England vs Australia, Ashes first Test day 3 live: Tourists bowled out seven runs short

Ben Stokes catches Pat Cummins, who was the last man out - Action Images via Reuters

01:44 PM BST

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

OVER 1: ENG 3/0 (Crawley 1 Duckett 1)

Cummins starts with a deep fine leg, point sweeper and deep square leg, only two slips and a gully. Crawley defends the first two positively and hustles a leg-bye off the third when the nip-backer hits him on the thigh pad and squirts out into the offside. It would have been tight but cover slipped when trying to gather.

Duckett, who plays at almost every ball, is off the mark from his first ball with a tuck off the hip for one. Nothing full at all from Cummins but he does find the edge when he squares Crawley up but as usual it doesn’t carry. This pitch has gone to join the choir eternal. Crawley takes another easy single off the last ball, dabbing it square, England gorged on singles in the first innings as Australia’s fields go for the pound wise and penny foolish tactic. They all add up.

01:33 PM BST

Lunchtime verdict: Stokes and the size of his carrot

What will England set Australia? Any more than 250 looks very hard on this pitch even though there is a stack of time left in the match, writes Nick Hoult.

You know Stokes will dangle a carrot rather than bat Australia out of the match which means there will be plenty of opportunities for wickets as England smash the ball around on a paceless pitch.

The lead was just seven, and the first innings declaration by Stokes is the hindsight talking point. An extra 30-40 now would be handy but England have made the running throughout and regardless of what happens here, it is Australia who will leave Birmingham mulling over their tactics for the rest of the series.

Dropped catches marred a sterling effort by England to bowl Australia out on this pudding. Khawaja has a fine record in the sub-continent and this surface suited him perfectly for a fine Ashes debut hundred in England, England will wonder how he will fare if there is bit more in the surface.

Missed chances - five of them in total - kept Australia in the match. Bairstow missed another catch this morning, off Carey on 52 to add to his two fluffed chances on day two.

Khawaja was bowled off a no ball for 112 on Saturday evening but because he batted so slowly, it only cost England 29 runs, even though he stayed in for another 32 overs.

The first hour England looked flat but Stokes rallied them with his fields, his constant tinkering bringing the wickets and continued the run of knocking over all ten in an innings. Will Cummins have the same imagination or will he try to defend?

01:30 PM BST

Afternoon all

I wonder what they could do for Moeen’s split blister and sore finger. Some spinners have tried a kind of glue, others Friar’s Balsam. Richie Benaud’s remedy, which took him years to find, was both oily Calamine lotion BPC 54 and boracic acid powder. If that won’t harden skin, nothing will.

01:16 PM BST

The afternoon session

will start in just over 20 minutes. To talk you through that, here is Rob Bagchi.

01:15 PM BST

Here is

that remarkable field placing I was describing earlier.

01:10 PM BST

Scyld Berry's view

“As a Test captain Ben Stokes makes hundreds of decisions every day that England are in the field, and 99% of them are correct - audacious, unprecedented and correct.

Story continues

“But he missed a trick on the third morning. When Pat Cummins came in, he should have resorted to bouncers immediately, instead of persevering with Moeen Ali for two more overs. Whatever the condition of Moeen’s fingers after so much bowling on day two, Stokes had to go to bouncers, to make a statement to Australia’s captain and their frail tail.

“Moeen’s two superfluous overs cost only 13 runs, but they allowed Cummins the batsman to get into this series, and England’s lead - after Australia’s tail had been blown away - was only seven. Otherwise, England picked themselves up splendidly after the Khawaja-Carey stand.”

01:07 PM BST

We will try to get updates

on Moeen’s finger as and when.

Moeen Ali has left the field with a sore finger, and was fined by the match referee for using magic spray on it without permission - Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

01:03 PM BST

That will be lunch

So we effectively have a one-innings match with eight sessions still to play.

01:02 PM BST

Australia 386 all out; trail by seven runs

England have done really well there to seize the moment with some short bowling on an unhelpful pitch. I wouldn’t go so far as to say that Australia wilted but they were grinding England for a while there before losing discipline with their shot-selection.

