England vs USA live: score and latest updates from women's friendly at Wembley

Georgia Stanway scores England's second from the penalty spot

England 2 USA 1

Half time: England 2 USA 1

It's been a thrilling first half at Wembley, the match living well up to the hype.

England lead courtesy of Stanway's penalty on 33 minutes, but the USA will feel hard done by after Rodman's goal was chalked off for offside after a marginal call from VAR after a lengthy check. Hopefully we'll get to see another angle on that.

45 mins: England 2 USA 1

Three minutes of added time to come.

44 mins: England 2 USA 1

Smith looks to get away on the counter and Bright hacks her down in the centre-circle. Free kick USA – and a yellow card for Bright.

Tom Garry at Wembley

We're being dealt the kind of game everyone hoped this contest would produce but perhaps you're never really sure if it'll live up to the pre-match hype. It's been a belter so far. And we should have expected it – England are on a 14-game winning streak, the USA a 13-match winning run. If this is a pre-cursor to next summer's World Cup, everybody is in for a treat.

41 mins: England 2 USA 1

Stanway from range!

Blocked, back to her and she moves it wide to Bronze, entirely unmarked, to put in a cross to the far post. USA get back and Huerta kicks it behind for an England corner.

DISALLOWED GOAL AFTER VAR CHECK RULES OFFSIDE: England 2 USA 1

USA carve England open.

A big ball played in over the top to Smith, who makes a charging run straight at the England back line, dribbling with such confidence. She pulls it across to Rapinoe who flicks it on to Rodman behind her to slot home.

A few minutes for a VAR check and it's chalked off. Reprieve for England.

It takes a while for VAR to show us the picture, but Smith was marginally off when the ball was played up to her from Huerta in the right back position.

35 mins: England 2 USA 1 (Stanway, 32)

Bronze tries to play Mead in down the right, but Mace comes out strong with a sliding tackle to sniff that out before England could get another cross into the box.

GOAL: England 2 USA 1 (Stanway, 32)

Stanway to take the penalty...

And she slots it home, passed into the right corner. England are back in front!

Georgia Stanway slots home England's penalty

31 mins: England 1 USA 1

Penalty England!

It follows a VAR check, Mace given yellow for a boot in Bronze's face in the USA box.

30 mins: England 1 USA 1

Bright with a good interception in her own box to stop USA's final pass from Lavelle in its tracks.

GOAL! England 1 USA 1 (Smith, 28)

England have been playing a somewhat risky game out the back – and it's come to bite them.

Stanway is overwhelmed as the ball is played to her out the back, Horan all over her. Horan wins out and she plays in Smith who thumps it past Earps.

Sophia Smith of the U.S. scores

Hemp's goal

She won't miss from there 😉@lauren__hemp opens the scoring for the #Lionesses!



24 mins: England 1 USA 0

Mead finds Kirby over the top, down the right channel with a superb long ball. USA put it out for a throw.

Kelly is lurking in the box, it's sent in to her, but it's a bit too far. She closes down Naeher who can only smash it clear back into England's possession.

23 mins: England 1 USA 0

USA have been outclassed by England so far. The Lionesses are looking so sharp on the attack. Their opponents, the world champions let us not forget, have looked sluggish in comparison.

21 mins: USA sub

Fox is off, Mace comes on.

Fox comes off

20 mins: England 1 USA 0

Stanway has overpowered Fox, smashing into her. No foul. Fox has gone down and is receiving some treatment.

Tom Garry from Wembley

The pace all across the England front three is simply electrifying. They're so dangerous.

14 mins: England 1 USA 0

Rapinoe hits that straight into the wall into Hemp's face.

Rapinoe to take the corner. Hangs it towards the back post. Cook gets her head on it, but it's behind for a goal kick.

14 mins: England 1 USA 0

Free kick to USA, right on the edge of the England area.

Daly pulls down Smith as the USA players comes in hard on her.

Rapinoe to take.

12 mins: England 1 USA 0

Bronze pushes into the US' box now, down the right side.

Rapinoe tries to gather and get the ball out of the USA's third, but England starve her of option and regain possession.

