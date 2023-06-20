England vs Australia, Ashes first Test day five live: Stokes takes key Khawaja wicket in thrilling finale

Ben Stokes is hugged by Stuart Broad after taking the crucial wicket of Usman Khawaja - Reuters/Paul Childs

05:55 PM

OVER 75: AUS 210/7 (Carey 11 Cummins 0)

After that DRS check, Carey uses his feet to charge Root but can’t beat Stokes at mid-off and then he blasts a blistering return chance at Root’s head and he can’t cling on as it smashes into his upraised right hand. Smashed the saucer. They scramble a single but England have to take solace that they keep creating chances.

05:53 PM

NOT OUT

Pad first but it was angling down legside.

05:52 PM

ENG review

Carey lbw b Root Pad first or bat? It was pad. But heading down.

05:51 PM

A Jonah writes

There is talk of rain in 45 minutes or so. Are England suddenly in a hurry? Had to be Stokes, didn’t it?

05:51 PM

OVER 74: AUS 209/7 (Carey 10 Cummins 0

Ben Stokes is clearly knackered and yet he keeps bounding in, chastising himself for missing his line rather than grimacing at the force he is putting through that left knee. He racks up a maiden to Cummins who plays a straight bat and looks solid.

05:47 PM

OVER 73: AUS 209/7 (Carey 10 Cummins 0)

Carey seems to be dropped by Bairstow, an extremely sharp chance standing up to Root, but replays suggest Carey missed his attempted drive. There’s an appeal for caught behind when Carey tries a reverse sweep; there was no bat on that either.

05:45 PM

OVER 72: AUS 209/7 (Carey 10 Cummins 0)

That was the last ball of Stokes’ over, and what a ball it was.

05:42 PM

WICKET!

Khawaja b Stokes 65 He’s only gone and bloody done it again. Ben Stokes, the man for the biggest occasions, has finally extracted Usman Khawaja from the crease. It was a slower ball, I think, and Khawaja - like Green a few overs ago - dragged it back onto his stumps. Khawaja gets a standing ovation after an individual performance that brings a lump to the throat. Stokes doesn’t even celebrate, he just limps towards his adoring teammates. His force of personality is off the charts. FOW: 209/7

Cometh the hour, cometh the Captain ©️pic.twitter.com/LDkOmJaJxP — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) June 20, 2023

05:36 PM

OVER 71: AUS 208/6 (Khawaja 65 Carey 9)

Khawaja, going back to Root when he should have been forward, gets a late thick edge that saves him from being plumb LBW. Just a couple of runs from the over. Root has bowled well here: 9-1-14-0.

05:34 PM

OVER 70: AUS 206/6 (Khawaja 64 Carey 8)

Ben Stokes has bowled England to victory in tight Tests on a few occasions - Bangladesh in 2016, India at Edgbaston in 2018, South Africa in early 2020. He was also pumped for four sixes by Carlos Brathwaite in the World T20 final, so he’ll know this could go either way. But when big matches are being decided, he always wants to be involved.

Khawaja works a couple of singles off the pads, with a leg-bye inbetween. A quiet first over from Stokes, who sometimes take a while to rev up. His last ball is cracked towards mid-on, where Anderson saves four with a fine bit of fielding. Stokes smacks his hands in appreciation.

05:30 PM

The latest from Edgbaston

Usman Khawaja must be completely knackered; he has played one of the great Test matches by an Australian in England. It will not matter if he gets Australia home, but right now his running between the wickets is costing them vital runs in a tight chase.

05:29 PM

OVER 69: AUS 203/6 (Khawaja 62 Carey 8)

The crowd cheer with misplaced optimism when Carey cracks Root on the bounce to short extra cover. This is just fascinating stuff. And it’s about to get even more fascinating: Ben Stokes is coming on.

05:27 PM

OVER 68: AUS 202/6 (Khawaja 61 Carey 8)

With two left-handers at the crease, Ben Stokes decides to bowl both his offspinners. It’s a risk because Moeen Ali is still struggling with his finger, and because Robinson was bowling superrbly. A long hop is savaged for four by Carey, which brings up Australia’s 200, and then he nails a drive towards long-off. Robinson charges round the boundary and dives to save a couple of runs. That’s marvellous fielding.

Moeen Ali has struggled all day with a sore spinning finger. - Mike Egerton/PA

05:20 PM

OVER 67: AUS 195/6 (Khawaja 60 Carey 2)

Carey gets a big inside-edge onto the pad off Root, with the ball looping to safety on the leg side. England have a slip and gully but no short leg. Carey decides not to be a sitting duck and hacks the ball to deep midwicket for a couple. Australia need 86 to win - and Moeen Ali is about to come back on.

