England vs Andorra LIVE: World Cup qualifier team news, line-ups and more today

England are looking to make it five wins from five in World Cup qualifying as they welcome Andorra to Wembley, with manager Gareth Southgate expected to make a number of changes to his side following the Three Lions’ impressive 4-0 victory in Hungary.

While the result in Budapest was overshadowed by the racist abuse England’s players faced from home supporters at the Puskas Arena, Southgate’s team strengthened their qualification hopes with an emphatic win in their match since the Euro 2020 final. Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice were all on target as England took a five-point lead at the top of Group I.

The visit of Andorra, ranked 156 in the world, represents a chance for Southgate to experiment ahead of the tough trip to Poland on Wednesday. Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is in line to make his England debut following his first call-up to the senior squad, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Jude Bellingham and Jesse Lingard could also feature from the start. Southgate has urged those players to make the most of their opportunity as Bamford looks to make an impression after missing out on England’s Euro 2020 squad, despite scoring 17 Premier League goals last season. “We just want him to go and enjoy his football,” Southgate said of the Leeds striker. “The phrase you used was opportunity and that’s exactly what it is. It should put any more pressure on himself than that. We know what he’s capable of and we’re looking forward to seeing him play.”

Follow all the action and live updates from the World Cup qualifier below as England host Andorra:

16:31 , Michael Jones

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold admits his performances for England have been “mediocre” but he is determined to change that.

The right-back, who turns 23 next month, is a Champions League and Premier League winner but has played just 13 times for his country and managed just four full matches since his debut in June 2018.

He faces considerable competition in his position with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Reece James all in contention, but even so there are no excuses from Alexander-Arnold, who was dropped by Gareth Southgate in March, won his place back for Euro 2020 but was injured in the penultimate game before the tournament and missed out.

Trent Alexander Arnold wants to prove himself on the international stage

A tough task for Andorra

16:26 , Michael Jones

England’s opponents today, Andorra, head to Wembley having won just their second game since March 2018.

Koldo Alvarez’s side beat fellow Group I minnows San Marino 2-0 on Thursday with Sandefjord defender Marc Vales scoring a brace.

However, the Andorrans have lost all four previous meetings with England with an aggregate score of 16-0 which means they’ll be in for a tough time at Wembley this afternoon.

Birthday boys

16:20 , Michael Jones

England have wished two of their stars, Bukayo Saka and Patrick Bamford many happy returns as today is both their birthdays. Both players have been named in Gareth Southgate’s starting XI with Bamford making his Three Lions debut.

Not a bad birthday present.

Jude Bellingham calls for ‘proper punishments’ after abuse of England players

16:15 , Michael Jones

Jude Bellingham has called for “proper punishments” after Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to England’s World Cup qualifier in Hungary.

Bellingham and Raheem Sterling were racially abused and targeted with monkey chants during Thursday night’s match, which England won 4-0.

Bellingham wrote on Twitter on Friday evening that such abuse was “part of the game and always will be until proper punishments are put in place by those with the power”.

Jude Bellingham calls for ‘proper punishments’ after abuse of England players

Mason Mount: ‘When the whole stadium is against us we grow,’ says midfielder after abuse of England teammates

16:10 , Michael Jones

Mason Mount says England became determined to “make the stadium silent” in the controversial 4-0 win away to Hungary.

Gareth Southgate‘s players had cups and a flare thrown at them before some were subjected to racial abuse in Budapest, but the squad had been well prepared to keep focus and responded with one of their finest halves of football.

Mount said they wanted to lay a marker for the game, to show the team were moving on from Euro 2020, as well as to shut up a hostile crowd.

Mason Mount: ‘When the whole stadium is against us we grow’

Gareth Southgate vows ‘mature’ England will keep fighting battle against racism

16:04 , Michael Jones

Gareth Southgate vowed to keep fighting racism as the England manager praised the “incredibly mature” way his players handled yet another night of shameful abuse.

After players were subjected to racism in European Championship qualifiers against Montenegro and Bulgaria in 2019, the Three Lions’ first away match in front of fans since the Covid-19 pandemic began was marred by more.

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Hungary after monkey chants were aimed at goalscorer Raheem Sterling and unused substitute Jude Bellingham in Thursday’s World Cup qualifier in Budapest.

Gareth Southgate vows ‘mature’ England to keep fighting battle against racism

England stand up to racism

16:01 , Michael Jones

England’s 4-0 victory over Hungary last Thursday was overshadowed by actions off the pitch as a vocal minority of the crowd in the Puskas Arena were heard jeering racist language and using dispicable monkey chants.

