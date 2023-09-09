England vs Argentina LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

England vs Argentina LIVE!

The Rugby World Cup continues with a massive Pool D clash in Marseille this evening. The two favourites to advance from the final group lock horns in the headline fixture of day two, with England desperate to make a fast start to silence their growing army of critics following a dreadful build-up to the tournament.

It has been a harrowing 2023 for England so far, losing six of their first nine matches under new head coach Steve Borthwick, who is already feeling the pressure. Such a run has included a record humbling by France and first-ever loss to Fiji, leaving them a lowly eighth in the latest world rankings - two spots below tonight’s opponents Argentina, who pulled off a deserved victory at Twickenham last autumn.

But all of the mounting negativity could be instantly swept away with an opening win over the physical Pumas, who put 62 points on Spain in their final warm-up Test having finished third at the most recent Rugby Championship. Follow England vs Argentina live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome!

England vs Argentina latest news

Kick-off time: 8pm BST, Stade Velodrome

How to watch: ITV

Lineups in full

England team news: Mitchell and May start

Argentina team news: Mallia returns at 15

Evening Standard match prediction

England 3-3 Argentina

20:35 , George Flood

22 mins: Argentina keep the ball in hand tight through the forwards close to the line.

Gallo stretches to place it down but that was clearly knocked on by the Pumas loosehead.

But Argentina were playing with an advantage and will come again. Kick to the corner?

England 3-3 Argentina

20:32 , George Flood

21 mins: This is real danger for England now as Matera does great work on the ground to set up the Pumas for a superb 50:22 kick from Chocobares that gives them the lineout just outside the England try line.

A real chance for them to strike with that trademark driving maul.

England 3-3 Argentina

20:30 , George Flood

Story continues

19 mins: Back comes Santiago Carreras and Argentina have their numerical advantage now.

The Foul Play Review Officer - based at Roland Garros - felt yellow was sufficient punishment for his late clash into Ford.

England 3-3 Argentina

20:29 , George Flood

17 mins: Mitchell does his job as England’s turbo-charger as they start to put the phases together in attack while it’s still 14 vs 14.

The ball is shipped out right, where Earl tries to dink a clever low kick into the run of May.

However, he can’t execute and the chance is lost.

England 3-3 Argentina

20:25 , George Flood

And now the Carreras smash on fellow fly-half Ford.

This is still being reviewed in the bunker.

A very busy start for the officials in Marseille.

England 3-3 Argentina

20:25 , George Flood

Here is that Curry hit on Mallia, by the way.

Was the eventual red card deserved?

A nightmare for England! 😱



Tom Curry is sent to the sin bin for head on head contact. 🟨



England 3-3 Argentina

20:24 , George Flood

13 mins: England’s discipline deserting them once again in the biggest matches, with Earl now penalised for hands on the floor.

It’s scrappy and physical stuff at the moment with both sides down to 14, with the first scrum now imminent.

Curry’s was England’s first ever red card at a World Cup, by the way.

England 3-3 Argentina

20:22 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome

Disaster for England as Curry’s yellow card is upgraded to red on bunker review. Santiago Carreras’ yellow card for a silly shoulder charge on George Ford has both teams down to 14 men at this point.

But England now have to play almost the entire match a man light.

England 3-3 Argentina

20:19 , George Flood

11 mins: IT’S RED FOR TOM CURRY!

No mitigation and the yellow is upgraded.

An absolute horror show for England.

(Getty Images)

England 3-3 Argentina

20:19 , George Flood

10 mins: Cool as you like from Ford, who dusts himself down to step up and calmly dispatch the penalty.

All square in Marseille. Now the final Curry decision is coming...

England 0-3 Argentina

20:18 , George Flood

10 mins: It’s 14-men apiece inside 10 minutes!

Santiago Carreras goes to charge down a Ford kick and smashes into the Sale fly-half very recklessly indeed.

He joins Curry in the bin and again this will be reviewed in the bunker.

Now Ford will hope to level the score from the tee...

England 0-3 Argentina

20:16 , George Flood

7 mins: Still we wait to hear the final ruling on that Curry yellow.

Lawes is off his feet at the breakdown and Argentina have another kickable penalty, which is narrowly missed by Boffelli.

3-0 to the Pumas it remains. England need to get their discipline sorted here.

England 0-3 Argentina

20:13 , George Flood

5 mins: A superb kick from Boffelli punishes 14-man England immediately.

