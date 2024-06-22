England v Japan player ratings: Chandler Cunningham-South lays down a marker ahead of All Blacks

England started their summer tour with a victory against Japan in Tokyo.

Steve Borthwick’s side dominated against former coach Eddie Jones, and Telegraph Sport rates how each player performed.

England

15. George Furbank

Worked tirelessly off the ball and on another day might have enjoyed more reward on the counter. His vision and passing remain delightful. 7/10

14. Tommy Freeman

The dynamism of his collisions – on both sides of the ball – was frightening but never found the open prairie he craved. 7/10

13. Henry Slade (vc)

The defensive leader was aggressive if occasionally inaccurate. With the ball, however, he was consummate and his try was a peach. 7/10

12. Ollie Lawrence

After a gruelling season, playing a central role for the losing Premiership finalists, he looked a little out of sorts. 5/10

11. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso

When called upon, he was dynamite. England’s challenge is increasing his involvement because there are not many who threaten more. 7/10

10. Marcus Smith

Sin-binned with victory secured, Smith orchestrated on a humid day in Tokyo; the acid test – a rainy night in Dunedin – follows. 7/10

9. Alex Mitchell

Took his try beautifully and the awkward catch and timing of the pass to Smith for the fly-half’s score was exquisite. 7/10

1. Bevan Rodd

Penalised scandalously at the first scrum but, other than a bizarre tap-and-go and a brainless ruck penalty, the loosehead was ebullient. 7/10

2. Jamie George (c)

The line-out arrows cannot be faulted – nor could the willingness to work – but does the skipper offer enough? 6/10

3. Dan Cole

Mr Dependable scrummaged solidly as ever – and almost bagged a rare try – but tighthead is one of Borthwick’s most pressing concerns. 6/10

4. Maro Itoje

Became captain on George’s departure but he dictated England’s energy for the full 80 minutes. A gritty, nuts-and-bolts display. 7/10

5. George Martin

Some of the shots were thunderous and his defensive maul abilities a thorn in the Japanese side. Looked shattered at the end. 7/10

6. Chandler Cunningham-South

After a nervy start, blitzed about like a runaway buffalo. Melted Lee in the tackle and the finish for his try was deft. 8/10

7. Sam Underhill

Guilty of a little over-exuberance early on, but grew splendidly. The perfect tune-up for the beastlier battles to come. 7/10

8. Ben Earl

Having not played for a fortnight there was probably some rust but he matured as the match developed. Will only continue. 7/10

Replacements

The cavalry’s defence was not as steely and Ewels’ clear-out was ridiculous. Curry’s return was welcome but lacked breakdown accuracy. 4/10

Japan

15. Yoshitaka Yazaki 5/10

14. Jone Naikabula 6/10

13. Samisoni Tua 5/10

12. Tomoki Osada 6/10

11. Koga Nezuka 5/10

10. Seungsin Lee 7/10

9. Naoto Saito 5/10

8. Takayoshi Mohara 5/10

7. Mamoru Harada 5/10

6. Shuhei Takeuchi 4/10

5. Sanaila Waqa 5/10

4. Warner Dearns 7/10

3. Michael Leitch (c) 8/10

2. Tiennan Costley 5/10

1. Faulua Makisi 5/10

Replacements 6/10