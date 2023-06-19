The Ashes live: England all out, Australia need 281 at Edgbaston to win the first Test

Brains trust at work: Stuart Broad, James Anderson and Ben Stokes of England plot to take Australian wickets, the opposition need 281 - Getty Images Europe

05:12 PM

OVER 7: AUS 26/0 (Khawaja 14 Warner 10)

Warner has a few times already clipped the ball into the leg-side for a couple whenever Broad or Anderson stray too straight and he does so again off Anderson. So far Warner has been watchful outside his off-stump and then punished anything on his stumps.

One man who has an important role for England in this innings is Moeen Ali. There are currently a lot of questions surrounding the status of his finger on his bowling hand. Here is a zoomed-in view of that finger:

Mooen Ali's finger is a hot topic - PA/Mike Egerton

05:09 PM

OVER 6: AUS 23/0 (Khawaja 14 Warner 7)

Back to Broad vs Warner. The Hollies stand chanting ‘Broady’s gonna get ya’. Warner clips Broad away to the square leg boundary when the England seamer strays too straight and he runs through for three.

05:05 PM

OVER 5: AUS 20/0 (Khawaja 14 Warner 4)

Anderson strays too short to Khawaja and he emphatically pulls the ball away to the mid-wicket boundary for four.

For the second time in the over Anderson tempts Khawaja with a wider delivery but it just misses the edge of the bat. Khawaja has already had some fortune in this innings and we are only five overs in.

05:01 PM

OVER 4: AUS 16/0 (Khawaja 10 Warner 4)

Another no-ball from Broad. He and England really need to sort this issue out or it could really cost England in what is set to be a very tight conclusion to this game.

Khawaja flicks the ball down to fine-leg for a single which gets Warner back on strike against Broad. These match-ups are exactly what Ashes cricket is all about. Warner survives the rest of the over.

04:57 PM

OVER 3: AUS 14/0 (Khawaja 9 Warner 4)

Ben Stokes has placed two men at short cover against Warner. He has already hit those men numerous times already in his innings. Off the final ball of a probing over from Anderson Warner clips the ball towards mid-wicket for a couple. WinViz currently has Australia as slight favourites at 57% chance to win this Test match.

04:52 PM

OVER 2: AUS 12/0 (Khawaja 9 Warner 2)

Stuart Broad bowling to David Warner always creates drama. However Broad starts with a no-ball. England had a real issue with that in the first innings. Warner manages to get off strike and away from Broad.

04:48 PM

OVER 1: AUS 10/0 (Khawaja 9 Warner 1)

Khawaja gets Australia’s run chase underway with a single off the back foot into the off-side. Warner gets off the mark with a very nervy clip off his legs that went in the air momentarily. A poor ball from Anderson down the leg-side is punished by Khawaja as he pulls it away for four down to fine-leg.

However Anderson follows it up with a beauty that Khawaja has to play at. It takes the edge of Khawaja’s bat but it goes in between Bairstow and Root at first slip. England spurned numerous chances in Australia’s first innings and inside an over of the second innings they waste another opportunity.

Usman Khawaja survived early scare - Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

04:42 PM

Start of the evening session

Thank you Rob. What an exciting evening session we have ahead of us. Anyone else thinking this Test match reminds you of Edgbaston 2005? Could we be set for a similar enthralling conclusion to this one?

Bit of confusion around the ball but we are ready to go.

England have managed to persuade umpire Erasmus that the ball they have just chosen is not right, and it’s been replaced. Strange.

Story continues

Pick a ball, any ball - AFP/Geoff Caddick

James Anderson has the new ball in his hands. Australia need 281 runs to win this first Test match.

04:41 PM

Views of Will Macpherson

What an enthralling evening session we have lined up. There are 42 overs remaining tonight, Australia need 281 which, personally, I feel is quite a lot. The pitch is flat so Stokes will need all his field-setting ingenuity.

04:40 PM

Nick Hoult's verdict at tea

Australia need 281 and feel like favourites to win but England will think they have enough in the bank because self-belief courses through this team.

Do England have enough? It feels short by 30-40 and at the end of this match is it going to be the first innings declaration that costs them? Stokes will not care. His team have entertained magnificently and constantly made the running against the no 1 side in the world playing their own way. That was his aim but not many teams have come back from losing the first Test of an Ashes series.

Australia’s bowling is so deep that despite England’s audacious counter-attacking approach they were able to stop the runaway train.

Pat Cummins bowled superbly, a captain leading from the front with 4-63, knocking over Stokes lbw to follow his pearler of a yorker to Ollie Pope in the first session. If only Cummins was as attacking with his tactics as he is with the ball. His instinct is to defend and stand back, completely opposite to a fast bowler’s mentality.

Root, Stokes and Brook all made 40s, falling just when England needed just a little more from each of them, and both Bairstow and Moeen scratched around, looking a little flatter than in the first innings.

Robinson talked the talk and, to be fair, walked the walk against the Aussie quicks standing up to the short stuff from Hazlewood to make a vital 27, adding 27 with Broad. The final two wickets put on 44. Australia needed 282 to win in 2005 and lost by two runs. Perhaps England have enough.

04:39 PM

Michael Atherton on Sky Sports

You feel England have been making the running most of the game. Australia have been holding on to England’s coattails. Not many times have Australia been ahead.

There were times today - when Bairstow and Stokes got out - when you thought they were but now it’s even, with England marginal favourites.

04:36 PM

Monty's verdict at tea

Enthralling passage of play this session, you have to question the dismissal of England batsmen when the fielders were in the deep, was it really necessary to play these shots to get themselves out, I suppose this is Bazball and England have created this new style of cricket.

