England victory parade live: Follow the latest from the Lionesses' open top bus tour through London

england victory parade open top bus live trafalgar square

10:40 AM

From Wembley to Trafalgar Square

By Henry Bodkin in Trafalgar Square

Eight-year-old Eve Gardner, a keen footballer from Lancashire, was still shell-shocked on Monday morning having cheered on the Lionesses at Wembley last night – the first football match she's ever watched in person.

Her mother, Jemma, said they had only secured the tickets on Thursday, through Myerscough Junior Football Development club.

"It was one child and one adult," she said. "Her dad had been at the races so I thought, it's my turn.

"It was honestly amazing. She [Eve] will think they're all like that. It was the best experience we've ever had, which sounds mental but it's true."

Jemma and Evie Gardner - Henry Bodkin

As the mother of a football-mad girl, Ms Gardner said the situation was now much better than when she was growing up.

"I think there is enough to nurture the women's game now." she said.

"It always used to be girls having to play with boys, but that's changed."

10:30 AM

Pioneers in the crowd

By Henry Bodkin in Trafalgar Square

Lisa Johnson, started welling up in the queue for the Trafalgar Square parade as the chants of "it's coming home" spread down the crowd.

Now 60, she grew up in an age when girls' football was banned.

"I was told if you want to play you've got to play with the boys," she said. "So I'd go to the park and play with them while wearing a dress. I used to come back with holes in it and scuffed knees.

Lisa Johnson - Henry Bodkin

"I was given my first football kit aged 10, but it was a boy's kit, the Arsenal men.

"That's why it was such a lovely moment last night," she added. "It's been lovely to see the girls' game build up over the years.

The former bank and primary school worker had travelled from Abbey Wood in South East London to attend the parade.

10:17 AM

Parade live on BBC One

By Tom Morgan

The Lionesses's celebration with fans at Trafalgar Square at lunchtime will also be broadcast live on BBC One in a special programme hosted by Alex Scott. BBC director-general Tim Davie said of Sunday's viewing numbers: “We are incredibly proud to have championed women’s football and are thrilled we were able to bring such a special sporting moment to the public. This was the most-watched women’s football game on UK television of all-time and the most-watched programme in 2022 so far - and deservedly so. Everyone at the BBC is delighted at the win and being able to share that with the public.”

10:16 AM

Top of the pops

By Tom Morgan

England's Euro 2022 final triumph attracted a peak BBC audience of 17.4 million - smashing previous records for women's football coverage.

There were also 5.9m streams on the iPlayer as the broadcaster enjoyed numbers matching some of the biggest men's games at major tournaments.

The 17.4m peak audience for the 2-1 extra time victory against Germany trounces the previous record of 11.7m who saw the Lionesses lose to the United States in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup.

Gary Lineker announced what he described as "wonderful" figures, breaking his own employer's embargo of 10am to publish the numbers.

Ian Wright, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott - BBC SPORT

The numbers confirm how England's sterling performances have caught the public imagination. Initially TV audiences had been relatively slow to build during these Euros' group-stage, with peaks of 3.7m, 4.1m, and 3.4m watching England's Group A victories over Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland respectively.

But the figures for this tournament, the first major women's tournament hosted in England since 2005, have dwarfed the numbers for domestic women's football, with a largest-ever audience for a club-level women's game understood to be the 2.2m who watched 2019's Women's FA Cup final. TV highs for women's football:

17.4million, BBC: England 2-1 Germany, 31st July 2022, Euro 2022 final 11.7m, BBC: England 1-2 USA, 2nd July 2019 Women’s World Cup semi-final 9.3m BBC: England 4-0 Sweden, 26th July 2022, Women's Euro 2022 semi-final 7.6m, BBC: England 2-1 Spain 20th July 2022, Women’s Euro 2022 quarter-final 7.6m, BBC: England 3-0 Norway, 27th June 2019, Women’s World Cup quarter-final 6.9m, BBC: England 3-0 Cameroon, 23rd June 2019, Women’s World Cup last 16 6.1m, BBC: England 2-1 Scotland, 9th June 2019, Women’s World Cup group stage 5.4m, BBC: England 1-0 Argentina, 14th June 2019, Women’s World Cup group stage 4.7m, BBC: England v Japan, a 2-0 win on 19th June 2019

Before these Euros, the UK record for a Euros was: 4.0m, Channel 4: Holland 3-0 England, 3rd August 2017, Euro 2017 semi-final

For domestic women's football, the record UK viewing figures are understood to be the 2.2m peak who watched Manchester City beat West Ham United 3-0 West Ham in the 2019 Women's FA Cup final on BBC One.