05:19 PM

OVER 66: AUS 193/6 (Khawaja 60 Carey 0)

Khawaja, whose concentration is extraordinary, continues to defend immaculately. England are trying everything to rip his from his bubble: Robinson bowls two balls around the wicket, two over, then two more back around, the second of those with an umbrella field. Khawaja repels the lot. Whether Australia win or lose, this is one of the great Ashes performances.

Since tea Robinson has bowled a masterful spell of 4-3-2-1.

A wild-eyed Ollie Robinson celebrates the wicket of Cameron Green. - Ryan Pierse/Getty

05:14 PM

OVER 64: AUS 193/6 (Khawaja 60 Carey 0)

Root now has two left-handers to bowl at. Khawaja pulls a short ball for a single, though that was a rare poor delivery from Root. He’s bowling quite nicely, with some lovely curve into the left-handers. One from the over.

05:11 PM

OVER 63: AUS 192/6 (Khawaja 59 Carey 0)

The new batter Alex Carey digs out a superb yorker second ball.

05:09 PM

WICKET!

Green b Robinson 28 Ollie Robinson roars with delight after making a vital breakthrough! It was a superb delivery to Cameron Green, fullish and nipping back off the seam. Green, cramped for room, tried to glide the ball to third man and dragged it onto the stumps. Robinson deserves that for a superb little spell. FOW: 189/6

The momentum swings again! pic.twitter.com/Ps4rpM5Lon — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) June 20, 2023

05:05 PM

OVER 63: AUS 192/5 (Khawaja 59 Green 28)

Root conducts the crowd at the start of the over. It needs a wicket to really get them going, and Root almost provides it with a gorgeous delivery that curves into Khawaja and then spits past his outside edge.

Three singles from the over. Australia are 89 away from glory.

05:01 PM

OVER 62: AUS 189/5 (Khawaja 58 Green 26)

A sharp bouncer from Robinson is avoided well, if a little awkwardly, by Khawaja. It’s a excellent maiden from Robinson, in fact, including two bouncers and a yorker. Khawaja, who has faced almost 500 deliveries in this match, is equal to them all.

Joe Root continued his spell after tea. - Geoff Caddick/AFP

04:58 PM

OVER 61: AUS 189/5 (Khawaja 58 Green 26)

I thought we might see Broad and Stokes after tea but in fact Robinson and Joe Root have picked up where they left off. Green skids back in his crease to force a couple through the covers - it’s fielded by the substitute Matthew Potts, who is on for Moeen - and then crunches a single down the ground.

Khawaja taps Root on the leg side for another run. It feels like this is getting away from England, although we’ve said that a few times in the past year.

04:54 PM

OVER 60: AUS 185/5 (Khawaja 57 Green 23)

Robinson has one slip for Khawaja, who continues to defend with utter certainty. A shorter delivery is pulled smoothly for a single, then Green thick edges another run. Australia need 96 to win.

Stump mic is picking up some chat out in the middle.. 😬#BBCCricket #Ashes pic.twitter.com/VB0OSTP1eC — Test Match Special (@bbctms) June 20, 2023

04:50 PM

The players are out on the field

It’s time for the final session of a storming Test match. Ollie Robinson will bowl to his new friend Usman Khawaja.

Couldn’t have asked for a better opener! Anything can happen going into the final session of day 5. Proper#Ashes2023 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 20, 2023

04:41 PM

Where's your money?

Australia have to be favourites now, but it can swing back England’s way so quickly. Curious that we have not seen Ben Stokes, who did warm up before the start. I would go to him and Stuart Broad, with the crowd getting a good gee up. There’s a lot of tension here.

04:35 PM

New ball, new hope?

Some comfort to England after that difficult passage of play. The second new ball will probably be in play later, if England need it: Australia are 98 runs away, with 21 overs left till England could take the new ball. The fear is that, by that point, it could be almost too late – but England are only two wickets away from Pat Cummins. You suspect that England might need a burst from Ben Stokes – either bowling short or swinging the ball (an underrated strength of his) to break this game open again.

04:33 PM

TEA: AUS 183/5 (Khawaja 56 Green 22)

Thrilling session but as nervy as any recent nipper I can remember. England have bowled and fielded well but this partnership of 40* is building Australia a path to victory. Whither Stokes’ bowling. Is it really the last trick and one he is reluctant to play or just not feasible at all given his injury?