Australia just waiting for the mistakes to happen, maybe throughout the series when England are on top they can go down the gears and keep putting pressure on Australia bowlers. England new style of play has kept all results possible. Moeen Ali could be the deciding factor who wins this test match

04:31 PM

Successful run chases

Highest ever run chases at Edgbaston

378/3 - England v India, 2022

283/5 - South Africa v England, 2008

281 - Australia’s target

Highest Ashes run chases in England

404/3 - Australia at Headingley, 1948

315/4 - England at Headingley, 2001

281 - Australia’s target

Australia’s highest Ashes run chases

404/3 - Australia at Headingley, 1948

315/6 - Australia in Adelaide, 1902

287/5 - Australia in Melbourne, 1929

281 - Australia’s target

04:23 PM

Australia need 281 to win

In 2005 they needed 282 and lost by two runs. Odds on a one-run victory for England?

Cummins ends with four for 63, Lyon four for 80.

Kieran Crichard will be your guide for the final session.

Australia lost by 2 runs at Edgbaston in 2005 chasing 282 👀



— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 19, 2023

04:21 PM

Wicket!

Anderson c Carey b Cummins 12 Backs away and almost carves it to the keeper. FOW 273

Time to bowl - Shutterstock/Steve Bond

04:20 PM

OVER 66: ENG 273/9 (Broad 10 Anderson 12)

A single apiece off Lyon, Broad with a pat, Anderson with a sweep. Cummins has had enough and brings himself back on.

04:18 PM

JL on the state of play

Let me preface this by saying I have loved every minute of this Test match so far. It has been entertainment at its best. England’s method is fun to watch. And, has been very successful over the last 18 months. That said, England will still have to be disappointed with some of their dismissals in this second innings. Too many starts and some strange shot selections and executions. Time will tell the effect of this, but the game is still about scoring runs. Australia’s bowlers will also enter the next test relatively fresh. Besides Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon, the others haven’t bowled many overs. Over a long series this could be telling. Another effect of Bazball batting. Intriguing run-chase coming up. The ball has spun, but otherwise still looks a flat surface.

04:16 PM

OVER 65: ENG 271/9 (Broad 9 Anderson 11)

Broad tucks Boland off his hip for a single then Anderson strides down to thump the ball through cover for four. ‘Shot of his career,’ says Ricky Ponting who has obviously never seen the Burnley Lara’s highlights reel. Boland sends down a vicious bouncer that Anderson is hit by, bat high, eyes elsewhere. But it evades short leg and they jog a single. Broad retreats to leg to club a single to mid-on.

Tea will now be at 4.25pm or when a wicket falls if earlier.

England lead by 278.

04:12 PM

OVER 64: ENG 264/9 (Broad 7 Anderson 6)

Big turn and significant drift for Lyon. Broad defends a couple then plays and misses, or did he pull his hands away at the last? No matter. He pats a single to cover before Anderson goes for the slog sweep and toe-ends it to cover.

04:08 PM

OVER 63: ENG 263/9 (Broad 6 Anderson 6)

Broad leans back to fence a single down to third man as Boland comes round the wicket. Anderson works the ball round the corner for two then drops his bat on the line of off stump as the ball whistles past.

WinViz thinks Australia are 55 and England 44 per cent to win.

04:05 PM

OVER 62: ENG 260/9 (Broad 5 Anderson 4)

Robinson walks down to loft a straight drive that would have gone for four but for Green’s wingspan. Running across from long on he clawed it back from over the rope. Robinson takes on the same shot again but this time drags it to the fielder.

Fun's over!



— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 19, 2023

Enter Jimmy Anderson who reverse sweeps his first ball off Lyon for four.

England lead by 267.

04:02 PM

Wicket!

Robinson c Green b Lyon 27 Using his feet for the second time in successive balls, he chips to long on. FOW 256/9

Cameron Green takes the catch at long-on to dismiss Ollie Robinson - AFP/Geoff Caddick

03:59 PM

OVER 61: ENG 254/8 (Robinson 25 Broad 5)

Boland replaces Hazlewood and starts with some swing that delights Carey. Robinson leaves it alone and defends the next four, nose over the ball. Like the senior partner he is, he then farms the strike off the last ball, dabbing it down to third man.

Robinson gives as good as he gets - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

In case you were pining for a brew. It’s at 4.10pm today to make up some overs.

𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗿 ⌚️



11am - 1.15pm

1.55pm - 4.10pm

4.30pm - 6.30pm



— Fortress Edgbaston (excluding 2019) (@Edgbaston) June 18, 2023

This has been a proper show of character from Ollie Robinson. He gave it the big ones last night but has been brave and mature when England needed him today. He’s made 25 vital runs.

03:54 PM

OVER 60: ENG 253/8 (Robinson 24 Broad 5)

Having stopped the ball crossing the boundary with a headlong dive to the last ball of the preceding over, Lyon seemed to have hurt his neck. But he’s OK and comes round the wicket to Broad, who pats a single. Robinson uses his feet to chip a single down to long on, short of the sprinting fielder.

Broad has a mow and a miss at a slog sweep and England end the over 260 in front.

03:50 PM

OVER 59: ENG 251/8 (Robinson 23 Broad 4)

David Warner is now in front of the Hollies. He can cope. Robinson backs away to leg to deflect a single down through the slips with an angled bat, letting the ball hit it rather than vice versa.

The fans in the Hollies Stand are enjoying themselves with the game in the balance - PA/Mike Egerton

Broad does the same to the next ball, opening the face with a more vertical bat.

Robinson chisels out the yorker then uppercuts for four off this dead pitch. Hazlewood’s line is helping too as Robinson carves the last ball of the over square for two after again giving himself room.

03:44 PM

OVER 58: ENG 243/8 (Robinson 16 Broad 3)

Lyon returns from a brief comfort break and Robinson sweeps the first ball for a single. Australia appeal for leg-before when Broad is pinned while trying to sweep. It was outside the line and Australia have no reviews left. Broad punches a single through cover and Robinson carts another down to midwicket. England extend the lead to 250.

