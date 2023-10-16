England v South Africa, Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final: When is it and how to watch

Rassie Erasmus' South Africa side take on England in Saturday's World Cup semi-final - AFP/Clement Mahoudeau

Ahead of his side’s last-four clash against England on Saturday, Rassie Erasmus, South Africa’s director of rugby, has admitted to having no interest in his side being loved, with the Springboks aiming to become just the second side in history to retain the Rugby World Cup.

South Africa, who upset the odds to knock out hosts France at the Stade de France on Sunday night, face Steve Borthwick’s side at the same venue this Saturday. Victory in the semi-final would set up a potential final against either New Zealand or Argentina a week later, with the All Blacks the only side in history to have retained the Webb Ellis Cup in 2011 and 2015.

To find out what Erasmus said the day after their brilliant semi-final victory please go here.

When is it?

England will play South Africa in the Rugby World Cup semi-final on Saturday, October 21. The game kicks off at 8pm (BST), 9pm local time.

Where is it?

Stade de France

Capacity: 80,023

In total, Stade de France has hosted 97 men’s test matches - Getty Images/Matthias Hangst

This stadium was historically built for the 1998 Fifa World Cup and has been the national stadium for France ever since as well as the home for the country’s rugby team. Les Bleus first played here on 7 February 1998, when Philippe Bernat-Salles and the late Christophe Dominici both crossed the whitewash in a 24-17 defeat of England.

It has a capacity of 80,023 which is why it has been the stomping ground for so many big matches, in total, the Stade de France has hosted 97 men’s test matches — including an RWC 1999 quarter-final and the France 2007 final.

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. England’s semi-final match will be on ITV 1. Read Telegraph Sport’s analysis of the best TV commentators and pundits.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC offers a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match, if they are still available, can be purchased via the official Rugby World Cup ticket portal.

Story continues

England’s results so far

South Africa’s results so far

Erasmus: ‘Boks don’t want to be a team the world loves’

For the divisive Erasmus the Springboks’ journey to the semi-finals has been one of “adapting” over gaining admiration; in terms of the South Africa’s’ style of play, the interpretations of game’s officials – and to his X, formerly Twitter, persona. On Monday, when England vice-captain Ellis Genge also claimed that his side was disliked by all and sundry, Erasmus followed England’s official account on X - the only user the director of rugby follows.

“To be honest with you and I am serious when I say this,” Erasmus said, “I will never forget that post that last French game [November 2022], when I tweeted a few tweets and a lot of people said it was controversial but I can remember my caption there was: ‘We will have to adapt and make things clearer for referees, we can’t just rely on mauling, scrumming and close-contact work where it is very difficult for the referee to make the correct decision.’ Because it’s very dynamic and it’s busy and there’s a little bit of grey areas there.

“So, we had to adapt. Also to try and score tries through more open, fluent, running rugby. And you could see in our try-scoring tally there’s a lot scored by our backs, more than our forwards.

“If you only rely on a certain aspect of the game which is very tough for the referee to referee and he gets two [decisions] wrong but you are only relying on those three or four of five opportunities that you get, 50 per cent of your opportunities are gone. But if you fire shots in open play, general play from the top of line-outs or counter-attack, it’s clearer decisions for the referee and easier to make.

“As a team we don’t want to be this wonderful playing rugby team that the whole world loves, but we do want to score tries.”

Best of the latest odds

New Zealand: 5/4

South Africa: 1/1

England: 14/1

Argentina: 40/1

Odds correct as of October 16. Having a punt? First take a look at these Rugby World Cup free bets and betting offers.