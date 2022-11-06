England vs Argentina: Kick off time, TV channel, where to watch, team news, lineups, venue, latest odds today

The Autumn Nations Series gets underway for England and Argentina today with a hotly-anticipated clash at Twickenham.

Eddie Jones’ side return to action for the first time since an impressive summer tour of his native Australia, where they held their nerve to win an engrossing series 2-1 thanks to a Marcus Smith-inspired 21-17 third-Test triumph in Sydney.

Now attentions turn to preparing for next summer’s World Cup in France as England face home games on four successive weekends against the Pumas, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.

The visit of Argentina puts Jones up against rival and former Randwick team-mate Michael Cheika, who is also coaching Lebanon at the Rugby League World Cup in a remarkable dual-code role.

The Argentines finished bottom of the pile in the Rugby Championship over the summer, but did manage to achieve their biggest win over Australia after beating the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time with one of the most determined defensive displays you are ever likely to see in any sport.

Boosted by master motivator Cheika, who took the reins in March, Argentina also clinched a series victory over Scotland on home soil earlier this year and will be itching to cause an upset here with their usual style of firebrand rugby.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Argentina is being played on Sunday November 6, 2022 with a 2:15pm GMT kick-off time.

The Test will take place at Twickenham Stadium in south-west London.

How to watch England vs Argentina

TV channel and live stream: Sunday’s match is being broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage beginning at 1:30pm.

The Amazon Prime Video app is available across multiple platforms including televisions, with a subscription in the UK currently costing £8.99 per month.

LIVE coverage: You can also follow all the action live with Standard Sport’s match blog. Nick Purewal will be providing expert analysis from Twickenham.

England vs Argentina team news

England line up with a midfield trio of Marcus Smith, Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi at last with the latter back fit again and Farrell having passed the necessary return-to-play protocols to captain the side for the first time in a year.

Story continues

Courtney Lawes is missing with concussion issues, with Northampton team-mate Alex Coles handed his Test debut at lock as Maro Itoje takes on the role of blinside enforcer. Luke Cowan-Dickie, Kyle Sinckler and Tom Curry all return elsewhere in the pack.

Owen Farrell is fit to captain England against Argentina with Courtney Lawes sidelined (Getty Images)

England’s backline power is significantly boosted by the returns of Tuilagi and Joe Cokanasiga, with Ben Youngs preferred to Leicester team-mate Jack van Poortvliet at scrum-half. There is a 6/2 bench split, with Van Poortvliet and Henry Slade the only back cover.

Argentina show only three changes to the team that lost 38-21 to South Africa in Durban in September, with Francisco Gomez Kodela and Thomas Gallo back in the front row after injury.

Their other alteration is on the wing, where Newcastle’s Mateo Carreras gets the nod over Juan Imhoff. Uncapped scrum-half Eliseo Morales could win his debut off the bench.

England vs Argentina lineups

England XV: F Steward, J Nowell, M Tuilagi, O Farrell (capt), J Cokanasiga, M Smith, B Youngs, E Genge, L Cowan-Dickie, K Sinckler, A Coles, J Hill, M Itoje, T Curry, B Vunipola

Replacements: J Singleton, M Vunipola, J Heyes, D Ribbans, S Simmonds, J Willis, J Van Poortvliet, H Slade

Argentina XV: J Mallia, M Carreras, M Moroni, J De La Fuete, E Boffelli, S Carreras, G Bertranou, T Gallo, J Montoya (capt), F Gomez Kodela, M Alemmano, T Lavanini, JM Gonzalez, M Kremer, P Matera

Replacements: I Ruiz, N Tetaz Chaparro, E Bello, L Paulos, F Isa, E Morales, T Albornoz, M Orlando

Argentina players to watch

Tomas Lavanini (lock)

Another former Leicester player, Lavanini has grown into one of the game’s most formidable tight-five presences. No one thrives in the engine room at Racing, Leicester and now Clermont without knowing how to defend themselves and flatten opponents. Expect Labanini to target weak knees, blindside shoulders and any dog legs in the defensive line. Give him an inch and he will drag a defender a mile, all while carrying the ball.

Pablo Matera (flanker)

An old-school basher with enough brains to thrive in Super Rugby with the Crusaders, Matera cut his teeth at Leicester before impressing at Stade Francais. Do not confuse his itinerant existence with that of a journeyman: Matera is the global star capable of improving any team. England must stop this marauding loose-forward at source to keep a lid on the Pumas’ attacking intent.

Old-school basher: England will have to keep close tabs on Los Pumas flanker Pablo Matera (AFP via Getty Images)

Santiago Carreras (utility back)

The 24-year-old Cordoba native operates most regularly in Gloucester’s back-three, with the Cherry and Whites determined to exploit his searing pace. Argentina tend to deploy him at fly-half, however. And that central role adds an extra dimension to the Pumas attack. The speed to hit the line in the main playmaking berth can catch defences cold. England must beware that turn of pace, especially in broken-field play.

England vs Argentina officials

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant Referee 1: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistant Referee 2: Pierre Brousset (FFR)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SARU)

England vs Argentina prediction

Expect a close battle to begin with as passionate and committed Argentina look to make their forward power count early on.

But England will no doubt fight fire with fire straightaway, matching the Pumas up front and using their formidable midfield trio and dual-playmaker system to open up plenty of try-scoring chances.

A comfortable home win beckons after an initial scrap to kick off the autumn in style for Eddie Jones and Co.

England to win by 12 points.

England vs Argentina odds

England win: 1/7

Argentina win: 5/1

Draw: 25/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).