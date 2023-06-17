England vs Australia, Ashes first Test day two live: Latest updates from Edgbaston

Steve Smith walks after losing his wicket to Ben Stokes - Getty Images/Geoff Caddick

01:18 PM BST

Lunch report

By Nick Hoult at Edgbaston

It had to be Ben Stokes. After all the ‘will he, won’t he’ bowl, it was with the last ball of his second over that he struck the almighty blow of knocking over Steve Smith lbw.

He was always saving himself for this moment, bringing himself on for Ollie Robinson as Smith was rebuilding Australia from the double blows landed by Stuart Broad.

It looked high, but Smith was so deep in his crease that three reds lit up the DRS verdict and it capped another extraordinary session of Ashes cricket in which England continued to boss Australia.

Ben Stokes makes the breakthrough - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

They have been far more proactive in every facet of the game so far - field settings, bowling plans, strokeplay and doing what the opponent least expects (including using seven bowlers in the session)

Broad started it with two wickets in two balls - Davey Warner proving at 36 batsmen do not improve on a weakness against a specific bowler. Out for nine, dragging on a wide ball, Warner will now be going through the mental agonies that Test cricket inflicts on batsmen.

Marnus Labuschagne, the world No1, is out of form and was twitchy, spending an age telling a police officer to move from his line of sight and then following an away swinger first ball, nicking a catch brilliantly taken low down by Jonny Bairstow.

Jonny Bairstow pouches Marnus Labuschagne's nick - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Cloudy skies greeted England, the little bit of luck they needed, to provide more seam and swing than at any time on day one and perhaps that spooked Warner a little.

Stokes threw on Harry Brook to bowl his ‘filthy” medium pace bowled off the wrong foot (as it was described one by Joe Root) just to give Smith something to think about. His field placings played with the mind too. Unlike Australia on day one, Stokes attacked, with not a single fielder in the deep to Smith and two catchers at leg slip.

Smith was setting himself for a long innings when he went back and missed a straight ball from Stokes, it was a little like his dismissals in county cricket. England’s session, they are in a great position and this Test is utterly captivating.

01:13 PM BST

Monty Panesar's verdict

Telegraph Sport analysis

Test cricket is the best form of the game because both teams are playing a different game on the same surface. England are making the ball swing more than Australia and have pitched the ball up further by 5ft. Ben Stokes bowling fit and picking up key wicket of Steve Smith could be talking point through out the Ashes.

01:12 PM BST

Lunch: AUS 78/3

England have had the weather on their side but have exploited conditions with brave lengths, excellent field placings and suffocating pressure. For Broad to frustrate Warner into playing that rotten shot, to nick off Labuschagne the No1 batsman in the world and for Stokes to pin their 2019 nemesis Smith for 16 ... well, it could not have gome much better. Plau will resume at 1.45pm, five minutes later than usual.

Scyld Berry’s verdict

Australia have been as defensive with the bat as they were on day one with their field-placings. For the difference in aggression between the two teams, it has been like Australia (old-time macho Aussie) v New Zealand (still officially amateurs and defensive) in the 1970s - or like West Indies v England in the 1980s. Will Travis Head raise the siege?

01:09 PM BST

OVER 31: AUS 78/3 (Khawaja 40 Head 8)

Joe Root starts and ends his spell with a maiden. Khawaja is almost lured on to the rocks when Root tosses one wider but he, metaphorically, bites the forefinger of his clenched fist, practises restraint and lest it go by.

That will be lunch after a fine session for England.

01:05 PM BST

OVER 30: AUS 78/3 (Khawaja 40 Head 8)

Lunch is at 1.05pm today after giving the groundstaff and extra five minutes to rope the outfield again this morning.

Moeen sends them in in fine spirits after beating Head with two fizzers that whistle past off stump and the left-hander’s edge. Flight, dip, grip and rip.

Time to squeeze in one more over. And Joe Root will be England’s seventh bowler of the morning.

01:02 PM BST

OVER 29: AUS 74/3 (Khawaja 40 Head 4)

Khawaja clumps Stokes for two through cover after leaving four successive balls that angled across him, not close enough to tempt a nibble.

01:01 PM BST

Just look at his face ...

Ben Stokes traps Steve Smith leg-before - Stu Forster/Getty Images

12:59 PM BST

JL on BS

Massive wicket of Steve Smith before lunch. Ben Stokes’s reaction reminded me of Freddie Flintoff in 2005. Lifts his team. Lifts the crowd. Lifts the country. Big moment.

