England vs New Zealand, second Test day five live: score and latest updates from Trent Bridge

03:30 PM

OVER 33: ENG 131/4 (Bairstow 40 Stokes 21) England are chasing 299

Boult returns. He must be footsore by now but runs in gamely as ever. Bairstow ducks one then throws his hands at the next one, which Boult delivers from round the wicket. Same as the deliveries that did for Root and Crawley, this one is a cutter but does not earn the same reward as it bisects the only slip and gully and flies for four. Boult goes for the same delivery again and again Bairstow attacks it riskily, driving through cover, his bottom hand coming off the bat, for two. He must have clumped that because the umpires agree to check the ball when it comes back in and it fails the gauges. New ball, please.

Matt Henry will get to use it, not Michael Bracewell.

03:24 PM

OVER 31: ENG 122/4 (Bairstow 32 Stokes 20) England are chasing 299

Stokes plays a walking drive down to long on off Bracewell for a single, Bairstow reverse sweeps for another and Stokes ends the over by pummeling the shoter one through midwicket for four. Boult, who was out on the boundary, lost the ball in the crowd and went from looking anxious to sheepish in the space of three seconds.

03:21 PM

OVER 30: ENG 116/4 (Bairstow 31 Stokes 15) England are chasing 299

Bairstow at his best - when given width by Southee he scythes a cut fine of point for four. Southee overcorrects, bowls too straight and Bairstow whisks it off his toes for two.

These two when batting together are so busy their instincts make them want to hazard tight singles but Stokes sends his partner back twice when Bairstow defends so solidly the ball races too close to a fielder to risk running.

03:17 PM

OVER 29: ENG 110/4 (Bairstow 25 Stokes 15) England are chasing 299

The sweep is one of YJB's best strokes. But he hits them so hard that it's either 1, 4 or 6. Nothing inbetween. This one rattles along the ground to deep backward square and they can only take the single. It puts Stokes on strike to the spinner and the captain takes the opportunity to nail two reverse sweeps, both of which elude the point sweeper and run away for four.

03:14 PM

OVER 28: ENG 101/4 (Bairstow 24 Stokes 7) England are chasing 299

Southee keeps plugging away outside off stump and Stokes backs himself after a couple of sighters to chassé down and dump a lofted drive over long-off for six. Southee goes up for a vociferous appeal when, two balls later, he gets one to ramp off a good length and fly past Stokes' left thumb. Neither Blundell nor Latham heard a thing and wisely opt not to review.

03:08 PM

OVER 27: ENG 95/4 (Bairstow 24 Stokes 1) England are chasing 299

Bairstow opens the face to tap a single through point and Stokes, like he does at his best, tries to find his rhythm by feeling ball on the middle of his bat as he blocks three until Bracewell drops short and Stokes leans back to knock a single into the onside. Sharp stop at square leg saves four when Bairstow hammers a sweep so sweetly there's no time for a single before it's in the fielder's hands.

03:05 PM

OVER 26: ENG 93/4 (Bairstow 23 Stokes 0) England are chasing 299

Bairstow, England's hustler supreme, steers three behind point, nicking one where there only two should have been forthcoming. But it does leave Lees on strike and he nicks off next ball to one that swings just enough.

Enter Stokes to a rousing reception and he blocks his first two and leaves the next couple that shape away.

02:58 PM

Wicket!!!

Lees c Blundell b Southee 44 At last Southee gets some reward for his grit and perseverance, hanging one outside off stump, but close enough to trouble the edge as the left-hander pushes forward. FOW 93/4

02:57 PM

OVER 25: ENG 90/3 (Lees 44 Bairstow 20) England are chasing 299

Lees cannot pierce the field as he takes stock of the threat Bracewell poses as he plays out four dot balls then, when he has weighed up what's facing him, skips down and deposits the off-spinner four rows back at long on.

02:55 PM

OVER 24: ENG 84/3 (Lees 38 Bairstow 20) England are chasing 299

Bairstow starts Southee's over with a glorious on-drive for four and follows it with a square drive out to the point sweeper for a single. Southee has struggled throughout this Test, fielding apart. Lees almost drags on when cutting a shorter one outside off stump but gets away with it and drives the next ball for a single. Bairstow opens the face to glide two behind point.

