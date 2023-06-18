England vs Australia, Ashes first Test day 3 live: Latest updates from Edgbaston

Edgbaston awaits - Getty Images Europe

10:43 AM

Weather

it’s okay there at the moment but forecasted to be thundery showers from lunchtime. Hmmm.

10:38 AM

Kumar Sangakkara

is on Sky now, doing a typically thoughtful and engaging presentation about stumpings as a keeper.

10:20 AM

Sir Geoffrey on the state of play

What does the England legend have to say about the match situation? And how does he feel about the whole Bazball project? The great man is in typically trenchant form! You can listen to his views by clicking on the little box above here.

10:18 AM

Birmingham weather

We will need to keep an eye on the weather today, I am sorry to say.

10:12 AM

Oliver Brown on a brand new retro day two

This was a day that felt like being transported back in time, by a full year no less, to an innocent age when Test cricket was still a game of patience. Seldom had a respectable Australian first innings of 311 for five, marked by a chanceless Usman Khawaja century and the sight of Steve Smith running his full gamut of anxious tics before succumbing for 16, seemed so discordantly retro. There was a strange flatness to the spectacle, almost an over-familiarity, relative to the adrenalin-propelled thrill ride served up by England 24 hours earlier. Whoever would have thought it, the Australians being made to look vanilla by the non-stop caffeine rush of Bazball?

England and emasculated Australia have swapped cultural identities

10:10 AM

What happened on day two?

Here is Nick Hoult’s report.

England dragged themselves off looking tired and a little flat after four missed chances that would have given them a distinct upper hand in the first Test. Two were missed by Jonny Bairstow which will fire up the Ben Foakes Fan Club while Stuart Broad bowled Australia’s leading man, Usman Khawaja, off a no ball. Joe Root capped it all when he missed a gettable slip catch off Alex Carey in the final throes of the day.

England regret at missed chances as Australia stage fightback

09:55 AM

Where's your money?

09:50 AM

Day three coming up

This is our live blog of the third day of the first Test in the Ashes men’s cricket series between England and Australia. The tourists will resume on 311/5 off 94 overs, a laughably cowardly and sluggish run rate of 3.30 an over. Key to their hopes will be the admirable Usman Khawaja, who is on 126* and he has been very ably supported by Alex Carey on 52*. England still lead by 82, though, and all results are possible on a pitch that has shown irregular bounce and some significant spin for Moeen Ali and Nathan Lyon.

Whether England will regret declaring on day one with Joe Root well set, we will have to see. One can say with more confidence that they will be ruing some missed opportunities in the field on day two: Bairstow with the sort of stumping he’d hope to get 9/10 times and one other sharp catching chance. Stuart Broad bowled Usman with a no ball. These things happen.

Here is the Aussie batting hero: “I genuinely do not read the media but when I’m getting sprayed (taunted) by the crowd as I’m walking out there today and as I’m going to nets being told that I can’t score runs in England...I guess it was just a bit more emotional than normal.

“I think it (the celebration) was a combination of having three Ashes tours in England and being dropped in two of them. Not that I have a point to prove, but it’s nice to go out there and score runs for Australia and just to show everyone that the last 10 years hasn’t been a fluke.”

“So for me, it’s just about enjoying it. My wife has been awesome to me, she’s been my rock throughout my career.

“That perspective makes it a lot easier for me to go out there and just play and try and enjoy it as much as I can, whether I get a duck or a hundred.

“Every Test match is a bonus for me because we thought my career was over. In my head, it’s the last (Ashes) tour I’ll be on, unless I pull a Jimmy Anderson and come back when I’m 41.”