Borthwick will nervously be awaiting the final ruling of this bunker review.

Curry did wrap his arms and bent at the hip, which could well save him from the yellow being upgraded to red.

But the head-to-head contact was nasty.

England 0-0 Argentina

20:11 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome

A horror start for England as Tom Curry is sin-binned for a clash of heads with Juan Cruz Mallia. Mallia goes for a head injury assessment, and Curry has to sit out the next 10 minutes.

(AP)

England 0-0 Argentina

20:10 , George Flood

4 mins: It’s yellow for Curry and this could yet be worse as it goes to the bunker.

A nightmare for England.

England 0-0 Argentina

20:10 , George Flood

3 mins: Mitchell has started really well here and Steward then poses real danger.

Curry hits Mallia after the Argentine full-back takes the ball in the air and there’s a head-on-head collision, leading to some blood repairs for the England flanker.

It’s not immediately flagged, but the officials are now reviewing it. This could be trouble for England and Curry.

England 0-0 Argentina

20:06 , George Flood

2 mins: A good start from England under pressure as they win the early aerial battle with a strong first set.

Mitchell standing up firm and holding his nerve.

But it’s Argentina doing all the early attacking, Santiago Carreras trying a chip over the top to put England under more pressure.

England vs Argentina

20:04 , George Flood

Kick-off in Marseille!

Argentina kick to get us underway, in their familiar blue and white striped home strips.

England in their blue/black away kits.

England vs Argentina

20:02 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome

The match will kick-off with scores of fans not yet into the stadium because of the queue.

There will be no delay to kick-off but the stadium is nowhere near full. This is a real error from the organising committee and World Rugby.

20:01 , George Flood

England vs Argentina

20:00 , George Flood

Here come the teams at a rocking Stade Velodrome!

The banned Owen Farrell watches on as Courtney Lawes leads out England into a cacophony of noise at this brilliant 67,000-capacity arena, which is unrecognisable from the venue where the Red Rose beat Australia in the 2007 quarter-finals.

A number of empty seats are sadly visible with those ticketing problems outside.

Time for the national anthems, which will continue in the choir-style that has not proven popular at the tournament so far.

Argentina up first.

England vs Argentina

19:51 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome

The Stade Velodrome has just been treated to two ‘who wants it?’ moments as first Argentina walked off the pitch in formation into the changing rooms, and the hordes of Pumas fans whipped up a vocal frenzy.

Then when England left the field, they did so to a chorus of cat calls and boos. Argentina’s fans are in charge here so far.

England vs Argentina

19:50 , George Flood

Final preparations on a sweltering night in Marseille! Kick-off is now just 10 minutes away.

(REUTERS)

(PA)

(AP)

(REUTERS)

19:45 , George Flood

Queues were also a big problem before Ireland’s Pool B opener against Romania in Bordeaux earlier on.

Really hope this doesn’t become a theme of the tournament.

England vs Argentina

19:36 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome

With less than half an hour to go until kick-off, there are still huge queues to enter the stadium here in Marseille.

It will require some operation to filter everyone into the wider bowl and into their seat before this match gets underway.

Alex Mitchell ‘excited’ for World Cup chance after rollercoaster

19:31 , George Flood

There is a lot riding on Alex Mitchell’s shoulders tonight.

If England are to get the best of Argentina, it will be by winning the physical battles up front but also playing quick and effective front-foot rugby to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

That tempo will be set by Mitchell, who has gone from not even making Steve Borthwick’s World Cup squad to being thrust straight into the starting XV, preferred to two hugely experienced campaigners in Ben Youngs and Danny Care.

“For me it has been a bit of a rollercoaster, hasn’t it?” said Mitchell this week.

“Obviously out of the squad and now back in and getting a shot.

(Getty Images)

“I am just massively excited at getting an opportunity to play and put my hand up. I am looking forward to that.

“It has been a bit weird but; I’m excited. It’s massive. As a kid it’s the thing to dream of, playing at the top of the game.

“So, to start the first World Cup match is a massive honour. My family are massively proud of me.

“So, really looking forward to it and hopefully we can get a result.”

England vs Argentina

19:24 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome

Olympique Marseille’s cauldron home of Stade Velodrome sits sunken into the earth, between the Mediterranean Sea and the Calanques Mountains.

The air in the arena was stifling enough due the unseasonal heatwave, but still not as close as the pressure on Steve Borthwick. England are a side that do not know their own identity.

