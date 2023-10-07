England v Samoa live: Score and updates from the 2023 Rugby World Cup

England arrive at Stade Pierre Mauroy - David Ramos/World Rugby

03:49 PM BST

Wales finish with 19/20 points

A 43-19 win over Georgia to wrap up top spot in Pool D. Latest reaction here.

Here’s Louis Rees-Zammit’s hat-trick try.

03:40 PM BST

A cool moment for Manu Tuilagi

He has never faced Samoa, the country of his birth, at Test level. It’s going to be a special moment for the Tuilagi family. Daniel Schofield has looked back on their legacy.

In 2000, Dean Richards, then Leicester director of rugby, was in the market for a hard-hitting centre and started scouting Freddie Tuilagi, who had previously represented Samoa before switching codes to rugby league. Richards travelled up to watch Tuilagi play for St Helens in their derby against Wigan for whom Farrell, now the Ireland head coach, was a star. “He was given a free licence to put a hit on Andy Farrell in one of the early plays and boy did he do that,” Richards said. “It put Andy right off his game and straight away I thought ‘I want to sign the type of player who can intimidate world-class players’.”

03:31 PM BST

Scrap that

Louis Rees-Zammit has just scored Wales’ bonus-point try, so they’re topping the group even if they lose.

03:27 PM BST

Nervy times for Wales?

Georgia have scored a couple of quick tries in Nantes to make it an interesting final few minutes. A Wales loss (with no bonus points) would open the door for Fiji to top the group.

Follow the latest here.

03:01 PM BST

Rugby World Cup free bets and betting offers

England won’t be able to take their eye off the ball against Samoa despite qualification already being secured. Back them to win with these Rugby World Cup free bets and betting offers.

02:59 PM BST

Reminder of the teams

Will post in here if there are any changes.

Story continues

England: Steward; Marchant, Tuilagi, Farrell (c), May; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes, Curry, Earl

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Sinckler, Martin, Vunipola, Care, Smith, Lawrence

Samoa: Paia’aua; Ah Wong, Manu, Toala, Fomai; Sopoaga, Taumateine; Jordan Lay, Malolo, Alaalatoa (c), Slade, Alainu’u’ese, McFarland, Lee, Luatua

Replacements: Lam, James Lay, Alo-Emile, Fa’aso’o, Motuga, Matavao, Lealiifano, Fai’ilagi

02:56 PM BST

Welcome aboard

Afternoon all, thanks for joining us for England’s final pool game against Samoa.

This isn’t the nervy contest England would have initially feared back at the start of the pool stages. Qualification is secured for the quarter-finals, as crucially is stop spot to ensure that England face the runner-up in Pool C, most likely Fiji. And so far the squad have come through relatively unscathed, apart from poor Jack Willis who has not been ruled out of the tournament.

There’s also a first chance for Steve Borthwick to play George Ford and Owen Farrell together at fly-half and inside centre for the first time in his tenure, and the first time at all since the 2021 Six Nations against Ireland. The plan was to originally to give that combination a run against Ireland in the warm-ups, before Farrell’s red card put paid to those plans. Here’s what Borthwick had to say about their partnership earlier this week.

It’s an opportunity this week for the first time in a little while playing George Ford and Owen Farrell together at 10 and 12. I’m excited to see that partnership grow. They’ve had periods in the latter part of the Chile test match together, but this is the first time they’ve started for England for a little while.

Farrell, who will be on goalkicking duty, can also break Jonny Wilkinson’s England points record today, with Farrell currently sitting two points behind Wilkinson before kick-off. Here’s Farrell’s take on it:

I’ve not given it too much thought. It’s not something you like to think about too much before anything’s done. My sole concentration is on the game at the weekend and preparing for what’s a massive test against Samoa. The one thing I will say is, it’s been an honour to have the chance to play for England as much as I have, to be in the vicinity of that record.

Samoa promised a little bit more against Ireland in the warm-ups than they have managed to deliver so far in the tournament, apart from keeping Argentina in an arm-wrestle in arguably the worst game of the tournament and threatening occasionally against Japan.

There is talent in that side, particularly the back row of Theo McFarland, Fritz Lee and Steven Luatua. Jonathan Taumateine, the scrum-half, also has the best haircut in the tournament (arguably).

Here is their head coach, Seilala Mapusua, on how Samoa are hanging in there in terms of resources in the pack. Which doesn’t bode well.

Looking who we’re up against, we know it’s going to be a battle of attrition in the pack, so being able to start well and finish well is important. With injuries and unavailability, we’re hanging in there in terms of our squad but I’m very confident in the pack we’ve chosen.

Kick-off at 4.45pm, so plenty of build-up here over the next couple of hours.