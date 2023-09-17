England v Japan LIVE: Rugby World Cup build-up, team news and latest updates

(Getty Images)

England will look to build on their encouraging opening weekend win in the Rugby World Cup as they take on Japan this evening.

Having had a dismal warm-up period to the tournament, Steve Borthwick’s side responded superbly after losing Tom Curry to an early red card as George Ford’s kicking masterclass saw them impressively eke out a 27-10 victory over Argentina in Marseille. Victory here against Japan would see England take a huge step towards securing a spot in the tournament’s knockout stages.

Japan, however, will provide a stern test having picked up a comprehensive 42-12 victory against Chile last weekend, with Jamie Joseph’s side looking to pull off an upset to put them in a fantastic position heading into the final few rounds of the group stages.

England vs Japan updates

When is England vs Japan and how can I watch it?

16:40 , Luke Baker

When is England vs Japan?

England vs Japan is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Sunday 17 September at the Stade de Nice.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7:15pm BST. Registered users can also stream the action via ITVX.

16:28 , Luke Baker

Here’s everything you need to know:

16:27 , Luke Baker

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of England vs Japan. Stick with us for all the action from a crunch match at the Rugby World Cup.