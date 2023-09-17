England v Japan live: Score updates after lucky Lawes try eases Rugby World Cup nerves

Japan wingerJone Naikabula is tackled by England's Joe Marchant - AFP/Valery Hache

09:33 PM BST

62 mins: ENG 20 JAP 12

Youngs is on for Mitchell.

Marchant carries well first phase, but Tuilagi coming round is isolated and Japan attack the breakdown, turning the ball over.

Youngs does well to win it but it ends with a line-out outside the Japanese 22.

09:31 PM BST

60 mins: ENG 20 JAP 12

Genge is on for Marler, just in time for that scrum inside the English 22.

England clear and Japan throw in on halfway - but it’s not straight and England will put in!

09:27 PM BST

58 mins: ENG 20 JAP 12

End to end stuff here, as England break!

But Matsushima lights up Nice, replying in kind, hauled down by May inside the English half in a foot race.

Riley darts for Japan as they recycle, beating Marler in the midfield.

It comes to nothing, however, as Japan catch England’s knock-on bug in the 22.

09:24 PM BST

CON FORD: ENG 20 JAP 12

England’s lead is now eight.

09:23 PM BST

TRY LAWES: ENG 18 JAP 12

A brighter patch from England and Lawes might have scored!

We’re going to the TMO.

Earl streaks down the right. England recycle, Stuart knocks back in midfield, the ball hits Marler’s HEAD, and Lawes runs on to gather and score.

This is going to be given!

Straight off the training ground...

09:20 PM BST

PEN MATSUDA: ENG 13 JAP 12

We have a one-point game with 25 minutes remaining.

09:20 PM BST

53 mins: ENG 13 JAP 9

Ferocious breakdown competing by England - with Itoje and Marler prominent - has Japan at sixes and sevens but Chessum is penalised for not rolling away.

Japan are going for posts, to close the gap to one point.

09:18 PM BST

52 mins: ENG 13 JAP 9

Worst period of the match so far for England. They lose a line-out, and then when they clear up the ensuing box-kick, Ludlam knocks on.

And that’s his final act. Billy Vunipola enters alongside Will Stuart, with Sinckler departing.

09:16 PM BST

Nagare's majesty

09:16 PM BST

50 mins: ENG 13 JAP 9

A decent kick from Ford after Japan, now, spill in midfield ends in a goal-line drop-out for the Brave Blossoms.

Another half-decent attack - with Sinckler and Lawes joining nicely and Earl bristling - ends with momentum stalling and another Mitchell kick, on the outside of the Japan 22.

England will restart with a line-out on the Japanese 10-metre line.

Millar, Valu and Lemecki are all coming on for Japan.

09:12 PM BST

48 mins: ENG 13 JAP 9

Japan knock on. Mitchell, excitedly, pounces on the turnover. Go on, then, have a go!

The scrum-half box-kicks dead. Sigh.

Japan will put in on halfway.

09:10 PM BST

46 mins: ENG 13 JAP 9

Another better attack from England ends in knock-on tears once again. There’s a cheeky reverse chip from Nagare but England tidy well and off they go.

Marchant, Daly and Mitchell combine again down the left, with the scrum-half one-on-one with Lemeki. He is brought down, England recycle, but there’s confusion in midfield and Steward knocks on.

Better build-up, but lacking a clinical edge in the final third.

09:08 PM BST

43 mins: ENG 13 JAP 9

A neat move from England opens the half, after Steward rules the airwaves.

Sinckler, Ford and Lawes combine to free Earl, who sends Day away down the left. But the wing dies with the ball, pushed into touch, and Japan clear with a quick throw.

Ford replies with a kick and May is flying after it! Marchant charges down after May’s pressure and England are on the attack through Ludlam. Chessum is seemingly taken out off the ball but it ends with a Japan holding-on penalty.

09:04 PM BST

The teams are back out

The second half is next!

09:01 PM BST

England fans

A question. How happy would you be with England reverting to type and kicking drop-goals, winning by, say, 20 points?

It sounds boring but I personally found Ford’s three drop-goals last week to be totally compelling.

Have England put too much pressure on themselves to do something that doesn’t come naturally to them after the route-one triumph last week?

Let me know in the comments!

08:58 PM BST

Half-time stats

43 carries, one line-break for England. Hmm.

On their kicking, and this is to the nay-sayers: firstly, it has been one of few positives; secondly, Japan have kicked more!

Another positive, excellent officiating from Nika Amashukeli. Barely a foot wrong so far?

08:52 PM BST

Analysis from Nice

The good news for England is that they will be a difficult team to come from behind against. The bad news is that their attack still looks seriously clunky and unlikely to build any sort of lead.