03:41 PM

OVER 57: ENG 240/8 (Robinson 14 Broad 2)

Hazlewood starts with a perfume ball to Robinson who swivels through a pull but misses it. The next ball isn’t as short and Robinson fends it away off the maker’s name for a single. Broad has two swings and misses, one of them off a no-ball then top-edges a pull for a single.

Robinson flat bats a forehand smash back over Hazlewood’s head for four having withdrawn his front leg towards leg. Cummins has six men on the rope so Robinson calmly whacks the last ball down to long on, cross-batted, for a single he can stroll.

England lead by 247.

03:36 PM

OVER 56: ENG 232/8 (Robinson 8 Broad 1)

Incident-packed finale to England’s innings. England glean three singles off Lyon’s over. Now trial by Hazlewood’s bouncer follows.

03:35 PM

NOT OUT

It hit him on the glove first.

03:34 PM

England review

Broad lbw b Lyon Hit on the shin reverse-sweeping

03:33 PM

Live from Edgbaston

Oliver Brown reports

The barrage from the Hollies is already fairly pointed, even with 54 overs left today. As Steve Smith, who memorably dissolved in tears at an airport press conference after the “Sandpaper-gate” scandal, heads for fielding duty in the deep, he is assailed with chants of “You’re going to cry on the telly.”



03:32 PM

OVER 55: ENG 229/8 (Robinson 6 Broad 0)

Robinson jack-knifes out of the way and fends Hazlewood’s throat ball to short leg. Labuschagne made great ground but caught it with his hand facing towards the grass and it definitely hit the ground even though he threw it up to claim it.

Robinson drives for a single and then Hazlewood strangles Moeen.

Hazlewood bounces Broad who is hit on the gloves as he turns his head. The next ball is another bouncer. Again Broad takes his eye off it and fends it off his Adam’s apple round the corner. Smith skips in from leg gully, dives and fails by inches to catch it, landing hard on his shoulder.

Smith makes a bold effort to catch Broad - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

England lead by 236.

03:27 PM

Wicket!!

Moeen c Carey b Hazlewood 19 Bouncer from round the wicket. Moeen takes on the pull and gloves it through to the keeper. Proper armpit bouncer. FOW 229/8

Josh Hazlewood gets his first wicket of the innings!



— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 19, 2023

03:25 PM

NOT OUT

No it touched the ground as his hand rolled over. The ground kept the ball in his grasp.

03:25 PM

Umpire review for fair catch

Robinson c Labuschagne b Hazlewood Gloved a bouncer to short leg. Did he get it?

03:23 PM

OVER 54: ENG 221/7 (Moeen 19 Robinson 5)

Lyon traps Robinson with one that rips off the middle of the pitch but was heading down, despite the loud appeal. Robinson then walks down and tries to go over long on, scuffs the connection and hoicks it for a single over mid-on.

Moeen gets the crowd on their feet with a glorious slog sweep that lands miles back at cow corner. Six! Lyon ends the over with another ripper that drifts in, spins, beats the edge and Carey whips off the bails stylishly. Moeen had overbalanced but got his toe back down.

England lead by 335.

03:20 PM

OVER 53: ENG 221/7 (Moeen 13 Robinson 4)

Cummins continues in tandem with Lyon, the modern McGrath and Warne combo. He hangs the first one too wide and Moeen square drives it fine for four, more outside edge than he had hoped. Cummins tries to diddle Moeen with the slower ball but he picks it and isn’t tempted to spoon it up to cover, just killing the menace with an angled bat.

What bagging Ben Stokes means - Stu Forster/Getty Images

03:15 PM

OVER 52: ENG 217/7 (Moeen 9 Robinson 4)

Stuart Broad, pads and arm guard on, is chatting to David Saker as England resume. Lyon comes over the wicket to Robinson who eases him through cover for a single. Lyon comes back round to Moeen who leaves the first and then goes for an almighty Mo mow, missing it entirely as it spat up. Wisely he takes the next single on offer, drilling a single to cover off the back foot.

03:10 PM

OVER 51: ENG 215/7 (Moeen 8 Robinson 3)

It was a nasty bouncer that Robinson ducked but why they reviewed it is beyond me unless they thought it hit the back of his bat. Huge appeal from the crowd after Robinson gets up en pointe next ball and steers a single behind point.

Cummins, unaffected by the crowd, produces a snorter to Moeen, nipping it back from outside off to beat him on the inside edge. The game’s on a tightrope for England ... a tightrope above the Grand Canyon. This England don’t look down, though.

Time for drinks. England lead by 222.

03:06 PM

Not out

He was miles from the ball, as were his eyes as he turned away. Australia have no reviews left.

03:05 PM

Australia review

Robinson c Carey b Cummins A sound but what was it as he ducked?

03:03 PM

OVER 50: ENG 214/7 (Moeen 8 Robinson 2)

Moeen defends, leaves and then leaves the hutch to drive, slicing it over cover point for a single. Heart in mouth stuff until it lands safe. Robinson works one with the turn into the legside and Moeen leans back to slap a cut for a single down to the point sweeper. Robinson walks down to pat one to fine leg.

Ollie Robinson promoted above Stuart Broad – perhaps to stop Nathan Lyon having two left-handers to bowl to, with Moeen Ali at the other end. Any lead under 250 and Australia would consider themselves favourites.

03:00 PM

JL on Stokes' exit

Just a HUGE wicket. Cummins has won the battle of the captains – and put his team on top. That’s another start for an England batsman – Root, Brook and Stokes all out in the forties. Starts do not win matches.