01:01 PM BST

WICKET! Cummins c Stokes b Robinson

Another one! Cummins obviously fancies his lunch, he has gone for one shot too many, skied it up in the air and Stokes makes no mistake. FOW 386/10

01:00 PM BST

OVER 116: AUS 386/9 (Cummins 38* Hazlewood 1*)

England have seized the momentum here in the last few minutes. But here’s Cummins fighting back with a thumping six. Nine runs and a wicket off the over, although lunch is imminent there is the option of an extended morning session.

12:55 PM BST

WICKET! Boland c Pope b Broad 0

Short ball, dug in, fended to silly point. Thanks very much. England’s quicks running through the tail here. FOW 378/9

12:51 PM BST

OVER 115: AUS 377/7 (Cummins 30* Boland 0*)

Scott Boland comes in ahead of Josh Hazlewood. He is soon ducking Robinson bouncers.

12:49 PM BST

WICKET! Lyon c Duckett b Robinson 1

Lyon-o had a let-off last over, but he has cooked his own goose here. Again he tries to take on the short ball, again it is far from convincing. This time, no lucky escape: he’s guided that into the arms of Duckett in the deep and that’s FOW 377/8

England lead by 16

Daft from Lyon really in that there were two men out and he’s hit that square to the man on the rope, who did not have to move.

12:46 PM BST

OVER 114: AUS 377/7 (Cummins 30* Lyon 1*)

Broad to Cummins. Digging it in. Nasty one here, climbing and smashing Pat in the ribs. Ouch. He shows no pain. Lyon now takes on a hook shot, not at all convincing, and it lands safely short of Joe Root at deep backward square.

Five off the over, by hook or by crook.

12:39 PM BST

OVER 113: AUS 372/7 (Cummins 27* Lyon 0*)

Nathan Lyon comes in. Robinson is at him with the yorker-short ball combo right away. Nearly gets himself in trouble with the former and then hit on the shoulder by the latter.

Scyld Berry writes: “Three in a row. Usman Khawaja’s 141 follows the pair of 140s which Steve Smith scored in the Edgbaston Test of the 2019 Ashes - and they were a match-winner. So it was a wicket for Ollie Robinson - and a wicket for Ben Stokes and his captaincy. Khawaja was set the problem of scoring with three close-ish fielders on both sides of the wicket and went for the wrong option, trying to steer a yorker to third man.”

12:38 PM BST

WICKET! Khawaja b Robinson 141

A unique field, I don’t think I have seen this before. Stokes has put a ring of six catchers in FRONT of the bat, three short extra covers, three short midwicket type positions. Not sure if the weirdness of all this is a factor but Usman has given it all away! Usman comes down the pitch to a full ball that angles in, effectively yorking himself and getting bowled. Very unusual stuff but England won’t care! FOW 372/7

Off stump uprooted and it is an ignominious end to a really super innings. Well batted.

GOT HIM!



Ollie Robinson with the breakthrough for England ⚡



Usman Khawaja goes for a sensational 141 🙌🔥 pic.twitter.com/wH7DcTyVuE — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 18, 2023

Here’s Will Macpherson again: “What a fabulous innings from Usman Khawaja. Curiously, he only added 29 runs in 32 overs after the Broad no ball dismissal. Not many runs, but a lot of overs in the legs of a tired England team.”

And here is the assessment of Justin Langer: “Take a bow Usman Khawaja. Brilliant innings. Outstanding. On this pitch which is dying by the minute, this Test match will be an arm wrestle, with different strategies to try and take the wickets required to win the match. Will be fascinating to observe the styles of both captains.”



12:35 PM BST

OVER 112: AUS 372/6 (Khawaja 141* Cummins 27*)

Broad continues to bang it in but there’s no particular difficulty for Cummins. England tinkering with the field. Stokes annoyed with himself for a misfield.

Will Macpherson: “Australia are slow cooking Englsnd here. For Pat Cummins to come out and face 50 balls would not have been in the script given Australia have a long-looking tail and his batting has declined in recent years. But it’s a superb contribution given England’s ailing, leggy attack.”