04:31 PM

OVER 59: AUS 183/5 (Khawaja 56 Green 22)

Ricky Ponting and Nasser Hussain have an illuminating discussion on Green switching guard between innings from two legs to off-stump against the spinners and it’s enabling him to play much straighter. Root finishes the session with a probing maiden that Green plays out with an angled bat, looking for gaps but not finding any.

That’s tea. Australia need 98 to win, England five wickets.

04:28 PM

OVER 58: AUS 183/5 (Khawaja 56 Green 22)

Khawaja opens the face – going to need a macro for that this series I reckon – and steers a single behind point off the returning Robinson who subjects Green to a snorter that angled in and jags away, whistling past the edge as he pushed towards it. The next ball holds its line and Green smothers it. The right-hander pats a low full toss towards mid-on and sprints a single, chastising himself for not nailing it for four.

Australia need 98 to win.

04:24 PM

OVER 57: AUS 181/5 (Khawaja 55 Green 21)

Huge turn for Root to Green who keeps trying to lay off-breaks through the offside, against the turn. One that spat out of the rough was played on the back foot and it excited the crowd as it spun back, hoping it would carrom into the stumps but in fact he played it pretty well.

04:21 PM

OVER 56: AUS 180/5 (Khawaja 54 Green 21)

Khawaja seems to have all the time in the world, to unfold all the precious things. Anderson pitches up from round the wicket and Khawaja defends a couple then opens the face to work a single behind point. After a leg-bye, Anderson tries a leg-break but he drags it down and Khawaja cuffs it for a single.

Green takes on an off-drive, lofts his chip to where a conventional mid-off may have been but the fielder is shorter and wider. It races away for four. Here comes Joe Root. Moeen’s finger can’t withstand another over at present.

Australia need 101.

Things have drifted back Australia’s way with this excellent partnership. Tea in 10 minutes; England would love a wicket now, but will undoubtedly come out majorly on the offensive afterwards.

04:16 PM

OVER 55: AUS 173/5 (Khawaja 52 Green 17)

Green drives Moeen for three, should have been a single but Anderson’s dive only allows him to parry the ball further towards the boundary and he has to get up and chase it down. They take three more singles off the over as Moeen comes round the wicket. Ricky Ponting thinks he ought to stick to over the wicket to Green and his captain should be encouraging him to do so.

Cameron Green drives crisply - GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images

04:12 PM

OVER 54: AUS 167/5 (Khawaja 50 Green 13)

Ben Stokes posts himself at silly mid-off for Green, starting with two that shape in. Green defends. Anderson goes for the three-card trick with the wider one, tempting a big woofing drive. But Green isn’t playing ball or at that ball. Green then punches two off the back foot through extra-cover. Should have been three but Usman looks knackered. A single off the last ball, back-cut to third man, reduces the target to 114.

04:09 PM

OVER 53: AUS 164/5 (Khawaja 50 Green 10)

Green moves into double figures with a single off a straightish off drive that goes under Moeen’s dive and wide of mid-off’s. Brook, the man at long-straight (?!), races up to keep them down to one. Jimmy will continue, straining for reverse-wing to gull Green.

04:04 PM

OVER 52: AUS 163/5 (Khawaja 50 Green 9)

But Stokes cannot have fielders everywhere. Khawaja brings up his fifty when he flips Anderson off his hip, bottom edges on to his thighpad and the ball loops through a vacant leg gully for two. Pope gives the ball a long working, to dry and then polish it. Those two runs are the only damage off the over as Australia continue their softly, softly approach.

04:00 PM

OVER 51: AUS 161/5 (Khawaja 48 Green 9)

Stokes’s field placings have been magnificent today, allowing the bowlers to rack up dot ball after dot ball but the best thing about the Australian batsmen’s psyche is that they haven’t allowed themselves to become exasperated. They’re playing the long game. Green is happy to block and, when given some flight and width, loosens his grip to squirt two behind point.

03:56 PM

OVER 50: AUS 159/5 (Khawaja 48 Green 7)

Green drives Anderson with an open face, opening that bottom wrist, to tap two down to the cover sweeper and ends the over with a steer behind point for a single. If Stokes has any overs in that knee, he cannot leave it much longer.

Khawaja maintains his cool and keeps patiently accumulating despite more Robinson chirp - Stu Forster/Getty Images

03:52 PM

OVER 49: AUS 156/5 (Khawaja 48 Green 4)

Moeen serves up a low full toss – the shredded index finger shredding his control – and Khawaja pumps it over midwicket for four. Twice, though, on the back foot he makes misjudgments, hoicking an attempted pull short of mid-on, then almost feathering a cut through to Bairstow. Relief for Bairtsow when UltraEdge shows he didn’t snick it as Bairstow tipped it round the post.