02:59 PM

OVER 49: ENG 210/7 (Moeen 6 Robinson 0)

Enter Ollie Robinson and a chin symphony after yesterdays’ send-off and comments. He blocks the first short one on the back foot then ducks the second. Why no short leg? Two to come. The first is a yorker, chiselled out by Robinson and he pulls the last ball but it flies off the toe by the old linseed oil hole and squirts back up the pitch.

02:55 PM

Wicket!!

Stokes lbw b Cummins 43 No, umpire’s call. Pinned him from round the wicket and the ball would have trimmed the leg bail. Superb delivery. FOW 210/7

Captain takes out captain!

02:54 PM

ENG review

Stokes lbw b Cummins High?

02:54 PM

OVER 47: ENG 209/6 (Stokes 43 Moeen 5)

Stokes leans back to slap Lyon for two through cover, immediately calling it and both comfortably make their ground. Moeen is quick. Lyon gets one to spit up like a cobra to Stokes from outside off but he adjusts his hands and kills it nicely then blocks a couple before sweeping for four.

02:47 PM

OVER 47: ENG 201/6 (Stokes 35 Moeen 5)

Cummins almost strangles Moeen with the bouncer angled across him but he gloves it off his ribs ide of Carey’s dive for four to bring up the 200 for England.

02:45 PM

OVER 46: ENG 197/6 (Stokes 35 Moeen 1)

Marais Erasmus took an age to give it out but his judgment was perfect. Enter Moeen Ali to the biggest roar of the day and he gets off the mark second ball with a push in front of point. Two left-handers now for Lyon.

Justin Langer was confident that Nathan Lyon would hold the key to this series, and it’s proving a smart prediction. Lyon is such a great character in the game: he was clouted earlier on, but has picked up three enormous wickets.

02:40 PM

Wicket!

Bairstow lbw b Lyon 20 Pitched in line, straightened and would have hit leg stump. FOW 196/6

Lyon pins Bairstow - Sky Sports

02:39 PM

England review

Bairstow lbw b Lyon Reverse sweeping.

02:36 PM

Time for another change of ball

Some good news from Saturday:

Thanks to your incredible support #BlueForBob has raised £374,649.89 to help fight prostate cancer.

— The Bob Willis Fund (@bobwillisfund) June 18, 2023

02:35 PM

OVER 45: ENG 196/5 (Stokes 35 Bairstow 20)

Jonny Bairstow murders a cover drive for four off Cummins. Australia have spread the field and he still finds the gaps. There’s only one slip on so next ball Bairstow carves another four through second slip. Would have been a dolly had there been a second slip. Bairstow is just trolling them now. The lead stretches above 200

Cummins responds by removing first slip and then bumps Bairstow who ducks it. The next ball is on a good length and Bairstow leans in to it to close his bottom wrist and clump it through midwicket for a single.

02:30 PM

JL on Stokes v Cummins

Captain v captain. A battle within the battle. Who will come up trumps? A big moment in this Test match.

02:29 PM

OVER 44: ENG 186/5 (Stokes 34 Bairstow 11)

And after Stokes is rightly given not out, the crowd appeals heartily when he whisks a single through midwicket.

02:28 PM

NOT OUT

It was a bump ball. He swept it into the ground. Inevitably a chant of ‘Same old Aussies, always cheating’ goes up.

02:27 PM

Umpire review for fair catch

Stokes c Boland by Lyon at short third man on the reverse sweep.

02:27 PM

OVER 43: ENG 184/5 (Stokes 33 Bairstow 10)

Cummins brings himself back on and Stokes counter-attacks, striding down to drag four through midwicket and then, next ball, hangs back in his crease to chop, deliberately, over the slips for four. Cummins goes straighter and Stokes uses the angle to tickle the ball down to fine leg for a single.

Cummins comes back over the wicket to Bairstow who clips it between midwicket and the square leg umpire for a single.

England lead by 191.

Empty ground 🆚 Full ground



— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 19, 2023

Australia ‘need to get proactive’, says Sangakkara who cannot believe his eyes at these fields and tactics.

02:21 PM

OVER 42: ENG 174/5 (Stokes 24 Bairstow 9)

Just the single, Stokes driving the first ball past cover, off Lyon’s 12th over. He has 12-2-39-2. WinViz has England at 49 per cent, Australia at 37 and draw at 14.

02:20 PM

OVER 41: ENG 173/5 (Stokes 23 Bairstow 9)

Is Cummins as good a tactical captain as Steve Smith or David Warner? He has led his team to the WTC in two years at the helm and his achievements are not to be sniffed at. But some of his field placings are plain wrong. Boland treats Bairstow to some width and he pays tribute to Joe Root and the watching Ian Bell with an elegant dab for four. Bairstow drives a single to the point sweeper and Stokes whisks one to fine leg.

Perhaps it’s the head coach as well as Cummins but as Nasser says, surely they’ve noticed England are batting out of their crease to thwart Boland and there has to be more than one counter-measure beyond simply getting Carey to stand up. Bounce them. If Robinson and Broad can do it at 78mph, why not Cummins, Boland, Green and Hazlewood at 83mph plus.

02:13 PM

OVER 40: ENG 167/5 (Stokes 22 Bairstow 4)

England burgle a tight single off Stokes’ leading edge that dribbles towards cover instead of midwicket. Stokes is definitely in some pain but makes his ground as does an initially dawdling, ball-watching Bairstow.

Lyon comes over the wicket to Bairstow, giving him the chance to sweep, which he RSVPs at the first opportunity, cuffing it for a single to the deep backward square sweeper. Both batsmen end the over slapping singles to backward point.

England lead by 174.

02:09 PM

OVER 39: ENG 163/5 (Stokes 20 Bairstow 2)

Boland continues, looking for more inswingers to Bairstow. The keeper is up for the right-hander and Bairstow defemds the first couple then chops a cut behind point for a single.

