England v Samoa live: Owen Farrell breaks points-scoring record in Rugby World Cup clash

05:21 PM BST

TRY AH WONG! England 8-14 Samoa

Wow wow wow. Samoa win the lineout, another advantage, so Sopoaga sends a cross-field kick over to the right wing. Steward completely misses it, and Ah Wong appears to have done brilliantly to ground the ball and score before going out. TMO checking... he grounds it before his foot touches the ground, so it’s good! Outstanding finish. And Sopoaga converts.

05:19 PM BST

28 mins - England 8-7 Samoa

More treatment for Lawes, who’s still good to go. From the scrum... Mitchell makes a bit of a mess of it, so Samoa are in possession but back by the 22. Advantage for offside, now another advantage, England’s discipline a bit slack. Sopoaga kicks Samoa into the corner...

05:18 PM BST

Samoa's try

Samoa causing headaches for England at a World Cup once again! 🤕



Nigel Ah-Wong touches down for the Pacific Islanders! #RWC2023 | #ENGvSAM pic.twitter.com/6RY73uJnrF — ITV Rugby (@ITVRugby) October 7, 2023

05:17 PM BST

26 mins - England 8-7 Samoa

Samoa scrum now on halfway. Fomai does well to gather a low pass, before Sopoaga finds McFarland with a cross-field kick. Now Lay rumbling towards the line with help but England rip it out. The ball goes over the dead-ball line, meaning a Samoa five-metre scrum. England wobbling, Samoa looking powerful.

05:14 PM BST

TRY AH WONG! England 8-7 Samoa

Needs a Manu interception to stop England’s attack, with Samoa now in possession by halfway. Terror pass from Lee but Samoa keep going, McFarland with a nice run and offload, into England’s 22.

Good ball retention from Samoa and a tip-on pass from Manu puts Ah Wong into the corner! That was well worked. Converted too by Sopoaga.

05:10 PM BST

20 mins - England 8-0 Samoa

Samoa, as expected against Ford and Farrell, struggling to win the kicking battle and get out of their half. England’s chase has been smart too, Steward forcing Sopoaga into a slice into touch near Samoa’s 22.

05:08 PM BST

PENALTY FARRELL! England 8-0 Samoa

Three points for Farrell but most importantly, he is now England’s record points scorer of all time. A cool moment for him, he gets a hug from George.

05:07 PM BST

17 mins - England 5-0 Samoa

Good lineout win from McFarland before Sopoaga under pressure does well to find touch.

England go quick through Marchant, May with a run slipping through McFarland’s tackle. Ford’s chip is well gathered by Taumateine but Toala was offside, Farrell taking a shot.

05:04 PM BST

15 mins - England 5-0 Samoa

Brief stoppage while Lawes had some treatment, but he’s OK.

Off the scrum Tuilagi cuts through! Nice flat pass from Farrell, he gets into the 22 but it’s a good tackle by Paia’aua, England recycle but Farrell is dragged into touch in the corner.

05:01 PM BST

12 mins - England 5-0 Samoa

Sopoaga with a dreadful penalty miss after England were pinged in their own 22.

Ford sends up a bomb, won back by Paia’aua but then Samoa knock on at the base of the ruck. England with a scrum on halfway.

04:58 PM BST

TRY CHESSUM! England 5-0 Samoa

England make Samoa pay for shooting out of the defensive line, Steward feeding Tuilagi to create a two-on-one with Chessum strolling over to score the game’s first try. Farrell can’t convert (so he still trails Wilkinson’s record).

04:56 PM BST

8 mins - England 0-0 Samoa

Lineout won by Samoa who send up a bomb, taken well by Steward (of course). Samoa with an attack but it’s turned over and George (who else) breaks up the touchline, grubbers, and Samoa have to scramble it into touch.

That Samoa attack started with a Taumateine rip on Chessum.

04:54 PM BST

6 mins - England 0-0 Samoa

England unleash an insane maul from halfway which Samoa collapse on the 22, that was quite something. From the penalty, Ford goes to the corner.

