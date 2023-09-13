England v New Zealand live: Latest updates from the third ODI at the Oval

England are recovering well from those two early wickets - AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

01:17 PM BST

OVER 10: ENG 55/2 (Malan 34 Stokes 13)

Big scare for New Zealand when Phillips makes a superb, diving save at backward point to stop a crashing Malan square cut. It hits him on the base of the thumb by the wrist and he has to go off for treatment. Phillips, an explosive middle-order bat and the team’s gun fielder, would be a huge loss for India. Instead of four Malan has to settle for a single.

01:12 PM BST

OVER 9: ENG 53/2 (Malan 33 Stokes 12)

Latham perseveres with Boult who finds the brake with a tighter line. Malan fends a shorter one down for a single, Stokes, cramped, pulls for a single. Malan, after two dot balls, decides he needs to burgle a single to cover point. Stokes wisely sends him back. A direct hit would have rotisseried him but the throw missed by a good four or five inches.

First change imminent: Ben Lister, a tall left-armer comes into the attack from the Pavilion End.

01:08 PM BST

OVER 8: ENG 51/2 (Malan 32 Stokes 11)

Malan punches a fuller one wide of mid-on for four, the fielder diddle by the bounce, and then brings up England’s fifty by scything a square cut off Jamieson through point for four more.

By contrast with Root, here are Malan’s last eight ODI scores: 59, 12, 118, 114*, 11, 0, 54, 32*

Four years ago to the day on this ground:

01:03 PM BST

OVER 7: ENG 42/2 (Malan 23 Stokes 11)

Boult strays on to Stokes’ pads and he flicks it fine for four. Just before that he had called for a new right glove, having split the leather on the palm the ball before as the ball hit the bat hard and made it rotate in his grip. Stokes pushes a single through point and Malan calls him through for a quick one to mid-off when he, too, is surprised by the bounce and jabs it down.

01:00 PM BST

OVER 6: ENG 36/2 (Malan 22 Stokes 6)

Once Malan gets going ... he really gets going. Malan plays a very deft glide through point for four off Jamieson, followed by a slog that comes off the bottom edge but is hit with such venomous power that he dragged it in front of square leg for four before deep backward could run round. Malan opens the face to dab a single down to third man and then Jamieson shocks Stokes with one that spits up off the seam and, as the batsman shaped to play a backward defensive, was then forced to jerk his head out of the way and wear it on the left shoulder as he squared up.

12:55 PM BST

OVER 5: ENG 25/2 (Malan 13 Stokes 5)

Both sides of England’s left-handers, Stokes working the inswinger off his pads with immaculate timing and then, after he pokes a single to point, Malan cleaves a cut for four. Boult is to right-handers what Broad was to lefties. But to the mollydookers his line is all over the shop and England’s sinister twins cash in.

12:50 PM BST

OVER 4: ENG 14/2 (Malan 7 Stokes 0)

Malan works one off his hip for a single that turns out to be a leg-bye. Jamieson angles it across Stokes from round the wicket and he does follow one, thinking about trying to jab it down through third man but he misses it as it keeps swinging.

BOWLED'IM



12:47 PM BST

OVER 3: ENG 13/2 (Malan 7 Stokes 0)

Big inside edge from Root as he played away from his body. Simon Doull points out that he shuffled out to meet the ball rather than striding purposefully as usual. They won’t leave him out for Brook for the trip to India, he has far too much credit in the bank but his last eight scores in ODIs are: 0, 11, 0, 86, 1, 6, 0 and 4.

12:42 PM BST

Wicket!

Root b Boult 4 Looks out of nick. Having thumped the previous fullish ball for four through cover, if uppishly, this one swings in a touch more and he drags it on when going for a second expansive drive. FOW 13/2

12:42 PM BST

OVER 2: ENG 9/1 (Malan 7 Root 0)

Kyle Jamieson, making his way back fairly gingerly from a long lay-off following that back injury, shares new-ball duties and starts with a juicy pie on leg stump that Malan works away with a flick of the wrists, closing the face to cuff it for four. Jamieson recovers his line and racks up four dot balls until he again strays on to Malan’s big pads and the left-hander gets out the whisk to work it away for two.