Stokes, with the keeper back, uses his feet to charge Boland and slices a drive over cover for two. Boland ratchets back his length and Stokes, as if he’s set him up perfectly and lured him into the man trap, plays his best shot of the summer, slapping it through cover for four. Finally, Headingley style, he unveils the reverse sweep, nails it but it earns him only one as the fielder was there for the stroke.

Michael Vaughan on TMS, as reported by Will Macpherson

I know this England team and I reckon they will be taking the mickey out of Ben Stokes for his strike rate. He’s got 13 off 34. That’s their style. I am very intrigued to see how Stokes and Bairstow come out and play Bazball, or just build. I suspect we know the answer but the pressure is so high.

02:04 PM

OVER 38: ENG 155/5 (Stokes 13 Bairstow 1)

Stokes doesn’t puck the length of the first big off-break and it clips him on the knee, causing some pain and a big wince. Kumar Sangakkara senses Stokes isn’t physically right and that won’t help. Garibaldi Lyon keeps mixing up his pace and the amount of revs and overspin. Stokes keeps them all out and has his reverse sweep cut off. Maiden.

02:01 PM

The players are out

And Nathan Lyon has the ball in his hands. Ben Stokes to face.

01:59 PM

Michael Vaughan on TMS

I know this England team and I reckon they will be taking the mickey out of Ben Stokes for his strike rate. He’s got 13 off 34. That’s their style. I am very intrigued to see how Stokes and Bairstow come out and play Bazball, or just build. I suspect we know the answer but the pressure is so high.

01:55 PM

Ricky Ponting on Sky Sports

“Australia have to bowl more yorkers. I said it before the first ball in the series was bowled that they needed yorkers and bouncers.

“England are playing as they are because of the predictability of the Australia attack. They have been skilful hitting one area for a long period of time but England are owning that area.”

01:47 PM

Root's ingenuity

There were some pretty incredible shots from Joe Root this morning that perfectly illustrate what Bazball is all about.

Let's talk about the Root scoop 🍦

01:43 PM

The thoughts of the Sky Sports pundits at lunch

"It is materialising into something special" 🍿



— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 19, 2023

01:41 PM

JL's lunchtime verdict

This is simply great cricket. What a session. Australia’s session after Joe Root’s extraordinary first hour. What a match. Australia are up and about. This partnership after lunch will be crucial.

01:40 PM

Thrilling conclusion to the first session

An absorbing morning had a fitting end as Jonny Bairstow survived a few late LBW shouts, including overturning an original out decision.

NOT OUT



— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 19, 2023

01:38 PM

Labuschagne diving catch dismisses Brook

Like his Yorkshire team-mate, Harry Brook was in fine fettle this morning. He also scored 46 like Root but a great diving catch from Marnus Labuschagne ended his innings.

"Marnus takes a beauty" 😍👏

01:37 PM

Lyon gets Root

Joe Root batted beautifully this morning but was dismissed for 46 by Nathan Lyon.

Root gone for 46 ❌

01:36 PM

Cummins bowls Pope

England got going quickly this morning but the first wicket fell when Pat Cummins bowled Ollie Pope with a superb yorker.

Siri, show me the perfect yorker…

01:35 PM

Highlights from the morning

What a thrilling morning session that was! Here are some of the highlights from the morning session. First ball of the day and Joe Root attempted to reverse scoop Pat Cummins. The definition of Bazball!

How can you not love Joe Root trying the reverse scoop on the first ball of the day? 😍#TelegraphCricket | #Ashes | #ENGvAUS

01:24 PM

LUNCH: ENG 155/5

England have lost three wickets but extended their lead from 35 to 162. That reprieve for Bairstow gives England the slightest edge but the game is still in the balance.

Just a wonderful session of cricket. This game keeps giving. Forty minutes boozing time for the Hollies now.

Jonny Bairstow (right) and Ben Stokes walk off a lunch with the Test match finely poised - Reuters/Paul Childs

01:23 PM

OVER 37: ENG 155/5 (Stokes 13 Bairstow 1)

Boland pins Bairstow twice in two balls. He’s given out the first time when hit above the knee roll while batting put of his ground but he is reprieved by a review he seemed reluctant to demand. The second hits him on the back leg, even higher and, having lost two reviews, Australia decide to keep one up their sleeve. Relief all round and a mighty roar from the crowd.

The benefits of batting outside the crease - Sky Sports

01:18 PM

NOT OUT

It’s high!

01:17 PM

England review

Bairstow lbw b Boland Looks pretty adjacent.

01:15 PM

OVER 36: ENG 155/5 (Stokes 13 Bairstow 1)

Lyon summons Labuschagne into short leg and he puts on his armour. They want him there because they know Bairstow prefers to hit with the turn as he does for three dot balls, but then rocks back to slap a single off the back foot through point. Stokes has no close catchers in front of the wicket for company. He seems to have a problem with his right eye, though, or perhaps he’s eating up time to try to rule out another over before lunch. If it’s the latter, he fails. The Edgbaston clock is a minute slow.

01:11 PM

JL on Brook's dismissal

Like catches win matches, another fact of life is you can’t make runs from the changing room. Two big wickets for Nathan Lyon. Bazball or block artists, you can only score runs in the middle and ‘starts’ in Test cricket rarely win matches. Nathan Lyon is having the impact I expected. Great catch Marnus Labushagne. Game on.

01:09 PM

OVER 35: ENG 154/5 (Stokes 13 Bairstow 0)

Stokes and Bairstow, the revolutionary vanguard of Bazball, are united. Boland replaces Hazlewood and he carries on swinging it. Stokes comes down to him twice, finds midwicket with his first walking flick but then tickles the next one for four.

Stokes sends Bairstow back when they contemplate a larcenous tip and run, In comes Warner’s throw to the non-striker’s. Bairstow was home but the ball catches the top of his right index finger on its way. On comes the physio with the pills and spray. He’s OK.