12:59 PM BST

OVER 28: AUS 72/3 (Khawaja 38 Head 4)

What a breakthrough before lunch. England have been terrific, suffocating the batsmen.

Head takes on the off-spinner. the No3 batsman in the world having replaced the No2. Unlike Smith, Head is prepared to sweep and though he top edges it, it lands save and scuttles for four.

12:56 PM BST

OVER 27: AUS 67/3 (Khawaja 37 Head 0)

Stokes jags one back into Khawaja and tucks him up on his pads then pushes one across the left-hander from over the wicket. He oversteps again midway through the over, though, a perennial problem that cost him a first Test wicket back in December 2013. Khawaja uses the shape to clip a single to leg. And then Stokes gets the biggest scalp. Who writes his scripts etc ...

Will Macpherson’s verdict

Wow! That felt high, but Smith was camped back on his crease and it reminded me a lot of the way he was getting out in the Championship last month. Good decision from Marais Erasmus. This place is buzzing right now.

12:52 PM BST

Wicket!!

Smith lbw b Stokes 16 Fantastic decision. No wonder Marais Erasmus is the best in the business. He took a moment to consider then fired him out. The review showed the ball angle back in, catching Smith square on and hitting him between both inner thighs. It looked as though it might be high as he was on his toes but it was clipping the off bail, not umpire’s call clipping either. FOW 67/3

Back bowling for England.

Back taking a MASSIVE wicket.



12:52 PM BST

Australia review

Smith lbw b Stokes Looked high?

12:48 PM BST

OVER 26: AUS 65/2 (Khawaja 36 Smith 16)

‘Picture a sweep,’ is Bairstow’s advice to Moeen. The offie has Ollie Pope under the lid, Root at slip and Brook at a shortish mid-on.

He is bowling well, perhaps not quite as well as Bairstow is billing it, but he reels off a testing maiden. Smith uses the entire crease to keep him out.

12:45 PM BST

OVER 25: AUS 65/2 (Khawaja 36 Smith 16)

Stokes starts with a no-ball ... and then delivers a pair of dots, Smith miscueing a drive and then blocking the next, fuller one.

Broad picks up the ball and takes it to the umpire. This time it fails the tests and will be replaced. On comes the fourth umpire. Broad and Anderson give the replacement the nod of approval. Stokes is hitting 81mph, shuffling up to the crease then putting all that force through his left knee. It’s a good start from the captain, ceding only the no-ball and only a single, tickled fine by Smith.

12:40 PM BST

OVER 24: AUS 63/2 (Khawaja 36 Smith 15)

‘There’s the twitch!’ shouts Jonny Bairstow when Smith shapes to sweep then stands up straight to defend Moeen. He’s trying to goad him into it, bellowing the second time: ‘There it is again!’ Bairstow is far more vocal than he used to be behind the stumps. ‘There it is ‘Mozer,’ he yells. Just the single off the over. A sharp stop at cover saves a run before Smith works the las ball to midwicket.

Ben Stokes is bringing himself on.

Love this:

12:36 PM BST

OVER 23: AUS 62/2 (Khawaja 36 Smith 14)

The sun is out now. If the ball keeps sporadically letting balls skid through low, it’s going to be a trial batting in the fourth innings here. Lovely on-drive from Smith, timed sweetly but not clouted. England chase it down before it crosses the rope and they run three.

12:34 PM BST

OVER 22: AUS 59/2 (Khawaja 36 Smith 11)

Oh my Lord! After Khawaja uses his feet to chip Moeen over mid-off, just clearing a leaping Ben Stokes, the off-spinner used his arm ball and managed to get it to shoot through very low. Khawaja was intending to play it off the back foot and had enough skill to adjust to jam his bat down in the nick of time.

12:30 PM BST

OVER 21: AUS 54/2 (Khawaja 32 Smith 10)

Robinson uses a tight line to keep Smith quiet but then tries the bouncer and Smith is on it, pulling for a single. Fifty up for Australia. The next time he drops short ... no’ but just. Khawaja pulls the thigh-high delivery, witheringly for four.

Steve Smith gets going - Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

12:24 PM BST

OVER 20: AUS 49/2 (Khawaja 28 Smith 9)

Khawaja does grasp the nettle, uses his feet after blocking a couple and, with a full swing of the bat around the clock dial, spears a cover drive for four. He tries the same the next ball and has to adjust to chisel it out, having misjudged the flight, to stop himself from being yorked.

