary.

Steve Smith makes his 32nd Test century and 12th against England - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Time for Josh Tongue.

Shubi Arun reports from Lord’s

Warm applause all around Lord’s for Steve Smith as he brings up his hundred with a cracking cover drive. There was a smattering of boos when he came out to bat yesterday but the crowd rose as one to acknowledge what has been an incredible innings so far.



11:50 AM BST

OVER 92: AUS 385/7 (Smith 107 Cummins 6)

Cummins takes a tip and run single to cover, run smartly. In comes the field. Smith covers the outswinger, then jams out the inswinging yorker. Anderson goes back to the channel and Smith smears a handsome cover drive for four. That’s his first hundred against England since Old Trafford 2019. Having breached three figures he climbs into the half-volley and cuffs it through midwicket for four more. Give him the freehold. Lord’s is his.

Another sensational hundred from Steve Smith, his eighth in England. England have had more success against him in recent times than his 2015-19 peak, but he’s looked utterly unruffled here. A genius, really.

11:45 AM BST

OVER 91: AUS 376/7 (Smith 99 Cummins 5)

In comes the field to stop the single Smith needs for his century after Cummins takes two and a single behind square on the legside. Broad throws it wider, Smith walks across and plays and misses. He shakes his head and smiles, his helmet exaggerating the shake.

11:42 AM BST

OVER 90: AUS 373/7 (Smith 99 Cummins 2)

Anderson has the face on when Duckett makes a good stop at short third man when Cummins dabs but he can’t gather it after stopping it and they belatedly jog a single after initially being sent back. His humour isn’t improved when Smith chisels out the yorker into the blockhole and it bounces up and over Crawley’s leap at second slip like a marrowfat pea off a tin drum. Smith ends the over with another boundary to take him to 99, steering it through gully with a surgeon’s delicacy.

11:38 AM BST

OVER 89: AUS 364/7 (Smith 91 Cummins 1)

Cummins launches his arms into driving mode but squirts it behind square for a single off a thick edge. Smith gets off the dreaded 87 by gobbling up a half-volley, whipping it through midwicket with a flourish for four but Broad then keeps him down that end with three dot balls.

11:35 AM BST

Come round

That dismissal of Alex Carey by Stuart Broad adds another one to the list. According to Sky’s statistician Benedict Bermange before the start of day 2, in 2006, of the deliveries bowled by right-arm seamers to lefthanded batsmen, 86% were over the wicket. This year it is only 42%. Broad in particular has become a master of bowling round the wicket to left-handers. Carey played that ball much as David Warner used to do in 2019, but not any more.

11:34 AM BST

OVER 88: AUS 359/7 (Smith 87 Cummins 0)

It used to be quite common under Root and Cook for Anderson and Broad to bowl too short at the start of games and then find their mojos later on. Well ... Anderson snares Starc and beats Cummins with another fine wobble seam delivery that veers past the edge as Cummins hangs deep to try to defend.

11:28 AM BST

Wicket!!

Starc c Bairstow b Anderson 6 Excellent catch by Bairstow, diving in front of Root to claim it. Anderson has a fine record against Starc and takes his wicket for the sixth time in Tests, drawing him into the drive which flew and then wobbled and swerved off the edge. Bairstow followed it. No footwork from Starc, all hands. FOW 358/7

"Taken by Bairstow!" 🧤



Jimmy Anderson gets his first wicket of the innings, Mitchell Starc goes for 6! pic.twitter.com/4Ujq56IXUx — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 29, 2023

11:27 AM BST

OVER 87: AUS 358/6 (Smith 87 Starc 6)

Starc hacks the ball on to his pads when trying a hands-only drive at Broad after twice finding mid-off when Broad pitched it up. Broad tempts him with another one down the corridor and he pushes it for a single through point. Smith gives Broad a nod of approval when beaten by a terrific leg-cutter that goes up the slope to end the over. A nut clad in imperial purple, as Matthew Hayden might put it.

11:23 AM BST

More bleak portent

Mitchell Starc’s first contribution to this series is to flick through midwicket for four. They used to say about one of the other Mitchells, Johnson, that when he batted well he bowled well. Given the state of the series, England will be desperately hopeful that is not true of Starc.