01:05 PM

OVER 34: ENG 150/5 (Stokes 9 Bairstow 0)

Wicket maiden for Lyon. Labuschagne moved astutely as soon as he saw Brook’s shape, taking two steps to his right which enabled him to take the catch diving low to his right. Brook’s knee did go down eventually but after he played the shot as the ball was pitched further up than previous ones he had swept.

Lunch is at 1.15pm to make up time for yesterday.

01:00 PM

Wicket!

Brook c Labuschagne b Lyon 46 Caught low at midwicket. Wasn’t quite sweepable or pullable. But he took it on anyway, crouching very low rather than dropping to one knee and dragging it two pitches across. FOW 150/5

"Marnus takes a beauty" 😍👏

12:58 PM

OVER 33: ENG 150/4 (Brook 46 Stokes 9)

After Stokes drives Hazlewood for a single through mid-on and Brook does the same, Australia ask the umpires to check the ball and they decide it should be replaced. On comes the box of bruised cherries.

Hazlewood resumes round the wicket to Stokes who chops the changed ball for a single. Brook brings up England’s 150 with a square drive that squirts off the outside edge fine for a single.

12:54 PM

OVER 32: ENG 144/4 (Brook 44 Stokes 7)

Brook drives a single through mid-off off Lyon and Stokes works one against the turn through midwicket. Lyon is a great bowler and this round the wicket line (when he maintains his length) is starting to choke the rate.

12:50 PM

OVER 31: ENG 144/4 (Brook 43 Stokes 6)

Brook gets his dancing boots on again, strides down to Hazlewood and chips him, with rather more toe than he wanted, over extra-cover for three. Stokes uses the width to slice two behind point then does it again, the second time only gleaning a single. All the concern over Brook before the series centred on his ability to cope with chin music. This pitch isn’t quick enough to test him but he is made to look awkward by Hazlewood’s short one, mistiming the pull for a single.

England lead by 151

The game has just dropped into a quieter pattern but that slightly strange DRS moment has brought the Hollies Stand back to life. They’re appealing for everything. The Aussies, by the way, have only one review left. Not like they have a history of wasting them in a tight Ashes Test.

12:46 PM

OVER 30: ENG 137/4 (Brook 39 Stokes 3)

The crowd are revelling in Australia’s discomfort following the loss of that review as Stokes Brigadier Blocks out the over, raucously appealing as the ball smacks the middle of his dead bat. The ball skidded under his bat, keeping very low and pinning him. But he was doubly safe because of the curious UltraEdge reading and the fact it was missing anyway.

- Sky Sports

- Sky Sports

12:40 PM

NOT OUT

Faint edge off the toe of the bat. Australia are flummoxed by that. There seemed to be a gap between bat and ball. They don’t think he hit it and neither does he.

12:39 PM

DRS is taking its time

Ultra-edge is not engaging promptly.

Ben Stokes and Australia await the outcome of the review - AP/Rui Vieira

12:38 PM

Australia review

Stokes lbw b Lyon Looks close. No bat?

12:37 PM

OVER 29: ENG 135/4 (Brook 38 Stokes 2)

First error from Brook but he gets away with it, fiddling after a Hazlewood ball down the corridor but ultimately leaving the delivery chaste, not kissing it with the edge. Discretion talks Brook out of a pull but he gets down the other end eventually by working a single off middle through midwicket. Stokes comes down to flick a single square.

12:32 PM

OVER 28: ENG 133/4 (Brook 37 Stokes 1)

Lyon continues round the wicket to right- and left-hander alike. Brook tries to pull/sweep one that was fired down the legside and wears it on the body but runs two leg-byes anyway. After a couple of defensives which he plays competently though you can clearly see all three stumps, he nurdles a sweep off the bottom edge for a single.

If there is anyone in this England team more brilliant than Joe Root in handling/ransacking spinners then it is Harry Brook, eg the 13 runs which Brook took off Lyon’s first over of the day with the speed of his footwork, forward and back. On reflection, the wiser option would have been for Brook to have attacked Lyon while Root nudged it around: Brook had scored 36 of their 50 stand.

12:28 PM

OVER 27: ENG 130/4 (Brook 36 Stokes 1)

Ben Stokes, as his critics sometimes fail to acknowledge, has started with great diligence, protecting his wickets and playing out Hazlewood’s maiden. That’s not to say he is being negative. His feet are moving well but so far he hasn’t been able to squeeze anything through the infield.

12:26 PM

And here's Michael Vaughan

He’s out now, but the shot he attempted off the first ball of the day sent the most incredible message that the Bazballers had arrived for day four. As if this Test couldn’t get any more interesting, that was the most remarkable non-scoring shot you could imagine.

12:25 PM

JL on Alex Carey's flawless stumping

As long as I have loved cricket, the phrase “catches win matches” has been at the forefront of my mind. So far this game Alex Carey has wicketkept brilliantly. His stumpings and catches have been excellent. In contrast England’s fielding was sloppy in the first innings. Time will tell if the fielding makes a difference in the final outcome of this match. Root’s dismissal is important in this Test match. It’s a fine line isn’t it?

12:23 PM

OVER 26: ENG 130/4 (Brook 36 Stokes 1)

England end the over 137 ahead. Stokes gets off the mark with a single pushed through mid-on. He blocked a couple but I doubt there will be much change to England’s no reproach approach.

Good point from Mark Taylor. England have started each day with far more attacking intent than Australia.

12:17 PM

Wicket!

Root st Carey b Lyon 46 Lyon hasn’t been at his bets but may have seen Root coming, cramped him for room with a dart and Carey whipped off the bails as he took it down the legside. Bairstow was out in similar fashion in the first innings. FOW 129/3

Root gone for 46 ❌

12:17 PM

OVER 25: ENG 129/3 (Root 46 Brook 36)

Here’s Josh Hazlewood. He starts fairly full and Brook opens the face to glide two behind point. He, too, is swinging it in and Brook uses the movement to clip a single behind square leg. Root uses his strike-rotating dab to third man for a single before Brook tucks his napkin into his collar, grabs his cutlery and devours a half-volley, harpooning it through cover for four.