10:09 AM

A proud father

By Catherine Lough

The players' families were also busy loading presents into cars this morning. David Williamson, 52, proud father of captain Leah, 25, said that the atmosphere last night was "amazing..the girls were obviously enjoying it, just fantastic really".

"Very, very happy ... all the girls just, I think they know that they kind of created history, I guess and I think they enjoyed it last night," he added.

Dressed in a white T-shirt which said "home" in red lettering above the Nike swoosh, he said he was "unbelievably proud of Leah, I mean not just her the girls have just done amazing".

He said there was "a little bit of singing" as part of the celebrations last night as the girls were "just releasing a lot of tension" following weeks of hard training.

Mr Williamson said he would be having breakfast and then heading to Trafalgar Square to continue the celebrations there.

Also spotted were Alex Greenwood who limped out of the hotel smiling with her partner, Sheffield player Jack O'Connell.

And Jill Scott appeared in a pale pink hoodie and ponytail, looking exhilarated but exhausted as she left the hotel.

Hannah Hampton, a goalkeeper who was not playing yesterday, did a celebratory jig at the hotel's entrance before joining the FA's media team on the lawn.

10:02 AM

Baroness Campbell, the architect of victory, speaks

By Catherine Lough

Sue Campbell, the FA's director of women's football, told Sky News that it was "wonderful to see the joy of the players with their families".

"They have made a huge commitment too with their daughters over the years to make this possible."

She said that she had had "this ambition to achieve something really special", adding that the "joy, the happiness, the brilliance of the players, the absolute brilliance of Sarina" made it all worth it, describing Ms Wiegman as an "exceptional human being".

Baroness Sue Campbell celebrates with Chloe Kelly of England after the final whistle of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany - Lynne Cameron/The FA via Getty Images

09:51 AM

The morning after

By Catherine Lough in Teddington

After jubilant celebrations on the lawn of the Lensbury Hotel in Teddington in the early hours of Monday morning, there was little sign of England's triumphant Lionesses until after 8am.

But forward Chloe Kelly, 24, last night's champion goal scorer in the Euros final against Germany, looked tired and happy as she left the hotel with partner Scott Moore, who was sporting a white football shirt bearing her name.

Asked about the team's victory last night, she said it was "amazing".

England players leave the team hotel this morning - Jamie Lorriman for the Telegraph

09:31 AM

Let the festivities continue

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the England women's football team's Euro 2022 victory parade. Rare, indeed, are the moments a nation's brow is raised collectively by sporting events: 1966, certainly, 1981, 2005, 2012 and by individual performances ranging from Daley Thompson to Andy Murray, from Kelly Holmes to Emma Raducanu. England's triumph last night ranks alongside any sporting, joy-inspiring moment we have experienced together over the past 50 years and today is their time to bask in the glory, when the individual and group celebrations of last night percolate out from those who were privileged to be there to everyone else who also saw it and wants to pay tribute.

The evidence of people on the street in London this morning is the true symbol of how much a breakthrough for the women's game last night's victory will prove to be. "These Lionesses have raised the bar," Alex Scott, who will host proceedings in Trafalgar Square, said this morning. "They have changed the way women's football is viewed in this country. The train has left the station and it is gathering pace.

"It will be tragic to take any steps back after what we have witnessed yesterday and through the whole tournament. There must be an opportunity for every single girl to play football if they want to."

Scott's duties today involve introducing live music from DJ Monki, broadcasting a reel of England's tournament highlights and hosting a question and answer session with the squad and their manager, Sarina Wiegman, before the trophy is lifted once again. Live coverage for the formal part – the chat and the trophy-raising – will be shown live on BBC TV from 12.40pm.

You can stick with us here for all the best images and colour from the celebrations from our reporters on the ground and from those who have been on this team's path all the way from so many false dawns to their ascent to champions of Europe and galvanising generations of girls to take up the opportunities that are open to them, as the FA's chief executive, Mark Bullingham, says:

"We have worked incredibly hard to make a lot of new opportunities for girls and to make sure clubs and schools are embracing opportunities and schools are using football in the curriculum and for them to see it as normal for girls to play football like boys do.

"We have been preparing for this moment for years. We have got clubs throughout the country ready to take girls on, we have been investing in schools, we have created opportunities for girls to come forward and we are ready and willing to do that."