02:50 PM

OVER 23: ENG 76/3 (Lees 37 Bairstow 13) England are chasing 299

Time for Michael Bracewell's off breaks. Alex Lees cannot nail the short ball, finding fielders with two cuts either side of squeezing one past point. Bairstow walks across to on drive the off-spinner for a single to long-on and strolls down the other end.

02:43 PM

OVER 22: ENG 74/3 (Lees 36 Bairstow 12) England are chasing 299

Bairstow drives two off Southee through cover and on come the drinks.

02:39 PM

OVER 21: ENG 72/3 (Lees 36 Bairstow 10) England are chasing 299

A sixth over inn this post-lunch spell from Henry and it's a maiden. The looseness of his bowling in the first innings after missing the first Test has gone as he finds his rhythm and he is performing magnificently for his side. But England know he can't go on for ever. One more at most.

02:35 PM

OVER 20: ENG 72/3 (Lees 36 Bairstow 10) England are chasing 299

Southee opts for a shorter length to Lees than he would normally favour. The line, angling in to Lees' midriff from round the wicket, keeps the opener quiet for three balls but he gets off strike when the line errs on to his hip and he tucks it away for a single.

Southee comes over the wicket to Bairstow and finds some gentle swing. Baitstow has a swish at a cut but misses out on the gift of a pie before ending the over with a drive for two down to the cover sweeper.

02:31 PM

OVER 19: ENG 69/3 (Lees 35 Bairstow 8) England are chasing 299

Lees has been scoreless since lunch, playing out 17 dot balls, but loosens the manacles with his favourite currency, driving through the line to smear Henry through mid-off for four. When Henry goes wider, Lees chops a single down to third man.

Time for a bowling change. Tim Southee will replace Trent Boult.

02:29 PM

OVER 18: ENG 64/3 (Lees 30 Bairstow 8) England are chasing 299

A Bairstow innings, even ones that blossom, tends to be a seat of the pants affair at the start and two balls offer a microcosm of that quality. Boult hangs one outside off stump, Bairstow throws his hands at the drive and it shapes in to whistle between bat and pad. The next ball is on the same trajectory but moves less and Bairstow creams it past extra-cover's right hand for four, the ball shooting off like a bullet.

02:24 PM

OVER 17: ENG 60/3 (Lees 30 Bairstow 4) England are chasing 299

England's first job is to see Henry and Boult off. Bairstow cuds his gum as he defends Henry's first, attacking off stump. They're targeting Bairstow's rickety gate. But when Henry drops a fraction short, Bairstow clips it sweetly through cover for two. Would have gone for four but for a diving parry. Bairstow terrifies his supporters by cuffing a straight one through mid-on, the margin for error vanishingly small and the reward, given there's a man there who stops the run, not worth it. And Henry ends with reverse swing. Henry strangles his appeal when he hits Bairstow on the knee roll but there was quite a thick inside edge and they scamper a single.

02:17 PM

OVER 16: ENG 57/3 (Lees 30 Bairstow 1) England are chasing 299

Right. What approach will Bairstow take? After a short delay at the fall of the wicket, Boult bounds in to Bairstow and serves up another of those three-quarter balls. Bairstow leaves judiciously but nerve-shreddingly on length and then squirts a single off the inside edge pushing forward.

02:11 PM

Wicket!!

Root c and b Boult 3 Another Boult cutter, sliding his fingers down the right side of the ball. Root pushes forward and it catches the leading edge. Boult dives forward to complete the catch and silence the crowd. FOW 56/3

02:10 PM

OVER 15: ENG 56/2 (Lees 30 Root 3) England are chasing 299

Henry has bowled very well since his first over and takes the wicket this spell has deserved. Enter Joe Root, uniting the southern and western tips of the old West Riding in partnership. Root gets off the mark with his strike-rotating midwicket flick for three. Root is a tall man who doesn't look especially tall but it gives him a colossal reach.

