England v Samoa, Rugby World Cup 2023: when is it and how to watch on TV

George Ford (centre) and Owen Farrell (right) will start against Samoa - Mike Egerton/PA

George Ford and Owen Farrell will start together at fly-half and inside centre respectively for the first time since March 2021 when England take on Samoa today.

Farrell will captain a starting XV with 14 changes to the one that defeated Chile 71-0 in Lille two weeks ago. Going into this weekend’s match, Farrell needs just two points to become England’s all-time leading points scorer, going past Jonny Wilkinson’s tally of 1,179.

In the front row, Ellis Genge – named as one of three vice-captains – starts at loosehead alongside Jamie George at hooker and Dan Cole at tighthead. Behind them, Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum combine for the third time this tournament in the second row. Tom Curry, returning to the side following suspension, is named at openside flanker, with vice-captain Courtney Lawes on the blindside and Ben Earl at No 8.

In the half-backs, No 9 Alex Mitchell is partnered with vice-captain Ford and the midfield combination sees Farrell line up alongside Manu Tuilagi in the centres.

Joe Marchant and Jonny May are confirmed as the two wingers, with Freddie Steward completing the starting XV at full-back.

When is it?

England play Samoa today, with the match kicking off at 4.45pm BST (5.45pm local time).

How to watch on TV

ITV has exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. This match will be on ITV 1.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service.

Who is the referee?

Andrew Brace will take charge of this fixture. Brace came in for criticism back in 2020 for his performance in England’s Autumn Nations Cup game against France.

Where is it?

Stade Pierre-Mauroy is the home of French football team LOSC Lille. The stadium was renamed in 2013, following the death of the former Mayor of Lille and former prime minister of France Pierre Mauroy.

With a capacity of just over 50,000, Stade Pierre-Mauroy is the one of the largest stadiums in France. Built in 2012, the stadium features a retractable roof and has solar panels and two wind turbines, which provide an electricity supply.

Stade Pierre Mauroy is the one of the largest stadiums in France - Reuters/Pawel Kopczynski

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for this match have sold out but some may yet be made available for resale via the official Rugby World Cup ticket portal.

What is the recent history between the teams?

England and Samoa have played each other on eight occasions with England winning every time. In their most recent meeting outside of a World Cup, England secured a 48-14 victory at Twickenham during the 2017 autumn internationals.

England’s Pool D results so far

England starting XV to face Samoa

England: Steward; Marchant, Tuilagi, Farrell (capt), May; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes, Curry, Earl.

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Sinckler, Martin, Vunipola, Care, Smith, Lawrence.

Samoa starting XV to face England

Samoa: Paia’aua; Ah Wong, Manu, Toala, Fomai; Sopoaga, Taumateine; Jordan Lay, Malolo, Alaalatoa, Slade, Alainu’u’ese, McFarland, Lee, Luatua.

Replacements: Lam, James Lay, Alo-Emile, Fa’aso’o, Motuga, Matavao, Lealiifano, Fai’ilagi.

What are the best odds?

England: 1/14

Samoa: 16/1

Draw: 66/1