12:09 PM

OVER 24: ENG 121/3 (Root 45 Brook 29)

Brook, curse alert, is playing beautifully, too, shuffling back to thump Lyon, who keeps dropping short, through point for two and then launches him over extra- for four.

England lead by 128. Drinks.

12:05 PM

OVER 23: ENG 113/3 (Root 44 Brook 22)

Cummins keeps himself going for one more and almost nails another big, hooping yorker but Brook manages to get his feet out of the road and dig it out. Root and Brook had taken singles to third man before he landed his yorker but the captain looks cooked now. Indeed he tells Josh Hazlewood to get loose ... for the third time.

Brook sweeps Lyon for four - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

11:58 AM

OVER 22: ENG 111/3 (Root 43 Brook 21)

Lyon, unusually, starts like a drain and Brook slaps a shorter ball past point for four off the back foot, then sweeps crisply for four as Labuschagne takes evasive action. Lyon comes round the wicket and Brook gorges on another shortish one, thumping it off the back foot for two and then uses the turn to tap two more and, finally, a single square.

Nelson!

11:55 AM

OVER 21: ENG 98/3 (Root 43 Brook 8)

Brook being on strike was the inspiration for Cummins to have a sixth over this morning. Brook leaves two that whistle past off-stump, Cummins swerving the ball in late, and also decides to charge the great fast bowler, swinging and missing. Finally he gets one on middle and works it away for a single. Cummins, as Ricky Ponting has been encouraging him to do for half an hour, now goes short to Root, striking his glove as he fends one off his body. No bat-pad, though.

England lead by 105.

Nathan Lyon is coming on.

11:50 AM

OVER 20: ENG 97/3 (Root 43 Brook 7)

Brook takes England lead past 100 when he on-drives Green for four. Perfect timing. Next ball he taps through mid-off for a single, giving Root back the strike. He moves across his stumps to one fired on to middle and leg but misses his flick and the angle takes it past leg stump. Root glides a single by opening the face to steer the ball down to third man and then Brook inside edges past the stumps for a single.

Josh Hazlewood took his sweater off and walked towards the stumps. The announcement goes over the Tannoy for the bowling change but Cummins decides to have another.

11:45 AM

OVER 19: ENG 90/3 (Root 42 Brook 1)

Cummins looks for that yorker again, veers on to the pads and Root whisks it away for two, the he does it again. Out comes the reverse ramp again, Root jumping through 90 degrees to a chest-on stance but the ball bounces too high for him to reach with his flick. Cummins then errs on to Root’s pads again and the former England captain pierces the gap between fine leg and deep backward square for four. He’s our Miandad.

Joe Root going through the gears on the morning of day four - PA/Mike Egerton

Well, I’ve only seen 480-odd Tests out of the 2507 (including this one) which have been played, but I cannot think of any that has started with such a dazzling counterattack as the one Joe Root launched this morning. He played three reverse-ramps in his first five balls on day four, scoring zero, six and four. He not only bemused Pat Cummins and his team, he heartened Ollie Pope who has a poor record against Australia, and in the second innings of all Tests, and at Edgbaston. Cummins has whipped a yorker through Pope’s defence, but the score is 77 for three: had he done that when England were static, and stuck at around their overnight score of 28 for two, Australia would be well on top. As it is, yet again, the match is in the balance.

11:41 AM

JL on PC

Great captains stand up under pressure. Australia would never have dreamed of an attack like this from England this morning. What a half an hour. Now, that wicket from Pat Cummins. The captain is world class and is pumped up as he needs to be. I say it again: great cricket to watch.

11:40 AM

OVER 18: ENG 82/3 (Root 34 Brook 1)

Cameron Green comes on to bowl, pitching it up despite the field. Root drives for a single, Brook gets off the mark by opening the face and steering the ball through gully for a single. Root drives two in front of cover and Green finally goes short, trying to bring his men at fine leg and backward square into the game. Root pulls but finds midwicket who stops the single and then Harrow drives for a single down to fine leg.

11:37 AM

OVER 17: ENG 77/3 (Root 30 Brook 0)

So that was what Cummins was trying to do all along with that line, swerve in the yorker. This time he nails it and knocks off stump out of the ground. Earlier in the over Pope had dabbed a late cut for four but when Cummins channelled Waqar, he had no answer. Hardly anyone ever did.

11:32 AM

Wicket!

Pope b Cummins 14 Inswinging yorker burrows under Pope’s attempt to chisel it out, his feet on the move, and knocks back off stump. FOW 77/3

Siri, show me the perfect yorker…

11:29 AM

JL on JR

The burning question leading into this series was whether England could apply Bazball theory against Australia’s world class attack. Under immense pressure this morning Joe Root, a truly great player, has led the way. Regardless of what happens from now, England will grow tall seeing their former captain sticking to the script. Incredible batsmanship and leadership. Take a bow Joe Root. This Test match is alive and well. I was pumped waking up this morning for another day of absorbing, entertaining, pressure-packed Test cricket.



11:28 AM

OVER 16: ENG 72/2 (Pope 10 Root 29)

Boland changes his length to try to counter Root who defends two off the back foot then plays the perfect back-cut for four, leaning back and chastising the ball, rather than carving it. Cummins plugs the gap.

11:22 AM

OVER 15: ENG 67/2 (Pope 10 Root 24)

Cummins keeps targeting middle and leg, even to Pope, who isn’t going to ramp him. Looks a belter of a pitch now. Pope works two behind square off his legs, drives three through Labuschagne’s dive at very wide mid-off, then Root pats a pull for a single.

