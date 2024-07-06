England v Switzerland LIVE: Team news as Southgate plots contentious wing-back move for Euro 2024 quarter-final

(The FA via Getty Images)

England have the chance to make the last four of Euro 2024 as they take on Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday evening in Dusseldorf.

Gareth Southgate’s side squeezed past a defiant Slovakia team last week, coming from behind to eventually win 2-1 courtesy of a dramatic 95th-minute equaliser from Jude Bellingham and an extra-time winner from Harry Kane.

And the Three Lions will need to perform far more convincingly if they are to beat a spirited Switzerland side in the last eight. The Swiss dismantled Italy in their last-16 tie, winning 2-0 thanks to goals from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas.

With plenty of threat provided by a Swiss supporting cast that includes Dan Ndoye and Breel Embolo, England know they will need to improve on Saturday, as the team looks to tactical changes, cohesive attacking play and decisive moments in order to book their place in the semi-finals.

Follow all the news and build-up to England v Switzerland with our live blog below::

Euro 2024: England v Switzerland

England face Switzerland at 5pm BST at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf | Live on BBC One

The Three Lions squeezed past Slovakia on their way to the last eight, while Switzerland beat Italy

Jude Bellingham fined and receives suspended ban for Slovakia celebration

England - Switzerland

England v Switzerland TV channel, start time and how to watch Euro 2024 fixture online

Friday 5 July 2024 22:49 , Jack Rathborn

Euro 2024 has reached the quarter-final stage and England are still very much involved - despite having been seconds from elimination last time out and having underwhelmed throughout the tourmanent so far.

A Jude Bellingham overhead kick saved the Three Lions against Slovakia, before Harry Kane’s header in extra time won them the tie, after finishing top in the group stage despite only managing a single victory from their three games.

Improvement is expected and will be necessary, but for that to happen changes seem are no doubt needed once more in the team - and there’s still the matter of a potentially pending suspension for Bellingham to solve, after he made gestures outside the realms of “decent conduct” and was investigated by Uefa.

England v Switzerland TV channel, start time and how to watch

Jude Bellingham fined and receives suspended ban for Slovakia celebration

Friday 5 July 2024 22:47 , Jack Rathborn

Uefa have charged Jude Bellingham with “violating the basic rules of decent conduct”, but the player will not face an immediate ban.

England midfielder Bellingham was facing a ban after Uefa opened an investigation into a gesture he made while celebrating his spectacular overhead kick against Slovakia in the last-16 tie last Sunday.

In the aftermath of his goal, Bellingham was seen shouting “Who else?!” as he ran over to England fans after scoring. The Video showed the Real Madrid forward then kiss his hand and grab his crotch in a gesture which appeared to be directed towards the side of the pitch.

Amid accusations that he had disrespected the Slovakian bench or their supporters, Bellingham explained his actions on social media, tweeting: “An inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight.”

Jude Bellingham fined and receives suspended ban for Slovakia celebration