08:51 PM BST

Half-time

Well, it hasn’t been vintage, but England will be thankful to have had one of their poorer halves - in terms of execution - and still be leading by four.

Borthwick’s side have created chances but on an individual level they have been sloppy. Positives are the tactical kicking, the maul, the set piece, and the defence. Anything with ball in hand has looked a little inaccurate.

Still, there is 40 minutes to come.

08:49 PM BST

PEN FORD: ENG 13 JAP 9

England lead by four at the interval.

08:49 PM BST

40 mins: ENG 10 JAP 9

Better in attack from England, moving the ball accurately, with Earl looking dangerous.

Japan stray offside and Ford points to the sticks on the stroke of half-time.

08:47 PM BST

39 mins: ENG 10 JAP 9

Hmm. England overcomplicate things, with Earl popping into the face of George on the line-out peel.

The hooker knocks on and Japan survive with a scrum seven metres from their own line.

08:46 PM BST

38 mins: ENG 10 JAP 9

For all of Japan’s positivity, that might have been the worst move of the match so far - from either team.

They break blind, to the left, from the scrum, and Matsuda carries outside of the 22, attempts the cross-field chip, and nails it straight out.

England now have a line-out just outside the Japan 22, from which they win a penalty due to a side entry.

Ford goes to the corner!

08:44 PM BST

England's try

08:43 PM BST

36 mins: ENG 10 JAP 9

Tuilagi punches a hole first phase; so, too, Sinckler round the corner.

Steward runs a decent inside line off Ford but the full-back spills. Another handling error from England on a sweaty night in Nice.

Scrum Japan on their own 22.

08:41 PM BST

35 mins: ENG 10 JAP 9

Another silky Daly kick off his left foot has Naikabula in all kinds of trouble, but he offloads beautifully and Japan reset and clear.

England come back, a Ford pass hits the deck - although it was on before the intended recipient disappeared - before Matsushima knocks on a canny Mitchell box-kick.

Scrum England 30 metres from the line.

08:39 PM BST

PEN MATSUDA: ENG 10 JAP 9

And he does. We have a one-point game.

08:38 PM BST

31 mins: ENG 10 JAP 6

Dull from May, who takes out Lemeki late, after the replacement kicks.

It’s a penalty to Japan where the ball landed, 25 metres from the England line, to the left of the posts.

Matsuda will have a shot to reduce the deficit to one.

08:37 PM BST

MISSED PEN FORD: ENG 10 JAP 6

A shank from Ford. Uncharacteristic, but a let-off for Japan.

08:35 PM BST

30 mins: ENG 10 JAP 6

Scrum England, after a mediocre line-out.

Mitchell dummies and darts off the back of the scrum and Tuilagi is taken out off the ball.

Fairly straight, 42 metres out, Ford points at the posts.

08:34 PM BST

Analysis from Nice

England really needed that try, and guess what? It came about from kicking and line-out pressure - those reliable pillars of BorthBall. Until then, they had been growing anxious with Japan teasing them around the pitch with clever kicking and zippy phase play.

08:32 PM BST

CON FORD: ENG 10 JAP 6

A decent strike from Ford and England lead by four.

08:31 PM BST

TRY LUDLAM: ENG 8 JAP 6

That’s one way to respond. England’s first try of the World Cup.

Ford puts in a deft touch-finder, putting Japan under pressure. Itoje forces Horie to overthrow at the line-out, Chessum gathers and darts for the line.

The lock’s brought down just short but Ludlam’s on hand to dive over.

08:30 PM BST

PEN MATSUDA: ENG 3 JAP 6

A sweet strike from 40 metres out, to the left of the sticks. Japan lead.

08:29 PM BST

22 mins: ENG 3 JAP 3

A punchy carry from Inagaki ends in Earl being called offside. There’s a heart-in-mouth moment for Steward as the ball bounces wickedly on the chip, with Japan under advantage, but Lemeki cannot gather.

Japan go for the posts.

08:27 PM BST

Daly's earlier spill

Lawes and Daly watch the ball evade the wing - GETTY IMAGES

08:25 PM BST

16 mins: ENG 3 JAP 3

Scrum penalty to England is rescinded as referee Amashukeli realises the pitch has rolled up like a carpet. We reset after some gardening.

Ford is charged down by Matsuda from the scrum! Mitchell and Ludlam do so well to get back and tidy, with the scrum-half clearing to safety.

Water break. And breathe.

08:21 PM BST

16 mins: ENG 3 JAP 3

Free-kick Japan as England do the opposite of the previous offence, leaving the line-out before the ball is thrown.

A couple of phases from Japan and Nagare is threading an astute box-kick to England’s five-metre line.

George throws long, to Earl, under pressure, and England clear through Mitchell.

