England v New Zealand player ratings: Who shone and who let the side down in World Cup nail-biter

Ben Coles
·7 min read
Referee Hollie Davidson issues a red card to Lydia Thompson - Hannah Peters/Getty Images
Referee Hollie Davidson issues a red card to Lydia Thompson - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

New Zealand retained the World Cup after snapping England's 30-match winning run in a thrilling final at Eden Park.

The Black Ferns ran out 34-31 winners despite trailing for most of the match against a Red Roses side who had to dig in for more than an hour with a player down after Lydia Thompson was sent off.

It was heartbreak for Simon Middleton's team who threw everything at the tournament hosts, with Amy Cokayne helping herself to three tries.

England

15 Ellie Kildunne

Took the opening try well having the speed to get around Woodman. Tough to cover the space out wide left by Thompson for Leti-l’iga’s try and had a busy second half fielding kicks. 7/10

14 Lydia Thompson

Disaster after getting her body position all wrong making a tackle on Portia Woodman leading to a straight red card after 17 minutes. No mitigation at all and had to be red. 4

13 Emily Scarratt

Held the ball for just long enough to fix the defence and set up Kildunne’s try. But then fell for Fluhler’s break as New Zealand scored after half-time. 7

12 Holly Aitchison

Vital when England wanted to shift the ball, particularly without Helena Rowland in the side, and as a second kicking option too. England arguably needed more of the latter late on. 6

11 Abby Dow

Can cause big damage out wide and played a key role in the opening try getting around Holmes on the outside. One arcing run led to a dangerous tackle from Simon and was forced off. 8

10 Zoe Harrison

Sensational chip over the top of the New Zealand defence which rolled perfectly to the corner and the restarts were often on the money too. 7

9 Lucy Packer

A late change coming in for Leanne Infante, who’s had a great tournament, but Packer’s delivery from the base of each ruck was quick. Couldn’t stop Murray for one New Zealand try. 6

1 Vickii Cornborough

Delivered where England needed in both the scrum and maul, playing a key role in both, but notably did miss four tackles in defence. 7

2 Amy Cokayne

So often the rudder at the back of those mauls and helped to ensure that England’s biggest weapon delivered. The only question was how many tries she would finish with. The answer? Three. Has Geoff Hurst for company. 8

3 Sarah Bern

Top scrummaging effort squeezed out penalties when England needed them most, particularly in re-taking the lead midway through the second half. Vital turnover too with New Zealand pressing. 8

4 Zoe Aldcroft

Blow to lose her so early in the first half given she was one of England’s top tacklers at the time with six, but ably replaced by Cath O’Donnell. 7

5 Abbie Ward

Led the defensive effort with 14 tackles and so important in the lineout too, claiming almost everything – until the very last and most important throw. Shouldn’t overshadow a great effort, but it might. 8

6 Alex Matthews

Wasn’t expecting one Kiwi lineout to drop to her – you can't blame her – and knocked on. Key lineout jumper but had one vital late throw stolen. Big tackle count with 13. 7

7 Marlie Packer

The first big threat to England’s line and who else would pop up and win the turnover? Finished off the second maul try too and emptied the tank before heading off. 7

8 Sarah Hunter

Vital experience but off at half-time as England looked to keep the tempo up in the pack when down to 14 players. Huge call. Has been a monumental part of this side. 7

Replacements 7/10

Lark Davies (Cokayne 73), Maud Muir (Cornborough 73), Shaunagh Brown (Bern 73), Cath O’Donnell (Aldcroft 27), Poppy Cleall (Hunter 40), Sadia Kabeya (Packer 50), Claudia Macdonald (Packer 50), Tatyana Heard (Dow 66)

Kabeya has added so much to England’s game in this tournament and was dynamic off the bench as was Cleall, although her penalty for not releasing with four minutes left was a killer. Macdonald was sharp too, on for Packer, trying to lift the tempo.

New Zealand

15 Renee Holmes

Thought she had scored a cracking intercept and it would have been, had the whistle not blown 10 seconds earlier. Threatening player who helped create Fluhler’s try. 8

14 Ruby Tui

One player, along with Woodman, who England could never afford to give any space to and vital for the game both on the field and off it. 7

13 Stacey Fluhler

Always looking to play and after half-time came up with a cracking break which she finished after Holmes’ return pass, and a top offload assisted Leti-l’iga’s score too. Player of the match. 9

12 Theresa Fitzpatrick

Offered a useful offloading threat but her absolutely brilliant kick led to Leti-l’iga’s try with nine minutes left to give New Zealand a late lead. 7

11 Portia Woodman

Megastar of the game so a shame to lose her at such an early stage on the biggest of stages. Testament to her talent that she had already made 75 metres before going off after 17 minutes. 6

10 Ruahei Demant (c)

Great running threat but the call to tap a penalty late on was wild, giving away a penalty which gifted England another chance. Nearly cost New Zealand the trophy. 7

9 Kendra Cocksedge

Such a smart player heading into retirement and shifted more to a kicking game in the second half trying to keep England pinned back in their half which worked really well. 8

1 Phillippa Love

Emptied the tank after 46 minutes before making way, having hustled to contain England’s set-piece, finishing with five tackles and beating a defender. 7

2 Georgia Ponsonby

Much like Cokayne for England, the architect of New Zealand’s maul and scored their first try. Added five tackles too before heading off early in the second half. 7

3 Amy Rule

Splintered off brilliantly to the left to score New Zealand’s second maul try and made good ground with her carrying, including one memorable tackle bust, while doing her bit in defence. 7

4 Maiakawanakau Roos

Had a great tournament but horror knock-on off a restart into touch gifted England an attacking lineout and eventually a try too. Really productive, though, with ball in hand, making 56 metres. 7

5 Chelsea Bremner

Dangerous knock-on deep in her own half presented England with a chance to strike but was key to New Zealand’s lineout, winning four takes, and did her bit defensively. 7

6 Alana Bremner

Great lineout pressure on Ward to halt one maul – probably the first time New Zealand contested a lineout and it paid off, setting the tone for later. Beat a ton of defenders too. 8

7 Sarah Hirini

Incredible engine, never letting England have it easy, and finished as the Black Ferns’ top tackler with 10 on a day where she had to stick it to England’s pack. 8

8 Charmaine McMenamin

Returned as the one change for the final and played her part with a good number of carries and tackles as the Black Ferns battled to keep England quiet. 7

Replacements 9/10

Luka Connor (Ponsonby 46), Krystal Murray (Love 46), Santo Taumata (Rule 62), Joanah Ngan-woo (Roos 63), Kennedy Simon (McMenamin 50), Ariana Bayler, Hazel Tubic (Fluhler 71), Ayesha Leti-l’iga (P Woodman 17)

Great impact from Leti-l’iga, finishing well by stepping out to get past Kildunne for New Zealand’s second try, and she added a huge carrying threat. Murray didn’t hold back either, too strong for Packer’s tackle and scoring to give New Zealand the lead. Connor had some phenomenal carries.

Simon yellow carded for a high tackle on Dow, having initially hit the shoulder, but the best came last with Ngan-Woo making arguably the most important lineout steal of all time at the death to deny Ward and England a shot at victory.