03:49 PM

OVER 48: AUS 150/5 (Khawaja 42 Green 4)

Usman is still in second gear and can’t beat the infield, even when he tries, until Anderson’s angle gives him the opportunity to whisk a single off his pads. It gives Anderson three goes at Green. He defends the first, leaves the second and is almost undone by the third which nips in. But he manages to jam his hands down and nick it on to his pads before being pinned, possibly plumb.

03:43 PM

OVER 47: AUS 149/5 (Khawaja 41 Green 4)

Quite over. Khawaja, who can’t climb out of his shell, slaps a single off the first ball and Green gets that big dog forward to block the next five as Moeen tries variations of flight and pace.

03:40 PM

OVER 46: AUS 148/5 (Khawaja 40 Green 4)

Anderson replaces Broad and gives Green The Jimm-ish Inquisition, twice sending deliveries whistling past the edge as the tall right-hander pushes forward very tentatively. Ben Stokes bellows an appeal to the second of them, a solo appeal. And then Green does edge it but two slips wide of Root, the solitary slip at first. It scuttles down through third man for four.

Moeen Ali rips out Travis Head leaving England five wickets to get - Ryan Pierse/Getty Image

03:36 PM

JL on the state of play

What an hour. Symbolic of this extraordinary Test match. The wicket looks slow. Ben Stokes is squeezing the run rate. Usman Khawaja must be exhausted having batted every day of this Test. His calmness gives every Australian supporter hope. ‘Bazball’ Travis Head will keep the action flowing. Brilliant Test cricket. Which team will hold their nerve? That’s the key to winning these tight Test matches.



03:33 PM

OVER 45: AUS 143/5 (Khawaja 39 Green 0)

Stokes calls up Moeen Ali to replace Ollie Robinson and sends Harry Brook to stand on the boundary behind the bowler. Gun-barrel straight. The stricken Moeen starts with a long hop and Head rocks back to pull for four then slaps a cut for two when Moeen sends down another loosener. But Moeen almost gets his man when Head nicks it just wide of a diving first slip and despite Broad’s heroics to chase it down, it goes for four when Broad’s arms is judged to have touched the toblerone while he was clawing it back.

03:31 PM

Wicket!!

Head c Root b Moeen 16 Got ’im. Diddled him with a drifting off-break that he nicked to slip. Moeen had started with two looseners then made three in succession rip out of the rough, diddling Head with the last of them. FOW 143/5

Oh Moeen! 🔥



Just enough bite and turn and Root takes a simple catch at first slip 👌



Australia 5️⃣ down! #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/YnzlbhkPBW — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 20, 2023

03:27 PM

OVER 44: AUS 133/4 (Khawaja 39 Head 6)

Broad continues. This is the 12th over of his spell, albeit split over two days. Head scuffs a pull round the corner for four, the first boundary of the day, though it was a victory of sorts for Broad. The ball was in the air but tantalisingly out of Jonny Bairstow’s reach.

This really is fascinating stuff. Head inside-edges a yorker to safety on the leg side - that almost got through - and then nails a pull that is well fielded at square leg.

03:23 PM

Robinson v Khawaja

Bit of a set-to there, as drinks taken, between Ollie Robinson and Usman Khawaja who, of course, have some pretty one-sided history. Jimmy Anderson playing peacemaker, which is quite funny.

Yeah, good luck trying to get a rise out of Khawaja.

03:19 PM

OVER 43: AUS 128/4 (Khawaja 39 Head 1)

Khawaja leaves an inducker from Robinson that doesn’t miss off stump by all that much. It was well judged but also encouraging for Robinson, who is getting the ball to nibble just enough. He’s bowling an immaculate line and length and has figures this morning of 3-1-3-0. That’s drinks.

It’s been England’s session so far: 13 overs, 21 runs, one wicket.

Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Scott Boland. - Martin Rickett/PA

03:16 PM

From Edgbaston

Strange moment, there, where over the tannoy all stewards were told to go to their posts. Can’t see any evidence of great urgency, a little like Usman Khawaja, who is getting in England’s way once more.

03:16 PM

OVER 42: AUS 128/4 (Khawaja 39 Head 1)

With nobody in front of cover point on the office side, Head backs away to Broad, but he mistimes his pull shot into the ground. Head gets off the mark from the next ball, his 13th, pulling round the corner for a single.

