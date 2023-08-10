England v Japan, Rugby World Cup 2023: when is it and how to watch on TV

England last played Japan in the 2022 Autumn Internationals - Getty Images/David Rogers

England and Japan have only met once previously at the World Cup during the pool stages of the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1987.

In their two other meetings outside of a World Cup, England secured 35-15 and 52-13 victories over Japan during the 2018 and 2022 autumn internationals respectively.

When is it?

England will play Japan on Sunday, September 17, with the match kicking off at 8pm British Summer Time (9pm local time).

Where is it?

At the Allianz Riviera, or Stade de Nice, in the city of Nice on the French Riviera. The city’s football team OGC Nice, owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos, plays their home games there and the stadium also hosts occasional Toulon rugby matches. For rugby matches, the stadium has a capacity of a little more than 35,000.

The Allianz Riviera before a Europa Conference League football match last season - Reuters/Eric Gaillard

How to watch on TV

ITV have exclusive broadcast rights to show the Rugby World Cup in the UK. We will update you with specific channels for each match at the tournament once they are announced by the broadcaster.

Radio commentary will be available only on the BBC, across Radio 5 Live, 5 Sports Extra and the BBC Sounds service. The BBC says there will be a “bespoke output” in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Amazon Prime will broadcast England’s first three World Cup warm-up games.

What is the recent history between the teams?

What are England’s pool other matches?

Saturday, Sept 9 – England v Argentina, Stade Vélodrome, 8pm

Saturday, Sept 23 – England v Chile, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

Saturday, Oct 7 – England v Samoa, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, 4.45pm

Who is in the England squad?

Centre Henry Slade had been dropped from England’s squad for the Rugby World Cup in France, heading the list of high-profile omissions as coach Steve Borthwick named his 33-man selection for the tournament on Monday.

Slade, 30, featured for England at the last two tournaments and has been a regular since making his debut in 2015, but was dropped by former coach Eddie Jones late last year.

He has not done enough to convince Borthwick that his versatility, which has also seen him previously also play flyhalf, fullback and wing for England, is enough of an asset.

Number eight Alex Dombrandt, flanker Tom Pearson, hooker Jamie Blamire, centre Guy Porter and wing Joe Cokanasiga also miss out.

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Joe Marler, George Martin, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Billy Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Danny Care, Elliot Daly, Owen Farrell, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.

What is the latest news?

Samoa overcame 14-man Japan and a shambolic lineout to win their Pacific Nations Cup test 24-22 on Saturday, just two months before they meet again in the Rugby World Cup.

Despite a red card for flanker Michael Leitch in the 30th minute, Japan led for most of the match under the Sapporo Dome thanks to the boot of Seungsin Lee. But the flyhalf struggled to unleash his backline. Japan’s only try was finished by debut lock Amato Fakatava in the sixth minute.

Samoa got tries from flanker Alamanda Motuga, scrumhalf Jonathan Taumateine and left wing Tumua Manu. Manu beat Kotaro Matsushima to tie the score at 22, and former Wallaby Christian Leali’ifano’s third conversion put them in front for good with 17 minutes to go.

Leitch was sent off for a shoulder to the head in a double tackle but Lee’s five penalties had Japan leading 22-17 going into the last quarter.

Samoa prevailed in Japan for the first time since 2012 even after taking only seven of 14 throw-ins and being on the defensive for most of the second half.

The teams are due to meet in a third straight World Cup on Sept. 28 in Toulouse. AP