Samoa actually contest this maul unlike the last one and England knock on, a waste of a good attacking platform. Then Curry, who’s bleeding a bit, is penalised for offside. Samoa clear up to halfway.

04:52 PM BST

4 mins - England 0-0 Samoa

Andrew Brace on the whistle today by the way, and he wants a reset. Penalty England - the captain Alaalatoa losing his bind against Genge and collapsing. Ford finds touch by halfway.

04:50 PM BST

2 mins - England 0-0 Samoa

Bright start for Samoa, Fomai kicking to touch with a grubber. Itoje claims it but... not straight. Attacking scrum for Samoa on the left, on the edge of England’s 22.

04:49 PM BST

Kick-off!

And we’re away, Ford kicking deep and returned to touch by Paia’aua. England quick off the lineout as Tuilagi gets a carry but Samoa with a turnover and a chance to attack.

04:42 PM BST

Anthems done, now for the Siva Tau

Word from the ground is that Farrell received a few boos when his name was read out, and that Marcus Smith had the biggest cheer.

Seilala Lam leads the Siva Tau, which Sinckler seems to be enjoying.

04:40 PM BST

Teams due out on the field

A little mad that these two haven’t met since 2017, when England won 48-14. England try-scorers that day included Mike Brown, Alex Lozowski and Semesa Rokoduguni.

04:33 PM BST

Good stat from Lawrence Dallaglio on ITV

England changed their back row in 21 of their previous 25 Tests. Which is a fair bit of chop and change. The unit of Lawes, Curry and Earl has a nice balance.

04:29 PM BST

Teams pitching up

The teams are here for their final pool games 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇼🇸



Who will come out on top?#RWC2023 | #ENGvSAM pic.twitter.com/BdwvkdqtPN — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 7, 2023

04:25 PM BST

Scouthawk Charlie Morgan up in the stands

Over preseason and this World Cup so far, England have hardly run the (very popular) strike-move where 12 sits at first-receiver with 13 cutting short and 10 out the back. They've been drilling it in the warm-up just now. https://t.co/3xOcFrpbmz — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieFelix) October 7, 2023

04:24 PM BST

Kick-off looming closer

Perhaps this is merely a bit of pessimism, but it’s all gone a bit too smoothly so far in the pool stages for England. Just wonder if they’re overdue a bit of chaos - a(nother) red card, an injury? We’ll find out soon enough.

04:06 PM BST

Exclusive interview with Jonny Wilkinson

Jeremy Wilson spoke to England’s Rugby World Cup-winning fly-half on Owen Farrell breaking his points record, and what he likes (and doesn’t like) about punditry.

What was exciting to me was, ‘Get out there and work harder. Get stronger’. Which means you have got to suffer. That’s what I found most exciting. I found suffering more exciting than I did joy. That was my joy. Suffering was my joy.

03:59 PM BST

Wingers scoring tries? It'll never catch on

Here’s the latest column from Chris Ashton on why England’s lack of tries out wide isn’t the issue you think it is, particularly with Joe Marchant involved.

Marchant’s super skill – and the reason I think he is starting on the wing – is his ability to catch the ball above his head. This is a skill I think you are born with because it is so hard to learn. I tried to do it for years and years but I never really trusted myself to do it in a game, but he just does it automatically. You see Freddie Steward catch so many high balls but he never catches it above his head. Thankfully he is tall and can jump high so he can get above people anyway.

03:49 PM BST

Wales finish with 19/20 points

A 43-19 win over Georgia to wrap up top spot in Pool D. Latest reaction here.

Here’s Louis Rees-Zammit’s hat-trick try.

03:40 PM BST

A cool moment for Manu Tuilagi

He has never faced Samoa, the country of his birth, at Test level. It’s going to be a special moment for the Tuilagi family. Daniel Schofield has looked back on their legacy.