Khawaja times a square drive nicely without beating Brook at cover point. Australia do get one run though, as it’s another no-ball from Broad. Khawaja might not be scoring many runs - 5 from 41 balls this morning - but he does look very secure.

Saying which, he is almost duped by a loopy yorker from Broad that brushes the bottom edge and flies past leg stump. That was lovely bowling, a touch of Harmison to Clarke in 2005, although Harmison’s slower ball was far more extravagant.

03:10 PM

OVER 41: AUS 125/4 (Khawaja 38 Head 0)

England’s three seamers have bowled with admirable control this morning. Robinson bowls a no-ball but that’s the only blemish in another challenging over to Khawaja. “Boring, boring Aussies” sing some of the Edgbaston crowd, who have seen 17 runs in the first 11 overs, only 11 of them off the bat.

Australia are playing the long game, which I think is sensible in the conditions. The required rate is still manageable: they need 156 runs from 46 overs.

03:04 PM

OVER 40: AUS 123/4 (Khawaja 38 Head 0)

Broad to Khawaja, now from over the wicket. That’s the angle that has troubled Khawaja in England (he averages less than 20, as compared to 70 from around the wicket), although I don’t know how relevant those stats are given Khawaja’s improvement since 2019. He ignores a couple of awayswingers, then gets off strike with a leg-bye.

Head ignores a bouncer and flicks one to square leg. He’s still stuck on nought. The Sky commentators, Nasser Hussain and Ricky Ponting, think Ben Stokes should replace Broad right now and go after Head. In short, the longer Head is at the crease, the less uncomfortable he is against the short ball.

02:59 PM

OVER 39: AUS 122/4 (Khawaja 38 Head 0)

Ollie Robinson replaces Jimmy Anderson and starts over the wicket to Khawaja with a relatively orthodox field. This is no time for umbrellas. He has a normal field for Head too, in contrast to Broad’s in the previous over.

Head times a couple of strokes without piercing the infield, and then mistimes a big drive at a wider delivery. Runs aren’t coming easily at the moment: 15 from eight overs today.

02:51 PM

OVER 38: AUS 121/4 (Khawaja 37 Head 0)

The new batter is Travis Head, one of world cricket’s most dangerous counter-attackers. England need him early.

The field is set for short-pitched bowling, with no slips and a deepish silly point. Head takes on the pull but doesn’t time up and Khawaja turns down what looked a fairly comfortable single.

So far this morning we’ve had 14 runs from eight overs. Fair to say that scoring rate will change if Head stays at the crease.

Travis Head tries to pull Stuart Broad. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

02:50 PM

WICKET!

Boland c Bairstow b Broad 20 A classic double bluff from Stuart Broad! He brought in a short leg and silly point for Boland, who expected a short-ball assault as a result. Instead Broad gave him the full-length inswinger that did for Steve Smith yesterday, and Boland - viscerally reluctant to get forward - snicked a leaden-footed drive through to Jonny Bairstow. FOW: 121/4

02:46 PM

OVER 37: AUS 121/3 (Khawaja 37 Boland 20)

An inswinger from Anderson hits Boland on the pad and flies away for four leg byes. A similar delivery leads to a hopeful appeal for a catch down the leg side; Boland’s bat was nowhere near it.

Boland is becoming an irritant. This is now double his previous high score in his short Test score, and just as importantly he is protecting the middle order while the ball is doing a bit. Last night he was a nightwatchman; today he’s a cloudwatchman.

02:41 PM

OVER 36: AUS 116/3 (target 281; Khawaja 37 Boland 19)

After a few overs of line and length, England have decided to bomb the nightwatchman Boland. He ducks under a bouncer from Broad, then fences wide of leg slip for a single.

Khawaja shapes to pull a short ball before thinking better of it. We haven’t seen the speedgun but Broad looks sharp today.

Scott Boland ducks under a bouncer from Stuart Broad. - Geoff Caddick/AFP

02:37 PM

OVER 35: AUS 113/3 (target 281; Khawaja 36 Boland 17)

Khawaja digs out a possibly unintentional wide yorker from Anderson, who groaned as the ball left his hand. Anderson strayed onto Khawaja’s pads a few times yesterday but his line has so far been excellent. Ditto Broad, so for now the scoreboard is stuck: Khawaja has scored 2 from 21 balls since the resumption.

England's brains trust talk tactics. - Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

02:34 PM

From Scyld at Edgbaston

It is one of those rare days when bowlers are treated as well as batsmen i.e. the crowd applauds individual balls as much as they applaud a batsman’s individual shots.