02:05 PM

Wicket!!!

Pope c Blundell b Henry 18 Gorgeous delivery, angled in, bounced and nibbled away, taking the shoulder of the bat. FOW 53/2

02:05 PM

OVER 14: ENG 53/1 (Lees 30 Pope 18) England are chasing 299

Boult invites Pope to square cut again and he RSVPs with malice, slashing it down through third man for four. Pope seems annoyed with Lees for turning down another run, this one a single, when he dropped the ball into the offside. I think Lees was right. He's not a hare like Root or Bairstow and Southee was quickly on to it sprinting from second slip.

Boult comes round the wicket to test Pope with the oddest angle of attack in the game. Pope late cuts him for a single.

England are pootling along attractively but there will come a time if they carry on at this rate when New Zealand will try to keep the series alive and start hiding the ball above the shoulder line and spreading the field.

02:00 PM

OVER 13: ENG 48/1 (Lees 30 Pope 13) England are chasing 299

Henry racks up a second maiden, using bouncers to keep the scoreboard static, plus an absolute snorter to Lees from over the wicket that spits up like a cobra off a good length and whistles past the shoulder of his bat as he pushed forward.

01:58 PM

OVER 12: ENG 48/1 (Lees 30 Pope 13) England are chasing 299

New Zealand ask for the ball to be inspected and, though they are not granted a replacement, the umpire does get out his scissors and trimmed a loose thread off the seam. Pope crunches a square drive down through point and wants three but has to settle for two when the throw comes in like a bullet. Good job, too as Lees would have been stranded had Pope got what he wanted. Nonetheless he murders the last ball of Boult's over, smashing a cut behind point for four with venomous power.

01:53 PM

OVER 11: ENG 42/1 (Lees 30 Pope 7) England are chasing 299

Henry continues, varying his length but sticking to tight lines until he fires one into Pope's pads and theu scurry a leg-bye. Lees chisels out the yorker and sees out the over.

01:51 PM

OVER 10: ENG 41/1 (Lees 30 Pope 7) England are chasing 299

Straight after lunch Pope edges Boult to second slip and Latham drops it low to his right. Boult has been terrific with those deliveries where he rolls his fingers down one side of the ball. Simon Doull calls it the 'three-quarter ball'. It's how he got Crawley out and almost does for Pope, too. But Pope is reprieved and hares down the other end. To add insult to injury, Boult slants one across Lees, who had just saved a ladybird by removing it from the crease, and the ball keeps hooping away for four byes.

01:12 PM

LUNCH: ENG 36/1 (Lees 30 Pope 6)

Another disappointment for Crawley notwithstanding, England have established firm foundations for the chase, leaving themselves 263 to get off 63 overs at 4.17 runs per over. NZ need nine wickets for victory but have only three bowlers, two of them Black Cap hall of famers (though Tim Southee) is out of sorts, plus a spinner who took up the art properly only two years ago.

What would be intriguing is what England might do if they get to about 150 for five with 30 overs left. Will they be able to see out a draw from that position? That won't be on their minds at lunchtime, of course. They dine full of confidence.

01:04 PM

OVER 9: ENG 36/1 (Lees 30 Pope 6) England are chasing 299

Pope has to take his bottom hand off the bat when Henry starts with a jarring straight one, back of a length. Henry is targeting off stump and almost squeezes one past the inside edge on to Pope's pad but he gets his bat down in time to defend and then takes a single with a Sciveresque inside-edge behind square.

Lees defends the last two and off they walk for lunch. He has played with perfect tempo so far and England will be pleased with their start.

01:00 PM

OVER 8: ENG 35/1 (Lees 30 Pope 5) England are chasing 299

Lees works a single off off stump through midwicket with a flick of the wrist and Pope shuffles across to nudge one off his hip. Lees defends the last two and there will be time for one more over before lunch. Will it be spin? No. Henry will continue.

12:56 PM

OVER 7: ENG 33/1 (Lees 29 Pope 4) England are chasing 299

What a way to get off the mark for Ollie Pope! A front-foot pull with a dramatic roll of the wrists which makes it seem as if he is knocking the cap off a schoolboy for the sheer mischief of it.