12:22 PM BST

OVER 19: AUS 45/2 (Khawaja 24 Smith 9)

Maiden for Robinson, Smith driving a couple but failing middle it or pierce mid off. Mark Taylor thinks Australia have to break the shackles now and Moeen is the man to target. It’s tricky to do because England are bowling well.

12:19 PM BST

JL on the first hour

Rhythm and feel are critical to any batsman. The two old pros Anderson and Broad, plus Harry Brook, have taken away the opportunity for much batting rhythm in the first hour. That said Usman Khawaja’s pull shot is batting poetry and Steve Smith looks like he is getting set. Competitive first hour as we could expect

12:18 PM BST

OVER 18: AUS 45/2 (Khawaja 24 Smith 9)

Stokes turns to Moeen Ali and Bairstow appeals first ball for a leg-side strangle. Two noises? But it must have been pad and then trousers as there was no bat as Khawaja flicked at it.

Khawaja defends an attractively flight off-break and then gloves a long hop ... safely wide deep backward square as he was forced to wait for it. They run two.

Decent start from Moeen.

12:15 PM BST

OVER 17: AUS 43/2 (Khawaja 22 Smith 7)

Smith defends the first two then walks across to push two through mid-off. The next ball surprises him with bounce and movement and he hams it up as he always does, commentating to himself. But he defends it competently enough with the splice as he is forced to do to the next couple of balls, too.

Labuschagne always hangs around when he's given out ... not this time - Stu Forster/Getty Images

12:11 PM BST

OVER 16: AUS 41/2 (Khawaja 22 Smith 7)

Khawaja plays out the end of Anderson’s post-drinks balls. Huge praise for Stokes’ captaincy from Mark Taylor and there has been no finer captain post-Brearley than Taylor. He says Stokes reminds him of Ian Chappell’s advice – always do what the opposition don’t want you to do.

But Stokes does limit Brook’s spell to one over and calls up Ollie Robinson.

12:04 PM BST

OVER 15.3: AUS 41/2 (Khawaja 22 Smith 7)

Smith works a single off his toes fine. Stokes reduces the slips to two for Khawaja and puts catchers at short cover and point. Khawaja breaks his bat cue-ending a full toss and they stop for drinks while he repairs it mid-over ...

Will Macpherson reports

You can never rest when Ben Stokes is about. A remarkable decision to bring Harry Brook on, with a field that looked a bit like a football team lining up for kick off, with everyone evenly spaced. Hasn’t worked yet, but what a first hour that was.

12:02 PM BST

OVER 15: AUS 40/2 (Khawaja 22 Smith 6)

The tactic is clear, using his lack of pace – 68 mph – to try to diddle Smith. Brook, ‘Harold’ to Bairstow, is a pie merchant but England are trying to mess with Smith. An over of filth, saved by Bairstow’s fine stop when Brook fired one down the legside. Smith wouldn’t want to get out to him and it does keep him from playing any expansive, risky shots.

Scyld Berry reports

It is a great “match-up”: Steve Smith v Harry Brook. And the traditional parlance is: do what your opponent least expects or wants. Smith will have practised before this game against all sorts of bowling apart from 108 kph slow-medium. Unless he did so in the Sussex nets?

11:58 AM BST

OVER 14: AUS 39/2 (Khawaja 22 Smith 5)

Anderson comes round the wicket to Kahwaja to mix things up a bit. He has bowled well but Ollie Robinson would pose more of a threat ...

Stokes instead throws the ball to Harry Brook. Ben Stokes ... what next?

11:55 AM BST

Scyld Berry reports

Telegraph Sport analysis

David Warner got out to Stuart Broad, for the 15th time, and to his own ego. Pegged down for 26 balls, while he defended very competently, Warner went for a big whoosh at his 27th, completely out of context with his earlier patience, and paid the price.

11:54 AM BST

OVER 13: AUS 37/2 (Khawaja 21 Smith 4)

England are trying to set Smith up with a couple from Broad across the right-hander to tempt him into a flick. He’s not playing that game, at least not yet. That back leg still comes across to the offside in defence so he’s chest on. He’s not coming over as much as he once did but no one else bats like him ... could bat like him. Smith defends three outswingers to end Broad’s maiden – he has figures of 7-3-17-2

Broad wheels away after two wickets in two deliveries - Mike Egerton/PA Wire

11:50 AM BST

Nick Hoult reports

Telegraph Sport analysis

It is absolutely crucial for England that Jonny Bairstow has had a great start to his series. He is a mood player - a cricketer who bats and plays on a higher plane when he is happy and brimming with confidence. He was nervous before yesterday but his 78 and now a stunning catch behind the stumps ends the debate over whether he should have been picked ahead of Ben Foakes.

