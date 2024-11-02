Is England v New Zealand on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Autumn Nations Series today

England take on the All Blacks at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (AP)

England and New Zealand meet again as the pair kick off the Autumn Nations Series with a blockbuster clash at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

The All Blacks secured a 2-0 series victory on home soil earlier this year and now travel north looking to rebound from a disappointing Rugby Championship.

They take on a host side that have shown signs of promise this year but endured significant coaching upheaval since their last outing, leaving this as a pivotal period for Steve Borthwick’s team.

And after a week that saw Joe Marler criticise the haka, a long-standing rugby rivalry is sure to be hotly contested again.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is England vs New Zealand?

England’s clash with the All Blacks is due to kick off at 3.10pm GMT on Saturday 2 November at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 2pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Henry Slade is fit to start for England having played his first minutes of the season for Exeter last weekend after recovering from shoulder surgery. Ben Spencer is named as the starting scrum half for the first time in his international career having pipped Jack van Poortvliet and Harry Randall to the nine shirt, while Ellis Genge returns at loosehead having missed the summer tour due to injury.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson recalls his big guns after resting them from the win over Japan last weekend, including Jordie Barrett, who is available after injury. Beauden Barrett is handed the reins at fly half with Will Jordan at full-back, and Mark Tele’a is given an opportunity to regain form on the wing. With no Ethan de Groot, the giant Tamaiti Williams starts at loosehead prop.

Line-ups

England XV: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (capt.), 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin; 6 Chandler Cunningham-South, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Ben Spencer, 10 Marcus Smith; 11 Tommy Freeman, 12 Ollie Lawrence, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso; 15 George Furbank.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Ben Curry, 21 Alex Dombrandt; 22 Harry Randall, 23 George Ford.

New Zealand XV: 1 Tamaiti Williams, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Tupou Vaa’i; 6 Wallace Sititi, 7 Sam Cane, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 Cortez Ratima, 10 Beauden Barrett; 11 Caleb Clarke, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Mark Tele’a; 15 Will Jordan.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Pasilio Tosi, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Samipeni Finau; 21 Cam Roigard, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Damian McKenzie.

Odds

England win 13/8

Draw 25/1

New Zealand win 8/13