12:53 PM

OVER 6: ENG 29/1 (Lees 29 Pope 0) England are chasing 299

Another boundary for Lees who is revelling in the bounce. Boult hangs one outside off and the left-hander cracks it off the back foot through point for four. The next ball is fuller and bounces unexpectedly to catch the shoulder but it falls safe through point. No run and Lees sees out the over playing calmly and defensively, playing each ball on its merits. He has not been transformed into a Biff! Bang! Pow! merchant by any means - he simply punishes anything slightly loose.

12:49 PM

OVER 5: ENG 25/1 (Lees 25 Pope 0) England are chasing 299

Matt Henry replaces Tim Southee after the Lees shellacking. The England opener has this quirk of looking back at his bat as the bowler starts his run up. His backlift stays high and the bat doesn't start to come down until he commits to the stroke. Graham Gooch used to look back and then, reassured, wobble his head as the bowler approached.

Lees leaves a couple, can't beat mid-off or midwicket from the next two deliveries then pats a single through cover.

12:44 PM

OVER 4: ENG 24/1 (Lees 24 Pope 0) England are chasing 299

Boult looks far less effective against the left-hander and Lees works two off his pads before clipping the next ball in front of square for four. Midwicket gets another opportunity to chase when Boult pitches up again and this time manages to save three as they run a single.

12:41 PM

OVER 3: ENG 17/1 (Lees 17 Pope 0) England are chasing 299

Lees carries on where he left off with a crashing square cut for four over gully. He has gone from snail to gazelle from the Caribbean to England. He whips a single off his toes to take the strike and spare Pope from Boult.

12:37 PM

OVER 2: ENG 12/1 (Lees 12 Pope 0) England are chasing 299

Beautiful from Boult who angles two across Crawley and then follows it with two cutters, the first of which flirts with the edge, the second kisses it. Crawley fails to get forward and is caught tentatively pushing at it.

Enter Ollie Pope to a chorus of greetings from the field and Boult unfurls another jaffa that pulls him forward then fizzes past the edge. Wicket maiden.

12:32 PM

Wicket!!!

Crawley c Southee b Boult 0 A wicket made by the previous delivery which whistled past the edge. This one was a touch wider, Crawley followed it and has been dismissed in identical fashion to Saturday's exit. FOW 12/1

12:29 PM

OVER 1: ENG 12/0 (Lees 12 Crawley 0) England are chasing 299

Alex Lees starts with a flourish off Tim Southee who swings the ball into the left-hander from over the wicket and the batsman creams him wide of mid-off for four. The next ball is wider and Lees thrashes his hands through the line so hard his bottom hand comes off the bat as the ball screeches through point for four. Who is this man? And what has he done with Halifax's Alex Lees?

A third four off the over comes off the edge as Southee comes round the wicket. He plays it with lovely soft hands and it scuttles wide of second slip for four.

12:23 PM

England need 299 to win

England announced their strategy last night. Unlike at Lord's a year ago, they are going to chase victory today. Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Matt Henry have not had much rest but will still be dangerous with the new ball and we do not know how much Joe Root will be restricted by his sore finger. If it's the fingertip of his right index finger it should not affect him as much as a damaged bottom or top knuckle would do.

12:17 PM

NZ 284 all out (Mitchell 62*)

Anderson shares the new ball and his first ball is right on the money. Boult steps back to try to launch it over extra-cover, a Kiwi Viv Richards in his own mind, but the ball spits up and over the bat and middle stump.

Boult walks the other way across his stumps to skelp a single into the onside, Mitchell gives him the strike back with a pat to cover and he holes out.

England need 299 to win off two sessions plus 34 minutes, a minimum of 72 overs.

12:15 PM

Wicket!!!

Boult c Stokes b Anderson 17 Stepped away to free his arms but sliced the hack straight down mid-off's throat. FOW 284 all out.

