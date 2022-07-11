England v Norway, Euro 2022: How the Lionesses can avoid a Norwegian nightmare

Tom Garry
·6 min read
  • Ada Hegerberg
  • Sarina Wiegman
  • Guro Reiten
  • Caroline Hansen
England v Norway, Euro 2022: How the Lionesses can avoid a nightmare - AFP
Two-time European champions Norway demonstrated that they are by no means a one-woman team as they sent out a warning to the rest of the competition with their strong opening victory in Group A on Thursday, ahead of meeting England next up.

Their star striker Ada Hegerberg, the Women’s Champions League’s record goalscorer, performed well but ultimately her side didn’t even need her goals as they overpowered Northern Ireland with a 4-1 win without the former Ballon d'Or winner on the scoresheet.

It was a reminder of their wide-array of attacking threats ahead of their crucial clash with England on Monday - so what will the Lionesses have taken note of?

Can England deal with Hegerberg?

Even though Hegerberg wasn't on the scoresheet against Northern Ireland, Norway's star number nine remains their biggest threat.

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner and six-times Champions League winner has been the focus of the majority of the media attention around Norway since her return to the international squad in March, after five years away from international football in protest at a perceived lack of respect for women's players. She wasted no time on her first match back with the team in April, scoring a hat-trick against Kosovo, and her world-class abilities have made her many pundits’ tip to win the Golden Boot at these Euros.

Northern Ireland's defender Sarah McFadden (L) vies with Norway's striker Ada Hegerberg - AFP
England centre-back Millie Bright said on Sunday that the Lionesses "love the challenge" of facing a "top player" like Hegerberg, while Bright's Chelsea team-mate Jess Carter said: "[Hegerberg] is a great player but we’ve got some exceptional defenders in this team.

"I’m sure that between us all we’ll be able to figure out our best tactics to try and keep her as low-key as possible."

Stopping Reiten's 'incredible' left foot

Chelsea’s Norway winger Guro Reiten has had the strongest year of her career and was deservedly shortlisted for the Women’s Super League player-of-the-season award. She is somebody who can always usually be relied upon for at least a 7/10 performance but her display at St Mary’s warranted far more praise than that.

Her free-kick, bent easily around the Northern Ireland wall to net the Norwegian’s fourth goal of the night, will have been the focus of her highlights reel but it was really her wider performance that will have been of most note for Sarina Wiegman’s England.

Guro Reiten of Norway celebrates a goal which was later disallowed for offside during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - GETTY IMAGES
The 27-year-old was a nuisance for tournament debutants Northern Ireland throughout the evening and her awareness, quick-thinking and vision enabled her to pick up the assist for the night’s first goal as she picked out Julie Blakstad in space.

She is also a supreme crosser of the ball, and England striker Ellen White added: “Her left foot is incredible. She has great vision. We have Chelsea players in our team and they have said a lot about her and what she is capable of. She is a great talent and we will definitely be looking at what she does on the ball and how we can stop her playing the way she wants to.”

Will Barcelona's Graham Hansen play as a number 10?

Barcelona winger Caroline Graham Hansen is traditionally deployed as a winger or the right-sided forward in a front three for her Catalan club, who reached the Champions League final in May, but on Thursday night she wreaked havoc from a more central number-10 position instead.

Graham Hansen’s confidently struck penalty into the left-hand corner for Norway’s third of the night was her 44th goal in her 96th senior international cap, and she is approaching the best years of her career at the age of 27.

One of the biggest team-selection decisions facing Wiegman will be whether or not to play a second defence-minded midfielder in her 'double pivot' formation, bringing Leah Williamson back into the midfield alongside Keira Walsh, or whether to keep Walsh as her only holding player to contend with Graham Hansen alone.

Williamson played at centre-back in England's opening win over Austria on Wednesday, but Wiegman has the option of recalling Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood at centre-back if she opts to play Williamson on midfield. The latter was the system which helped England win February's Arnold Clark Cup.

A crucial battle down England's right flank

Manchester City’s 20-year-old left-sided player Blakstad - who can play at full-back, wing-back or on the wing - was playing at full-back for Norway last time out but her strength and power when pushing further up the pitch added yet another dimension to Norway’s attack, firing in their opening goal.

And the blossoming relationship down the left between Blakstad and Reiten will be a key focus area for Monday’s contest at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, because England’s right flank is an area of strength, too, as well as a potential area for vulnerability.

Julie Blakstad of Norway jumps for the ball with Abbie Magee of Northern Ireland - GETTY IMAGES
The Lionesses’ Barcelona right-back Lucy Bronze’s attacking endeavour makes that match-up fascinating, with Wednesday’s match-winner Beth Mead further ahead of her. But will Wiegman encourage Bronze to gamble higher up the pitch, or to be more conservative to try to minimise Reiten and Blakstad’s opportunities to get crosses into the box for Hegerberg?

Mind-games between the head coaches?

Improving Norway look a team worlds apart from their side that failed to score at the previous Euros in 2017, where they crashed out at the group stage without scoring a single goal. They were also beaten 3-0 by England - without Hegerberg - in the quarter-finals of the 2019 World Cup.

Nonetheless, their head coach Martin Sjogren said his team are "definitely the underdogs", adding: "I think England feels quite a lot of pressure from being one of the favourites."

Asked about those comments, Wiegman responded: "If they want to be the underdog that’s fine. I expect an open match. It’s nice they’re trying to put pressure on us but we’re just focusing on our game."

Both teams have fully-fit squads available with the sole exception of England's Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy, who remains at home with Covid.