In 2000, Dean Richards, then Leicester director of rugby, was in the market for a hard-hitting centre and started scouting Freddie Tuilagi, who had previously represented Samoa before switching codes to rugby league. Richards travelled up to watch Tuilagi play for St Helens in their derby against Wigan for whom Farrell, now the Ireland head coach, was a star. “He was given a free licence to put a hit on Andy Farrell in one of the early plays and boy did he do that,” Richards said. “It put Andy right off his game and straight away I thought ‘I want to sign the type of player who can intimidate world-class players’.”

03:31 PM BST

Scrap that

Louis Rees-Zammit has just scored Wales’ bonus-point try, so they’re topping the group even if they lose.

03:27 PM BST

Nervy times for Wales?

Georgia have scored a couple of quick tries in Nantes to make it an interesting final few minutes. A Wales loss (with no bonus points) would open the door for Fiji to top the group.

Follow the latest here.

03:01 PM BST

02:59 PM BST

Reminder of the teams

Will post in here if there are any changes.

England: Steward; Marchant, Tuilagi, Farrell (c), May; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, George, Cole, Itoje, Chessum, Lawes, Curry, Earl

Replacements: Dan, Marler, Sinckler, Martin, Vunipola, Care, Smith, Lawrence

Samoa: Paia’aua; Ah Wong, Manu, Toala, Fomai; Sopoaga, Taumateine; Jordan Lay, Malolo, Alaalatoa (c), Slade, Alainu’u’ese, McFarland, Lee, Luatua

Replacements: Lam, James Lay, Alo-Emile, Fa’aso’o, Motuga, Matavao, Lealiifano, Fai’ilagi

02:56 PM BST

Welcome aboard

Afternoon all, thanks for joining us for England’s final pool game against Samoa.

This isn’t the nervy contest England would have initially feared back at the start of the pool stages. Qualification is secured for the quarter-finals, as crucially is stop spot to ensure that England face the runner-up in Pool C, most likely Fiji. And so far the squad have come through relatively unscathed, apart from poor Jack Willis who has not been ruled out of the tournament.

There’s also a first chance for Steve Borthwick to play George Ford and Owen Farrell together at fly-half and inside centre for the first time in his tenure, and the first time at all since the 2021 Six Nations against Ireland. The plan was to originally to give that combination a run against Ireland in the warm-ups, before Farrell’s red card put paid to those plans. Here’s what Borthwick had to say about their partnership earlier this week.

It’s an opportunity this week for the first time in a little while playing George Ford and Owen Farrell together at 10 and 12. I’m excited to see that partnership grow. They’ve had periods in the latter part of the Chile test match together, but this is the first time they’ve started for England for a little while.

Farrell, who will be on goalkicking duty, can also break Jonny Wilkinson’s England points record today, with Farrell currently sitting two points behind Wilkinson before kick-off. Here’s Farrell’s take on it:

I’ve not given it too much thought. It’s not something you like to think about too much before anything’s done. My sole concentration is on the game at the weekend and preparing for what’s a massive test against Samoa. The one thing I will say is, it’s been an honour to have the chance to play for England as much as I have, to be in the vicinity of that record.

Samoa promised a little bit more against Ireland in the warm-ups than they have managed to deliver so far in the tournament, apart from keeping Argentina in an arm-wrestle in arguably the worst game of the tournament and threatening occasionally against Japan.

There is talent in that side, particularly the back row of Theo McFarland, Fritz Lee and Steven Luatua. Jonathan Taumateine, the scrum-half, also has the best haircut in the tournament (arguably).

Here is their head coach, Seilala Mapusua, on how Samoa are hanging in there in terms of resources in the pack. Which doesn’t bode well.

Looking who we’re up against, we know it’s going to be a battle of attrition in the pack, so being able to start well and finish well is important. With injuries and unavailability, we’re hanging in there in terms of our squad but I’m very confident in the pack we’ve chosen.

Kick-off at 4.45pm, so plenty of build-up here over the next couple of hours.

