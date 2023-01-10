Kyle Sinckler playing for England - England v Scotland, Six Nations 2023: What time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on? - David Rogers/GETTY

This year's Calcutta Cup tie opens the Six Nations championship for England and Scotland, with Twickenham playing host to England's bid to thwart the visitors' run at a third consecutive victory.

Newly appointed England head coach Steve Borthwick said the team's players are "hurting" after their recent run of poor results, adding that he hopes to harness their frustration and turn it into fuel for a successful Six Nations campaign.

The 43-year-old, who replaced Eddie Jones in December, has little time on hand to galvanize a team which won only five of their 12 tests in 2022.

Borthwick may also be missing his captain, Owen Farrell, who is waiting to learn his punishment for a high tackle while playing for Saracens against Gloucester on Friday night.

Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie has given the England camp an injury scare by limping off nursing an ankle problem after scoring two tries in Exeter Chiefs' 35-12 Gallagher Premiership victory over Northampton at Sandy Park. "He has rolled his ankle and I am not quite sure where he is at," Exeter head coach Ali Hepher said.

The new England coach will be boosted, however, by Kyle Sinckler's return from injury on Sunday, when he played for Bristol against London Irish. Sinckler had not played since suffering a groin injury in the match against South Africa at the end of November.

When and where is England vs Scotland?

This first-round Six Nations tie will take place on Saturday, February 4, with the match kicking off at Twickenham at 4.45pm.

What TV channel is England vs Scotland on?

England vs Scotland will be broadcast on ITV.

What is the latest Scotland news?

Scotland have been dealt an injury blow on the eve of the Six Nations, with fly-half Adam Hastings ruled out of the tournament with a shoulder injury.

Hastings, who also missed Scotland's summer tour with a hamstring problem, sustained this latest injury during Gloucester's loss to Leicester at the end of December.

He joins a growing list of injury concerns for coach Gregor Townsend, with Darcy Graham, prop Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings and Rory Darge also fitness doubts.

What happened in this fixture in 2022?

Scotland won their second Calcutta Cup match on the trot, for the first time since 1984, beating England 20-17 in a close-run affair that came down to the penalty try that England conceded when Luke Cowan-Dickie was shown a yellow card for deliberately kicking into touch. Despite the scores levelling, England couldn't find a route through with their final penalty.

England vs Scotland latest odds

England 1/4

Scotland 4/1

Odds correct as of January 10