02:33 PM

OVER 34: AUS 113/3 (target 281; Khawaja 36 Boland 17)

The sun is starting to peek through, which isn’t good news for England. But there is movement, and that’s all Broad and Anderson ever asked for. Boland forces a big inswinger from Broad on the bounce to gully and survives the rest of the over fairly comfortably. He’s doing a fine job.

Meanwhile, Will Macpherson at Edgbaston thinks Ben Stokes will play a part with the ball today.

Interestingly, Ben Stokes is warming up his bowling. He is so good when the game gets tight, and was England’s matchwinner with the ball on this ground against India five years ago. Moeen Ali has been warming up too, but looks in a lot of pain.

02:31 PM

Moeen struggling with finger injury

Moeen had a quick bowl before the start of play. Rather worryingly he has since spent all his time wringing his hand and looking at his finger. This is a day for the seamers though. Lovely bowling conditions.

02:29 PM

OVER 33: AUS 113/3 (target 281; Khawaja 36 Boland 17)

A misfield from Robinson at mid-on allows Boland to get off strike against Anderson. It almost has a happy ending for England when Khawaja, feeling defensively outside off stump, is beaten by a superb wobble-seam delivery. An excellent over from Anderson, with some promising movement for England.

02:24 PM

OVER 32: AUS 112/3 (target 281; Khawaja 36 Boland 16)

I won’t insult your intelligence by announcing who will open up alongside Anderson. The crowd roar as Stuart Broad gallops in for his first ball, which Scott Boland thick edges for three. This is a decent start for Australia, not least because the ball has gone to the wetter parts of the field on a couple of occasions. Joe Root is drying the ball after each delivery.

Broad also starts round the wicket to Khawaja, even though the data suggests bowling over is a much better option. There’s a hint of swing but Khawaja isn’t playing outside off stump, not yet.

02:18 PM

OVER 31: AUS 109/3 (target 281; Khawaja 36 Boland 13)

Anderson starts around the wicket, with two slips in place. It’s still a bit overcast, so England will hope for a bit of movement before the sun comes out.

Khawaja gets the first runs of the day with a thick inside edge for two. An accurate first over from Anderson, albeit without any swing or seam.

02:15 PM

Anderson to Khawaja

James Anderson will open the bowling to Usman Khawaja, who joins a short list of players who have batted on all five days of a Test match.

02:14 PM

Here come the players

It’s time: England v Australia, to the death (or an anticlimactic draw).

Ben Stokes leads England onto the field. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

02:09 PM

From Will at Edgbaston

The crowd are just starting to come to life, 10 minutes before we get going. The conditions are good for bowling, you’d have to conclude, but the clouds have lifted a little. We’ve got plenty of overs to get a result, no doubt about that.

02:06 PM

Ten minutes to go

The weather looks fine, so play is going to resume as planned at 2.15pm. This is going to be glorious.

The nightwatchman Scott Boland gets some batting practice in before the resumption. - Stu Forster/Getty Images

01:53 PM

A maximum of 67 overs available

So all four results remain in play. Australia can pootle along at 2.60 an over and win. England have good overhead conditions but any ball going over the boundary will get saturated and eventually make it like a bar of soap.

01:46 PM

England's leading home wicket-takers in fourth innings since 2013

The list is headed by Stuart Broad but look who’s seventh in the list:

Stuart Broad 54

Moeen Ali 37

James Anderson 35

Chris Woakes 19

Ben Stokes 16

Graeme Swann 14

Joe Root 10

01:36 PM

Restart at 2.15pm

Good news. We’re back at 2.15pm. More good news: the forecast is for no rain until 9pm, so we will get a positive result. Less good news: the sun is coming out, so England might not get the benefit of cloud cover. But they will hope that the overnight rain leaves moisture on the wicket which helps get more seam movement.

01:35 PM

Speaking of reading material ...

01:22 PM

The umpires begin their inspection

The pitch itself is still covered and in some places by the rope, water does come out of the ground when Marais Earsmus steps on it. The hover cover is now coming off but it still needs to be rolled. I suspect it will be at least another half an hour. The super soppers will need to make another couple of passes at least on the outfield.

INSPECTION! The hover cover is off. We are getting closer.. 🏏⏳ pic.twitter.com/bOR58MPqPJ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 20, 2023

But the stands are beginning to fill and it’s another sell-out, the remaining tickets being snapped up in a couple of hours yesterday.

