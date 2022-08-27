England v South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and updates from second Test today as England strike early

Jimmy Anderson struck early on day three at Old Trafford (ECB via Getty Images)

England put themselves in firm control of the second Test against South Africa after centuries by England skipper Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes left them with a commanding first-innings lead at the close of the second day of the second Test.

Stokes declared at 415-9, with South Africa trailing by 241 runs at the close after surviving a tricky nine-over spell before stumps. The tourists, who lead the three-match series 1-0, reached 23 without loss in their second innings with Sarel Erwee on 12 and Dean Elgar on 11 but they now face a real battle against England’s attack today.

Foakes’ first ton had come on his debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in November 2018 and he was delighted to grab his second against a South Africa attack that had ripped England apart in the first test at Lords. “It was a bit of relief. I was overjoyed getting a Test hundred. I’ve had a bit of a wait and I realised how hard they are to come by, so I think I celebrated this one a bit more,” he said.

England vs South Africa - Day three

OUT! Aiden Markram ct Crawley b Broad 6 (18); South Africa 54-3 (22.4)

NOT OUT! Broad clean bowls Markram but batter called back after no-ball overstep; South Africa 44-2 (20.4)

OUT! Sarel Erwee ct Foakes b Robinson 25 (59); South Africa 39-2 (18)

OUT! Dean Elgar b Anderson 11 (38); South Africa 33-1 (12.5)

England took control on day two finally declaring on 415-9, 264 runs ahead

South Africa reached 23 without loss in their second innings at stumps on day two

South Africa 67-3 (28); R van der Dussen 5, K Petersen 12

12:34 , Luke Baker

Right, Leach continues with slip and short leg still crowding the bat. Petersen goes extravagant from the fourth ball of the over, trying to slash a cut shot away, not great control but down towards the third man area and they take two. That’s it for the over

South Africa 65-3 (27); R van der Dussen 5, K Petersen 10

12:32 , Luke Baker

Until now, Rassie van der Dussen hasn’t shown any particular signs of wanting to protect his damaged top hand but he removes it when one from Broad rears up. Something for England to exploit?

Bouncer from Broad next ball, Van der Dussen tries to pull but top edges. It goes away for FOUR to the uncovered fine leg area. England put a man on the hook in response. The chess match begins... Short stuff incoming?

Next three balls are full though, using the moved fielder as a decoy. Will be interesting to see how that develops

South Africa 61-3 (26); R van der Dussen 1, K Petersen 10

12:27 , Luke Baker

Change of bowling. Jack Leach - who bowled three overs yesterday evening - is into the attack with his spin to complement the pace/swing from the other end.

Round the wicket and he has a short leg, plus a slip. Leach tosses up a few, Van der Dussen diligently defends before cutting one into the off side for a single.

WATCH: Broad gets the thumbs up

12:25 , Luke Baker

Here’s how Stuart Broad removed Aiden Markram. Waits for the umpire’s thumbs up that it wasn’t a no-ball before celebrating. He’d been burned once this morning already...

Edged and gone!



South Africa 60-3 (25); R van der Dussen 0, K Petersen 10

12:24 , Luke Baker

Inside edge across the line from Petersen from the first ball of the Broad over. It’s more controlled after that from the Proteas No 3 but a maiden from Broad. It all builds the pressure.

South Africa 60-3 (24); R van der Dussen 0, K Petersen 10

12:20 , Luke Baker

South Africa really on the ropes here. That will help slightly, Robinson goes down leg, it stays low and gets underneath the diving Foakes for FOUR byes!

A no-ball and a single later in the over before a big APPEAL for lbw against Van der Dussen. Umpire shakes his head - that was tailing towards leg and would have missed the stumps. Maybe too high as well.

South Africa 54-3 (23); R van der Dussen 0, K Petersen 9

12:16 , Luke Baker

Ok, so Rassie van der Dussen is going to gut it out and bat. Remember, he’s got a splint on his finger - we don’t know the extent of the injury but it could well be broken. Balls rearing up into his gloves perchance?

The crowd are really into this now by the way. Huge roars as Broad steams in for the final couple of balls of the over. Van der Dussen leaves the first one and then an APPEAL from the crowd at the second as he hangs out a bat to defend but nowhere near making contact

OUT! Aiden Markram ct Crawley b Broad 6 (18); South Africa 54-3 (22.4)

12:13 , Luke Baker

It’s definitely been England’s session so far this morning. Can they build on that and kick on further? They could take this match away from South Africa today.