12:28 PM BST

OVER 111: AUS 371/6 (Khawaja 140* Cummins 27*)

Robinson joins in the short stuff plan. Too legside, a lot of this. Couple off the over.

Usman is nearly completely becalmed. This partnership is worth 33 and Cummins has scored the lion’s share.

12:25 PM BST

OVER 110: AUS 369/6 (Khawaja 139* Cummins 27*)

Short leg and a silly point now for Broad to have a go at Cummo with some short stuff. Pat doesn’t look entirely comfortable under this barrage but it should be said that he doesn’t look in peril either.

12:22 PM BST

OVER 109: AUS 367/6 (Khawaja 139* Cummins 25*)

Ollie Robinson continues. Cummins gets a single off the first ball, Khawaja sees out the rest, and in comfort, because OR is leaving the ball well outside off stump, presumably as some sort of tactic/patience test.

I reckon Australia are playing this well, not least because they are getting plenty of miles into the legs of England’s seamers, who are either 40 (Jimmy), 36 (Stuart), battered of knee (Stokes) or slightly less than supremely naturally athletic (Robinson). Plus also Moeen who has hurt his finger from not having bowled with a red ball since high school or whatever.

12:11 PM BST

OVER 108: AUS 366/6 (Khawaja 139* Cummins 24*)

Broad finding a little bit of seam movement but it’s all happening rather too slowly to trouble the batsmen. Cummins has impressed since coming to the crease.

Usman has gone quiet.

12:04 PM BST

OVER 107: AUS 365/6 (Khawaja 139* Cummins 23*)

Robinson is coming on for a bowl. With his 78 mph material and this slow pitch, it’s pretty hard for the batsmen to get going and settle very happily for three singles.

It is time for drinks and that’s been Australia’s hour, just about, I would say. 54 runs for the loss of Carey. Another drop in there from YJB too this morning.

England unfortunately resumed their sub-par fielding - Bairstow dropped a catch in the first over of the day - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

11:58 AM BST

OVER 106: AUS 362/6 (Khawaja 138* Cummins 21*)

Vintage Broad, who is now telling the batsman off for walking down the pitch. Kumar S on Sky comms: “he is the complete all-rounder: he bats, he bowls, he umpires.”

Usman was in the danger area as he came down the pitch, to be fair. Unclear to me as to which side is advantaged by that, given that England will bowl last, but I am sure Stuart has his reasons. Stuart is also walking on the pitch. Of course he is.

Perhaps fired up by the perceived injustice, Broad digs in a bouncer that surprises Khawaja, sitting him down on his kesyter. Taking the pace off the ball on the last delivery, Broad draws a false shot from the Aussie opener, who is danger of chipping that to Crawley at cover.

Stuart Broad complaining about the batsman walking on the pitch while walking on the pitch at the other end is elite — Charlie Reynolds (@cwjreynolds) June 18, 2023

11:54 AM BST

OVER 105: AUS 362/6 (Khawaja 138* Cummins 21*)

Crowd has gone very quiet. Pitch is docile. Bit of a sleepy Sunday morning feel to it at the moment, England fans waiting for something to happen. The team cannot afford that luxury, this is starting to drift a little bit....

11:50 AM BST

OVER 104: AUS 360/6 (Khawaja 138* Cummins 19*)

Broad has just one, wide slip. Short extra. Tight lines as a result. And a tight, low-scoring over to boot. One off it.

11:46 AM BST

England need to change the dynamic here

and turn to Broad.

11:45 AM BST

OVER 103: AUS 359/6 (Khawaja 138* Cummins 18*)

Anderson. Cummins with a nice shot again off the back foot through the offside. Four off this over.

England don’t want to concede a first innings lead here. The Aussies have come out looking to make hay here and all three of their batsmen to appear have been positive and proactive. England might yet regret declaring if they have to cough up a 70 run first innings lead.

11:39 AM BST

OVER 102: AUS 355/6 (Khawaja 137* Cummins 15*)

Moeen Ali.

