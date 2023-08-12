England v Wales live: Score and updates as Rugby World Cup warm-ups continue

Fans mingles outside Twickenham ahead of kick-off - Getty Images/Steve Bardens

04:51 PM BST

Today's referee

Speaking of Georgia, today’s man with the whistle at Twickenham is none other than Nika Amashukeli.

04:47 PM BST

Georgia, in the same pool as Wales at the World Cup, are currently thrashing Romania, who are in Ireland’s pool, in Tbilisi.

04:41 PM BST

Pre-match predictions from Twickenham

From Team Telegraph:

Me - England by 15 Charlie Morgan - England by 22 Ben Coles - England by 12

That’ll be Wales by five, then...

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

04:37 PM BST

England's warm-up

Anthony Watson, Ollie Chessum and Jamie Blamire - two yet to feature in summer matches and one not in the official squad of 33 - out on the pitch and warming up with England. — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) August 12, 2023

04:35 PM BST

Team news

Some breaking news to bring you. Kieran Hardy has withdrawn from the Wales team for family reasons.

Gareth Davies replaces him on the bench.

Let’s have a look at those confirmed squads, with under an hour until kick-off.

England: F Steward; H Arundell, J Marchant, O Lawrence, E Daly; O Farrell (c), J van Poortvliet; J Marler, J George, W Stuart, M Itoje, G Martin, C Lawes, B Earl, B Vunipola.

Replacements: T Dan, E Genge, D Cole, J Hill, J Willis, B Youngs, G Ford, M Malins.

Wales: L Williams; J Adams, J Roberts, N Tompkins, T Rogers; Owen Williams, Tomos Williams; G Thomas, D Lake (c), T Francis, R Davies, A Beard, D Lydiate, T Reffell, T Plumtree.

Replacements: S Parry, K Mathias, D Lewis, C Tshiunza, T Basham, G Davies, D Biggar, Keiran Williams.

01:50 PM BST

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of today’s second World Cup warm-up between England and Wales - this time at Twickenham.

It seems deranged to be writing this since today’s rematch between the two sides - after last week’s meeting in Cardiff - is mostly meaningless, but this is an absolute must-win for England. Given the nature of last week’s second-half performance and the two sides named - as well as home advantage - a second consecutive loss to Wales would be nothing short of disastrous.

Even if it hasn’t been admitted publicly, England will know it, too. Thankfully, the big guns are returning against an experimental Wales side in a clash that the bookmakers believe England will win by 13. Such an outcome would be perfect in righting the wrongs of last week and improving the mood music around England’s preparation for the World Cup.

Last week, Wales were limited; but they looked fitter, sharper and better prepared than their adversaries. A good deal of that England matchday cohort was dropped on Monday as Steve Borthwick named his 33-player squad for the World Cup. Naturally, the cohesion of a smaller group will accelerate at a quicker pace than a smaller group, so Borthwick’s steadfast belief that the team will be ready for Argentina on Sept 9 is not totally without reason, but today is the day for England to show some evidence of development. It doesn’t have to be perfect, but with Ireland and Fiji to come, time is running out for fluid and cohesive building blocks to be put in place before the squad travels to France.

For Wales, there is an element of ‘nothing to lose’ about today. They are not fancied to win and have made 15 changes to the starting XV that won last Saturday, where the performance was surprisingly spritely after their underwhelming Six Nations. Realistically, if the visitors were to give a good fist of it today, that would be enough to convince supporters that last weekend was no anomaly and that Warren Gatland has Wales on the right track.

Next, the team news!

