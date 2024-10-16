England v South Africa, Autumn Internationals 2024: Date, start time, how to watch and prediction

England will be out for revenge for the heartbreak of their World Cup semi-final defeat to South Africa - Getty Images/Chris Hyde

As a gauge of where England currently stand in world rugby’s pecking order, a match against the world champions is the ultimate test. South Africa, alongside Ireland, are the form international team and possess power and flair in abundance.

When is the match?

England play South Africa on Saturday, November 16 at Twickenham (Allianz Stadium).

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 5.40pm GMT. Or 7.40pm if you are in South Africa.

What TV channel is it on?

In the UK and Ireland, every game will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

What is the latest team news?

England

Alex Mitchell has been left out of England’s squad for the autumn with a neck problem that places his involvement in the series in doubt.

Mitchell has not played this season because of an injury that has been treated with an injection and Northampton have been unable to provide a time-frame for his return.

England’s first choice scrum-half is now battling to play any part in the fixtures against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan, with his omission from Steve Borthwick’s 36-man squad painting a bleak picture for his involvement.

George Ford is also left out of the 36 as he battles a thigh issue but he will remain with the group that departs for a training camp in Girona on Monday to continue his rehabilitation.

Forwards: Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Theo Dan, Trevor Davison, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Marler, Will Stuart; Ollie Chessum, Charlie Ewels, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, George Martin; Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Sam Underhill

Backs: Harry Randall, Ben Spencer, Jack van Poortvliet; Fin Smith, Marcus Smith; Ollie Lawrence, Alex Lozowski, Luke Northmore, Henry Slade; Elliot Daly, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Tom Roebuck, Ollie Sleightholme, Freddie Steward

Rehabilitation: George Ford

Not considered for selection: Alex Coles, Joe Cokanasiga, Fraser Dingwall, Alex Mitchell, Will Muir, Max Ojomoh, Raffi Quirke, Bevan Rodd

South Africa

TBC

What are the latest odds?

TBC

What happened the last time these teams played?

The semi-final of the 2023 Rugby World Cup was the last time England and South Africa went toe-to-toe, with the Springboks agonisingly coming out on top by the barest of margins, 16-15. They would go on to beat the All Blacks, also by one point, in the final.

What is our prediction?

France may argue differently, but at the top of the rugby table two teams currently stand above the rest – Ireland and South Africa. The Boks are world class from 1 to 15 and even home advantage is unlikely to be enough for England to stop the Springbok juggernaut.

Predicted score: England 15 South Africa 21