Pat Cummins, known to all the blokes in the Aussie rooms as ee, is on the charge.

He missed out on a Moeen full toss a couple of minutes ago, but he is not missing out again. Full bunger from Mo, Cummins smacks that for six. And he follows up with another maximum a couple of balls later, launching Ali down the ground.

Here is Scyld Berry: “Another full toss by Moeen, swiped for six by Pat Cummins. Moeen is obviously struggling to grip the ball normally because he bowled so relatively much on day two - hence the substance he applied to his fingers for which he was fined. Moeen has now left the field. But the point is that England should be bowling pace i.e. bouncers at both ends to Cummins because, like most fast bowlers, he doesn’t like it up him.”

11:35 AM BST

OVER 101: AUS 343/6 (Khawaja 137* Cummins 3*)

Anderson.

Cummins opens his account with an accomplished glide off the back foot, three runs for that.

Here is Will Macpherson: “How eagle-eyed are you? Well, we have spotted that Ollie Robinson is wearing a New Balance boot on his right foot and an Adidas boot on his left foot. Why? Well, only he knows but we suspect it is because of his dodgy left ankle, which requires a bit of strapping, which means it doesn’t quite fit into his usual New Balance boot.”

11:32 AM BST

OVER 100: AUS 338/6 (Khawaja 136* Cummins 0*)

Moeen continues. Cummins toe-ends the ball behind and that clangs YJB on the shin. Not a catchable chance.

England's missed chances in this innings (including the Broad no-ball) have cost them 91 runs (and still counting) so far. — Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) June 18, 2023

11:29 AM BST

OVER 99: AUS 338/6 (Khawaja 135* Cummins 0*)

The Australian captain comes to the crease.

BOWLED 'IM



Jimmy Anderson takes his 1100th wicket in first-class cricket! 💥 pic.twitter.com/VjJi34JIdn — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) June 18, 2023

Here is Scyld Berry:

“Phew! James Anderson had been unusually quiet on day two: only once before in his Test career had he beaten the bat so infrequently. But this is more like it. First the inside edge by Alex Carey which Jonny Bairstow dropped low to his right, then the wicket of Carey, bowled between bat and pad, which should open up Australia’s longish tail (no Starc). It made a worthy 1100th wicket for Anderson in first-class cricket. Nobody else, anywhere in the world, has reached 1000.”

11:22 AM BST

WICKET! Carey b Anderson 66

That’s the stuff! Did Carey maybe get a little too pumped? Second ball of the over, width from Jimmy and Carey crunched that through point for four. Anderson over-compensated next ball, and Carey clipped a legside ball away. Next delivery, in on the angle with the wobble seam, a really good delivery and it just flicks the bat on the way through to trim the bails. Nicely bowled. FOW 338/6

11:21 AM BST

OVER 98: AUS 330/5 (Khawaja 135* Carey 58*)

Khawaja with a lovely shot here, stroking the ball down the ground. Not the bludgeon of many modern players, all timing. Beautiful shot and worth every one of the six runs.

11:19 AM BST

Oliver Brown on the entrance to the ground

“Day three and there are still real issues with Edgbaston security staff funnelling everybody into the stadium on time. This picture, taken a block from the ground, shows the length of the queue just seven minutes before the first bowl was bowled.”

Seven minutes before the first ball of the day - Oliver Brown

11:14 AM BST

OVER 97: AUS 322/5 (Khawaja 128* Carey 57*)

Lively start to the morning - Anderson has again found the edge of Carey’s bat. This time it’s the outside edge, it flies wide of Root at slip. And it runs away for four, the only score in this over.

Tim Wigmore writes: “Four balls into the third day, and the perennial keeping debate has been reopened. Alex Carey got an inside edge attempting a drive off James Anderson, which was low to Jonny Bairstow’s right - but he couldn’t cling on. It was Bairstow’s third missed chance - he spilled Carey yesterday, on 26, off Joe Root, and also missed stumping Cameron Green on nought. Bairstow scored a terrific 78 and took an outstanding one-handed catch to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne, so he’s still made an impact upon his return. But plenty will think that Foakes would have held onto at least one of those three missed chances.”

