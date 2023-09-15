England vs New Zealand live: score and latest updates from the fourth ODI at Lord's

Jonny Bairstow gets off to a streaky start for England - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Match starts at 12.30pm

12:52 PM BST

Wicket!

Bairstow c Mitchell b Henry 13

12:49 PM BST

OVER 4: ENG 26/0 (Bairstow 12 Malan 12)

More streaky slashing from Bairstow, throwing everything but the kitchen sink at a drive and edging it over the slips for a single. Malan’s thighpad earns England two leg-byes and, after almost chipping an inswinger that sticks in the pitch and pops up just short of mid-on, the left-hander nails a midwicket flick with Swiss timing for four. So far Malan is batting, Bairstow is hitting. Strokes vs shots.

12:44 PM BST

OVER 3: ENG 19/0 (Bairstow 11 Malan 8)

Bairstow hares back for two after a streaky drive over point. It wasn’t full enough to drive and the ball took the edge as Bairstow’s bottom hand flew off the bat. Isa Guha and Kumar Sangakkara think, citing the evidence of the World Cup group matches his partner missed against Afghanistan and those two defeats by Sri Lanka and Australia, that Bairstow always bats more frantically when Roy is absent.

Bairstow middles a drive later in the over for two and then again for a single.

England decided not to risk Jason Roy today after two backs spasms on Sunday and Wednesday - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

12:38 PM BST

OVER 2: ENG 14/0 (Bairstow 6 Malan 8)

Swing for Southee with the other new ball and Malan covers two induckers with blocks until the bowler gives him some width and Malan takes a big stride down and creams it through the covers for four. Shot! Two balls later Southee pushes it out wide again but without swing and Malan eases a square drive for another four.

12:34 PM BST

OVER 1: ENG 6/0 (Bairstow 6 Malan 0)

Blimey! He almost does depart first ball, closing the face too soon as he tries to work Matt Henry off middle. The ball sticks in the pitch a bit and takes a leafing edge, spooning over point for two. The next ball is clumped far more convincingly, driven between cover and mid-off for four. A bottom edge off a pull dies before the keeper and then Bairstow leaves one that jags back down the slope and Henry groans as he throws his hands to his temples.

12:30 PM BST

The teams are out

Let’s see if Jonny Bairstow can survive the diamondplatinum golden duck scenario again.

12:29 PM BST

Archer watch

Jofra Archer with England again today, which is good to see. He bowled with reasonable heat in the warm-up, and is now going for a bat with assistant coach (and friend from Sussex) Carl Hopkinson. It’s just good to see him back around the game, and we may yet see him in India later this year.

12:22 PM BST

Interesting interview with Reece Topley

And the bittersweet emotions of watching on after career-saving surgery as his mates won the World Cup in 2019:

"I'm feeling really good" 💪



Reece Topley reflects on the ODI series vs New Zealand 💭 pic.twitter.com/L9OnItbZhl — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 15, 2023

12:14 PM BST

Your teams

England Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

New Zealand Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt, wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ben Lister.

12:12 PM BST

Squeaky time

It’s a beautiful day for batting, and England have rested some of their more delicate assets. There is still no Jason Roy, which is starting to get really squeaky in terms of whether they can take him to the World Cup. They may announce their squad as soon as tomorrow. If he’s in it, he surely has to play against Ireland next week?



12:03 PM BST

NZ make two changes in their bowling attack

Henry and Southee replace Ferguson and Boult for the Black Caps.

12:02 PM BST

Three changes – but still no Roy

Brook, Carse and Willey replace Stokes, Woakes and Atkinson for England.

12:01 PM BST

England have won the toss

And will bat first.

11:57 AM BST

Jofra is having a ball (and a bowl) at Lord's this morning

And Jason Roy is reported to have taken a full part in fielding drills.

Jofra Archer is back in the fast lane - Gareth Copley/Getty Images

11:45 AM BST

Preview

Good afternoon and welcome to coverage of the fourth ODI between England and New Zealand which marks the end of the international summer for the World Cup squad despite three further ODIs for Zak Crawley’s irregulars against Ireland next week. England, after thumping back-to-back victories at Southampton and the Oval, lead the series 2-1 and key parts of their strategy to defend the World Cup – the batting of Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, the all-round strength of Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali, and the bowling of Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, David Willey and Gus Atkinson, have encouraged optimism about their prospects in India next month.

But there are still concerns about the form of Joe Root, and the fitness of Adil Rashid, Jason Roy and Mark Wood, the last two of whom are yet to appear. Roy’s team-mates will want him with them, remembering how his recovery from injury during the 2019 World Cup and his pair of sixties in the must-win matches against New Zealand and India revived England’s faltering campaign. His supporters are relying on one of the daftest sayings in cricket, ‘form is temporary, class is permanent’, to argue that he should be given as long as he needs. No one has been as consistently destructive for England or embodied Morganism as Surrey’s dashing opener. Twelve centuries and 21 fifties are an exemplary record over the past eight years. But two back spasms in a week combined with the prospect of all those internal flights as England crisscross India to eight different venues for their nine group games, must be making the selectors jittery. Getting on the field today would give everyone (apart from Harry Brook) some reassurance.

As for Root – a man who averages 54 across 17 World Cup matches, a batsman of such pluck and skill is not going to be forced to the peripheries, especially given his threat with the ball in India, where he performed well on England’s last Test tour there and during the 2016 World T20. A decent knock would be helpful but it’s never make or break for him.

Finally, an apology for misclassifying Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal off the first ball of Wednesday’s match as a ‘diamond duck’ when it was nothing of the kind. No excuses ... measure twice, cut once should always be a guiding philosophy even when you’re getting carried away.