11 mins: England 1 USA 0

Hemp tries to pull one across from the wide-left, England playing with confidence after that goal. It's deflected out for a throw.

GOAL! England 1 USA 0 (Hemp, 9)

Lauren Hemp puts England ahead!

It's a terrific darting run by Mead up the right hand side, she puts a ground ball into the mixer, Cook makes a meal over clearing it, and Hemp is there to pounce and put it past Naeher.

Lauren Hemp celebrates scoring

8 mins: England 0 USA 0

Huerta, from the far-right of the box, stands one up into the England box, but it's headed away convincingly by Bronze.

Here's that banner both teams were holding before kick off

Protect the Players banner

5 mins: England 0 USA 0

Smith lays up Horan, but it's chocka in the England box and she's crowded out. England try to break quickly but they don't have the numbers up the pitch to make anything of it.

4 mins: England 0 USA 0

Stanway makes a surge up from midfield, from the halfway line, she gets to the edge of the box and tees up Mead who she sees has made the run in behind here.

Mead takes the shot on, from outside the box, but it's straight at Naeher.

3 mins: England 0 USA 0

Earps launches one up the pitch after a high press from USA which makes the Lionesses look a bit shaky at the back.

2 mins: England 0 USA 0

Smith makes a surging run down the left channel, finding lots of space, cutting into the England box and taking a shot on. Comfortable save by Earps there.

Kick off!

USA, in blue, get us under way.

The Lionesses are, of course, in white.

A moment of silence

In memory of those who died at the Kanjuruhan stadium in Indonesia last weekend.

Anthems, and then the players stand in unison

They hold a banner: "Protect the Players", in the reference to the release of the report finding that sexual misconduct and emotional abuse were 'systemic' in America's NWSL.

They are also all wearing teal armbands tonight.

The teams are heading out the tunnel at Wembley

This from Tom Garry:

We're now hearing from multiple sources that it will be Man City winger Lauren Hemp playing through the middle for England tonight as number nine. That'd be unexpected, but could that be a Sarina Wiegman tactical masterclass? Let's see.

07:53 PM

Megan Rapinoe has described the abuse scandal that has rocked football in the United States as "horrifying"

She said on Thursday:

It's horrifying. Even when you know it, it's just horrifying over and over to read. It's been difficult for the players. Some of those players play in those clubs, have been coached by those coaches, likely have been abused in one form or another by some of those coaches or in some of those environments, or different environments, youth environments, whatever it may be. It can definitely be re-triggering or re-traumatising, and just to have to deal with that on such an incredible occasion, to be here at Wembley and be able to participate in this game, which is so exciting, the juxtaposition is just kind of ridiculous. We are angry and exhausted, and together and unified. It's nice to be here together as a team, I feel like it's really powerful for us all to be together as a national team, and be able to speak on behalf of all of us.

Sexual misconduct and emotional abuse were 'systemic' in America's NWSL, report finds

Megan Rapinoe speaks with ITV Sport

I think it's a huge game. There's something a little bit extra on this game it seems. It doesn't get much bigger than this. [On England's success in the summer]: I think the way they grew into the tournament. They basically galvanised the whole country, and now they're here.

She makes her 195th appearance tonight.

Megan Rapinoe

Tom Garry looks into how England's Lionesses closed the gap on the all-conquering USA

The world champions are in town tonight but it is England, not the formidable USA, who are the bookies' favourites for this friendly.

In the women's game, that fact in itself feels entirely against the odds, but it is symbolic of the Lionesses' relatively recent surge in the sport.

Read his report here.

Warm ups!

Rachel Daly

Megan Rapinoe

Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh

07:36 PM

Sarina Wiegman speaks with ITV Sport before the match

We had some options, but we thought this was the best starting line up for this game. [On missing captain Leah Williamson tonight]: I think in this team we have lots of leaders, lots of personalities. I think we can solve this. Of course it's great, the best test we can have. We have this occasion, at the very highest level.

TV coverage begins at 7:30pm

This will be on ITV 1 tonight.

The Women’s World Cup will be heading Down Under next year as the Fifa showpiece returns for its ninth edition

The tournament will be bigger and better than ever before with the number of teams included set to be expanded from 24 (in 2019) to 32 for the first time, a reflection of the surge in popularity and growth that the women’s game is enjoying.