12:36 PM BST

OVER 1: ENG 3/1 (Malan 1 Root 0)

Boult still makes things happen with the new ball, swinging it further than any other new white Kookaburra bowler than anyone this side of Lahore. Root uses the extravagant swing to run a a bye, one boomerangs wide (and doesn’t come back) then Malan drills a drive for a single to put the first run off the bat on the board.

A couple of times this series Jonny Bairstow has fallen to cracking catches on the legside. Great effort from Devon Conway, and you suspect a bit of a plan from New Zealand. He’s absolutely middled that.

12:32 PM BST

Wicket!!

Bairstow c Conway b Boult 0 Diamond duck. Big hooping inswinger that he leg-glanced and backward square dived to his right to catch. Nice snaffle. FOW 0/1

GOT HIM FIRST BALL



Super catch from Devon Conway!



12:31 PM BST

Roy a cause for concern

Jason Roy’s back spasms are starting to become a cause for concern. World Cup squads are small, and steady opening partnerships are important. They can’t carry him around if he’s not quite right. If Malan makes some runs today, things might start to crystallise in the selectors’ minds, with Harry Brook a very handy spare batsman for a World Cup. You’d think Roy needs to play on Friday, or be drafted into the squad to face Ireland next week, which would upset a few plans. He is worth a right of reply but his time is running out.

12:23 PM BST

Two changes for England

Harry Brook and Dave Willey drop out: Dawid Malan and Chris Woakes replace them. Jason Roy has had another back spasm and Adil Rashid is still resting a tight calf.

NZ make four changes: Ben Lister, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson and Henry Nicholls come in for Finn Allen, Tim Southee Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner. Little wonder that with three fresh quicks, NZ wants to bowl first.

Thanks to Cameron Henderson for the preview. London Transport, state of confusion, delayed my arrival.

12:20 PM BST

Your teams

England Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt, wk), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley.

New Zealand Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt, wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ben Lister.

12:18 PM BST

New Zealand have won the toss

And have put England in to bat at the Oval where it is a good 3-4C cooler than yesterday and 10C cooler than Saturday and Sunday.

12:14 PM BST

England look to get their noses in front

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of England’s third ODI of the series against New Zealand.

England rallied brilliantly after a woeful start to beat New Zealand by 79 runs in a rain-affected second match to level the series 1-1 on Sunday.

Today, Joss Buttler’s side have the chance to get their noses in front ahead of the final showdown at Lord’s on Friday.

The England captain will be hoping for a stronger performance from his top order, after England were left reeling at 28-4 in the eighth over on Sunday with Trent Boult taking the wickets of Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Ben Stokes.

As for their bowling attack, England have been boosted after Jofra Archer bowled an extended spell in training yesterday, keeping alive the prospect of the fast bowler traveling to next month’s Cricket World Cup as a reserve.

The 28-year-old, part of England’s World Cup-winning team in 2019, has missed the entire summer because of a stress fracture in his right elbow and was not considered fit enough for a place in the provisional 15-man squad for the tournament in India.

However, with his recovery tracking in the right direction, it’s not out of the question that Archer could be picked as cover, joining the squad in India and becoming available if injuries strike during the World Cup.

Competition is tight, with all-rounder David Willey said he is ready to do the “donkey” work if it will help him secure a place in the squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup after missing out on the last edition.

The 33-year-old has been included in England’s provisional squad for the One Day International tournament, which starts on Oct. 5, but says he will be take nothing for granted until he is on the plane to India.

Willey had been in the running for England’s 2019 World Cup squad but was ditched to make way for Archer.

“I’m happy to be here now, but until you’re on that flight out there you can’t rest on your laurels,” Willey told reporters ahead of today’s match.

“It’s out of my control. It was out of my control in 2019. I’d have given my left arm to be a part of the last World Cup. Anything that happens to me in cricket now is never going to be as bad as that.”

“Call me a donkey if you want, but to take a donkey out to what could be a tough trip, you just might need a donkey,” he said.