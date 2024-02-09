England v Wales, Six Nations 2024: Kick-off time, how to watch and latest news

England's new boys Ethan Roots and Chandler Cunningham-South (centre) have integrated well - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

England and Wales meet at Twickenham Stadium in the second round of the 2024 Guinness Six Nations.

The visitors have not won in south west London in the Six Nations since 2012 and have only two wins in the past seven meetings between the two sides.

The teams go into Saturday’s highly-anticipated match on the back of two contrasting opening-weekend results. England edged Italy 27-24 in Rome, while a thrilling Wales comeback against Scotland fell just short, the hosts losing 27-26 in Cardiff.

When is England v Wales?

England and Wales meet on Saturday, February 10. The match kicks off at 4.45pm (GMT).

Where is England v Wales taking place?

Twickenham, the home of English rugby.

How to watch England v Wales on TV

The match will be broadcast live on ITV.

Who is the referee?

The match will be refereed by New Zealander James Doleman.

What is the latest team news?

England

Ellis Genge is back on the bench - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

England have named an unchanged team for the first time in four years for Saturday’s clash.

Head coach Steve Borthwick has retained the same starting XV and bench originally announced for the 27-24 victory over Italy in round one following prop Ellis Genge’s recovery from a foot injury.

Genge, who had been named on the bench, was ruled out of the Stadio Olimpico opener on the morning of the game but has been passed fit for the visit of Warren Gatland’s men.

Beno Obano deputised at loosehead in Genge’s absence and now drops out of the matchday 23 altogether.

The most recent occasion England named an unchanged side was under Eddie Jones for the 2019 World Cup final against South Africa in Japan, which they lost 32-12.

Jamie George will lead the team out at Twickenham for the first time since being named as Owen Farrell’s successor as captain.

Five players made their Test debuts against Italy – Ethan Roots, Fraser Dingwall, Chandler Cunningham-South, Fin Smith and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso – and have the opportunity to press their claim for ongoing selection.

Roots was named man of the match in Rome after a blockbusting display at blindside flanker while for the first time Feyi-Waboso will be facing the nation of his birth, who he declined to represent in favour of England.

Story continues

“It was both pleasing and important to have started our Six Nations campaign in Rome with a victory,” Borthwick said.

“However, we know there are areas of our game to improve as we prepare for this Saturday’s game against a spirited Wales team.

“With a new player group and a number of new caps, we have tried to develop our game on both sides of the ball.

“Such changes take time and I was pleased how quickly the players settled and adapted last weekend against Italy.

“We’re delighted to be back playing in front of a sold-out Twickenham Stadium this Saturday. The visit of the Wales team is always a fixture that creates a special atmosphere.

“I have no doubt that this group of players are relishing the challenge before them and are looking forward to creating a very special experience for our supporters.”

-----

Wales

George North will make his 50th Six Nations appearance against England - Getty Images/David Rogers

Warren Gatland has made seven changes to his starting line-up for Saturday’s clash.

Centre George North returns from injury for his 50th Six Nations appearance, lining up alongside Nick Tompkins in midfield.

Fly-half Sam Costelow, who went off injured during the first-half of Wales’ 27-26 loss to Scotland, is replaced by Ioan Lloyd, with Tomos Williams at scrum-half.

Gatland has also selected a new front-row of Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee and Keiron Assiratti, with Cardiff flanker Alex Mann handed a first Wales start following his try-scoring appearance off the bench against Scotland.

Uncapped Bath prop Archie Griffin has been named on the bench, where he is joined by Racing 92 lock Will Rowlands.

Rowlands linked up with the Wales squad earlier this week after his partner recently gave birth, while there are also chances among the replacements for Dragons pair Taine Basham and Cai Evans, who is the son of former Wales captain Ieuan Evans.

North has recovered from a shoulder problem to face England, with Lloyd now starting following an outstanding contribution after taking over from Costelow against Scotland.

Mann’s promotion to the starting line-up was expected following Botham’s withdrawal from the squad because of a knee injury.

Williams, Dee and Assiratti, meanwhile, all made major contributions after being introduced for the second 40 minutes last Saturday.

Wales XV: Winnett; Dyer, North, Tompkins, Adams; Lloyd, Williams; G Thomas, Dee, Assiratti, Jenkins (capt), Beard, Mann, Reffell, Wainwright.

Replacements: Elias, Domachowski, Griffin, Rowlands, Basham, Hardy, Evans, Grady.

When did England and Wales last win the Six Nations?

England last won the Six Nations in 2020, with Wales winning the title a year later in 2021.

England’s last Grand Slam was in 2016 and Wales’ was in 2019.

England’s last Triple Crown was in 2020. Wales’ was in 2021.

England and Wales’ Six Nations squads

What was the score last year?

Last year’s Six Nations saw England beat Wales in Cardiff, 20-10.

What are the latest odds?