Root’s efforts, by the way, have taken a bit of pressure off Ollie Pope. He has a target on his back, as an inexperienced vice-captain who has a poor record in the second innings, a poor record against Australia, and a poor record at Edgbaston. This is a huge day for him, and Root’s blazing start has eased the pressure a touch.

11:18 AM

OVER 14: ENG 61/2 (Pope 5 Root 23)

What Root’s assault has done is completely change the momentum. Australia are rattled again. It might not last but for now they’re scrambled and have set a field that falls between all stools.

Root plays a glorious drive on the up for four, pure Richie Richardson, chops a delicate single down to third man and then Pope walks down to Boland and drills him through extra-cover for four more. Australia assemble the Brains trust to mid-over to console/advise Boland. Pope milks him for a single straight after to farm the strike.

Joe Root starting the day with a couple of reverse scoops 🏏

11:13 AM

OVER 13: ENG 51/2 (Pope 0 Root 18)

Cummins sprays a couple across the right-handers, clipping Pope on the pad as he tried to tickle it fine. They run a leg bye. The one to Root is a yorker but was heading down and Root couldn’t reach it as he went for the flick, too. Root uses the angle next ball to whisk a single square and Pope picks up four leg-byes when Cummins again targets leg stump.

England lead by 58.

The England batsman most pilloried for a single stroke in the Ashes is Brian Close for his sweep against Richie Benaud at Old Trafford in 1961. Joe Root might have taken over first place if he had missed one of his three reverse-ramps in the first two overs. Or not?

11:09 AM

OVER 12: ENG 45/2 (Pope 0 Root 17)

Lovely shot from Root, using his feet to Boland. They did this on day one to the relentlessly accurate fast bowler and whacks him through midwicket for four and then, next ball, executes that reverse ramp twice in succession, hitting the first for six and the second for four! The first goes over the keeper, the second over the slips. Carey is up at the stumps but Root does it anyway. What stones. Boland eviscerated England Down Under. England have planned to take him down.

Cummins sends Green out of gully and down to fly slip.

Joe Root uses his reverse ramp to discombobulate Australia - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

11:03 AM

Here's Nick and Will on day four

Can they do this in bucket hats next time?

11:02 AM

OVER 11: ENG 29/2 (Pope 0 Root 1)

There’s a decent breeze. Intent? Patience? Joe Root tries the reverse scoop to the first ball and mercifully misses the ball. He grins as he always does. Not so much an imp as Beelezebub himself. There was no one there, had he connected but it was too straight and too early. He defends the next ball solidly then works a single off his toes to get the scoreboard moving.

10:58 AM

Three balls to go of Pat Cummins sixth over

Joe Root is on strike. Three slips and a gully No point sweeper.

10:58 AM

The players are coming out

Well, it’s a simply enormous day today. Will the Aussies attack? Our man Michael Vaughan has been out in the middle and he says the pitch is very, very dry now. Surely they’ve got to go after Joe Root for the first half-hour? Even if England get a few away, at least they’ve tried.

10:51 AM

Sir Geoffrey's view

Sir Geoffrey Boycott muses on whether England can stay true to Bazball with the first Test on the line this morning or will they adapt?

10:49 AM

Where did you get that tile?

Moeen Ali turns his Reni bucket hat into a Bing-Crosby-Gone-Fishin' titfer - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

10:44 AM

England's highest scorers in second innings at Edgbaston since 2013

Joe Root 142* vs India 2022

Jonny Bairstow 114* vs India 2022

Moeen Ali 86* vs Pakistan 2016

Jonny Bairstow 83 vs Pakistan 2016

Alastair Cook 66 vs Pakistan 2016

Ian Bell 65* vs Australia 2015

Sam Curran 63 vs India 2018

10:25 AM

Day three's highlights

10:14 AM

Weather watch

First thing this morning the Met Office was showing a 30 per cent chance of a shower between 11 and noon but it has reduced that to 10 per cent now with less than five per cent for the rest of the day.

Because of the loss of 56 overs yesterday, play will consist of 98 today, or 96 if there’s a change of innings.

10:07 AM

Preview: All eyes on Root

Good morning and welcome to day four coverage of the first Ashes Test from Edgbaston. For a brief moment yesterday – 22 minutes to be precise – the game changed from being a batsman’s paradise to a nirvana for seam bowling, the rain and heavy air which should have made conditions ideal for swing, instead, beguilingly, reviving a moribund pitch and making it ideal for the best elite nibblers in the game, Scott Boland, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. I say best in the game, alongside Messrs Robinson, Broad and Anderson, because of the extra pace of the Australia captain who suddenly flared his nostrils like a toro and almost started to paw the ground at the start of his run-up before launching an attack with bayonet-sharp horns at England’s batsmen.

The game is dramatically poised this morning. England are 35 ahead with eight wickets left and, given the flexibility of their approach to batting, dependent on Joe Root and Ben Stokes to build a defensible total. Although there will still be considerable moisture around – after Sunday’s first storm that lasted 40 minutes, Cameron Green’s arm, as it hit the turf to complete the catch to dismiss Ben Duckett, threw up a wave from the sodden grass – it ought not to be as lively as it was for that mid-afternoon inquisition.

People who say that England’s batting is too rigid under Bazball may not have noticed how many runs they ran up on day one. Of Root’s 118, 66 were run, ditto 33 of Zak Crawley’s 61, 16 of Harry Brook’s 32 and 30 of Bairstow’s explosive 78. Being busy will be key to their approach this morning and make Cummins post that deep point once again. WinViz is showing the game is a toss up tomorrow’s forecast rain notwithstanding. If they can survive the first hour for the loss of only one wicket, England will move into the ascendancy, even more so if Joe Root is still at the crease.