Broad continues after drinks following his dramatic first over... Two slips in for Markram, a very attacking field generally.

And it works! A WICKET for Broad! Ball stands up off a length, booming drive outside off, edged straight to Zak Crawley at second slip, easily pouched. Broad turns round and waits for the signal from the umpire that it wasn’t a no-ball - thumbs up and now Broad can celebrate!

Edged and gone!



WATCH! Stuart Broad has wicket overturned for no-ball...

12:06 , Luke Baker

Broad wasn’t happy with this one. A no-ball by the smallest margin sees his clean bowling of Markram overturned.

No ball! ✖️



DRINKS! South Africa 53-2 (22); A Markram 5, K Petersen 9

12:04 , Luke Baker

Robinson follows Broad into the land of the no-ball and concedes a run to the off side. A couple of further singles before Robinson gets one to rear up into Petersen’s hip bone. That will sting.

Five off the over in the end and that’s DRINKS!

NOT OUT! South Africa 49-2 (21); A Markram 4, K Petersen 7

11:59 , Luke Baker

Anderson out of the attack after a cracking morning’s work and Stuart Broad comes on. Not a bad replacement...

Petersen takes a sharp single into the leg side but then Broad strikes. Another WICKET! A brilliant delivery that nips back and clips the top of Markram’s off stump. Clean bowled. But oh no, Markram is halfway to the boundary and gets called back as Broad has overstepped by the barest of margins. That’s a millimetre away from being a fair delivery. NOT OUT though!

To rub salt int he wound, Markram immediately flicks the next ball through the leg side for FOUR! Broad is fuming here.

No ball! ✖️



South Africa 43-2 (20); A Markram 0, K Petersen 6

11:52 , Luke Baker

Robinson plugging away well here. He was unlucky not to get a wicket in the first innings and has bowled beautifully again here - getting his reward with the Erwee dismissal at least.

He bowls an attacking, full length outside off and Markram jabs and pokes. A brave leave on length from Markram as the ball zips back and flies over the top of middle and leg stump... Another maiden but Markram survives.

NOT OUT! South Africa 43-2 (19); A Markram 0, K Petersen 6

11:48 , Luke Baker

Aiden Markram the next man in and he’s out of form but South Africa desperately need him to go big. They’re in all sorts of trouble here...

Petersen is the man on strike though and he backs up before pinging one down the ground for two. Odd shot but effective enough.

A more conventional two dabbed to third man but then a big appeal from England and it’s a WICKET! Plays at one outside off by Anderson, Foakes takes the catch behind. Petersen REVIEWS though and ultra-edge shows no contact, so it’s NOT OUT! A let-off for South Africa but another beaut of a ball.

OUT! Sarel Erwee ct Foakes b Robinson 25 (59); South Africa 39-2 (18)

11:42 , Luke Baker

This has been good, tight bowling from England. Robinson with another over that is on the money, restricting South Africa’s opportunities to score.

And he’s rewarded off the final ball with a WICKET! A little bit of movement outside off stump, Erwee prods at it and feathers through to Ben Foakes. Superb bowling!

South Africa 39-1 (17); S Erwee 25, K Petersen 2

11:36 , Luke Baker

Anderson has been on the money this morning - simply world-class Test bowling. Petersen is incredibly watchful during this probing over from the veteran and defends solidly enough.

WATCH: Anderson setting Elgar up

11:32 , Luke Baker

A nice video put out on Twitter by England Cricket showing just how Jimmy Anderson set Dean Elgar up this morning and then ruthlessly cleaned out his off stump...

South Africa 39-1 (16); S Erwee 25, K Petersen 2

11:31 , Luke Baker

Robinson continues and that’s EDGED! A gem, shaping away from Erwee takes a genuine edge and fall millimetres short of second slip. Actually, on second look, Zak Crawley gets fingers to it lunging forward - incredible effort just to get that close as it came so fast. Would be ridiculously harsh to call it a drop.

