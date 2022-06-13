England v New Zealand live: score and latest updates from day four of second Test

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alan Tyers
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Trent Boult
    Trent Boult
    New Zealand cricketer
  • Joe Root
    Joe Root
    England cricketer
  • Tim Southee
    Tim Southee
    New Zealand cricketer
england v new zealand live score latest updates 2nd test day 4 - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers&nbsp;
england v new zealand live score latest updates 2nd test day 4 - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

11:55 AM

OVER 124: ENG 528/8 (Potts 1* Leach 0*)   

Potts had his head in his hands after that, suggesting that he was culpable. Doubly so, really: bad call, and he should have at least tried to get past Foakes to make sure that it was he, not the well-set senior man, who ate it.

Leach joins the fray.

11:53 AM

WICKET! Foakes run out 56

Well, if you want to force the game on, then you have to take some risks. But this is not brilliant cricket from England. Potts knocks the ball into the legside, and calls for a run. But there\'s a mix up. Potts stops, Foakes is halfway down the track, turns, but cannot get back in time. Nicholls scores with the direct hit from midwicekt and Foakes is gone for all money. Potts, if nothing else, should probably have run through himself and been the man out. FOW 527/8

11:48 AM

OVER 123: ENG 527/7 (Foakes 56* Potts 0*) 

Trent Boult has the five-fer in his sights. A swinging ball from over the wicket into the Foakes pads has him interested (going down leg). And then Foakes has a bit of a flirt at one going across him that was also in the wheelhouse. Done well, has Trent.

Those two wickets have stemmed the scoring for the time being at least. This over is a maiden, if you can imagine such a thing.

11:44 AM

OVER 122: ENG 527/7 (Foakes 56 Potts 0*) 

Earlier in the over, Broad had played a delightful paddle sweep that he didn't even bother to run for, knowing for sure that it was four. But, alas, there will be no more fireworks from Stuart.

Potts is in, and despite his best efforts, cannot get off strike.

Bracewell, on dayboo at the ripe old age of 31, continues to have a decent game. This was the first over of a new spell.

11:42 AM

WICKET! Broad c Mitchell b Bracewell 9

Oh that is a screamer of a catch at slip! We've seen some terrible catching in this match, but not Daryl Mitchell there. Broad had a big crack at the spinner, thick edge and that really flew. Mitchell with a superb leap and grab. FOW 527/7

11:40 AM

OVER 122: ENG 522/6 (Foakes 55* Broad 5*)

Full again from Boult and Broad gets inside the line and sends that to fine leg for four. Nicely played.

11:39 AM

OVER 121: ENG 518/6 (Foakes 55* Broad 1*)

Broad is off the mark with a bit of a Red Bull single.

11:30 AM

OVER 120: ENG 516/6 (Foakes 54* Broad 0*)

England signal their clear intention by sending Broad in it at eight. Matthew Potts was on the card at eight but Broad presumably will be looking to give it some pongo. It'll be a good time but a short time, you fancy.

You might imagine that Boult would be looking to give Broad some short stuff but instead it is three length balls that he defends pretty well.

11:28 AM

WICKET! Root c Southee b Boult 176

Ah shame. No double. Couple of dot balls, rare butterflies indeed this morning, and Root juuust tries to force it along too much. Next ball is a slower one, he's slapped it to Tim Southee and the quick bowler does the business for his partner Boult. Honourable mention to Tim for the catch, who could have been forgive for being distracted by his own bowling: 33 off him in three overs. Decent catch at point as Root sliced the slowie. FOW 516/6

11:25 AM

OVER 119: ENG 516/5 (Root 176* Foakes 54*) 

This is carnage for the Kiwis. They cannot stop the runs. Southee tries a couple of short balls, Foakes pulls the first for two and the second for four. Southee losing the radar, short and wide outside off and Foakes blats that away for another boundary. Southee tries something different, a yorker, and Foakes drills that down the ground for another four.

14 off the over and England are flying.

11:19 AM

OVER 118: ENG 502/5 (Root 176* Foakes 40*) 

England absolutely rattling along so far. Root dabs the ball past gully for four, they take a couple of singles.

england v new zealand live score latest updates 2nd test day 4 - Getty
england v new zealand live score latest updates 2nd test day 4 - Getty

11:13 AM

OVER 117: ENG 496/5 (Root 171* Foakes 39*)

Joe Root with a ramp shot for six! He said before play that he wanted to do things differently, to hit the ball where the fielders are not, to not be constrained by the coaching manual or the Test Format capital T capital F.

Well, when you're in the form he is, why not?

Poor Tim Southee. How do you set a field to that?!

11:11 AM

OVER 116: ENG 489/5 (Root 164* Foakes 39*)

Trent Boult is on. Ben Foakes looks like he's had his Weetabix! Third boundary of the morning for the England keeper-badder.

