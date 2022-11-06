England vs Argentina LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from autumn international

Luke Baker
(PA)
(PA)

Follow live updates as England kick off a testing month of rugby with their opening autumn international fixture against Argentina at Twickenham this afternoon.

England have entered their final 12 months under Eddie Jones and they will step up their World Cup preparations with further matches against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, as today’s clash against the Pumas also acts as a dress rehearsal for next year’s group phase.

Owen Farrell has reclaimed the captaincy and will lead out his country for the first time since facing Australia a year ago. Farrell lines up at inside centre, alongside fly-half Marcus Smith and the destructive Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield line-up. It is the first time Jones has been able to select his preferred trio due to fitness and availability.

The return to international rugby comes after a difficult spell for the domestic club game and the financial crisis that has hit both Wasps and Worcester. “We’re looking forward to a great game of rugby at a full Twickenham against a very good Argentina side,” Jones said. “It’s been a tough time for rugby lately and we hope that these autumn games show just what a special game it is.”

Follow all the action as England host Argentina with our blog:

England vs Argentina updates

  • England face Argentina in their first autumn international at Twickenham

  • Kick-off is at 2.15pm

  • Owen Farrell captains England as part of Eddies Jones’ preferred midfield trio of Smith-Farrell-Tuilagi

England vs Argentina talking points - Pumas on the prowl

13:18 , Luke Baker

Argentina finished bottom of the most recent Rugby Championship but there was a genuine sense of progress after they toppled Australia at home and New Zealand away.

Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika took over earlier this year and masterminded a 2-1 series victory over Scotland in his first assignment before making the Pumas highly competitive against the southern hemisphere giants.

Jones’ old sparring partner is making Argentina tick and hopes are building that they could make an impact at the World Cup.

England vs Argentina talking points - World Cup countdown continues

13:06 , Luke Baker

Only 13 matches stretch before England and the World Cup, offering Jones little time to finalise his preferred starting XV. As ever, a revolving door midfield remains the main area of uncertainty but the make up of the back row has also yet to be nailed down.

The wing positions are in a state of flux and the policy at scrum-half is now to assemble three options who provide different skill sets. Greater clarity in selection would be preferable at this stage, albeit Jones has been hamstrung by injury.

England vs Argentina talking points - Jones gets his midfield wish

12:57 , Luke Baker

For the first time, England are able to field their preferred midfield trio of Marcus Smith, Farrell and Manu Tuilagi. Injuries to Farrell and Tuilagi have previously scuppered Jones’ masterplan, but they will finally be unleashed against Argentina.

The three of them offer the type of balance that eludes England when Tuilagi is sidelined, but with the powerful Sale centre restored to full fitness the hope is that he will provide the ball-carrying penetration that allows the two playmakers to fulfil Jones’ attacking vision.

England vs Argentina talking points - Farrell back at the helm

12:46 , Luke Baker

Owen Farrell’s manner during the key captain’s responsibility of communicating with referees was influential in the decision to appoint Courtney Lawes skipper in his place. But with Lawes struggling with concussion, Eddie Jones has been forced to revert to the Saracens playmaker.

Farrell is a talisman for England because of his combative nature on the pitch, but at times that fire has also seeped into his discussions with officials. The player himself understands the dynamic and intends adjusting his approach while retaining his competitive edge.

Argentina team news

12:37 , Luke Baker

Meanwhile for Argentina, Michael Cheika - who was coaching Lebanon in the Rugby League World Cup on Friday night before returning to his day job - makes three changes to the starting XV that lost to South Africa in the final Rugby Championship round.

Two alterations come in the pack, with props Thomas Gallo and Francisco Gomez-Kodela taking the place of Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro and Eduardo Bello. The third change sees Newcastle Falcons’ Mateo Carreras rewarded for his excellent domestic form with a start on the right wing as Juan Imhoff drops out.

Argentina XV: 15. Julian Cruz Mallia, 14. Mateo Carreras, 13. Matias Moroni, 12. Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11. Emiliano Boffelli, 10. Santiago Carreras, 9. Gonzalo Bertranou, 1. Thomas Gallo, 2. Julian Montoya, 3. Francisco Gomez Kodela, 4. Matias Alemanno, 5. Tomas Lavanini, 6. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7. Marcos Kremer, 8. Pablo Matera.

Replacements: 16. Ignacio Ruiz, 17. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18. Eduardo Bello, 19. Lucas Paulos, 20, Facundo Isa, 21. Eliseo Morales, 22. Tomas Albornoz, 23. Matias Orlando

England team news

12:28 , Luke Baker

The big news for England is that Owen Farrell is back from injury and captaining the side form inside centre. It means Eddie Jones has his preferred midfield trio of Marcus Smith at 10, Farrell at 12 and Manu Tuilagi at 13. The unicorn combination for Jones!

Northampton Saints second-rower Alex Coles will make his debut, with club teammate David Ribbans set to do similar from the bench. Billy Vunipola starts at No 8 now that he’s back in Jones’s good graces.

England XV: 15. Freddie Steward, 14. Jack Nowell, 13. Manu Tuilagi, 12. Owen Farrell, 11. Joe Cokanasiga, 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Ben Youngs, 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Alex Coles, 5. Jonny Hill, 6. Maro Itoje, 7. Tom Curry, 8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16. Jack Singleton, 17. Mako Vunipola, 18. Joe Heyes, 19. David Ribbans, 20. Sam Simmonds, 21. Jack Willis, 22. Jack van Poortvliet, 23. Henry Slade

Is England vs Argentina on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch autumn international

12:20 , Luke Baker

England kick off their Autumn Nations Series campaign against Argentina at Twickenham this afternoon with Owen Farrell starting alongside Marcus Smith and Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield.

Farrell captains the side for the first time in a year after clearing return-to-play concussion protocols and for the first time Jones has his preferred midfield fit and available for selection.

England face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa in a tough autumn schedule as Jones begins his final 12 months in charge before the World Cup next year.

“We’re looking forward to a great game of rugby at a full Twickenham Stadium against a very good Argentina side,” Jones said. “It’s been a tough time for rugby lately and we hope that these autumn games show just what a special game it is.”

Here’s everything you need to know:

Is England vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch

England vs Argentina - weather

12:07 , Luke Baker

Rain-soaked would be the phrase I’d use to describe Twickenham currently. It’s been absolutely hammering it down all morning.

The sort of weather you love playing rugby in as a kid - slick, muddy, soft ground. It won’t necessarily be conducive to expansive, free-flowing rugby today though.

Could be a lot of kicking and ‘stick it up your jumper’ rugby this afternoon - we shall see.

England vs Argentina

11:55 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the weekend’s final autumn international as England kick off a testing month of rugby with their opening fixture against Argentina at Twickenham.

England have entered their final 12 months under Eddie Jones and they will step up their World Cup preparations with further matches against Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, as today’s clash against the Pumas also acts as a dress rehearsal for next year’s group phase.

Owen Farrell has reclaimed the captaincy and will lead out his country for the first time since facing Australia a year ago. Farrell lines up at inside centre, alongside fly-half Marcus Smith and the destructive Manu Tuilagi in a new-look midfield line-up. It is the first time Jones has been able to select his preferred trio due to fitness and availability.

Stick with us for complete live coverage of the fascinating clash at a rain-soaked Rugby HQ.

