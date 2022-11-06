England vs Argentina live stream: How to watch autumn international online and on TV today

England kick off their final year under Eddie Jones with the opening match of the Autumm Nations Series against Argentina today.

Jones is in charge until next year’s World Cup, with England now entering the final 12 months of preparations with fixtures against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa this month.

Owen Farrell returns as captain for the first time in a year alongside Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield.

“We’re looking forward to a great game of rugby at a full Twickenham Stadium against a very good Argentina side,” Jones said. “It’s been a tough time for rugby lately and we hope that these autumn games show just what a special game it is.”

When is England vs Argentina?

The match will kick off at 2:15pm GMT on Sunday 6 November.

How can I watch it?

Like all fixtures in the Autumn Nations Series, the match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video, which can be accessed across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, start a free 30-day trial here.

What is the England team news?

Owen Farrell will captain England for their Autumn Nations Series opener against Argentina at Twickenham on Sunday.

Farrell, who last captained the side a year ago, will lead from inside centre with Marcus Smith, at fly-half, and Manu Tuilagi, at outside centre, either side of him.

With Farrell having completed the return to play protocols for concussion in time to return it is the first time the midfield trio have been selected together.

Vice-captain Jack Nowell is named on the right wing with Joe Cokanasiga on the opposite flank and Freddie Steward at full back.

Alex Coles will make his England debut at lock, with Jonny Hill alongside. Vice-captain Ellis Genge and Kyle Sinckler join hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie in the front row. Maro Itoje and Tom Curry are named as flankers and Billy Vunipola is No 8.

David Ribbans is also in line to make his England debut after being named on the replacement’s bench, alongside Jack Singleton who could make his first international appearance since 2019.

England team to face Argentina

F Steward (Leicester Tigers); J Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), M Tuilagi (Sale Sharks), O Farrell (Saracens, captain), J Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), M Smith (Harlequins), B Youngs (Leicester Tigers); E Genge (Bristol Bears), L Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), K Sinckler (Bristol Bears), A Coles (Northampton Saints), J Hill (Sale Sharks), M Itoje (Saracens), T Curry (Sale Sharks), B Vunipola (Saracens).

Replacements: J Singleton (Gloucester Rugby), M Vunipola (Saracens), J Heyes (Leicester Tigers), D Ribbans (Northampton Saints), S Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs), J Willis (unattached), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), H Slade (Exeter Chiefs)