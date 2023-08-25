England v Japan, Rugby World Cup 2023: when is it and how to watch on TV

England last played Japan in the 2022 Autumn Internationals - Getty Images/David Rogers

England and Japan have only met once previously at the World Cup during the pool stages of the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1987.

In their two other meetings outside of a World Cup, England secured 35-15 and 52-13 victories over Japan during the 2018 and 2022 autumn internationals respectively.

England will be without captain Owen Farrell, who is serving the last of a four-match ban following World Rugby’s successful appeal against his downgraded red card for a high tackle on Taine Basham.

When is it?

England will play Japan on Sunday, September 17, with the match kicking off at 8pm British Summer Time (9pm local time).

Where is it?

At the Stade de Nice, in the city of Nice on the French Riviera. The city’s football team OGC Nice, owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos, plays their home games there and the stadium also hosts occasional Toulon rugby matches. For rugby matches, the stadium has a capacity of a little more than 35,000.

The Stade de Nice before a Europa Conference League football match last season - Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Who is the referee?

Nika Amashukeli will take charge of this game. The Georgian was in the headlines this summer after awarding one of the first red cards using the new off-field bunker, after Owen Farrell’s yellow card against Wales was upgraded to red.

In an exclusive interview with Telegraph Sport earlier this year talked about his experiences refereeing and being stabbed after a game.

How to watch on TV

ITV have exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. We will update you with specific channels for each match at the tournament once they are announced by the broadcaster.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Amazon Prime will broadcast England’s first three World Cup warm-up games.

What is the recent history between the teams?

Although this will be the first World Cup match between England and Japan for 36 years, there have were Autumn Internationals fixtures in 2018 and 2022. England won on both occasions, 35-15 and 52-13 respectively.

What are England’s pool other matches?

Saturday, Sept 9 – England v Argentina, Stade de Marseille, 8pm

Saturday, Sept 23 – England v Chile, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

Saturday, Oct 7 – England v Samoa, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

Who is in the England squad?

Farrell will miss England’s first two group stage games of the Rugby World Cup. The injured Jack van Poortvliet has also been ruled out of the 33-man squad selected earlier in August. Van Poortvliet has been replaced by Alex Mitchell.

You can read Will Greenwood’s verdict on the 33 men who have been selected.

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Billy Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Alex Mitchell, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.