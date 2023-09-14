England v Sri Lanka: Nat Sciver-Brunt's sublime century secures ODI series win

England v Sri Lanka: Third ODI, Leicester England 273-8 (31 overs): Sciver-Brunt 120 (74), Bouchier 95 (65); Dilhari 3-42 Sri Lanka 112 (24.5 overs): Perera 32 (24); Dean 5-31, Filer 3-30 England won by 161 runs, win series 2-0 Scorecard

Nat Sciver-Brunt scored England women's fastest one-day international century as the hosts thrashed Sri Lanka by 161 runs to secure a 2-0 series victory.

Sciver-Brunt surpassed Charlotte Edwards' 70-ball effort by reaching the milestone from 66 balls in Leicester.

In a rain-affected encounter, England posted an imposing 273-8 from their 31 overs, with Maia Bouchier adding 95.

Charlie Dean then took 5-31 and Lauren Filer claimed 3-30 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 112 off 24.5 overs.

After the hosts slipped to 18-2, Sciver-Brunt and Bouchier led an emphatic recovery by adding 193 together from just 121 balls - England's highest ODI partnership against Sri Lanka.

Sciver-Brunt, standing in as captain in the absence of the unwell Heather Knight, smashed her third ODI century in her last four innings before falling for 120 off just 73 deliveries.

Sri Lanka buckled under the pressure of attempting to pull off their highest ODI chase, with England bouncing back strongly from their shock T20 series defeat.

Sublime Sciver-Brunt and Bouchier set up victory

England understandably rested Sciver-Brunt for the T20 series after a busy summer, but she left a clear void as England's batters struggled, particularly against Sri Lanka's spinners.

Sri Lanka's bowling was poor here, the gulf in class between the sides in the longer format glaring, but Sciver-Brunt provided her team-mates with a masterclass in how to play spin.

Despite England being in early trouble, her century had an air of inevitability as she scored fluently from the off, striking ferocious pull shots off the back foot and glorious lofted straight drives.

Bouchier, who brought up her maiden ODI fifty, impressively kept up with Sciver-Brunt's scoring as she targeted her favourite area down the ground and walloped two huge sixes over mid-wicket.

Story continues

She even had a chance of breaking the record Sciver-Brunt had set just minutes earlier, only to be pinned lbw by Kavisha Dilhari five runs short of a century from her 65th ball faced.

Still, the Southern Brave batter has laid down a marker for more permanent role in England's top order in the absence of the resting Danni Wyatt and the injured Emma Lamb.

The game saw middle-order batter Bess Heath, who can also keep wicket, make her England debut and she added a sprightly cameo of 21 from 14 balls.

More to follow.