This would be the perfect time to discover it. But there have been absolutely no signs across the warm-up matches that England can come good at the perfect time. Let us hope that the lack of indicator can come to mean nothing by the end of the night.

England vs Argentina

19:16 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome

So here we are, finally. Months and months of hand-wringing, poor performances, worrying defeats and perhaps the worst possible preparation all melt away – because it is time for England versus Argentina in Marseille.

Thank every deity going that this match is about to happen. England’s coaches and squad are sick of talking about it, that’s for sure. So now it is high time for them to deliver.

Fail to win this match and Pool D becomes a real slugfest. Win and a lot of angst will evaporate on the Cote d’Azur air.

Borthwick insists England have been written off too early

19:05 , George Flood

Steve Borthwick has been in bullish mood in the build-up to this enormous clash, insisting the England squad believe they have been written off too soon after their terrible warm-up campaign.

The view in camp seems to be very much that England will surprise a lot of people as they look to take advantage of being placed on the weaker half of a lopsided draw conducted all the way back in 2023.

“It’s a fantastic tournament and everyone involved in the England team can’t wait to start it,” Borthwick told reporters.

“I sense there is a feeling among the players they’ve been written off too early. People have called time on them a bit too early.

“I think there is a lot of class in this squad. The players have a hell of a lot more to go.

“They can’t wait to get stuck in on Saturday night.”

(Getty Images)

18:53 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome

🗣️ "This is THE game for Steve Borthwick. Win, and everything changes."



Standard Sport's @NickPurewal is in position at the Stade Velodrome to preview a huge night for England



Dallaglio demands Borthwick passion on huge night

18:48 , George Flood

England must connect the head and the heart to be able to beat Argentina, writes World Cup winner Lawrence Dallaglio.

Steve Borthwick does not show his emotion physically, but I know the England head coach, I played with him – and he feels and cares just as deeply as anyone else. But if you cannot animate your feelings, then you absolutely must vocalise them.

England’s approach so far has appeared very controlled, very strategic. It is time for that to change, because this is the toughest game of Pool D — and it is first.

In the minutes before kick-off, when England are about to leave the changing rooms, there is still a place in rugby for a rousing speech. Rugby’s very technical and tactical, but you still have to be at the right emotional pitch to be able to win a World Cup match.

You must find the right emotional touch points within the players, that will connect the tissues together to produce a collective level of performance that can win this match.

Click here to read the column in full

(PA)

18:37 , George Flood

Already a great pre-match atmosphere building on a lovely sun-kissed evening in Marseille, with no shortage of fans from both sides soaking up the World Cup experience.

(PA)

(AP)

(PA)

(PA)

Topsy Ojo: Carreras will punish England for sloppy kicking

18:29 , George Flood

Speaking of Newcastle flyer Mateo Carreras, he and fellow wing - plus expert goal-kicker - Emiliano Boffelli have been outlined as among the biggest threats to England’s chances of victory tonight.

Boffelli, lest we forget, kicked 25 points in the Pumas’ shock 30-29 win at Twickenham last November.

Writing in his pre-match column for Standard Sport, former England wing and London Irish legend Topsy Ojo said:

Mateo Carreras is a ridiculous rugby player, a real livewire and a major threat to England in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup opener against Argentina.

Anyone who has seen him play for Newcastle will know he can score a try from anywhere, out of anything.

(Getty Images)

England will be very wary of kicking loosely to the Pumas’ finishing king. Kick well, chase well and compete, no problem — kick poorly, chase poorly, and a player of his quality will make any team pay.

Argentina are strong and very settled, boasting huge experience and power in the pack. Julian Montoya has shown his class at Leicester, while huge men like Tomas Lavanini and Marcos Kremer are imposing figures.

Santiago Carreras features more at full-back than fly-half at Gloucester, but has warmed to his task at No10 for the Pumas now.

Click here to read the column in full

England vs Argentina key battles

18:19 , George Flood

Jonny May vs Mateo Carreras

Newcastle wing Carreras seems to produce a highlights-reel try every time he sets foot on the Kingston Park pitch.

The deadly broken-field runner will be desperate to get on the ball.

May will want the same opportunities in attack but must also keep total focus in defence.

(Getty Images)

England vs Argentina key battles

18:11 , George Flood

Maro Itoje vs Tomas Lavanini

Itoje will call England’s lineout, so must subdue powerhouse Lavanini in the aerial set-piece battle.

