England v New Zealand, Autumn Internationals 2024: Date, start time, how to watch and our prediction

Can England make home advantage count against New Zealand? - Getty Images/Hannah Peters

England go head-to-head against New Zealand for the third time this year in their opening Autumn Nations Series match at Twickenham, aka the Allianz Stadium.

When is the match?

England play New Zealand on Saturday, November 2 at Twickenham.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 3.10pm GMT. Or 3.10am on Sunday morning if you are in New Zealand.

What TV channel is it on?

In the UK and Ireland, every game will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

What is the latest team news?

England

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell’s availability looks under increasing threat as he continues his battle to overcome a neck problem.

Northampton boss Phil Dowson says that Mitchell is “improving very slowly”. But he has not played this season, and there appears no immediate prospect of him returning to action.

Sale Sharks fly-half George Ford, meanwhile, is continuing his recovery from a torn thigh muscle and could be fit ahead of the autumn games.

England kick off their autumn campaign against New Zealand on November 2, followed by appointments with Australia, South Africa and Japan.

New Zealand

Loose forwards Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson and Dalton Papali’i have been forced to drop out of the All Blacks squad for their season-ending tour of Japan and Europe due to injury.

Uncapped 21-year-old loose forward Peter Lakai and lock Josh Lord, who featured in the Rugby Championship, have been called up as cover and will travel with the squad on Thursday.

“We are excited to be welcoming Josh back into the group and giving Peter Lakai his chance to wear the All Blacks jersey,” All Blacks coach Scott Robertson said. “We will assess the status of Ethan, Luke and Dalton’s injuries prior to travelling to England, to determine whether we are going to require that additional injury cover.”

Blackadder has been sidelined by a calf injury, while Jacobson has a fractured thumb and Papali’i is struggling with an upper hamstring issue.

Seven members of the All Blacks XV squad, who will play Munster and Georgia on their November tour, will also be travelling to Japan as training cover.

These players will then join the All Blacks XV squad in Ireland, with the possible exception of one further call-up to cover the 36th spot in the All Blacks squad, the team said.

The All Blacks start their tour against Japan in Yokohama on October 26 before meeting England at Twickenham on November 2. They then face Ireland, France and Italy in successive weeks in November.

Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, George Bell, Ethan De Groot, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Tamaiti Williams, Scott Barrett, Tupou Vaa’i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Sam Darry, Josh Lord, Sam Cane, Samipeni Finau, Peter Lakai, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi

Backs: Cam Roigard, TJ Perenara, Cortez Ratima, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Jordie Barrett, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Anton Lienert-Brown, Billy Proctor, Caleb Clarke, Will Jordan, Ruben Love, Stephen Perofeta, Sevu Reece, Mark Tele’a

What are the latest odds?

TBC

What happened the last time these teams played?

England’s summer tour this year was to New Zealand and despite pushing the All Blacks close in both games – 16-15 in the first Test and 24-17 in the second – they ultimately returned home winless.

What is our prediction?

England may have gone down to a 2-0 series defeat on their summer tour, but both matches could have gone either way. And young guns such as Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Marcus Smith, Tommy Freeman and George Martin impressed an often hard-to-please New Zealand public. So, with home advantage this time, Borthwick’s men have a fabulous opportunity to claim victory on home turf.

Predicted score: England 23 New Zealand 19