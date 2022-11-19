England v New Zealand live: Score and latest updates from Autumn Internationals 2022

Marcus Smith looks on during the England captain's run at Twickenham Stadium - Getty Images

03:30 PM

Good afternoon..

..and welcome to Twickenham where there is certainly a sense of anticipation in the air as England prepare to face the All Blacks.

The clash, as ever when these two nations meet, could not be much bigger and there is expectation on both sides to deliver the sort of Test match befitting the occasion.

Yet neither side arrive in south-west London this afternoon in what you could describe as rude health. After a loss to Argentina to open their autumn series, England beat Japan last week in decisive fashion.

However, both games have been blighted by a lack of excitement, poor atmospheres at Twickenham and a feeling of general malaise. If there was ever a time to eradicate those blights it is now. Nine months out from the World Cup, Eddie Jones will know how much a signature win for his young side this afternoon will do for their confidence.

A loss will crank up the pressure and give more of a platform to those who say England need to move on from the man who has been at their helm since 2015.

New Zealand arrive on the back of two wins against Wales and Scotland but the side once rightfully feared the world over, appear now to have lost a degree of their lustre.

A home series loss to Ireland and patchy Rugby Championship campaign mean the All Blacks have ceded the air of invincibility that drove their unprecedented run of success under previous coach Steve Hansen.

If there was ever a game for New Zealand to start writing a new narrative for themselves ahead of the World Cup, this is it.

The same is true for the hosts though. In truth, both sides are looking for a ‘statement performance’ and fingers crossed we get the sort of game that will allow either one to produce it.