12:12 PM

OVER 84: NZ 282/9 (Mitchell 61 Boult 16)

And now they take the new ball but without a new-ball field for Broad to Mitchell. Everyone is spread to give him a single but he keeps turning them down at the start of the over. But when he sniffs one can be turned into two with so many boundary riders, he takes the opportunity to deep midwicket. He plays and misses at the penultimate ball, one that holds its line as he charges and whistles past the edge. In comes the field for the last ball and England successfully pin him to that end but at the price of the six he smears over long on!

12:04 PM

OVER 83: NZ 274/9 (Mitchell 53 Boult 16)

Boult plays three extraordinary tennis-style overheads to Stokes' floaty bouncers, flat-batting the first for two down to long-on, the second through long-off for four and the third over cover. Still no new ball. Stokes continues, ramps up the pace and makes Boult concede he was beaten when the short ball whistles past. Stokes comes again, bangs it in and Boult smokes a pull through midwicket. Fourteen off the over. NZ lead by 288. And that's drinks.

Not a very bright over that.

11:59 AM

OVER 82: NZ 260/9 (Mitchell 53 Boult 2)

Mitchell decides to accelerate when given the opportunity, pulling Broad witheringly for four then bottom edging the next ball down to fine leg when going for the encore. Two centuries and a half-century for Daryl Mitchell to date in this series.

11:57 AM

OVER 81: NZ 252/9 (Mitchell 45 Boult 2)

Ben Stokes doesn't take the new ball and continues with the old. Mitchell turns down three singles and then takes one off the fourth ball, bunting it through mid-off. Stokes comes round to Boult who taps two down to long on to overtake Muttiah Muralitharana as the man with the most Test runs at No11. He is the General Woundwort of batting rabbits.

11:52 AM

OVER 80: NZ 249/8 (Mitchell 44 Boult 0)

Joe Root hurt his finger in dropping Henry off Jack Leach and has been off the field since the end of the first over of the morning. After Jamieson departs, Broad fires down a couple of short ones from round the wicket at Boult, both of which vault his backside as he bends forward. As ever Boult commentates on each one with a single yelped 'Howchee'. The last ball is closer to Boult but he still manages to bend under it.

Root comes back on holding his right index finger but still takes up a position at slip. NZ lead by 263.

11:44 AM

Wicket!!

Jamieson c Foakes b Broad 1 Poor lad can't move and flaps a hook at a Broad bouncer from round the wicket that was aimed viciously at his right earhole. He feathers a top edge and Foakes takes a good catch to his right, gloves pointing skywards. FOW 249/9

11:42 AM

OVER 79: NZ 248/8 (Mitchell 43 Jamieson 1)

Jamieson stands 6ft 8in and unable to duck because of his sore lower back. He takes on Stokes's bouncer and cuffs it down to long leg for a single either side of Mitchell's two calmer singles - a pat through cover and a midwicket flick. Stokes continues to pepper Jamieson who has a madcap, helicopter at one of them and sways inside the line of the next.

11:39 AM

OVER 78: NZ 245/8 (Mitchell 41 Jamieson 0)

England make the breakthrough and Broad takes the applause of his home crowd at the end of it. He might have had two as Jamieson, with the dicky back, pops a defensive back up the pitch that floats close to Broad at the end of his followthrough but he can't quite reach it. NZ lead by 259.

11:34 AM

Wicket!!!

Henry c Foakes b Broad 18 Stokes takes out one of the men back for the hook to offer Henry further temptation to play the shot rather than limbo-ing out of the road and he duly obliges, top-edging through to the keeper when cramped by one that was too close to his body from round the wicket to free his arms. FOW 245/8

11:34 AM

OVER 77: NZ 245/7 (Henry 18 Mitchell 41)

Mitchell taps a single to cover, leaving Henry four balls to negotiate. Three of them are evaded smoothly but he flaps his bat at the last, the ball keeps climbing and hits the splice, diverting it over gully for a single. A tall man at gully, rather than no man, would have caught it.

Stokes has seen enough of Leach. Stuart Broad is coming into the attack.

