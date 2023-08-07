England v Nigeria player ratings: Mary Earps top for Lionesses as Lauren James gets 2.93

England are through to the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup, but it was not a performance to remember as they beat Nigeria 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

This is reflected in the scores you handed out using BBC Sport's player rater.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps was the highest-scoring England player with an average of 6.89 out of 10, with four Nigeria players equal or higher.

The scores for Ashleigh Plumptre (6.99), Chiamaka Nnadozie (6.92), Rasheedat Ajibade (6.90) and Uchenna Kanu (6.89) illustrate the Super Falcons' dominance of the last-16 tie.

England's Lauren James was given a rating of only 2.93 after being sent off for stamping on Michelle Alozie.