11:09 AM BST

OVER 96: AUS 318/5 (Khawaja 128* Carey 53*)

Moeen Ali is coming on for a bowl. He’s had a problem with his spinning finger yesterday and today and has been using a magic spray on it. He gets one to rip big here! That’s beaten batsman, keeper and slip alike, running away for four. byes.

Moeen has been fined 25% of his match fee for displaying “conduct contrary to the spirit of the game” and that is because he put that spray/ointment on his finger last night without asking the umpire first.

This is the result, you could say, of bringing in guys who are not used to 90 overs in a day with the Dukes ball (different to white ball, seam is more proud and thus more abrasive on the finger).

Here is more from Will Macpherson on that.

England spinner Moeen Ali is facing censure from the ICC match referee for applying an illegal skin-drying spray on his hand in the first Ashes Test. Moeen was caught by television cameras brazenly applying the spray to his bowling hand while fielding on the boundary on the second day of the first Ashes Test. Having been spotted by the match referee Andy Pycroft, it is understood he will be fined a portion of his match fee. An England player’s match fee is more than £12,500. The spray can be used by bowlers to dry sweat from their hands, which allows them to grip the ball better. Moeen, who turns 36 on Sunday, has had issues gripping the red ball over the years and, at times, the pronounced seam has caused his spinning finger to blister and split. The spray is not thought to have any pain-killing effect, and is purely to dry the hands, which was especially important on a humid third day. This is the all-rounder’s first Test match since September 2021 and he got through a mountain of work on the second day. He was required to bowl 29 overs (picking up figures of two for 124), which is more than he bowled in the entire Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings recently. Given he has been out of the longest format for so long, Moeen performed well, and also saw two missed chances from wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow off his bowling, a stumping of Cameron Green and a catch of Alex Carey, who was unbeaten overnight. Australia resumed on the third day 82 runs behind England’s first innings score of 393 for eight declared, with Usman Khawaja on 126 not out. It is the languid left-hander’s first century in England, on his third tour of the country. 25% of match fee plus a demerit point is the punishment. A statement read: “Ali admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. “In reaching his decision to sanction the player, the Match Referee was satisfied that Ali had used the spray only to dry his hands.”

11:06 AM BST

OVER 95: AUS 312/5 (Khawaja 127* Carey 52*)

Another chance goes a-begging. Carey has a big go at this fourth ball and that is a chunky inside edge. Bairstow moves late, goes down with his right glove and he drops it. This is turning into a poor game with the gloves for Jonny, not that he needs anyone to tell him that of course. He will be disappointed and it will open a debate whether a) Ben Foakes should be in and b) if YJB needed more matches before coming into this arena.

Usman got off strike first ball with a single. That was the only run off the Anderson over.

Here is Scyld Berry: “Oh dear, Jonny Bairstow’s third mistake, when he drops Alex Carey off the inside edge in the first over of day three. It was the hardest of the three chances he has missed. There is no guarantee that Ben Foakes would have accepted all three, but you would be pretty certain that he would have taken at least two.”

11:01 AM BST

Players are ready

Crowd in good voice. Jimmy Anderson has the ball in his hands. Khawaja on strike. Lots of catchers in front of the bat.

Australia resume on 311/5.

'I suspect we haven't seen the last of Ben Stokes waving them in'



🎥 @Willis_Macp and @NHoultCricket preview what is set to be a belter on day 3.#TelegraphCricket | #Ashes | #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/QVJwexIZwO — Telegraph Cricket (@telecricket) June 18, 2023

10:50 AM BST

Interesting contrast of views

Ponting: “You’ve got your teammates, your coach, people you can bounce ideas off and support each other.”

Pietersen: “I disagree. International sport is a lonely place.”

And so the arm wrestle continues. Bazball versus the calm style of the Australian cricket team. Great fun. Like so many cricket lovers I am really looking forward to another day of Ashes cricket. Who will be on top at stumps? I will be surprised if Nathan Lyon doesn’t play a big role in England’s second innings. Will be fascinating to see if England’s batters will go for their all out attack approach on a dry, spinning pitch.



