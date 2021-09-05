England vs Andorra live stream: How can I watch World Cup qualifier on TV in UK today?

England face their second of three 2022 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for this international break as Andorra visit Wembley today.

With a trip to Poland ahead on Wednesday, this afternoon’s match with one of the weakest teams in Europe gives Gareth Southgate a chance to rotate his squad.

England put four past Hungary on Thursday night but whatever team Southgate puts out today they should have a bigger margin of victory in their sights.

Andorra do at least come into the match on the back of a 2-0 win, although that was against San Marino with both goals coming from Marc Vales.

The midfielder gave Andorra a shock lead against the Republic of Ireland in a friendly in June but they could not hold on as they eventually lost 4-1.

In four games against Andorra, England have scored 16 goals and conceded none. It is hard to see the Three Lions conceding their first goal in the history of this fixture, having let in only one during their four 2022 qualifiers so far.

Where to watch England v Andorra

TV channel: Today’s match will be televised live on ITV, with coverage beginning at 4.30pm BST ahead of a 5pm kick-off.

Live stream: The match can be watched online via the ITV Hub.