A student of history catches up on Roland Perry's biography of Sir Donald Bradman - Stu Forster/Getty Images

01:07 PM

Update on the progress of the mopping up operation

Covers coming off, next inspection in 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/vko5wMFz7b — Peter Lalor (@plalor) June 20, 2023

That would mean an inspection at approx 1.30pm

01:03 PM

The last time ...

England bowled Australia out against the clock to win a Test on day five was, I think, at Adelaide in 2010. And just for something to read while we wait for resumption, here’s Scyld Berry’s report of the day’s play.

And here’s their matchwinner:

Graeme Swann takes three of the six wickets required on day five before the storm hit to win the second Test in 2010-11 - WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images

12:48 PM

Good afternoon

Rob Bagchi taking over from Rob Smyth for a while. Have you ever sat in the Hollies? I haven’t this century, preferring anywhere but ... yet this video is giving me the kind of flashbacks that used to bedevil Vietnam Vets in rustbelt bars.

The walk up to the famous Hollies stand...🏟



A wet start but it's forecast to brighten up later. 🌥#Edgbaston was electric yesterday. More of the same please from today's sell-out crowd. 🗣



Dare we believe...🤞#ENGvAUS | #TheAshes pic.twitter.com/6DVcN0lF82 — Fortress Edgbaston (excluding 2019) (@Edgbaston) June 20, 2023

12:41 PM

The covers are coming off

And the forecast for the rest of the day remains okay. Folks, it’s time to prepare yourself for the exquisite torment of an Ashes runchase.

12:19 PM

Another update from Will

The cleanup is definitely gathering pace here, and the rain has stopped. Will be at least an hour from now, but the picture is improving. Light will not be an issue either.

12:15 PM

The puddle never lies

12:08 PM

The match situation at Edgbaston

Australia will resume on 107/3, chasing 281, with Usman Khawaja on 34 and the nightwatchman Scott Boland on 13.

They will probably want at least 50 overs today, with 174 still needed, but it’s hard to judge these things when Ben Stokes is the opposition captain.

The scoreboard at Edgbaston. - Paul Childs/Reuters

11:55 AM

11:54 AM

When will play resume?

A reminder that an early lunch will be taken at the 12.30pm, so play could potentially start from 1.10pm onwards. Will Macpherson, part of our team at Edgbaston, thinks 1.30-2pm is more realistic.

11:39 AM

Good news from Edgbaston

It is getting brighter, and the ground-staff are mopping up. There are no great puddles on the outfield, which is good news.

Who knows, we might have a repeat of the Ashes Test at the Oval in 1968, when England - with the help of some unofficial groundstaff - raced against time to beat Australia.

11:22 AM

Our men at Edgbaston

'It's everything everybody wanted for this first Ashes Test'



🎥 @Willis_Macp and @NHoultCricket think that the weather may decide the outcome of this Test.#TelegraphCricket | #Ashes | #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/aGY9E7FZ0j — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) June 20, 2023

11:22 AM

Wet wet wet

Groundstaff are cricket’s unsung heroes. If there is a result today - and there is still a pretty good chance of that - they will have played a big part.

The groundstaff are busy clearing water off the outfield. - Paul Childs/Reuters

11:07 AM

A fine line between confidence and hubris

Our chief sports writer Oliver Brown considers the virtues and vices of England’s cavalier approach.

It is all very well setting up to hit a reverse ramp from the first ball, as Root did, but are there not moments when discretion is the better part of valour? Under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, it would appear not. Between them, they have cultivated a brand of cricket almost creaking under the weight of its own bravado.

Read more...

10:58 AM

The great AB de Villiers on Labuschagne v Broad

The answer to Broad is patience. Make him come straight and hit it to the left of mid-on when it’s full enough. He thrives on the moment and want batters to play at balls they shouldn’t be playing at. Got to take him deep and get the crowd quiet. Different ball game then.



Once… — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) June 20, 2023

10:53 AM

No play before lunch

The umpires have confirmed that an early lunch will be taken at 12.30pm, with no play before then. That means the earliest possible start is 1.10pm.

It looks gloomy at the moment, but there’s every reason to believe we will get a lot of cricket in the afternoon and early evening.

The groundstaff have a big job to do at Edgbaston. - Martin Rickett/PA

10:43 AM

Weatherwatch

The forecast is improving. According to the Met Office, there’s only a 20 per cent chance of rain from 11am onwards. A couple of hours ago it was around 80 per cent before 1pm. It’s on!