08:19 PM BST

PEN MATSUDA: ENG 3 JAP 3

No mistake from the Japanese fly-half, and we’re level.

08:18 PM BST

14 mins: ENG 3 JAP 0

A monster maul from England ends with them defending for their lives in their own 22!

Once the backs are unlocked, the ball hits the deck, and Japan counter in a flash. England scramble well as Lemeki and Labuschagne carry like trains.

Japan point for the three points, however, as Matsuda’s cross-kick is over-cooked with penalty advantage for offside.

08:15 PM BST

10 mins: ENG 3 JAP 0

Promising attack from England but, sadly, it ends with Daly spilling into touch.

A lovely pull-back from Sinckler to Ford, who puts it on a plate for Steward to attack. The full-back feeds Lawes in space down the left, the captain eating the grass before linking up with Daly, who spills.

Japan win a free-kick from the line-out as England close the gap before the ball is thrown.

08:13 PM BST

9 mins: ENG 3 JAP 0

Marler wins the holding-on penalty for England!

Great D.

08:12 PM BST

8 mins: ENG 3 JAP 0

It’s getting spicy!

Chessum and Ludlam with a monster hit in midfield but Matsuda puts in a lovely cross-field kick to Naikamura on the left.

Japan recycle, Matsushima puts a lethal kick into the England 22, and Ford is in trouble. He offloads to Daly, who is bundled into touch amid some pushing and shoving.

Japan throw-in inside the England 22.

08:10 PM BST

7 mins: ENG 3 JAP 0

Masirewa will have better starts to Tests. The early error first up, and now he’s being replaced with what looks like a thigh injury.

Lemeki is on for Japan.

08:08 PM BST

6 mins: ENG 3 JAP 0

Daly wins Mitchell’s box-kick and the scrum-half opts to kick again.

This time it trickles over Japan’s tryline and, this time, Matsushima does dot down.

Goal-line drop-out for Japan.

08:06 PM BST

PEN FORD: ENG 3 JAP 0

No kicker in the world is missing those. England lead.

08:06 PM BST

4 mins: ENG 0 JAP 0

Solid scrum, and Marchant gets to within a metre on the crash.

Japan are offside, Lawes carries, England have the advantage, Steward spills.

Ford will go for three points.

08:04 PM BST

2 mins: ENG 0 JAP 0

Decent start for England.

Steward carries the Japan clearance back with purpose before Daly threads a lovely diagonal kick towards the Japanese line.

Masirewa never looks comfortable under it and he fumbles behind his own line.

Five-metre scrum England - less than two minutes in!

08:02 PM BST

Kick-off!

Ford gets us under way in Nice.

A reminder of the teams:

England starting XV: F Steward; J May, J Marchant, M Tuilagi, E Daly; G Ford, A Mitchell; J Marler, J George, K Sinckler, M Itoje, O Chessum, C Lawes (c), B Earl, L Ludlam.

Replacements: T Dan, E Genge, W Stuart, G Martin, B Vunipola, B Youngs, M Smith, O Lawrence.

Japan starting XV: S Masirewa; K Matsushima, T Osada, R Nakamura, J Naikabula; R Matsuda, Y Nagare; K Inagaki, S Horie, J Gu, J Cornelsen, A Fakatava, M Leitch, P Labuschagne, K Himeno (c).

Replacements: A Sakate, C Millar, A Ai Valu, W Dearns, K Shimokawa, N Saito, D Riley, L Lemeki.

Referee: N Amashukeli (Georgia)

08:01 PM BST

Anthems

A tuneful rendition of Kimi ga yo is followed by a powerful (if too quick) delivery of God Save The King - in an odd key.

Kick-off is next!

07:58 PM BST

The teams are out

And the (improved) anthems are next.

07:53 PM BST

A word for Michael Leitch

Japan’s hero of 2015, their totem in 2019.

Tonight, the veteran will become the Brave Blossoms’ most-capped World Cup player, in his 15th tournament match.

A titan.

Japan fans in Nice hoist aloft portraits of Leitch (L) and captain Kazuki Himeno (R) before the match

07:45 PM BST

Tough to argue

07:41 PM BST

07:37 PM BST

"First opportunity, George, get yourself in that pocket!"

England head coach Steve Borthwick speaks to George Ford - PA

07:34 PM BST

It's happening!

07:28 PM BST

And some exclusive news...

... from my colleague, chief rugby correspondent, Gavin Mairs.

07:26 PM BST

07:23 PM BST

Borthwick speaks pre-match to ITV

We’ve worked hard to take our game forward. We’re playing against a very good Japan side today. They’re experienced and we’re going to have to be very good today. You have seen the flexibility we have across the back row. Ludlam gives us incredible versatility. He performs every time he plays for England - 12 tackles in around 10 minutes last weekend off the bench. The depth we have there, with the bench, too - experience, power and pace to come on - is important as we’ll need an 80-minute performance tonight.

