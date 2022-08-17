England v South Africa 2022 live: score and latest updates from the opening Test at Lord's

England v South Africa 2022 live: score and latest updates from the opening Test at Lord's - &nbsp;Adam Davy/PA Wire.
11:36 AM

OVER 8: ENG 18/1 (Pope 7 Crawley 5) 

Just after Mark Butcher says 'this is no time for Bazball, it's time to dig in', Pope takes a couple of steps towards Ngidi and whips a ball from a respectable fourth-stump line through midwicket for three.

Rabada makes the breakthrough - Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Rabada makes the breakthrough - Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

11:31 AM

OVER 7: ENG 15/1 (Pope 4 Crawley 5) 

Nigidi may have been creamed through mid-on when overpitching but he responded with a jaffa to end the over, gripping and snaking away from Crawley's prod forward. He kept his hands on the straight and narrow, the path of virtue though, rather than following it.

Pope waits for Rabada to serve up a straight one and skelps it of his pads for three.

11:28 AM

OVER 6: ENG 12/1 (Pope 1 Crawley 5)

It's been a very good start by a very good attack but Crawley unwraps the shot of the morning with the sweetest of on drives for four. He makes you want to tear your hair out and then he plays a shot like that.

11:26 AM

OVER 5: ENG 8/1 (Pope 1 Crawley 1)

Good, testing maiden from Rabada, inviting His Holiness to flirt with danger outside off stump when leaving. It moved away from him, caught the toe of his bat and dropped just in front of Markram at second slip.

11:19 AM

OVER 4: ENG 8/1 (Pope 1 Crawley 1)

Crawley works a single off his pads. Pope seems to have taken a sip of Stokes' aggressive potion, charging Ngidi after being hit on the pad the previous ball but bailing out of the attacking stroke to push a single instead when it was too close to him.

11:17 AM

OVER 3: ENG 6/1 (Pope 0 Crawley 0)

The ground is filling up gradually. The Mound Stand is about half full now, the Grandstand about two-thirds. Rabada is flirting with 90mph already, going for a fuller length. Lees drives hard at the first ball and flashes it over the leaping Markram at second slip for four.

Rabada responds with a nasty bouncer that Lees sway away from. He would certainly have enjoyed an aroma of leather there.  Finally, Lees is undone by his indecision, pushing forward when he should have played back.

11:13 AM

Wicket!!

Lees c Verreyne b Rabada 5  Too may deliveries had started too straight but this one was fast, bounced and tailed away from the left-hander who followed it and nicked it through to the keeper.  FOW 6/1

11:09 AM

OVER 2: ENG 2/0 (Lees 1 Crawley 0)

Lungi Ngidi shares the new ball from the Pavilion End. He has three slips and a gully, standing much deeper than third slip. They have a short leg in, too, for Crawley, who leaves the first five that shape away pretty judiciously. Make that six successive leaves as Ngidi starts too wide.

11:06 AM

OVER 1: ENG 2/0 (Lees 1 Crawley 0)

Alex Lees gets off the mark from the second ball, pushing it back towards square leg with a crisp thick edge as he looked to play more towards mid on.

Crawley, sword of Damocles above his head, has a flick at the inswinger but it hits his pad and they scamper a leg-bye.

Strangled appeal from Rabada when striking Lees on the front pad but the ball did too much and the umpire shakes his head.

11:01 AM

Kagiso Rabada will take the new ball

From the Nursery End. Play!

10:56 AM

In a perfect case of nominative determinism

Ian Bell rings the bell.

10:55 AM

Out come the players

They line up before the pavilion for the national anthems. Zak Crawley, I am informed by an esteemed colleague equipped with binoculars, has had quite the haircut.

10:52 AM

Weather latest

The first of the showers are due to hit NW8 at about noon and then it looks pretty much like an on-off day. Tomorrow afternoon looks like the best time for batting but there might be quite a few short sessions before that.

10:41 AM

Only one spinner for South Africa and it isn't Harmer

Elgar (capt), Erwee, Peterson, Markram, Van der Dussen, Verreyne (keeper), Maharaj, Jansen, Rabada, Ngidi, Nortje.

10:37 AM

Your England team

Is the same one that began the first three Tests against NZ:

Lees, Crawley, Pope, Root, Bairstow, Stokes (capt), Foakes (keeper), Potts, Broad, Leach, Anderson.

10:33 AM

South Africa have won the toss

And put England in to bat. So, for the first time this summer England, master chasers, will bat first.

Lord's is very sparse so far this morning, no more than a quarter full.

10:29 AM

Rabada is warming up , bowling from the Pavilion End

England are on the edge of the square where Jack Leach has been wheeling away. The toss is imminent and the forecast isn't quite so gloomy as when I wrote the intro in the wee small hours. We should get a good chunk of play this morning at least.

10:23 AM

Weather update

It's currently dry but overcast at Lord's. But here's what the forecast for the next few hours looks like.

11am 10% chance of rain
Noon 60%
1pm 60%
2pm 40%
3pm 30%

MCC members wait ahead of day one of the first LV= Insurance Test match at Lord's, London. Picture date: Wednesday August 17, 2022 - PA
MCC members wait ahead of day one of the first LV= Insurance Test match at Lord's, London. Picture date: Wednesday August 17, 2022 - PA

It may well be a disrupted day but would be unlikely that it's a complete washout. Chance of rain goes up to 60 per cent in the hour to 4pm and then hovers around the 30-40 per cent mark for the rest of the day.

10:20 AM

Charlie Morgan: I faced South Africa's pace attack – and was left feeling helpless and frazzled

10:17 AM

Why England must beware South Africa's spin twins

Historically, it has been fearsome pace that has been South Africa's most dangerous weapon, but that may change this summer. Tim Wigmore takes a deeper look at how and why Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj might be a problem for England this summer. 

08:34 AM

Good morning

And welcome to live coverage of the first Test between England and South Africa, a blog brought to you from Lord's this August morning. And typically, after weeks of blazing sunshine, today's weather forecast is pretty miserable. We have the warmth and humidity of midsummer but the skies are murky and even when it won't be raining, the satellite tells us that it will be a constant threat throughout the three sessions.

South Africa under Dean Elgar, who was appointed to the full-time role of Test captain only last year after the unhappy experiment with Quinton de Kock, has overseen an astonishing turnaround, winning in the Caribbean, beating India at home and drawing with the Test world champions New Zealand away. That run, inspired by their pace attack, has taken them to the top of the World Test Championship and up to No 3 in the World Rankings. England, by comparison, are seventh and fourth respectively.

Elgar has reintroduced a tradition of needle between the two captains, one begun by Kepler Wessels and Michael Atherton that reached an apogee/nadir between Graeme Smith and Andrew Strauss, by not so much questioning England's approach under Bob/Brendon/Ben as pooh-poohing it, saying one day England would be left with egg on their faces when confronted by well-organised teams who also seize the initiative, something which, he pointed out, New Zealand and India were unable to do.

Ben Stokes responded, as you might expect, by telling him to keep his neb out and hinting by the very fact of Elgar talking about it - though, of course, it was not unprompted - that South Africa were rattled. Known for their conservatism - 'if in doubt, grind it out' - Stokes seemed to be saying that they were as hidebound by their tortoise strategy of batting as England are to their hares' approach. In their own ways the are both as one-dimensional as each other. It furnishes us with an engaging contrast of styles and characters. If England can keep their run rate rattling along above four an over against this attack and bowl out South Africa's most solid batting line-up since Jacques Kallis' retirement, it will be some achievement. There will be setbacks along the way, but, one suspects, no turning back by Stokes and McCullum.

