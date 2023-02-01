England v Scotland, Six Nations 2023: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on? - David Rogers/Getty Images

This year's Calcutta Cup opens the Six Nations Championship for England and Scotland.

Newly-appointed England head coach Steve Borthwick said the team's players are "hurting" after their recent run of poor results, adding that he hopes to harness their frustration and turn it into fuel for a successful Six Nations campaign.

The 43-year-old, who replaced Eddie Jones in December, has selected a 36-man squad for the Calcutta Cup clash.

However, England have been hit with a number of key injuries with Henry Slade the latest big name to be ruled out.

Scotland, meanwhile, have four uncapped players in their Six Nations squad, including former England wing Ruaridh McConnochie.

When and where is England vs Scotland?

This first-round tie will take place on Saturday, February 4, with the match kicking off at Twickenham at 4.45pm.

The other matches on Saturday are Wales vs Ireland at 2.15pm and Italy vs France at 3pm.

What TV channel is England vs Scotland on?

England vs Scotland will be broadcast on ITV.

What happened in this fixture in 2022?

Scotland won their second Calcutta Cup match on the trot, for the first time since 1984, after beating England 20-17 in a close-run affair that came down to a penalty try conceded when Luke Cowan-Dickie was shown a yellow card for deliberately kicking into touch.

Read Telegraph Sport's full coverage of the match here.

What is the latest team news?

England

England are dealing with a large number of injuries to their first-choice squad. Henry Slade is the latest player to be ruled out, to be replaced by Anthony Watson.

Other injuries include Jamie George, who is still completing return-to-play protocols after a concussion, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Courtney Lawes. Tom Curry and Dan Kelly are also out injured.

Scotland

Jonny Gray has joined up with the Scotland squad. The Exeter lock was not present at the training camp in Edinburgh last week because of what the Scottish Rugby Union described as "an ongoing medical issue".

Story continues

Edinburgh's Jamie Hodgson was called into the squad on a temporary basis.

However, Gray started for the Chiefs on Saturday in the Gallagher Premiership and scored a try in their victory over Gloucester.

Who is the referee?

Referee: Paul Williams (NZR)

Assistant Referee 1: Ben O’Keeffe (NZR)

Assistant Referee 2: James Doleman (NZR)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (NZR)

England vs Scotland latest odds

England 3/10

Scotland 18/5

Draw 28/1

Odds correct as of January 31

What is our prediction?

England 23 Scotland 19

It may be far more gritty than pretty, but expect Steve Borthwick to get off the mark by edging out Scotland. He will inspire set-piece improvements immediately, and that can go a long way.