10:36 AM

An update from Edgbaston

Morning all. It’s very wet here, but the forecast is better from about lunchtime. If the light holds – and it’s the longest day of the year tomorrow, so it should – I think we could get about 55-60 overs. That would seem perfect. Australia would need three an over to win, but the draw would be in play. England would have to work hard to manufacture wickets, but might get a new ball at the bitter end, too.

10:30 AM

Nick Hoult's day four report

Edgbaston has seen it all before when it comes to tense Ashes finishes but it is in line for another absolute classic on Tuesday with the nation hiding behind the sofa as the first Test reaches a tense climax.

Read more...

10:24 AM

Sir Geoffrey Boycott calls on England to be aggressive as they seek victory

Sir Geoffrey Boycott has called on England to bowl with aggression and intensity as they seek to take the seven wickets needed for victory in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

The contest is evenly poised heading into the last day with Australia needing 174 runs to go 1-0 up in the five-Test series. And such has been the see-sawing nature of the Test so far that the former England opener thinks the match is too close to call.

“Last night I thought Australia might just get home, but thinking about it all last night I now think England might just get the win, that’s how close it is to call. It will swing back and forth,” Boycott said.

“Pressure bowling has got England the three big wickets so far, not not seam or swing or spin. Broad, Anderson and Robinson giving everything on every ball, bowling miserly and making life tough for the batsmen to score any runs with each ball bowled with aggression and intensity. More of the same is required.”

To hear everything the all-time great had to say about what could be another brilliant’s day’s play listen here.

10:24 AM

Root's reverse scoops kick off magical hour

The great Scyld Berry has seen more Test cricket than almost anyone on the planet, and is as shrewd a judge of cricket as almost anyone on the planet. So when he says England produced the most dazzling hour of batting he has ever seen, it’s well worth listening. Or rather reading.

Teams have been known to meander aimlessly through the third innings of a Test; England hit 101 runs in the first 14.3 overs of day four, the most dazzling opening hour of batting in my observation, in person, of 480-odd Tests (this epic is the 2,507th).

Read more...

10:13 AM

Broad and Robinson embrace Ashes villainy

Will Macpherson has written about two of England’s fiercest competitors, who were front and centre on a pulsating fourth day.

Having said “we all want that theatre in the game and I am here to provide it” and criticised the “three No11s” in Australia’s tail, it would have been a bad day for Robinson to lose his nerve. Fortunately for England, he did not.

Read more...

09:52 AM

Bairstow v Foakes

Jonny Bairstow has had a tough game behind the stumps, missing a number of chances. But, as Tim Wigmore writes, England’s mind is made up.

In English cricket, it is the debate that will not die: to pick your best wicketkeeper or a player who would contribute more runs?



✍️ @timwig #TelegraphCricket #Ashes — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) June 19, 2023

09:43 AM

The scene at Edgbaston

It's gloomy in Birmingham - but the forecast is much better this afternoon. - Will Macpherson/Telegraph Sport

09:33 AM

How are the nerves?

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live, over-by-over, bitten-nail-by-bitten-nail coverage of the final day at Edgbaston. First, the bad news: Bazball can’t control the weather. It’s pelting down in Birmingham, as it has been for most of the morning, and there is almost no chance of play starting on time.

The better news is that the forecast is much better this afternoon, so there should be plenty of play. Whether there will be enough for a result either way we don’t know, but it could lead to a thrilling race against time for England, Australia or both. It’s still Squeaky Bum Time; they’ve just pushed it back by a few hours.

Australia will resume on 107 for three, needing another 174 runs. It’s been a brilliant Test match, full of subtle and occasionally spectacular momentum shifts. England’s batters could be forgiven for quoting Michael Corleone: every time they thought were getting away, Australia’s bowlers pulled them back in.

The same was true for Australia’s top order last night. They started their runchase with ominous serenity, but Stuart Broad changed the mood with a blistering spell that included the cheap wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith.

Broad feels like England’s key man today, such is his addiction to Ashes victories. If you could bottle his competitive juices, you’d be a billionaire within weeks.

The rain means that, when the players do get on, batting is likely to be pretty tough for the first hour or so. That will be England’s time to strike.

All four results are possible, including a tie. Okay, at least three results are possible, including a tie. Since he took over as captain, Ben Stokes has had the air of a man who would rather lose than draw. The weather may foil him today, but one thing’s for sure: he won’t die wondering.

'I was sitting next to Rooty in the changing room and he went 'I fancy a reverse scoop for six first ball'' 😅



Stuart Broad reflects on day four after he picked up two crucial wickets for England 🔊 pic.twitter.com/zysVMM83CD — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 19, 2023