11:48 AM BST

OVER 12: AUS 37/2 (Khawaja 21 Smith 4)

Rather England have a leg slip and a leg gully for Smith who opens his stance, his feet pointing down the wicket, and works a single through square leg. Anderson falls short to Khawaja is in like Flynn on the pull, thumping it for four. Anderson rarely plays second fiddle but in home Ashes Tests, it’s Broad the crowd wants.

11:44 AM BST

Will Macpherson reports

Edgbaston is ticking. A huge roar, and a great celebration from Broad. Warner “cheerio-ed” off the park, as his woes in England continue. Another single figure score for him; he collected eight of them in 2019. That opening partnership, 29, was higher than any that Australia managed in that series.

11:43 AM BST

OVER 11: AUS 32/2 (Khawaja 17 Smith 3)

Warner had a hand in his own dismissal but England’s plan and execution for Labuschagne was perfect. They placed a leg gully and a short mid-on to stop him flicking and whipping. Consequently he tried to push the outswinger in to the offside and nicked it.

The hat-trick delivery is an attempt at a huge outswinger but angles safely down. Smith lets it go. England have two leg slips for him. Smith gets off the mark with a busy flick through short mdiwicket for three.

11:37 AM BST

Wicket!

Labuschagne c Bairstow b Broad 0 Golden duck! Long delay while a policeman walked across the sight screen. Broad used the time to ramp up the crowd and then runs in, knees as high as ever, and nicks him off with a gorgeous outswinger. Fine catch from Bairstow very low, diving just in front of first slip. He’s on a hat-trick. FOW 29/2

11:34 AM BST

Wicket!

Warner b Broad 9 Impatience and dot balls earned that. Broad pushed one wider, Warner, caught on the crease threw his bat at it and dragged it on to his stumps while trying to smash it through cover. FOW 29/1

11:33 AM BST

OVER 10: AUS 29/0 (Warner 9 Khawaja 17)

Warner punches a single off Anderson through cover, putting Khawaja back on strike and Anderson has cause to chastise himself when he strays on to leg stump with a floaty half volley and Khawaja twists his wrist to ping it through midwicket for four. Anderson commendably is trying to bowl as full as he dares, inviting the drive. Khawaja drives for a pair of deuces, the second of them just wide of Pope, placed there at short cover after the first of them. England want the ball changed already but it goes through the gauges. It’s moving, give it a chance.

Scyld Berry reports:

Telegraph Sport analysis

Now the ball is starting to “shape” for Broad and Anderson, under high cloud which was absent all of yesterday, Usman Khawaja’s county experience is valuable. He has played 23 first-class games - for Derbyshire, Glamorgan and Lancashire - and scored six hundreds, averaging in the 40s. Result: he plays it late

11:29 AM BST

Will Macpherson reports from Edgbaston

Telegraph Sport analysis

An excellent start from Broad and Anderson, with just one run from four overs. This is Anderson’s first bowl since that groin injury, and he looks in good shape. He’s halfway to bowling the number of innings he did in the 2019 series. Let’s hope he stays fit.



11:29 AM BST

OVER 9: AUS 20/0 (Warner 8 Khawaja 9)

Khawaja feasts on Broad’s shorter ball and uses the angle to climb into a murderous pull for four in front of square. Broad comes over the wicket and attacks the stumps, Khawaja leaving on length as the ball vaults the stumps. Scrambled seam? More good bounce from Broad and Khawaja is hurried into a defensive on the crease that he nicks on to his pad with the inside edge and it falls short of first slip. The third umpire signals no ball so Broad has another go and beats Khawaja with a ripper that pitches on middle and off and whistles past his edge as he pushes at it without moving his feet.

11:24 AM BST

Tim Wigmore reports

Telegraph Sport analysis

Already more maidens on day 2 than in the whole of England’s innings. As we saw with their conservative fields, Australia are playing Test cricket their way, rather than trying to out gung-ho England. One interesting strand is that if Australia can minimise damage against the new ball, England will need one - or both - of Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali to bowl extensively.