11:07 AM

OVER 115: ENG 485/5 (Root 164* Foakes 35*)

England have picked up where they left off! Root gets off and running first ball with a single off the pads. Now Foakes creams the ball through the covers for a lovely boundary. And then next ball, another boundary: driven through mid off, and the fielder there is culpable of letting that through his fingers. I think it is Cam Fletcher, the sub fielder. Foakes now helps himself for three off the pads and England are off to a flyer!

11:01 AM

England resume 473/5 off 114 ov Root is 163* Foakes 24*

They trail by 80 in reply to 553

11:00 AM

The England batsmen take the field

to warm applause. Loads of empty seats there, so if you are nearby, you could get a chance to see a man at the very top of the mountain, Joe Root. Of course, today's another day... And Tim Southee, who has the ball, will be looking to make inroads right away.

england v new zealand live score latest updates 2nd test day 4 - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers&nbsp;
england v new zealand live score latest updates 2nd test day 4 - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

10:58 AM

Kyle Jamieson

went off for a lower back scan yesterday and is getting an MRI. Had "sharp pain". Won't bowl in this Test for sure and won't take the field today. Whether or not he could bat if required is as yet not clear.

10:57 AM

Baz mucking in

England head coach Brendon McCullum before day four&nbsp; - PA
England head coach Brendon McCullum before day four - PA

10:49 AM

Nice piece by Simon Doull

about the history of Nottinghamshire and New Zealand. Sir Richard Hadlee, it goes without saying, but also Steve Fleming, Chris Cairns...

10:35 AM

Mike Atherton

"We have had 8 or 9 dropped catches. If those had been taken, these scores look completely different. I think this has been a very fair Test match pitch, a goof balance between bat and ball."

10:21 AM

Joe Root

"We have laid down a marker and we have shown that we can chase anything on this ground. All three results are possible. And whatever score we post it is going to be difficult for them."

Joe speaking to Sky Sports.

england v new zealand live score latest updates 2nd test day 4 - GETTY IMAGES
england v new zealand live score latest updates 2nd test day 4 - GETTY IMAGES

10:15 AM

Play today starts at 11am

The teams going through their preps and warm-ups. As is you faithful live blogger. Just putting the coffee on. Hope we can take some of the edge off a Monday with some enjoyable cric. Do you fancy England can force a result from here? Let us know your views on the state of the game, the state of the nation, or the state of anything else in the comments below.

09:52 AM

Good morning and welcome to day four

Morning, Tyers here. England had a tremendous day with the bat yesterday, and we will take some time to savour that before play starts, but let's remind ourselves of the match position first and foremost.

England resume on day four still (still!) 80 runs in arrears, 473/5 in reply to New Zealand's 553. The pitch has been turning a little bit for Kiwi part-time spinner Michael Bracewell, who impressed, and might do more so as we go on. There is still a lot of time in this game and although the draw is favourite, don't rule out something dramatic happening in the third innings. If New Zealand can score quickly, they could yet give England a tricky assignment on day five. And while England did splendidly yesterday, it would not be astonishing or out of character for them to lose wickets in clusters on a fifth day....

On the other hand, Ben Stokes and the home dressing room will fancy that, if Joe Root can crack on today, they would well go past the Kiwis, then rattle out a knackered touring side and set up a chase in the fourth innings. We will see.

Play resumes at 11am this morning. It should be sunny and pleasant there today, there is a gentle breeze. No rain is forecast. There's no reason we cannot get 90 overs (or, as in previous days, say 88 overs)

New Zealand's family-sized seamer Kyle Jamieson borked his back yesterday so he won't bowl. Yard yakka on the menu for Tim Southee and Trent Boult, both of whom continue to be splendid, skilled warriors for the Kiwi cause. They were let down by fielding yesterday. I think we have had nine or maybe ten drops so far this Test, both sides seem to have forgotten how to catch.

The man to watch this morning of course will be Joe Root. He was unbelievably good yesterday. There was a lovely moment when he played an incredible pull drive, taking a ball out side off and nailing it through long on that was so skilled that Ben Stokes was actually laughing on the balcony. Nick Hoult also ran the rule over Alex Lees, who advanced his own cause.

We should be in for an enjoyable day, I think. I imagine Root, as always, will score quickly, and if Foakes and the tail can crack on as well, England could yet set up a winning position.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Democrats weigh ditching Joe Biden ahead of possible rematch against Donald Trump in 2024

    Democrats are privately raising concerns that Joe Biden may not be the party’s best bet in the 2024 election, as he continues to struggle with gaffes, low approval ratings, and a stalled agenda in Congress.

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Report: Lots of Raptors 'dissatisfied with roles in Toronto'

    It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Oklahoma beats Texas, repeats as softball national champs

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.