The hostile home crowd also threw plastic cups and a flare at the players on the pitch but were silenced by the professional and clinical display that saw Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane score for England.

The onus is now on FIFA to respond with an appropriate punishment that could involve behind closed doors matches for Hungary and possible points deductions.

England’s Jadon Sancho to miss Andorra and Poland matches with minor knock

15:54 , Michael Jones

Jadon Sancho has been ruled out of England’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland and has returned to Manchester United.

The 21-year-old forward missed Thursday’s 4-0 win in Hungary after sustaining what Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate described as a “minor knock”.

And a statement from the FA on Saturday said: “Following further assessment, the 21-year-old has returned to his club and is expected to recover in time for Manchester United’s fixture with Newcastle United on Saturday September 11.”

England’s Jadon Sancho to miss Andorra and Poland matches with minor knock

Southgate on Bamford

15:49 , Michael Jones

Patrick Bamford makes his international debut for England this afternoon and manager Gareth Southgate says he wants the 28-year-old to take the opportunity and bring his club form onto the international stage.

"It’s a special moment for him and for his family," said Southgate about Bamford.

"We want him to do what he does every week with his club. He has settled in really well with the group. He hasn’t had a huge amount of time to be able to train with us yet but I think he’s got a really clear picture of how we like to play.

"We just want him to go and enjoy his football. It’s an opportunity and he shouldn’t put any more pressure on himself than that. We know what he’s capable of and we’re looking forward to seeing him play."

Bamford scored 17 Premier League goals last season and has one so far this campaign.

Patrick Bamford, right, is set to make his England debut (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Gareth Southgate urges England squad players to take chance against Andorra

15:44 , Michael Jones

England boss Gareth Southgate has made widespread changes for today’s match against Andorra and has challenged his players to seize their opportunity with just five camps to go until the World Cup.

The wounds from July’s Euro 2020 final loss to Italy remain raw but there is no time to wallow in self-pity given it is just 14 months until the winter tournament in Qatar gets under way.

England have yet to qualify for the 2022 World Cup but Thursday’s victory amid disgraceful scenes in Hungary means they have a five-point gap over their nearest Group I rivals ahead of facing minnows Andorra at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate urges England squad players to take chance against Andorra

England vs Andorra - Team news

15:33 , Michael Jones

England XI: Johnstone, James, Trippier, Alexander-Arnold, Coady, Mings, Bellingham, Henderson, Bamford, Lingard, Saka

As expected Gareth Southgate changes the entire England starting XI for today’s match against Andorra. Every player who started against Hungary onThursday is moved to the bench.

Sam Johnstone gets the nod over Nick Pope in goal, Trent Alexander-Arnold starts with Jesse Lingard also recalled and Leeds’ Patrick Bamford makes his debut for the Three Lions.

England return to Wembley

15:33 , Michael Jones

The Three Lions are back at Wembley for the first time since they lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy in July.

Gareth Southgate is expected to ring in the changes to the team that beat Hungary 4-0 on Thursday night.

One confirmed starter is Wolves’ Conor Coady who says it will be a "proud moment for my family" if they get to watch him play for England this afternoon.

"Any time you play at Wembley is a special feeling, a special moment," said Coady, who has five England caps.

"Even last season when I managed to play in those games, the feeling of just being there playing for your country was incredible.

"But now that my family has a chance to come and watch the game, I think it is a special feeling, a proud moment for everybody in my family.

"The boys were fantastic the other night and it’s something where we want to go out there now, and we can’t wait for it."

Positive influence Conor Coady ready to make statement on pitch for England

15:28 , Michael Jones

Conor Coady was hailed for his behind-the-scenes role in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final but now the Wolves defender is ready to make a statement on the pitch.

England boss, Gareth Southgate, has confirmed that Coady will start against Andorra this afternoon as England look to continue a winning run which has seen them victorious in each of their four World Cup qualifiers so far.

Positive influence Conor Coady ready to make statement on pitch for England

Live updates as England host Andorra in World Cup qualifier

14:25 , Karl Matchett

Good afternoon and welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of England’s World Cup qualifier against Andorra.

After beating Hungary in midweek, few will be expecting anything other than a big win for the Euro 2020 finalists against one of the real minnows of the game. Perhaps more than the inevitable three points, though, this match will be more about seeing which players take their chances to prove to Gareth Southgate they deserve a more regular spot in the Three Lions’ line-up, with the likes of Patrick Bamford and Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to come into the team.

England have won all four games in Group I so far, with Andorra winning one of theirs - against bottom-of-the-group San Marino.