11:28 AM

OVER 76: NZ 243/7 (Henry 17 Mitchell 40)

Mitchell sweeps fine for two and then pushes a single off Leach to mid-on. Feels like the ante-chamber to the new ball after the deflating experience of Root's drop in the spinner's first over of the day.

11:24 AM

OVER 75: NZ 240/7 (Henry 17 Mitchell 37)

Henry's evasive technique is getting a good going over. He ducks one safely but up goes the periscope when Stokes treats him to another. That will encourage Stokes to maintain that line. However, the next one is closer to off stump and doesn't get up. Henry carves it into the ground at point where it hits the rough on an old pitch and bounces wildly beyond Broad's grasp and so close to his jaw that conceding the boundary is the least of his concerns.

11:19 AM

OVER 74: NZ 235/7 (Henry 13 Mitchell 36)

Mitchell takes the single off Leach's third ball, whipping it past the square leg umpire. Henry pats his three deliveries into the offside. NZ lead by 249.

11:17 AM

OVER 73: NZ 234/7 (Henry 13 Mitchell 35)

Stokes begins with a series of fragrant perfume balls to Henry who jackknifes out of the way so violently he ends up on his backside ... but with his wicket intact. There are four bouncers in the first five deliveries and he plays at only one, fending the straighter one off his ribs.

Stokes comes round the wicket and finishes with one to which Henry sways inside the line. He can go both ways.

11:13 AM

OVER 72: NZ 234/7 (Henry 13 Mitchell 35)

England are giving Mitchell a single with the field scattered. Touch of the Kieth Millers there from Stokes. Broad makes a fine diving save at backward square to save two runs when Mitchell sweeps hard and flat and the Kiwi player of the series so far milks the next ball for a single. But Leach can't keep Henry down at that end, overpitching and giving him the chance to drill a drive through mid-on for the single.

In comes the field to try to keep Mitchell off strike for Stokes and they manage to do so.

Come what may, England are going for it:

11:08 AM

OVER 71 NZ 229/7 (Henry 12 Mitchell 32)

Stokes shares the opening spell and angles one on to Mitchell's pads. He has a flick, misses but takes the leg-bye, confident in Henry's durability. And rightly so, because he sways out of the way of a bouncer that follows him impressively, dropping his hands, and then rocks on to the back foot to punch a drive through the covers for four that Dessie Haynes would envy.

Stokes tries another short one outside off and this time Henry reverts to a tail-end mentality, wafting his bat at an uppercut.

11:04 AM

OVER 70 NZ 224/7 (Henry 8 Mitchell 32)

England start with Jack Leach, quite a surprise after his toils yesterday. Perhaps it's an attempt to boost his confidence as much as anything else. Scratch that - he elicits the edge with his second ball of what turns out to be a maiden and Root spills a low catch at slip to his right.

10:37 AM

Good morning

And welcome to coverage of day five of the second Test. Day five! At Trent Bridge, which Cardus once called "a lotus land for batsmen, a place where it was always afternoon and 360 for two wickets". It's not quite as batsman friendly as it was in the days of Walter Keeton and Dodge Whysall, but with one short boundary, the fastest international outfield in the northern hemisphere, both teams playing vibrant, attacking cricket and a full house by virtue of Notts' gracious gesture to let everyone in for free, we are poised for a terrific day's play with all four results still available.

New Zealand have three wickets left, one of them the injured Kyle Jamieson. Jeremy Coney said last night that he thought England would be confident chasing 280 and, if their engine room clicks, four an over should not be beyond them ultimately even if they have to take a rather more circumspect approach at the start of the innings. With Jamieson unable to bowl, NZ will rely heavily on Trent Boult and Michael Bracewell but the conditions yesterday morning, if replicated today, might tease the best out of Tim Southee whose Test to forget so far was crowned by Daryl Mitchell burning him in a Boycottian run out late on.

They will go for it today, the McCullum-Stokes axis demands nothing less. Whether they have enough grit to shut the door if they lose early wickets might be the real test of the new regime. Whatever happens, this series has been a great tonic for Test cricket. Look where we were a year ago against the same opposition. England have a long way to go to return to the top but making English cricket lovers like and respect them again is a significant first step on that path.