10:46 AM BST

Kevin Pietersen

on Warner’s Broad struggles.

“You might not have an issue but the media and the crowd and now social media really get on you. I never thought I had a problem with Siddle, for instance, but the media make it into a thing. And then you engage more in the battle (with that opponent) and you are taking it personally.”

Edgbaston awaits - Getty Images Europe

10:43 AM BST

Weather

it’s okay there at the moment but forecasted to be thundery showers from lunchtime. Hmmm.

10:38 AM BST

Kumar Sangakkara

is on Sky now, doing a typically thoughtful and engaging presentation about stumpings as a keeper.

10:20 AM BST

Sir Geoffrey on the state of play

What does the England legend have to say about the match situation? And how does he feel about the whole Bazball project? The great man is in typically trenchant form! You can listen to his views by clicking on the little box above here.

10:18 AM BST

Birmingham weather

We will need to keep an eye on the weather today, I am sorry to say.

10:12 AM BST

Oliver Brown on a brand new retro day two

This was a day that felt like being transported back in time, by a full year no less, to an innocent age when Test cricket was still a game of patience. Seldom had a respectable Australian first innings of 311 for five, marked by a chanceless Usman Khawaja century and the sight of Steve Smith running his full gamut of anxious tics before succumbing for 16, seemed so discordantly retro. There was a strange flatness to the spectacle, almost an over-familiarity, relative to the adrenalin-propelled thrill ride served up by England 24 hours earlier. Whoever would have thought it, the Australians being made to look vanilla by the non-stop caffeine rush of Bazball?

England and emasculated Australia have swapped cultural identities

10:10 AM BST

What happened on day two?

Here is Nick Hoult’s report.

England dragged themselves off looking tired and a little flat after four missed chances that would have given them a distinct upper hand in the first Test. Two were missed by Jonny Bairstow which will fire up the Ben Foakes Fan Club while Stuart Broad bowled Australia’s leading man, Usman Khawaja, off a no ball. Joe Root capped it all when he missed a gettable slip catch off Alex Carey in the final throes of the day.

England regret at missed chances as Australia stage fightback

09:55 AM BST

Where's your money?

Having a bet on the first test? Find the best Ashes free bets to use throughout the five days.

09:50 AM BST

Day three coming up

This is our live blog of the third day of the first Test in the Ashes men’s cricket series between England and Australia. The tourists will resume on 311/5 off 94 overs, a laughably cowardly and sluggish run rate of 3.30 an over. Key to their hopes will be the admirable Usman Khawaja, who is on 126* and he has been very ably supported by Alex Carey on 52*. England still lead by 82, though, and all results are possible on a pitch that has shown irregular bounce and some significant spin for Moeen Ali and Nathan Lyon.

Whether England will regret declaring on day one with Joe Root well set, we will have to see. One can say with more confidence that they will be ruing some missed opportunities in the field on day two: Bairstow with the sort of stumping he’d hope to get 9/10 times and one other sharp catching chance. Stuart Broad bowled Usman with a no ball. These things happen.

Here is the Aussie batting hero: “I genuinely do not read the media but when I’m getting sprayed (taunted) by the crowd as I’m walking out there today and as I’m going to nets being told that I can’t score runs in England...I guess it was just a bit more emotional than normal.

“I think it (the celebration) was a combination of having three Ashes tours in England and being dropped in two of them. Not that I have a point to prove, but it’s nice to go out there and score runs for Australia and just to show everyone that the last 10 years hasn’t been a fluke.”

“So for me, it’s just about enjoying it. My wife has been awesome to me, she’s been my rock throughout my career.

“That perspective makes it a lot easier for me to go out there and just play and try and enjoy it as much as I can, whether I get a duck or a hundred.

“Every Test match is a bonus for me because we thought my career was over. In my head, it’s the last (Ashes) tour I’ll be on, unless I pull a Jimmy Anderson and come back when I’m 41.”