England vow to win back Twickenham crowd after World Cup warm-up jeers

England know they must get their home fans back onside - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

England are intent on winning back the Twickenham crowd when they face Wales at the weekend as they bid to banish any lingering memories of a dismal summer.

Steve Borthwick’s side return to the venue for the first time since August, when they went down 30-22 to Fiji in a World Cup warm-up game. At best, the atmosphere that day could be described as indifferent towards the hosts, with boos and jeers marking the final whistle.

Although the defeat has not been mentioned during England’s preparations for the weekend, the experience clearly still hurts. Freddie Steward insisted that a refreshed squad, with a new captain in Jamie George, have “drawn a line in the sand”.

Steward started the Fiji game at full-back and would appear poised for a 33rd cap on Saturday. He labelled England fans as the team’s “heartbeat” and is eager to earn the same level of support that characterised the raucous World Cup semi-final against South Africa.

“As players, when you play for England you are expected to win,” Steward said. “When you don’t win, understandably you don’t have the fans on your side and there was a bit of that in the warm-ups.

“During the World Cup, when we got to the semi-final, it felt like: ‘This is what it can be like’. As players, we want that all the time but we have to put the performances on the field to earn that. They are the heartbeat of what we do.

“We want Twickenham to erupt and we want it to be a place we want to go and play in front of our fans and represent them. I would never blame the fans, and say they need to lift. They do that on the back of what we do, so the responsibility is ours.”

England were dejected following their defeat to Fiji - Getty Images/Ian Kington

England avenged that first-ever loss to Fiji at the World Cup itself, ousting the Pacific Islanders in a tight quarter-final. Richard Wigglesworth, the England attack coach, now hopes to build on Saturday’s victory over Italy with another committed performance that engages those in attendance.

“Twickenham is a great place to play as England players,” he said. “That context of that [Fiji] game is very different to this one. Twickenham is going to be a great place to play for our players, and we all know that in sport playing well and winning matches gets everyone behind that cause, so does playing with an incredible amount of passion, showing exactly what it means to play for England.

“Fans will have seen that from this group away in Rome. Is it always going to be perfect? Are we anywhere near where we want to end up? No. But there is a team here you can get behind, because of how they go about their business on and off the field.”

Smith’s Six Nations campaign is still in the balance

Meanwhile, England remain optimistic that Ellis Genge will recover from a foot injury to take on Wales and hope to welcome Ollie Lawrence back to training this week.

Lawrence, ruled out of the beginning of this Six Nations due to a hip issue, will not be available to feature this weekend. He and George Martin are targeting the Calcutta Cup encounter against Scotland on February 24.

That game will come too early for Marcus Smith, however, whose prospects of featuring in this Six Nations seem bleak.

“Ellis took some part in training today and we are hopeful that he is available for the weekend,” said Wigglesworth. “But we’ve obviously got to get through the rest of the week.”

“George Martin is in camp with us this week to rehab and is not available for the weekend,” he added. “Ollie Lawrence is potentially coming in at the end of this week, maybe next week. Again, not available this weekend.”

Smith’s campaign is still in the balance due to the calf problem that the fly-half picked up in Girona. “It looks like it will be further back in the tournament - if we get him back,” Wigglesworth said. “It won’t be in the next couple of weeks.”

Wigglesworth believes that Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, the Cardiff-born wing who represented Wales Under-18, would relish the chance to take on Warren Gatland’s charges. Feyi-Waboso was given a Test debut in the form of a brief cameo from the bench at Stadio Olimpico, which was enough to demonstrate his carrying power and willingness to pressurise opponents in defence.

Borthwick has vowed to support Feyi-Waboso and Wigglesworth hinted that they would be prepared to select him in Saturday’s squad.

“I do [think he would relish it],” he said. “You never know what’s going on inside someone’s head but the air he gives off is exactly that. This is another week that he gets to train and potentially be involved with England.

“It’s one of those things that when it gets brought up, [you’re thinking] ‘Am I going to try and look for something where I wouldn’t have looked for it the week before?’. And even in that, we’re not seeing anything. He was good today, he’s been good all week so he’s taken it in his stride really well.”