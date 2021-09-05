England vs Andorra: World Cup qualifier prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h results, odds

England continue their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign against Andorra this afternoon.

The Three Lions are back at Wembley for the first time since losing the European Championship final to Italy on penalties in heartbreaking fashion.

Normally, Andorra would be the whipping boys of a group but they avoid that tag this time as this section also features San Marino. The two minnows met in Andorra on Thursday with the hosts winning 2-0.

With a trip to Poland coming up on Wednesday, Southgate is expected to use this weekend’s match at Wembley to give more of the wider squad a game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

England vs Andorra will kick off at Wembley at 5pm BST today - Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Where to watch England v Andorra

TV channel: The game is being screened live by ITV with the programme starting at 4.30pm.

There is also a highlights show featuring this match and others from across Europe at 10.30pm.

Live stream: The match is also available to watch online via the ITV Player or ITV Hub.

You can also follow live coverage with Standard Sport’s match blog.

England v Andorra team news

Jadon Sancho will miss the visit of Andorra and the trip to Poland after returning to Manchester United for treatment on an unspecified knock.

With Southgate set to rotate his squad for today’s game there could be an appearance for Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back had to pull out of the Euros with injury and looks refreshed this season with Liverpool.

Bukayo Saka, Jesse Lingard and Jordan Henderson, who all came on in the closing minutes in Hungary, will be hoping for a start, while striker Patrick Bamford will be eager for some action after his first call-up.

Predicted lineup

England: Pope, Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Mings, James, Henderson, Bellingham, Saka, Lingard, Grealish, Bamford

England v Andorra prediction

Poland put three past Andorra and Hungary four, and even with a changed side England should beat those figures.

Barring the two Andorra scored against San Marino they have only managed one other goal in qualifying so it should be a quiet night for whoever is in goal for the Three Lions.

England 5 Andorra 0

Head to head (h2h) history and results

England wins: 4

Andorra wins: 0

Draws: 0

England’s biggest win in this fixture was their first meeting, a 6-0 victory at Wembley in 2009.

Betting odds and tips

England win: 1/100

Andorra win: 349/1

Draw: 79/1

