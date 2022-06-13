England v New Zealand live: score and latest updates from day four of second Test

england v new zealand live score latest updates 2nd test day 4 - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

England vs New Zealand, second Test scoreboard in full

Listen: The Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club

England started day 473-5, still 80 runs behind NZ

Root falls for 176 as England look to score quickly

11:55 AM

OVER 124: ENG 528/8 (Potts 1* Leach 0*)

Potts had his head in his hands after that, suggesting that he was culpable. Doubly so, really: bad call, and he should have at least tried to get past Foakes to make sure that it was he, not the well-set senior man, who ate it.

Leach joins the fray.

11:53 AM

WICKET! Foakes run out 56

Well, if you want to force the game on, then you have to take some risks. But this is not brilliant cricket from England. Potts knocks the ball into the legside, and calls for a run. But there\'s a mix up. Potts stops, Foakes is halfway down the track, turns, but cannot get back in time. Nicholls scores with the direct hit from midwicekt and Foakes is gone for all money. Potts, if nothing else, should probably have run through himself and been the man out. FOW 527/8

11:48 AM

OVER 123: ENG 527/7 (Foakes 56* Potts 0*)

Trent Boult has the five-fer in his sights. A swinging ball from over the wicket into the Foakes pads has him interested (going down leg). And then Foakes has a bit of a flirt at one going across him that was also in the wheelhouse. Done well, has Trent.

Those two wickets have stemmed the scoring for the time being at least. This over is a maiden, if you can imagine such a thing.

11:44 AM

OVER 122: ENG 527/7 (Foakes 56 Potts 0*)

Earlier in the over, Broad had played a delightful paddle sweep that he didn't even bother to run for, knowing for sure that it was four. But, alas, there will be no more fireworks from Stuart.

Potts is in, and despite his best efforts, cannot get off strike.

Bracewell, on dayboo at the ripe old age of 31, continues to have a decent game. This was the first over of a new spell.

11:42 AM

WICKET! Broad c Mitchell b Bracewell 9

Oh that is a screamer of a catch at slip! We've seen some terrible catching in this match, but not Daryl Mitchell there. Broad had a big crack at the spinner, thick edge and that really flew. Mitchell with a superb leap and grab. FOW 527/7

Story continues

11:40 AM

OVER 122: ENG 522/6 (Foakes 55* Broad 5*)

Full again from Boult and Broad gets inside the line and sends that to fine leg for four. Nicely played.

11:39 AM

OVER 121: ENG 518/6 (Foakes 55* Broad 1*)

Broad is off the mark with a bit of a Red Bull single.

11:30 AM

OVER 120: ENG 516/6 (Foakes 54* Broad 0*)

England signal their clear intention by sending Broad in it at eight. Matthew Potts was on the card at eight but Broad presumably will be looking to give it some pongo. It'll be a good time but a short time, you fancy.

You might imagine that Boult would be looking to give Broad some short stuff but instead it is three length balls that he defends pretty well.

11:28 AM

WICKET! Root c Southee b Boult 176

Ah shame. No double. Couple of dot balls, rare butterflies indeed this morning, and Root juuust tries to force it along too much. Next ball is a slower one, he's slapped it to Tim Southee and the quick bowler does the business for his partner Boult. Honourable mention to Tim for the catch, who could have been forgive for being distracted by his own bowling: 33 off him in three overs. Decent catch at point as Root sliced the slowie. FOW 516/6

11:25 AM

OVER 119: ENG 516/5 (Root 176* Foakes 54*)

This is carnage for the Kiwis. They cannot stop the runs. Southee tries a couple of short balls, Foakes pulls the first for two and the second for four. Southee losing the radar, short and wide outside off and Foakes blats that away for another boundary. Southee tries something different, a yorker, and Foakes drills that down the ground for another four.

14 off the over and England are flying.

11:19 AM

OVER 118: ENG 502/5 (Root 176* Foakes 40*)

England absolutely rattling along so far. Root dabs the ball past gully for four, they take a couple of singles.

england v new zealand live score latest updates 2nd test day 4 - Getty

11:13 AM

OVER 117: ENG 496/5 (Root 171* Foakes 39*)

Joe Root with a ramp shot for six! He said before play that he wanted to do things differently, to hit the ball where the fielders are not, to not be constrained by the coaching manual or the Test Format capital T capital F.

Well, when you're in the form he is, why not?