In another first, the 2023 tournament will be the first jointly hosted competition across two nations, New Zealand and Australia, and takes place from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

Read all about the tournament – and more – here.

The USA won the 2019 World Cup which was held in France

Tom Garry on England's starting XI

The absence of injured England captain Leah Williamson was always going to be a blow to England's defence – in her place, though, is a more-than-able replacement in Manchester City's Alex Greenwood, who is in good form, and her switch from left-back to left centre-half means that Rachel Daly will be at left-back, where she played during the Euros. Daly has been starring as a central striker for Aston Villa but Sarina Wiegman seems to see her as a full-back predominantly. The other big decision for Wiegman was who would start up front in place of injured striker Alessia Russo. Beth Mead, Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly have got the nod as the front three tonight, so that would suggest we might see Arsenal's Mead play as the central striker, a role she thrived in at her former club Sunderland.

USA's starting XI

USA: Naeher, Cook, Rodman, Huerta, Horan (captain), Smith, Girma, Rapinoe, Lavelle, Sullivan, Fox.

Subs: Sanchez, Sauerbrunn, Mace, Hatch, Thompson, Coffey, Murphy, Dunn, Howell, Kingsbury, Mewis, DeMelo.

Team news! England's starting XI

England: Earps, Bronze, Daly, Walsh, Bright (captain), Greenwood, Mead, Stanway, Hemp, Kirby, Kelly.

Subs: Moran, Roebuck, Zelem, Wubben-Moy, Carter, Parris, Toone, Park, Stokes, Maciver, James, Salmon.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman

Telegraph Sport's Tom Garry is at Wembley this evening

It's pouring down with rain here at Wembley but that is doing little to dampen the atmosphere, which is one of bubbling excitement amongst the hordes of supporters making their way towards the stadium. This match sold out in just 23 hours, a remarkably fast rate for any friendly, let alone one with a capacity like Wembley's. On the one hand, big crowds are no new thing in the women's game – whether the example that comes to your mind is the USA's 90,185-strong crowd for the 1999 World Cup final at the Rose Bowl, Barcelona selling out the Camp Nou twice last season, or Wembley being packed for July's Euros final – but nonetheless this still remains a rare and special occasion for this fast-growing sport

Wembley Way

Outside Wembley

Good evening!

The new champions of Europe take on the perennially successful world champions tonight in a clash of star-studded squads at a sold-out Wembley.

It's "only" an international friendly, but there is far more riding on this given England's success in the summer. With the World Cup less than a year away, England will want to prove a point – the US knocked them out of the last World Cup in 2019 with a 2-1 margin of victory in Lyon.

The US are the most-successful national team having won the World Cup four times, including the inaugural tournament in 1991, and the last two in 2015 and 2019. They've also won half of the eight Olympic Games they've taken part in.

England, in contrast, only have this summer's European Championship in the trophy cabinet, but they're the rising star of the women's game.

Overshadowing tonight's game, however, are the revelations contained within an independent report released on Monday which showed abuse and misconduct "had become systemic" in the American top-flight and that the league, teams and governing body US Soccer failed to adequately protect players.

Players will come together this evening to show their support for the victims of the abuse sandal, taking to the field wearing teal armbands.

Lionesses forward Beth Mead said of the report on Thursday: "When I found out, I was sickened by the situation. It's a worldwide problem but women need to be taken seriously. (I'm) very proud of the victims that actually stood up and said it.

"People need to start doing better, the US governing body needs to be doing better, worldwide we need to be doing better."

England head coach Sarina Wiegman said that Millie Bright would captain the side due to the injury absence of fellow defender Leah Williamson. She echoed Mead's comments about abuse in women's sport being a worldwide issue.

"My first reaction is that it is horrible, unacceptable that it's still happening and I feel very, very sorry for all of the victims," said the Dutch coach.

"It should stop immediately of course, we all agree on that.

"This problem in the USA, I think it's a worldwide problem still and it's just really the time now that we all step up and stop these things. Whatever abuse it is, it's just horrible and really unacceptable."