11:23 AM BST

OVER 8: AUS 15/0 (Warner 8 Khawaja 5)

Anderson has four slips and a shortish backward point in for Khawaja. The second ball of the over shapes encouragingly towards the slips. Kahwaja digs it out as it’s a tad too full but the next is the perfect length, hoops away and Khawaja plays and misses. The cordon loves that. Anderson starts the next two on leg stump and Khawaja defends comfortably to midwicket, just a hint of overbalance in the second of those shots, perhaps. The last ball is wider still on leg stump, doesn’t swing back in enough and Khawaja scores the first run of the day with a flick down to long leg. Moeen, the darling of his home crowd, receives a huge cheer when he fields. Or that might have been sarcasm aimed at Australia for finally moving the scoreboard on.

11:18 AM BST

OVER 7: AUS 14/0 (Warner 8 Khawaja 4)

Broad arrows a couple into middle from round the wicket, Warner clips positively but fruitlessly to midwicket. But then, perhaps feeling he’s being stifled by the dot balls, goes on the charge and wafts at one that is angled across him. Could easily have been strangled there as he had a flick at it from two yards down.

Tenacious, relentless over from Broad, a third maiden in three overs, 50 per cent more maidens than Australia managed all day yesterday.

England show their support for the Bob Willis Fund - David Davies/PA Wire

11:13 AM BST

OVER 6: AUS 14/0 (Warner 8 Khawaja 4)

Will was right. It’s Anderson, over the wicket to Khawaja who is wearing a long-sleeved short and sleeveless sweater. Anderson starts with a middle, middle and off line. Khawaja defends three. No movement yet. Khawaja averages less than 14 against right-arm over seam bowling in England. If he’s targeting the outside edge plus leg-before with an inswinger, he’s hiding the latter so far. Khawaja leaves the two wider ones that start on off stump and swerve away. Another maiden.

11:09 AM BST

Here's Michael Vaughan

'I would have batted on but this is Ben Stokes and this England side that are doing things completely different'



11:09 AM BST

OVER 5: AUS 14/0 (Warner 8 Khawaja 4)

Will Macpherson reports:

Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad were warming up early. Anderson didn’t take the new ball last night, but I’m sure we will see him first thing this morning. The pitch is flat as hell, but he will enjoy the atmospheric conditions.



Broad gambols up to the crease, round the wicket to Warner, arrowing the ball into middle and off. Warner defends with a slightly, prematurely closed face. The ball comes off the leading edge safely. Warner defends the next two with a fuller face, maybe a quarter stride forward at most. Jerusalem finishes in the Hollies. Big shouts of ‘No run!’ after every defensive from Warner. Broad is up at 87mph. It ought to swing in these conditions even with the lacquer on the Dukes ball in tach after so few overs. But it should really start to move after 15-20.

Broad starts with a maiden, on the money throughout.

11:03 AM BST

The players are out

All 22, wearing their Bob Willis Fund caps to pay tribute to the late, great fast bowler. Off come the caps – to eb auctioned and on go the blues and greens.

Stuart Broad has the ball in his hand.

10:55 AM BST

He did this twice!

Come for the ramp shot 😍



10:43 AM BST

Justin Langer on yesterday and today

I just love Test cricket. Yesterday was incredible. The theatre, the contest, the spectacle. And today we wake up, and can do it all again. Our game is unique and we must protect the integrity of international cricket. On this flat day two surface Australia will be looking to cash in and go big in their first innings.

10:40 AM BST

To back up what Scyld wrote at 10.20

This is interesting from the former Australia spinner:

Warner's change to back and across could show Broad who’s the boss!



10:37 AM BST

It's Blue for Bob day at Edgbaston on Saturday

The Bob Willis Fund raises awareness and funds for research into prostate cancer. Its vital work deserves support.

10:29 AM BST

And here's the Nick and Will summary of events

'It was an incredible start to an Ashes series. They'll never forget it'



10:22 AM BST

In case you missed it ...

Boycott’s Briefing on day one’s play:

🎙️ @GeoffreyBoycott gives his thoughts and insight on a fantastic opening day of the #Ashes.#TelegraphCricket | #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/uIaBk3w88E — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) June 17, 2023

10:20 AM BST

Will Macpherson's weather update

The rain has stopped, but it’s still very cloudy. The covers are being peeled back and the football’s out there for the warm-up. We should start on time in much better bowling conditions.