Poor Tim Southee. How do you set a field to that?!

11:11 AM

OVER 116: ENG 489/5 (Root 164* Foakes 39*)

Trent Boult is on. Ben Foakes looks like he's had his Weetabix! Third boundary of the morning for the England keeper-badder.

11:07 AM

OVER 115: ENG 485/5 (Root 164* Foakes 35*)

England have picked up where they left off! Root gets off and running first ball with a single off the pads. Now Foakes creams the ball through the covers for a lovely boundary. And then next ball, another boundary: driven through mid off, and the fielder there is culpable of letting that through his fingers. I think it is Cam Fletcher, the sub fielder. Foakes now helps himself for three off the pads and England are off to a flyer!

11:01 AM

England resume 473/5 off 114 ov Root is 163* Foakes 24*

They trail by 80 in reply to 553

11:00 AM

The England batsmen take the field

to warm applause. Loads of empty seats there, so if you are nearby, you could get a chance to see a man at the very top of the mountain, Joe Root. Of course, today's another day... And Tim Southee, who has the ball, will be looking to make inroads right away.

england v new zealand live score latest updates 2nd test day 4 - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

10:58 AM

Kyle Jamieson

went off for a lower back scan yesterday and is getting an MRI. Had "sharp pain". Won't bowl in this Test for sure and won't take the field today. Whether or not he could bat if required is as yet not clear.

10:57 AM

Baz mucking in

England head coach Brendon McCullum before day four - PA

10:49 AM

Nice piece by Simon Doull

about the history of Nottinghamshire and New Zealand. Sir Richard Hadlee, it goes without saying, but also Steve Fleming, Chris Cairns...

10:35 AM

Mike Atherton

"We have had 8 or 9 dropped catches. If those had been taken, these scores look completely different. I think this has been a very fair Test match pitch, a goof balance between bat and ball."

10:21 AM

Joe Root

"We have laid down a marker and we have shown that we can chase anything on this ground. All three results are possible. And whatever score we post it is going to be difficult for them."

Joe speaking to Sky Sports.

england v new zealand live score latest updates 2nd test day 4 - GETTY IMAGES

10:15 AM

Play today starts at 11am

The teams going through their preps and warm-ups. As is you faithful live blogger. Just putting the coffee on. Hope we can take some of the edge off a Monday with some enjoyable cric. Do you fancy England can force a result from here? Let us know your views on the state of the game, the state of the nation, or the state of anything else in the comments below.

09:52 AM

Good morning and welcome to day four

Morning, Tyers here. England had a tremendous day with the bat yesterday, and we will take some time to savour that before play starts, but let's remind ourselves of the match position first and foremost.

England resume on day four still (still!) 80 runs in arrears, 473/5 in reply to New Zealand's 553. The pitch has been turning a little bit for Kiwi part-time spinner Michael Bracewell, who impressed, and might do more so as we go on. There is still a lot of time in this game and although the draw is favourite, don't rule out something dramatic happening in the third innings. If New Zealand can score quickly, they could yet give England a tricky assignment on day five. And while England did splendidly yesterday, it would not be astonishing or out of character for them to lose wickets in clusters on a fifth day....

On the other hand, Ben Stokes and the home dressing room will fancy that, if Joe Root can crack on today, they would well go past the Kiwis, then rattle out a knackered touring side and set up a chase in the fourth innings. We will see.

Play resumes at 11am this morning. It should be sunny and pleasant there today, there is a gentle breeze. No rain is forecast. There's no reason we cannot get 90 overs (or, as in previous days, say 88 overs)

New Zealand's family-sized seamer Kyle Jamieson borked his back yesterday so he won't bowl. Yard yakka on the menu for Tim Southee and Trent Boult, both of whom continue to be splendid, skilled warriors for the Kiwi cause. They were let down by fielding yesterday. I think we have had nine or maybe ten drops so far this Test, both sides seem to have forgotten how to catch.

The man to watch this morning of course will be Joe Root. He was unbelievably good yesterday. There was a lovely moment when he played an incredible pull drive, taking a ball out side off and nailing it through long on that was so skilled that Ben Stokes was actually laughing on the balcony. Nick Hoult also ran the rule over Alex Lees, who advanced his own cause.

We should be in for an enjoyable day, I think. I imagine Root, as always, will score quickly, and if Foakes and the tail can crack on as well, England could yet set up a winning position.