Erwee steers one more deliberately through the slip cordon but Lees and Bairstow combine on the boundary to limit SA to just three. A run well saved. Single for Petersen off the final ball

South Africa 35-1 (15); S Erwee 22, K Petersen 1

11:26 , Luke Baker

Anderson clearly fancies this here. A gem pushes Erwee back on to his stumps and if you’re being charitable, you’d say he deliberately played inside the line of that one.

Perfect line and length from Jimmy, England well on top. Just a couple of singles off that over

WATCH: Anderson removes Elgar with a ripper

11:24 , Luke Baker

Here’s how Jimmy Anderson got the first wicket of the morning. A jaffa to get rid of Dean Elgar

"That is a RIPPER" 😍



South Africa 33-1 (14); S Erwee 21, K Petersen 0

11:23 , Luke Baker

Ollie Robinson on to replace Joe Root. He looks fired up and bowls a very nice maiden. It was almost better as the fifth delivery of the over rose into Erwee’s pads and then rolled towards the off stump but the opener was alert enough to knock it away.

South Africa 33-1 (13); S Erwee 20, K Petersen 0

11:19 , Luke Baker

That was a gem of a ball from Anderson and he gets Elgar out for a sixth time in his Test career. Keegan Petersen the next man in and he sees off the final ball of the over

OUT! Dean Elgar b Anderson 11 (38); South Africa 33-1 (12.5)

11:17 , Luke Baker

If South African wickets fall, it will be interesting to see if Rassie van der Dussen can bat. He picked up a finger injury earlier in the Test- and is spotted on the pavilion balcony with a finger splint.

Anderson gets one to nip back and Erwee shapes it off the pads well for a single. He then beats Elgar all ends up with one that goes through to Foakes before a WICKET! A gem from Jimmy! He sends off-stump cartwheeling with a beauty that pitches just outside and beats the South Africa captain’s defence. England are rolling!

"That is a RIPPER" 😍



South Africa 32-0 (12); S Erwee 20*, D Elgar 11*

11:10 , Luke Baker

It’s actually Root to continue and he gets a lot of turn off the first delivery as he lands the ball in a huge patch of rough outside off stump (for the left-handers).

Elgar forced into defensive mode, especially when the penultimate delivery rears up at him and he evades. Tidy maiden for the ex-England skipper with a couple of balls just to get the Proteas thinking.

South Africa 32-0 (11); S Erwee 20*, D Elgar 11*

11:08 , Luke Baker

More conventional from the other end as Jimmy Anderson opens up from the James Anderson end. Fitting... That Root over may have been to switch Jack Leach’s ends - we’ll see.

Erwee shoulders arms a couple before a nice cover drive runs away for three, with Leach giving chase and just preventing the boundary with a dive. A single off the pads is then Dean Elgar’s first run of the morning.

South Africa 28-0 (10); S Erwee 17*, D Elgar 11*

11:03 , Luke Baker

Erm... It’s Joe Root to open the bowling... Turning the ball away from the lefties - fair enough I guess. First ball of the day, Erwee misses the ball and a big APPEAL! Pitching outside leg though and the umpire is unmoved.

Erwee more watchful on the next couple before crunching an over-pitched delivery through the covers for FOUR!

England vs South Africa - day three

10:56 , Luke Baker

We’re about five minutes away from the start of play. England’s bowlers will want to make early inroads into South Africa’s batting line-up.

Can the Proteas stay alive in this Test match?

Saturday weather forecast

10:53 , Luke Baker

Great news at Old Trafford in that the weather is set fair today. There should be no rain breaks and England can really make hay while the sun shines.

Could they even finish the game today?

(PA)

WATCH: Day two highlights

10:47 , Luke Baker

Missed any of the action on day two? Catch up by watching highlights here.

Hugely impressive 👏



A first home Test ton 💯



Day Two highlights: https://t.co/rmtxVqQ2zQ pic.twitter.com/dv1KCqp0G4 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 27, 2022

Stokes closing in on his boss

10:42 , Luke Baker

A captain’s innings balancing purpose and poise from Ben Stokes lifted England firmly into the ascendancy on day two.

Three sixes during the innings took him on to 103 for his Test career – moving him above Adam Gilchrist and up to second in the all-time list.

Only current England Test head coach Brendon McCullum, with 107, is now ahead of Stokes, who may fancy his chances of overhauling the Kiwi before this summer is out.

Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 107 Ben Stokes (England) - 103 Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 100 Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 98 Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 97

Ben Foakes makes second century to match Jos Buttler

10:37 , Luke Baker

Foakes came into this Test with an average of 20.9 in 13 innings since his recall earlier this year. Maybe because he has been a reliable presence behind the stumps or there is greater scrutiny on those up the order, but Foakes’ drought with the bat has flown under the radar.

On day two, he was a useful foil in a 173-run union with Stokes before marshalling the tail en route to his first Test hundred at home.

It was his second overall as he matched his predecessor in the wicketkeeping job: Jos Buttler, who was thought to have a greater ceiling as a batter.

It was part of the reason why Foakes was kept on ice. But while they are now level on Test centuries, Buttler played 57 matches and Foakes is into his 16th.

Ben Foakes made a second Test century (PA Wire)

10:31 , Luke Baker

Ben Foakes savoured his second Test hundred after being given licence to play his own way by England cricket team captain and fellow centurion Ben Stokes.

Since Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took charge at the start of the summer, there has been a clear emphasis on playing thrill-a-minute cricket, particularly with the bat.

But Foakes carved out a different path on day two of the second Test against South Africa, making 113 not out from 217 deliveries as he occupied the crease for five hours at Emirates Old Trafford.

Foakes admitted he was not the kind of player who could rely on producing fireworks but revealed Stokes was happy to see him wear the tourists down.

“Ben was quite clear. He said ‘we can absorb as well, this is a difficult phase’,” Foakes revealed, after the pair came together at 147-5.

“He said ‘let’s make it up and score where we can, let’s be busy, but don’t do anything stupid’. That’s what we went with. Attacking cricket is obviously what people expect, but once the ball got old, it was actually pretty difficult to score.”

Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes steer England to dominant position in second South Africa Test

10:25 , Luke Baker

Ben Stokes’ maiden century as England captain and a first in four years for Ben Foakes left the hosts in complete control after two days of the second LV= Insurance Test against South Africa.

Stokes marked the release date of the new documentary about his turbulent career with a timely piece of ambush marketing, hitting 103 as he and Foakes powered their side into a commanding first-innings lead of 264 at Emirates Old Trafford.

The wicketkeeper’s only other hundred came on debut in Sri Lanka in 2018 and he carved out a vital 113 not out to share the heavy lifting with his skipper, allowing a declaration at 415 for nine.

With nine overs to face before the close, Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee reached 23 without loss, the start of a long battle to stay in contention.

Here are the talking points from day two:

Day two report: England take control

10:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

Centuries from England skipper Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes gave the hosts a commanding first innings lead of 264 after they declared at 415 for nine against South Africa on the second day of the second test on Friday.

South Africa, who lead the three test series 1-0, will now face a tricky nine overs against Jimmy Anderson and the England attack before the close of play at Old Trafford.

Stokes and Foakes put on a 173 run partnership for the sixth wicket after South African quick bowler Anrich Nortje struck twice to remove England’s overnight batsmen during an outstanding opening spell in the morning session.

Jonny Bairstow fell one run short of his half century, with Nortje adding reverse swing to his top pace and the Yorkshireman edging to Sarel Erwee at first slip.

Another fine delivery ended the solid contribution of 38 from under-scrutiny England opening batsman Zak Crawley, with Nortje’s perfect line inducing an edge to keeper Kyle Verreynne.

That meant England were on 147-5, still four runs behind South Africa’s first innings total. But Stokes and Foakes then batted positively before lunch to begin building the lead.

Stokes showed his intent by hitting spinner Simon Harmer over mid-wicket for six, while Keshav Maharaj had an lbw decision against Foakes go in his favour only for it to be overturned on review.

After lunch Stokes brought up his half-century by hitting Simon Harmer over mid-on onto the England dressing room balcony but he kept his aggression in check for most of his innings.

Stokes accelerated to his 12th test ton, reaching the landmark in 158 balls, before he found the leading edge off Kagiso Rabada and was caught by Dean Elgar at cover.

There were cameos from Stuart Broad (21), Ollie Robinson (17) and Jack Leach (11) but Foakes ended unbeaten on 113 after his second career test century and his first on home soil.

Ben Stokes hit his first century as England captain (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

England vs South Africa: Second Test, day three

09:45 , Luke Baker

Follow all the latest score updates and live commentary from Old Trafford.