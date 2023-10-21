England v South Africa live: Score and updates from the Rugby World Cup semi-final

Danny Care, Dan Cole and the England team arrive at Stade de France ahead of kick-off - Getty Images/Adam Pretty

Steve Borthwick on South Africa's kicking threat

[Kicking] is a great strength of the South African team, it has been for many many years. We know we have to deal with that. What we aim to do tonight is to bring a top quality performance. I think this side’s been building, this side’s been growing, and tonight’s a great game to make the next step.

Steve Borthwick on making three changes

Steve Borthwick arrives at the Stade de France - Getty Images/Adam Pretty

I think it’s a great sign of the strength of this squad that we are able to make three changes to the starting 15 tonight. They are quality players and it shows the depth we have here. It’s going to be a great challenge.

Our experts' views from the Stade de France

England tactics: discipline will be crucial

Tom Curry playing at his best could prove the difference for England - PA/Mike Egerton

Against Fiji last Sunday, Tom Curry was, at times, flying around with all the control of a dazed bluebottle trying to locate an open window. His play never strayed into the mindlessly illegal but the fear was that often it was not too far off, writes Charles Richardson.

Of course, that is part of Curry’s schtick. A no-holds-barred approach is what led to former England head coach Eddie Jones dubbing Curry and his 2019 flanker colleague, Sam Underhill, as the “kamikaze kids”. At his best, the flanker is a world-beater, capable of terrorising even the best attacking rucks, thwarting even the most intricate or punishing of attacks. At this World Cup, however, we are yet to see it. There would be no better time to unleash it than against the Springboks this weekend.

READ CHARLES’S FULL ANALYSIS HERE

Two hours to kick off, this one is going to be close. Form says the Boks but England have the talent to cause a surprise. @rugbyworldcup @ITVRugby — Lawrence Dallaglio (@dallaglio8) October 21, 2023

That's one way to escape the rain

A rugby supporter fashions a makeshift waterproof to fend off the elements in Paris - Shutterstock/Andrew Fosker

Steve Borthwick has deployed England’s own ‘Bomb Squad’ for South Africa semi-final

Kyle Sinckler is part of a powerful bench for England - Getty Images/Dan Mullan

How to ‘defuse’ the bomb squad - South Africa’s replacements - has become a commonplace refrain when facing the Springboks. It’s the sort of question would-be rugby savants moot at the pub, and is up there with how to ‘respond to’ the Haka as one of the sport’s platitudes.

For once though, it is the names on England’s replacement bench, not that of South Africa, that catch the eye, writes Chief Rugby Union Correspondent Gavin Mairs.

Joe Marler’s return for the first time since the victory over Chile to add a bit more power and ballast to England’s scrum will be seen as important for the opening exchanges, so too George Martin, who is a powerful scrummaging lock. The 2019 final between these two sides is often remembered for South Africa’s dominance of the scrum after Sinckler went off in the opening minutes with a head injury from the accidental collision with Maro Itoje. Yet Marler’s introduction in the second half swung the scrummaging momentum back in England’s favour, even if it was too late to salvage the result.

READ GAVIN’S FULL STORY ON ENGLAND’S BENCH OPTIONS HERE.

Duane Vermeulen gives his verdict

Are England better than they were four years ago? 🤔



Hear what Duane Vermeulen thinks... 💬 pic.twitter.com/R9o7A35ckc — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 21, 2023

England look to dispel ghosts of 2019

The last time England met South Africa in a Rugby World Cup... pic.twitter.com/mw1spS63Dn — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 21, 2023

Storm clouds hang over Paris

There are gales, there are hoolies, and there is the full-blown hurricane that is currently encircling the Stade de France. Berets - green, blue and white/red - are flying, beer is being blown out of cups and hair is looking decidedly unkempt. The rain tumbles but the force of the gust is barely allowing it to land. There is no getting away from the fact that these conditions favour England, who will want to disrupt the favourites and, perhaps, aerially exploit the more diminutive Springbok back three.

Chris Ashton: Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse are South Africa's danger men

Cheslin Kolbe (right) offers a potent attacking threat for South Africa - Getty Images/Craig Mercer

Go back to 2019, and South Africa were a very different team. Despite possessing ample pace out wide, their game was based around powerful forward carrying and using their dominance at the set-piece to arm wrestle sides as fly-half Handre Pollard kept the scoreboard ticking over.

Fast-forward four years, with Mannie Libbok at fly-half and Kurt-Lee Arendse joining Cheslin Kolbe on the wings, they have been transformed in an all-out attacking showpiece, the likes of which only the All Blacks can compete with.

Kolbe and Arendse are the best wing pairing in the business. They’re so quick and so elusive that if they get the ball in any type of space then you are already dead, writes Ashton.

Kolbe is probably unique in world rugby in that his step is equally devastating off either foot. Some players can step off both feet but one foot tends to be stronger than the other. Kolbe can kill you off either foot. Then there is Arendse, whose strike rate of 13 tries in 13 Tests tells you pretty much all you need to know about his threat. He is more of a right winger and he definitely prefers to step off his right foot but I think he might just be faster than Kolbe who is already unbelievably rapid.

READ CHRIS’S FULL COLUMN HERE.

Make no mistake, Freddie Steward is the right player to defuse the Springboks

Freddie Steward could be crucial to England winning the aerial battle - AFP/Miguel Medina

Freddie Steward and Marcus Smith have vied for the England’s starting full-back jersey at this World Cup following Smith’s redeployment from fly-half.

The 5ft 9in and 12st 12lb Smith offers a very different prospect to Steward at 6ft 5in and 16st 5lb. But what the Harlquins playmaker lacks in stature he makes up for in attacking verve, adding an exciting new element to England going forwards.

it was this ability to create something from nothing that earned him a start against Fiji. However, the question of who would wear the 15 jersey against South Africa was taken out of Borthwick’s hands after Smith suffered a head injury.

But if England will miss Smith’s ability as a second playmaker and his dancing feet at full-back, Steward can offer England an edge in attack if they are able to exploit his height and aerial ability, writes Gavin Mairs.

Steward’s size and aerial ability will enable England to counter the Springboks’ kicking threat. This was an area where they were able to hit France hard – their opening tries by Kurt-Lee Arendse and Damian de Allende both came from winning aerial battles from kicks by Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok.

GO HERE FOR GAVIN’S FULL REPORT ON ENGLAND’S FULL-BACK.

Springboks select most experienced team ever

Eben Etzebeth scores against France - Getty Images/Aurelien Meunier

South Africa have selected their most experienced starting XV in history for today’s clash, with 895 caps between them.

The match-day squad includes 13 survivors from the 2019 final in Yokohama, eight of whom are in the starting XV: Mbonambi, Malherbe, Du Toit, Kolisi, Vermeulen, de Allende, Kolbe and Etzebeth.

Etzebeth will reprise his rivalry with Itoje tonight. Yet despite his eminent experience, the man-mountain of a second row admitted that he had not paid much attention to his English adversary’s performances in the tournament so far.

“I haven’t watched too many of [England’s] games,” said Etzebeth. “[Maro] is obviously a great player. There’s an old saying: ‘Form is temporary and class is forever.’ I don’t want to comment much on his form but if he thinks it’s better now, then it probably is.”

READ OUR REPORT ON SOUTH AFRICA’S TEAM SELECTION HERE.

Our expert's predictions

Borthwick has deployed England’s very own ‘Bomb Squad’ against the Boks as they look to topple the pre-tournament favourites. But will it make any difference?

Our reporter Charles Richardson predicts who will emerge triumphant today and march on to the final against the All Blacks.

Being frank, there is not one area where England have clear dominance over South Africa ahead of their clash today. That being said, for the odds to be tipped on their head, a flawless England performance is required. That starts with the aerial battle. Freddie Steward, thankfully, returns to the starting XV to shore England up in this domain; it is vital,

READ CHARLES’S FULL PREDICTIONS HERE.

Bereft Irish fans make the journey to Paris

There were a handful of England and South Africa supporters still coming into Paris on the 17:48 Eurostar from London at Gare du Nord, with the Welsh actor Luke Evans another late arrival into the French capital. Among the English and South African supporters were a number of bereft French and Irish fans still reeling from the events of the quarter-finals, including a group dressed in green suits who replied they were still “heartbroken”. One person smartly waiting at the entrance to platform three was a Frenchman trying his best to offload some tickets for around €300 before the match, holding up a sign which read ‘I sell rugby tickets England/South Africa’. He explained that he had bought a number of tickets for some clients who no longer wanted to attend the semi-final after France’s exit to South Africa the previous week, which has been a common theme speaking to people in Paris over the past few days. The many carriages of the Eurostar emptied and walked past him without any interest save for one supporter, who replied that he had to check with his wife. The outcome? Inconclusive.

A Frenchman tries his best to offload tickets to the game

The teams

England

Freddie Steward returns to the side to start at full-back - Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

England have opted to bolster their starting scrum by picking Joe Marler and Dan Cole in the starting front row.

Marler and second-row George Martin come into the team in place of Ellis Genge and Ollie Chessum respectively.

The other change is Freddie Steward replacing Marcus Smith at full-back. Smith has been ruled out of the semi-final owing to a concussion he suffered against Fiji in the quarter-final.

England’s replacements are otherwise unchanged, with Alex Mitchell preferred as the starting scrum-half to Danny Care.

Starting XV: 15-Freddie Steward, 14-Jonny May, 13-Joe Marchant, 12-Manu Tuilagi, 11-Elliot Daly, 10-Owen Farrell, 9-Alex Mitchell, 1-Joe Marler, 2-Jamie George, 3-Dan Cole, 4-Maro Itoje, 5-George Martin, 6-Courtney Lawes, 7-Tom Curry, 8-Ben Earl

Replacements: 16-Theo Dan, 17-Ellis Genge, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Ollie Chessum, 20-Billy Vunipola, 21-Danny Care, 22-George Ford, 23-Ollie Lawrence

South Africa

Starting Springboks open-side flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit was instrumental in South Africa's 2019 World Cup win - Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes

The Springboks have announced a team unchanged from the side that beat France in their epic quarter-final.

Having trialled a 7-1 bench split twice previously this year, in order to massively bolster their pack late in games, South Africa are instead continuing with five forwards and three backs in the replacements to play England. The starting half-backs will be Cobus Reinach and Manie Libbok, with Faf de Klerk and Handre Pollard waiting to replace them.

Pieter-Steph du Toit and Mbongeni Mbonambi have recovered from injuries sustained against France. The back-row of Du Toit, Siya Kolisi and Duane Vermeulen was central to South Africa’s victory over England in the 2019 World Cup final.

Starting XV: 15-Damian Willemse, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Cheslin Kolbe, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Cobus Reinach, 1-Steven Kitshoff, 2-Bongi Mbonambi, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Franco Mostert, 6-Siya Kolisi, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8-Duane Vermeulen

Replacements: 16-Deon Fourie, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Vincent Koch, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Faf de Klerk, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Willie Le Roux

Referee: Ben O’Keeffe

Can England pull off the miraculous?

England enter the semi-final as long-odds outsiders - just like South Africa in 2019

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s coverage of today’s World Cup semi-final as England take on South Africa at the Stade de France.

It is difficult to imagine a poor South Africa side, but cast your mind back to the troubled tenure of Allister Coetzee from 2016-18, and you will find they came close.

After suffering their greatest World Cup humiliation at the hands of Japan in 2015, the Springboks entered the rugby wilderness where they wandered blindly for near enough three years. It was Steve Borthwick, working under Eddie Jones, who masterminded that shock victory in Brighton.

In the subsequent years, the Boks were routinely routed by the All Blacks - including a harrowing 57-0 loss in 2017, and suffered the ignominy of defeat to Ireland, Wales and even Italy. But following the arrival of Rassie Erasmus and his lieutenant Jacques Nienaber in 2018, performances began to suggest that the Springbok tide may have finally turned.

With the Japan tournament fast approaching, one particularly frightening photo began to circulate on social media featuring a topless Springbok squad flexing their sizeable brawn. The results of this fitness masterplan - orchestrated by Aled Walters, now with England - were dubbed a “major warning shot to the All Blacks” by the New Zealand Herald. How prescient this would prove.

The All Blacks put an early pin in South Africa’s balloon winning 23-13 in the pool stages, as a result of which the Boks were written off as mere pretenders. But exactly six weeks later, they overcame Eddie Jones’s England to lift the World Cup for a third time.

In that final in Yokohama, England were thoroughly bullied by the Springboks. Ironically, South Africa prop Tendai Mtawarira admitted “maybe we’re the underdogs” ahead of the game. In the end, his scrummaging proved to be South Africa’s point of difference as England’s early replacement Dan Cole was left thoroughly humbled. It would prove to be The Beast’s last act in international rugby. Cole might have reasonably thought this would be his until he was recalled by Borthwick in January.

England head coach Steve Borthwick has made it clear that his side are underdogs in today's clash - Getty Images/Geoffrey van der Hasselt

The similarities with South Africa’s travails between tournaments are telling. Just as the Springboks’ journey from London to Yokohama was rocky and predominantly downhill, so was England’s from Yokohama to Paris.

Despite showing promise in the 2020 Six Nations, England emerged from the pandemic a shadow of their former selves. After staggering on under Jones for as long as they could bear, the RFU brought forward Borthwick’s arrival to perform an emergency rescue job ahead of the World Cup. However, in a disappointing Six Nations campaign, the results showed little sign of improvement.

Just like South Africa in the lead up to Japan, England were roundly written off before flying out to France. Perhaps the most unfortunate similarity is the way in which they have been condemned for playing an ugly brand of rugby.

But since arriving at the World Cup, Borthwick’s side have forged a siege mentality, and with it assembled five consecutive victories without sparing a second thought for style. If there were an award for the worst score of the tournament - rugby’s equivalent of the Golden Raspberry Awards - Courtney Lawes’s try from Joe Marler’s header against Japan would be a firm contender.

England have spent this week with the words of Springboks legend Joel Stransky pinned to the wall of their hotel. The former Boks fly-half dismissed Borthwick’s side as a team who “do not excel in any area”. The intention of England in doing so is not to stir up anger among the players but rather to place the pressure back on South Africa. Put simply: England have nothing to lose.

In spite of changing coach with 11 months to go before the World Cup, suffering their first ever loss to Fiji on the eve of the tournament, and having their captain booed each time his name is announced, England find themselves in the lime-light of a semi-final, massive outsiders, but with a shot at deposing the champions.

England’s resurgence may have come later than South Africa’s did in Japan, but they now have their shot at redemption, and with it the chance to exorcise the ghosts of 2019.