10:20 AM BST

Scyld Berry's twin talking points

Telegraph Sport analysis

Two points to come out of the four overs of Australia’s reply last evening:

1. This pitch is offering no sideways movement - no swing or seam - for Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson. If any of England’s three main pace bowlers is going to get anything out of the dry and placid turf, it is going to be James Anderson, using the skills he has acquired during his years abroad: probably bowling very straight, with a short midwicket or two for the mistimed clip, and maybe Jonny Bairstow standing up to the stumps, which will be a challenge after his leg injury.

James Anderson, left, could be England's key bowler today - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

When the ball is old, that will be when England are really taxed. There is evidence already that the odd ball will keep low as this game progresses, and even climb as the surface deteriorates. And if one of Australia’s lefthanders is batting - they have four in their top seven – then the utility of the offbreaks of Moeen Ali and Joe Root will be much enhanced. But if two Australian right-handers, like Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith get stuck in, what will England do? They had no answer at Lord’s when Ireland’s lower-order Andy McBrine and Mark Adair started clubbing the old ball around Lord’s, but then Ben Stokes was not bowling so England did not have the option of trying bouncers. Yes, this is the big question today: how are England to avoid MAS? Mark Adair Syndrome.

2. David Warner’s footwork was really sharp on the first evening. Not the old and tired footwork of a 36 year-old has-been but sharp and decisive from the moment Stuart Broad bowled his first ball too short at him. Warner is a boxer and he must have been doing plenty of lunges too, ready to play forward this time, instead of being caught on the crease as in 2019. Don’t forget he had a fine Ashes series in England in 2015, averaging 46, as well as the horror show of 2019.

10:06 AM BST

Fancy a flutter?

If you’re having a bet on the first Test, you can find the best Ashes free bets to use throughout the remaining four days of play at Edgbaston ... or three days ... or two if you would be so bold.

10:03 AM BST

Boycott's pre-play briefing

“Today’s the day we find out if Ben Stokes’ declaration was inspired or stupid, it certainly was a surprise,” says Sir Geoffrey Boycott in his latest Ashes audio update.

“Normally a team would aim for 450 or as many runs as possible,” Boycott adds. “No, Stokes declared England at 393 for 8. Wow. Was it over confidence, or doesn’t he rate Australia’s batting?”

The England great will be posting his analysis and comment for Telegraph Sport throughout the summer both at the start of play and at stumps. Listen to Boycott’s Briefing in full below.

10:00 AM BST

Preview: Chutzpah or hubris?

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of day two of the second Ashes Test at Edgbaston which Australia begin, after the day one cyclone, 379 runs behind England with 10 first-innings wickets in hand. This correspondent was fortunate to be among the crowd yesterday and can report that during those four overs of Australia’s innings, the crowd was louder than any I have heard at a match in England, Australia or India. But it wasn’t like that all day. There were nerves and exasperation, too, a delight in the tone set by Zak Crawley from ball one but a sense – spells of the Joe Root-Harry Brook and Root-Jonny Bairstow partnerships apart – of how precarious it all was. But that’s England under Rob Key, Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes.

It always brings to mind that concluding speech from the schmaltzy film Parenthood which are hackneyed but nonetheless seem to have stuck for 35 years: “You know, when I was young, Grandpa took me on a roller coaster. Up and down, up, down. Oh, what a ride. I always wanted to go again. It was just interesting to me that a ride could make me so frightened...so scared, so sick, so excited...and so thrilled all together. Some didn´t like it. They went on the merry-go-round. That just goes around. Nothing. I like the roller coaster. You get more out of it.”

How do you judge the declaration – an act of hubris or chutzpah from England’s leadership? It’s a journalist;s cop out to ever write ‘only time will tell’ so let’s not bother. All I can say, having watched every minute of every Test of Ben Stokes’ captaincy, and written untold words chronicling them, that it felt right, the opportunity to try to expose Australia’s openers to the tension of seeing out those late overs. And David Warner was very skittish in that first over; he could have run himself or Usman Khawaja out twice.

What England are these days, as well as audacious, is shameless, in the best possible sense of the world. Whatever happens today – and it has been raining this morning followed by an afternoon of clouds and sultry temperatures – they will go to the grave with a ‘No Regrets’ positivity, like putting a Hell’s Angel at the wheel of a Mark II Jag. They’re going to use it for a blag.