That will take all of Itoje’s vast intellect, while Lavanini will look to turn the screw on England.

Itoje must return to his destructive best to subdue the Pumas enforcer.

(Getty Images)

England vs Argentina key battles

18:07 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal outlines three individual player battles that will be crucial to the outcome of tonight’s game.

Jamie George vs Julian Montoya

Two leaders, two set-piece exponents and two men itching to get on the ball.

George has tied together some of Saracens’ finest successes, while Montoya drove Leicester to the 2022 title.

The more accurate and ferocious operator will claim the edge.

(Getty Images)

18:01 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal has arrived at the Stade Velodrome, with Marseille basking in the heat.

It’s still around 27 degrees at the moment at 7pm local time.

England vs Argentina prediction

17:51 , George Flood

The Pumas are perhaps the worst type of opponent for England to play in their World Cup opener. Talented, physical, dogged and determined, it will be interesting to see if the Red Rose can lift themselves out of the doldrums.

Even if they can, they may struggle nonetheless and Argentina could prove too ruthless as they seek a statement victory, having also beat England at Twickenham for the first time in 16 years last autumn.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Argentina team news

17:48 , George Flood

Toulouse’s Juan Cruz Mallia is back for Argentina tonight, starting at 15 and also providing fly-half cover for Gloucester’s Santiago Carreras.

Michael Cheika, clearly anticipating an ultra-physical showdown at the Stade Velodrome, has beefed up his Pumas bench with an additional forward to make it a 6-2 split.

"We have a lot of confidence in Mallia and in his role," former Australia coach Cheika said this week.

"The first game he played for Toulouse was at fly-half. (He will) touch the ball many times more when he plays at fly-half, a position that requires more responsibility.”

Argentina are captained by Leicester hooker Julian Montoya.

(REUTERS)

England team news

17:42 , George Flood

The headline team news from an England perspective is that two players who did not even make Steve Borthwick’s original World Cup squad start the Pool D opener in Marseille.

With Jack van Poortvliet and Anthony Watson both lost for the whole tournament through injury, Northampton’s six-cap livewire Alex Mitchell is expected to turbo-charge the attack from scrum-half after being picked ahead of veterans Ben Youngs and Danny Care.

On the wing Borthwick has opted for the vast experience of Jonny May, called up instead of the likes of younger trio Cadan Murley, Adam Radwan and Tommy Freeman.

George Ford partners Mitchell at half-back and Courtney Lawes takes the armband again with Owen Farrell suspended for the first two matches in France.

Ben Earl deputises at number eight with Saracens team-mate Billy Vunipola also banned.

(Getty Images)

England vs Argentina lineups

17:36 , George Flood

England XV: Steward; May, Marchant, Tuilagi, Daly; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole; Itoje, Chessum; Lawes (c), Curry, Earl

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Stuart, Martin, Ludlam, Care, Smith, Lawrence

Argentina XV: Mallia; Boffelli, Cinti, Chocobares, M Carreras; S Carreras, Bertranou; Gallo, Montoya (c), Kodela; Alemanno, Lavanini; Matera, Kremer, Gonzalez

Replacements: Creevy, Sclavi, Bello, Petti, Rubiolo, Bruni, Velez, Moroni

Where to watch England vs Argentina

17:35 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be broadcast live on free-to-air channel ITV1, with coverage starting at 7:15pm.

Live stream: Fans will be able to watch a free live stream online via the ITVX website and app.

Welcome to England vs Argentina live coverage

17:29 , George Flood

England’s 2023 Rugby World Cup campaign starts here.

It’s been a horrendous build-up to the tournament by anyone’s standards, but Steve Borthwick’s side remain confident nevertheless and are aiming to shut off all the mounting negativity generated by a woeful year thus far and hopefully issue a stern riposte to their critics with a rousing victory over main Pool D rivals Argentina in Marseille.

A win would be a mighty relief for Borthwick after six defeats from his first nine games in charge as Eddie Jones’ successor, while yet another loss would certainly not spell the end for England’s World Cup hopes already, but it would certainly make their task tougher and pile on yet more questions and pessimism over the future of the team.

Kick-off in the headline fixture of a four-game day two is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest team news plus lineups and match build-up.

We’ll have blow-by-blow updates after kick-off, featuring expert analysis from the Evening Standard’s rugby correspondent Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome.