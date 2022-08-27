England v South Africa LIVE: Cricket score and updates from second Test at Old Trafford today

Luke Baker
7 min read
Ben Foakes was part of a big partnership with his captain Ben Stokes on day two (PA)
Ben Foakes was part of a big partnership with his captain Ben Stokes on day two (PA)

England put themselves in firm control of the second Test against South Africa after centuries by England skipper Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes left them with a commanding first-innings lead at the close of the second day of the second Test.

Stokes declared at 415-9, with South Africa trailing by 241 runs at the close after surviving a tricky nine-over spell before stumps. The tourists, who lead the three-match series 1-0, reached 23 without loss in their second innings with Sarel Erwee on 12 and Dean Elgar on 11 but they now face a real battle against England’s attack today.

Foakes’ first ton had come on his debut against Sri Lanka in Galle in November 2018 and he was delighted to grab his second against a South Africa attack that had ripped England apart in the first test at Lords. “It was a bit of relief. I was overjoyed getting a Test hundred. I’ve had a bit of a wait and I realised how hard they are to come by, so I think I celebrated this one a bit more,” he said.

Who will win the second Test in Manchester? Follow all the latest score updates and live commentary from Old Trafford below.

England vs South Africa - Day three

  • Day three at Old Trafford gets underway at 11am BST

  • England took control on day two finally declaring on 415-9, 264 runs ahead

  • South Africa reached 23 without loss in their second innings at stumps on day two

England vs South Africa - day three

10:56 , Luke Baker

We’re about five minutes away from the start of play. England’s bowlers will want to make early inroads into South Africa’s batting line-up.

Can the Proteas stay alive in this Test match?

Saturday weather forecast

10:53 , Luke Baker

Great news at Old Trafford in that the weather is set fair today. There should be no rain breaks and England can really make hay while the sun shines.

Could they even finish the game today?

(PA)
(PA)

WATCH: Day two highlights

10:47 , Luke Baker

Missed any of the action on day two? Catch up by watching highlights here.

Stokes closing in on his boss

10:42 , Luke Baker

A captain’s innings balancing purpose and poise from Ben Stokes lifted England firmly into the ascendancy on day two.

Three sixes during the innings took him on to 103 for his Test career – moving him above Adam Gilchrist and up to second in the all-time list.

Only current England Test head coach Brendon McCullum, with 107, is now ahead of Stokes, who may fancy his chances of overhauling the Kiwi before this summer is out.

  1. Brendon McCullum (New Zealand) - 107

  2. Ben Stokes (England) - 103

  3. Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 100

  4. Chris Gayle (West Indies) - 98

  5. Jacques Kallis (South Africa) - 97

Ben Foakes makes second century to match Jos Buttler

10:37 , Luke Baker

Foakes came into this Test with an average of 20.9 in 13 innings since his recall earlier this year. Maybe because he has been a reliable presence behind the stumps or there is greater scrutiny on those up the order, but Foakes’ drought with the bat has flown under the radar.

On day two, he was a useful foil in a 173-run union with Stokes before marshalling the tail en route to his first Test hundred at home.

It was his second overall as he matched his predecessor in the wicketkeeping job: Jos Buttler, who was thought to have a greater ceiling as a batter.

It was part of the reason why Foakes was kept on ice. But while they are now level on Test centuries, Buttler played 57 matches and Foakes is into his 16th.

Ben Foakes made a second Test century (PA Wire)
Ben Foakes made a second Test century (PA Wire)

Ben Foakes savours England Test ton with licence to play own way by Ben Stokes

10:31 , Luke Baker

Ben Foakes savoured his second Test hundred after being given licence to play his own way by England cricket team captain and fellow centurion Ben Stokes.

Since Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took charge at the start of the summer, there has been a clear emphasis on playing thrill-a-minute cricket, particularly with the bat.

But Foakes carved out a different path on day two of the second Test against South Africa, making 113 not out from 217 deliveries as he occupied the crease for five hours at Emirates Old Trafford.

Foakes admitted he was not the kind of player who could rely on producing fireworks but revealed Stokes was happy to see him wear the tourists down.

“Ben was quite clear. He said ‘we can absorb as well, this is a difficult phase’,” Foakes revealed, after the pair came together at 147-5.

“He said ‘let’s make it up and score where we can, let’s be busy, but don’t do anything stupid’. That’s what we went with. Attacking cricket is obviously what people expect, but once the ball got old, it was actually pretty difficult to score.”

Ben Foakes savours England Test ton with licence to play own way by Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes steer England to dominant position in second South Africa Test

10:25 , Luke Baker

Ben Stokes’ maiden century as England captain and a first in four years for Ben Foakes left the hosts in complete control after two days of the second LV= Insurance Test against South Africa.

Stokes marked the release date of the new documentary about his turbulent career with a timely piece of ambush marketing, hitting 103 as he and Foakes powered their side into a commanding first-innings lead of 264 at Emirates Old Trafford.

The wicketkeeper’s only other hundred came on debut in Sri Lanka in 2018 and he carved out a vital 113 not out to share the heavy lifting with his skipper, allowing a declaration at 415 for nine.

With nine overs to face before the close, Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee reached 23 without loss, the start of a long battle to stay in contention.

Here are the talking points from day two:

Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes lead England to strong position in second South Africa Test

Day two report: England take control

10:19 , Lawrence Ostlere

Centuries from England skipper Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes gave the hosts a commanding first innings lead of 264 after they declared at 415 for nine against South Africa on the second day of the second test on Friday.

South Africa, who lead the three test series 1-0, will now face a tricky nine overs against Jimmy Anderson and the England attack before the close of play at Old Trafford.

Stokes and Foakes put on a 173 run partnership for the sixth wicket after South African quick bowler Anrich Nortje struck twice to remove England’s overnight batsmen during an outstanding opening spell in the morning session.

Jonny Bairstow fell one run short of his half century, with Nortje adding reverse swing to his top pace and the Yorkshireman edging to Sarel Erwee at first slip.

Another fine delivery ended the solid contribution of 38 from under-scrutiny England opening batsman Zak Crawley, with Nortje’s perfect line inducing an edge to keeper Kyle Verreynne.

That meant England were on 147-5, still four runs behind South Africa’s first innings total. But Stokes and Foakes then batted positively before lunch to begin building the lead.

Stokes showed his intent by hitting spinner Simon Harmer over mid-wicket for six, while Keshav Maharaj had an lbw decision against Foakes go in his favour only for it to be overturned on review.

After lunch Stokes brought up his half-century by hitting Simon Harmer over mid-on onto the England dressing room balcony but he kept his aggression in check for most of his innings.

Stokes accelerated to his 12th test ton, reaching the landmark in 158 balls, before he found the leading edge off Kagiso Rabada and was caught by Dean Elgar at cover.

There were cameos from Stuart Broad (21), Ollie Robinson (17) and Jack Leach (11) but Foakes ended unbeaten on 113 after his second career test century and his first on home soil.

Ben Stokes hit his first century as England captain (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)
Ben Stokes hit his first century as England captain (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

England vs South Africa: Second Test, day three

09:45 , Luke Baker

Follow all the latest score updates and live commentary from Old Trafford.