11:22 AM BST

OVER 86: AUS 357/6 (Smith 87 Starc 5)

Sensational statistic from Rob Smyth here: Smith’s first innings average when put in to bat: 91. Only Doug Walters has a higher average (minimum 10 innings).

Smith works Anderson off middle and off for a single into the onside, Starc steers one through point.

11:19 AM BST

OVER 85: AUS 355/6 (Smith 86 Starc 4)

Broad starts by spraying one on to Carey’s pads and it’s a gimme. The left-hander tickles it fine for four. The next ball is a bit shorter but on the same line so Carey does it again. Four x two. That’s 350 for Australia which earns them a smattering of applause. Broad is uncertain landing in the damp footholds, too. After tamping down the sawdust, he returns with two dot balls on off stump and then bags his man.

Stokes feared it was too high but was persuaded by Broad that Carey’s legs were bent.

Enter Starc who made 54* at Old Trafford in 2019 in his last Test against England in England, helping Smith to reach his double century ... ouch.

He starts by skelping one off middle through midwicket for four. Anderson gallops after it, dives and lands heavily and in vain. he too seems to have jarred his shoulder, like Pope. But he seems to be OK.

Incidentally Woakes is fielding for Pope who will be excused doing so while still being allowed to bat because it is an external injury.

11:14 AM BST

Wicket!

Carey lbw b Broad 22 Fantastic review. It would have hit the top of leg stump. FOW 351/6

Broad with the early breakthrough! pic.twitter.com/JStYtNKu4j — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) June 29, 2023

11:13 AM BST

England review

Carey lbw b Broad Looks high. Umpire’s call at best.

11:09 AM BST

OVER 84: AUS 345/5 (Smith 86 Carey 14)

‘All is not lost’ seems to be the commentary box theme of the day. Stay tuned! No flipping! Another delay until the mowers are properly parked under the Media Centre.

Anderson starts with one that zips through outside off. He fusses with the sawdust in his footholds before walking back to his mark. Smith tucks a single off middle, giving Anderson a chance to come round to the left-handed Carey who closes the face on a defensive.

When Anderson goes fuller, Carey whisks two away off his toes. Robinson slides and dislodges a huge divot with his knee with the kind of stop that did for Simon Jones at the Gabba in 2002. It’s too soft out here to do damage but bowlers have to stop landing on their knees when they slide and dive.

Stuart Broad has the Pavilion End.

11:02 AM BST

Scyld and Will set the scene at Lord's

The players are in the middle. We will start only a couple of minutes late. Overhead conditions are perfect but the ball will get wet quite quickly. Jimmy Anderson will start proceedings from the Nursery End.

10:59 AM BST

Will Macpherson reports from Lord's

The now traditional Red For Ruth day formalities are taking place, with the two teams lined up, the five-minute bell moved onto the outfield, to be rung by Andrew Strauss and his boys, Sam and Luca.



10:53 AM BST

The players are in the Long Room

Preparing for the Red for Ruth commemoration in which they will come out with red caps that they will give to the Strauss family to auction for the Ruth Strauss Foundation.

The umbrellas have gone down and the hover cover is coming off.

10:51 AM BST

JL on Steve Smith

Steve Smith continues his love affair with batting in Ashes Test matches. He is a modern master who must drive his opponents mad. Hitting the ball to both sides of the wicket, he has set up Australia’s first innings foundation. Like in the World Test Championship Final against India, his partnership with Travis Head was entertaining to watch. They seem to energise each other at the crease. Australia have had a great day. Joe Root’s wickets were timely but England will have some nerves seeing the ball spin on day one. Nathan Lyon and the Australians will be smiling, and not just because they’ve got a decent number of runs on the board.

10:44 AM BST

The umbrellas are back up

And the hover cover has returned to the middle.

10:44 AM BST

Joe Root speaks

It wasn’t our best day. With the conditions we had we would have liked to have been batting yesterday. When you win the toss that’s what you’d like. We must have passed the bat 28 or 30 times but we didn’t take the wickets. Our last half hour was the best of the day and if we can take it to them today in the same way ... They’re not far that away from us, with a new ball and similar conditions hopefully we can take it to them. We weren’t flat within the rooms, we just didn’t quite get it right. You can’t question the efforts and energies. We didn’t build pressure or do our thing for long enough. We’re paying a team with some of the world’s best batters in it but we have some very good players. We don’t win so many games by not caring or not wanting to do well. We will try to come out today and create those chances. [On his bowling] When you’ve got limited skill, you’ve got to try to be unpredictable, try to be a bit rogue every now and again.