07:17 PM BST

England arrive in Nice

You have to put that in selfie mode, Owen... - GETTY IMAGES

Tom, you need the naughty step, not the changing rooms - GETTY IMAGES

Fordie de Beer leads the troops - GETTY IMAGES

07:11 PM BST

Tonight's referee...

...Is a certain Nika Amashukeli of Georgia.

Amashukeli is the youngest referee at this tournament – and the second youngest in its history – and became the first Georgian ever to referee a World Cup match when he took charge of Ireland v Romania in Toulouse last week.

Want to read more about him, like the time he was stabbed (yes, stabbed) after refereeing a match in Georgia?

I spoke to him earlier this year. Interview here.

referee Nika Amashukeli

07:04 PM BST

Drop-goal record?

That would be Jannie de Beer, famously, in South Africa’s quarter-final victory over England in 1999.

Five. Could Ford beat that tonight?

06:53 PM BST

A reminder...

...after that Fijian win, England’s quarter-final opponents - should they progress that far, as expected - will come from Pool C.

So it’s either Fiji, Wales or Australia. At this stage, who’s your money on?

Me? Australia, but my money’s remaining firmly in my pocket.

Think I’m wrong, let me know in the comments!

06:47 PM BST

Pre-match reading

After that phenomenal Fijian victory, eyes now turn to Nice, and England’s Pool D clash with Japan.

Ahead of kick-off, why not get into drop-goals; specifically, how Japan can stop England’s new weapon.

“It is virtually impossible [to stop them]. You can’t get to them. You saw that in the 2003 final when Australia knew exactly what was coming but it was impossible to stop. If the pass from the scrum half to the fly half is clean then it is impossible to stop.”

Ford kicked three drop goals last weekend against Argentina

You can read that by clicking here.

06:40 PM BST

Fiji have done it!

Magnificent!

All the reaction in the below post.

06:32 PM BST

Over in Saint-Etienne...

... a thrilling finish is in store.

There are seven minutes left and Eddie Jones’s Australia currently trail Fiji by seven points, with the Pacific Islanders needing a win to keep their tournament hopes alive.

You can follow all the finale by clicking here.

06:28 PM BST

06:22 PM BST

Team news!

England starting XV: F Steward; J May, J Marchant, M Tuilagi, E Daly; G Ford, A Mitchell; J Marler, J George, K Sinckler, M Itoje, O Chessum, C Lawes (c), B Earl, L Ludlam.

Replacements: T Dan, E Genge, W Stuart, G Martin, B Vunipola, B Youngs, M Smith, O Lawrence.

Japan starting XV: S Masirewa; K Matsushima, T Osada, R Nakamura, J Naikabula; R Matsuda, Y Nagare; K Inagaki, S Horie, J Gu, J Cornelsen, A Fakatava, M Leitch, P Labuschagne, K Himeno (c).

Replacements: A Sakate, C Millar, A Ai Valu, W Dearns, K Shimokawa, N Saito, D Riley, L Lemeki.

Referee: N Amashukeli (Georgia)

05:32 PM BST

Can England make it two from two?

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport’s live coverage of England’s second Pool D match, against Japan in Nice.

After that unforeseen, backs-to-the-wall trouncing of Argentina last Saturday - with 14 players, no less - the question on the lips of every England fan must be: was it a flash in the pan?

Tonight will answer that. Although Japan are not the beast of old - the team that stunned South Africa in 2015 and downed both Ireland and Scotland in 2019 - there is still a danger associated with the Brave Blossoms, who eventually got past Chile with ease last Sunday. England simply have to back up last week’s performance to win, and a reversion to their warm-up form could see an almighty upset, which would undo all the good work from last Saturday in Marseille.

Steve Borthwick, the England head coach, is aware of that, naming a largely unchanged XV for tonight’s Test. Lewis Ludlam comes in at No 8 in the absence of the banned Tom Curry - with Ben Earl shifting to openside - while Ellis Genge and Dan Cole, both at the heart of the titanic forward effort against the Pumas, are benched and rested respectively. The back division is unchanged.

Last week, George Ford’s tactical nous - drop goals included - paved the way for an England victory after the red card to Curry. Tony Brown, Japan assistant coach, has this week hailed the impact of England’s fly-half.

“George Ford is a quality player, all the English first five-eighths are really good around the kicking game,” Brown said. “They are good tactically, obviously amazing at kicking drop-goals and kicking goals as well. Hopefully we can play better as a team and put enough pressure on them to create opportunities for us. We don’t really target individuals, if we play well then hopefully our performance affects his performance.”

The full team line-ups are next!