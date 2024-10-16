England v Japan, Autumn Internationals 2024: Date, start time, how to watch and prediction

England thrashed Japan in Tokyo the last time the two sides met - Getty Images/MB Media

Eddie Jones returns to Twickenham for the first time in charge of another nation since his sacking as England head coach two years ago.

Jones was at the England helm for seven years, winning three Six Nations titles and reaching the 2019 World Cup final, before being replaced by Steve Borthwick after a dismal year of results in 2022, with only five wins from 12 Tests.

The 64-year-old, who previously coached Japan between 2012 and 2015, took charge of the Brave Blossoms for the second time following his acrimonious departure as Australia head coach after a dismal 2023 World Cup campaign.

November’s match against Jones’ Japan will bookend this year’s Autumn Nations Series for England. It will be the fourth time they have played at Twickenham, most recently two years ago when England won 52-13.

When is the match?

England play Japan on Sunday, November 24 at Twickenham (Allianz Stadium).

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 4.10pm GMT. Or 1.10am on Monday morning if you are in Japan (Tokyo).

What TV channel is it on?

In the UK and Ireland, every game will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

What is the latest team news?

England

Alex Mitchell has been left out of England’s squad for the autumn with a neck problem that places his involvement in the series in doubt.

Mitchell has not played this season because of an injury that has been treated with an injection and Northampton have been unable to provide a time-frame for his return.

England’s first choice scrum-half is now battling to play any part in the fixtures against New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Japan, with his omission from Steve Borthwick’s 36-man squad painting a bleak picture for his involvement.

George Ford is also left out of the 36 as he battles a thigh issue but he will remain with the group that departs for a training camp in Girona on Monday to continue his rehabilitation.

Forwards: Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Theo Dan, Trevor Davison, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Marler, Will Stuart; Ollie Chessum, Charlie Ewels, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, George Martin; Chandler Cunningham-South, Ben Curry, Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Ben Earl, Sam Underhill

Backs: Harry Randall, Ben Spencer, Jack van Poortvliet; Fin Smith, Marcus Smith; Ollie Lawrence, Alex Lozowski, Luke Northmore, Henry Slade; Elliot Daly, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Tom Roebuck, Ollie Sleightholme, Freddie Steward

Rehabilitation: George Ford

Not considered for selection: Alex Coles, Joe Cokanasiga, Fraser Dingwall, Alex Mitchell, Will Muir, Max Ojomoh, Raffi Quirke, Bevan Rodd

Japan

TBC

What are the latest odds?

TBC

What happened the last time these teams played?

Japan hosted England in Tokyo this year in a warm-up match before Borthwick’s men flew to New Zealand on their summer tour. It was the first Test encounter between the two teams on Japanese soil, with England running out 52-17 victors in an eight-try rout. They also played in Pool D at last year’s World Cup in Nice, France, where England came out on top in a 34-12 bonus-point win.

What is our prediction?

Any time Jones returns to Twickenham, expect fireworks. And his Japan play a brand of attacking rugby that is a joy to watch. Expect the Japanese to take an early lead and hold their own in the first half before fatigue and indiscipline creep in and allow England to pull away and seal – on the scoreboard at least – a comfortable victory.

Predicted score: England 45 Japan 23