10:26 AM BST

Lord's starts to turn red

Here is how you can help the foundation:

A message from Sir Andrew Strauss...



❤️ Please wear red tomorrow (Day Two) to help support @RuthStraussFdn.#LoveLords | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/erkZ95PRKp — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 28, 2023

Lord's turns red on Thursday for the Ruth Strauss Foundation - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

10:20 AM BST

It's Red for Ruth day at Lord's

Last week Sir Andrew Strauss spoke to the Telegraph’s Oliver Brown in a poignant and important interview. I could not recommend it more highly.

Andrew Strauss interview: ‘My wife’s death showed me that time is limited’

10:05 AM BST

White smoke? Or black?

Scyld Berry reports from Lord’s

Ollie Pope has just had a net in the indoor school with England’s batting coach Marcus Trescothick ... or at least has tried to have a bat. Pope did not seem cheerful after the session when he returned to the pavilion in the drizzle.

10:03 AM BST

Boycott's Briefing: Aggression, please

Joe Root’s two wickets should have lifted England’s spirits but a lot more aggression is needed. If England can bowl Australia out for less than 400 that would salvage their Test. For this England batting side, 400 is only a day’s worth of batting.



For those England batsmen who get in, don’t get out to bad shots. Test cricket ebbs and flows so England must make sure they don’t have consecutive bad days.

10:01 AM BST

Weather update

I was woken, eight miles from Lord’s, by a tempest at 2am that continued until about 4am then resumed at 6am, on and off, for another four hours. It has stopped now and the drainage at Lord’s is magnificent so we should start just about on time if not at 11am on the dot. No sign of the sun, but the forecast is for the chance of rain to have reduced to 10 per cent for the rest of the day in St John’s Wood.

09:58 AM BST

It's time for Anderson, Broad and Robinson to deliver

Good morning and welcome to day two of the second Ashes Test which starts with England’s head and unmentionables clamped in a vice. Winning the toss, putting the opposition in to bat and taking only five wickets on a day tailor made for English seam and swing draws deserved criticism. There was something wrong throughout the day, a lack of effervescence and belief at times. James Anderson bowled tidily but unthreateningly, Stuart Broad was down on pace, Ollie Robinson could not walk the walk and Ben Stokes could only grit his teeth and count the number of no-balls that were putting his game knee under yet more stress.

Yes, Australia played and missed at a lot of attractive-looking balls but they were not play and misses as they are usually characterised. There was very little instinctive fiddling after the ball as it moved. The batsmen held their shape, confident where their stumps were and, that 96/100 the ball was missing them. Thank goodness then for Josh Tongue who deceived both Usman Khawaja and set up David Warner beautifully with a three-card trick, perfectly executed and so good Warner did not seem to begrudge it. When “too good for thee” is “too good for anyone”, how can you gripe?

Joe Root then chipped in with the wickets of Travis Head, who got out in a manner that would have brought pelters had he been English. Having batted with great nerve to make the scoreboard rattle along, he chanced his arm again. No sin in that ... as there wasn’t when Jonny Bairstow did it in the first innings at Edgbaston to wildly contrasting reactions. Only Cameron Green failed but Steve Smith, batting with serene authority if never method, as he usually does at Lord’s, has pushed Australia to the verge of a match-winning first-innings score. England need quick wickets and for their three most experienced bowlers to back up Tongue and Root.

Veterans of 2005, Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen, think England lacked aggression and have lost the art of competitive needle because they’re too friendly with the opposition. I think that’s a product of the modern game, over-familiarity on the field and a sense of empathy that the gruelling circuit fosters. The only way you can change that is by going the full Allan Border in 1989 and pointedly ignoring old friends such as David Gower, Allan Lamb and AB’s erstwhile Essex team-mates. And I’m not sure England would be comfortable doing that. And, as a postscript, I suspect the look on Sir Andrew Strauss’s face when KP accused England of being too friendly with their opponents would have been priceless.

Anyway ... “it’s a crucial first hour” we’re told. Yeah, yeah, yeah. They’re all crucial hours. The series is in the balance all day.